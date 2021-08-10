Wednesday 8/11
Tea Ceremony — Intro to Chaozhou: Learn about the Chinese tea ceremony and the Western medical analysis of tea and the Chinese philosophy behind it. Limited capacity; 9 a.m.; $36 plus fees; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; bendticket.com
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Raft n' Brew — Three Creeks Brewing: A guided tour down the Big Eddy on the Deschutes River followed by a complimentary tasting of beers from the Sisters brewery. 21 and over; 4:30 p.m.$69 per person, $483 private raft of up to seven; Sun Country Tours, 531 SW 13th St., Bend; suncountrytours.com
Wednesday Cookouts: Each week a different Northwest brewery will be featured along with a special barbecue menu from the lodge. First come, first served; 5-7 p.m.; 20; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Family Fun Float: Float along the Deschutes River in Sunriver then enjoy s'mores, games and music at the marina; 5 p.m.; $210, registration required; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Women's Foundational Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Cascade Lakes Brewing Bend Pub Run: A weekly 3-5 mile group loop run starts and ends at the brewpub; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewing Company, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend
2021 Full Draw Film Tour: Independent films shot across the globe on archery will be screened; 7 p.m.; $8-$20; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Bend Photo Tours — Perseid Meteor Shower Photo Workshop: The tour will travel along the Cascade Lakes Highway for star viewing and photography; 8-11 p.m.; $199; Bend Photo Tours, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; bendphototours.com
Thursday 8/12
Cascades Futurity & Aged Event: Working horses from across the Northwest and Canada will compete for prize money in three events over the week; 8 a.m.; free for spectators; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; cascadesfuturity.com or 541-548-2711.
Stream Sampling on Whychus Creek: This event is an opportunity to learn about restoration and reintroduction of steelhead and salmon on Whychus Creek; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Creekside Park, 649 Highway 126, Sisters; upperdeschuteswatershedcouncil.org
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
REI Virtual Bike Maintenance: Let's Talk Tires: Bike technician Dean Whipple will walk participants through the steps of how to fix a flat — both tubed and tubeless — and how to change both the front and rear wheel tires; 1 p.m.; Free registration required; REI, online; rei.com
CORK Thursday Evening Run: A 3-5 mile group run along the Deschutes River Trai. Stay after for food and drinks with the club; 6-8 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewing, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org
Bend Trail Series Summer: The bi-monthly trail run will feature four runs ranging from 4-7 miles each. Register for the full series, day of registration on-site if there are no shows; 6:15-8 p.m.; $75; different course each week, see Facebook page Monday before for course map; gobeyondracing.com
Handsome Naked: The comedy-hip-hop group will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com
Movies in the Park — 'Coco': The 2017 animated musical about a young boy who ventures into the Land of the Dead in search of his long lost grandfather will be screened; 8-10 p.m.; free; Orchard Park, 2001 NE Sixth St., Bend; bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org
Friday 8/13
Cascades Futurity & Aged Event: Working horses from across the Northwest and Canada will compete for prize money in three events; 8 a.m.; free for spectators; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; cascadesfuturity.com or 541-548-2711.
Stream Sampling on Whychus Creek: This event is a great opportunity to learn about restoration and reintroduction of steelhead and salmon on Whychus Creek; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Creekside Park, 649 Highway 126, Sisters; upperdeschuteswatershedcouncil.org
The Sunriver Art Fair: The annual juried art fair features over 80 artists showcasing their works. Proceeds go to support nonprofits in south Deschutes County; 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; sunriverartfair.org
Friday Morning Creekside Yoga: Annie Wilson will lead an all-level yoga class along the creek with music from her vinyl collection playing. Drop-in or sign up in advance by DMing @yogawithannie on Instagram; 10-11 a.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Nonfiction Book Club: Discussing "Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning" bu Cathy Park Hong; 1-2 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Cornering & Switchbacks Mountain Biking Clinic: The clinic will work on dialing in body position on the bike and understanding how to handle different types of corners; 1:30-3 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
GraviCross: Riders will navigate uphill climbs, downhill sections, bike park features, drops, berms, rock gardens and other obstacles while competing for the best time, prizes also awarded for style; 3-7 p.m.; $25 beginner, $35 intermediate, $45 advanced/elite, kids free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; gravicross.com or 800-829-2442.
Classic Car Show: Bring your own classic ride down to check out the vintage cars, rat rods, motorcycles, go-carts and race cars parked at the tavern; 3-7 p.m.; free; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; facebook.com/where.people.come.to.get.lucky
Gravity Race Series: A series of six races will be held featuring men's, women's and youth divisions and a live DJ playing during each race, prizes awarded to top finishers of each division; 3:30-7 p.m.; $15 adults, $10 youths 16 and under; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Bend Trail Sessions Mountain Bike Clinic: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6:30 p.m.; $89; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Community Square Dance Party: Learn easy square dance moves; 6-7 p.m.; free; Pine Forest Grange, 63214 Boyd Acres Road, Bend or 541-382-7014.
Movies in the Park — 'Frozen II': The 2019 follow up to the hit animated musical will be screened; 7-10 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; ccprd.org
Handsome Naked: The comedy-hip-hop trio will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $12.50 general, $20 VIP, plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-388-8331.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Drag troupe Cult of the Tuck will present an interactive viewing of the classic cult musical; 10 p.m.; $20 limited to 100 seats and 100 standing room spots; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 8/14
Walk the Chalk: Local businesses and artists will collaborate on creating chalk art on downtown sidewalks that benefits local organization Scalehouse, Collaborative for the Arts; 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Brooks Street Plaza, Bend; walkthechalkbend.com
CORK Saturday Run: A weekly group run will take place; 8-11 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org
NorthWest Crossing Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally grown produce, wine, spirits, jam, honey, handmade items, local vendors, food trucks, live music and more; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com
Fall 2021 Run Training Groups: Train for a 5K, 10K or half marathon this fall with twice-weekly sessions; 8 a.m.; $120-$150; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; footzonebend.com or 541-317-3568.
Cascades Futurity & Aged Event: Working horses from across the Northwest and Canada will compete for prize money in three events; 8 a.m.; free for spectators; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; cascadesfuturity.com or 541-548-2711.
Fifth Annual Threshing Bee and 'Old Iron' Show: Using old equipment and traditional methods, participants can see the cutting, binding and threshing of hay as well as an old engine display. Food available for purchase; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 430 SW Fairgrounds Road, Madras; jeffcohistorical.org
Sunriver Nature Center Bird Walk: Tom Lawler, expert birder and nature photographer, will lead small groups around Sunriver's wetlands, meadows and forests to find a variety of birdlife that surrounds the Nature Center; 8:30-11:30 a.m.; $10 registration required; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: An all-levels, all-ages yoga session will be held; 9-9:45 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; Deschutes Brewery, 399 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; facebook.com/wildthingbend or 541-385-8606.
Second Annual Central Oregon Celtic Festival & Highland Games: The festival celebrating Celtic and Highland heritage will feature food, pipe band, local vendors, beer garden and a traditional Highland game competition; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Kiwanis Field, 229 SW 15th St., Redmond; fireandicecelticevents.voog.com
GraviCross: Riders will navigate uphill climbs, downhill sections, bike park features, drops, berms, rock gardens and other obstacles while competing for the best time, prizes also awarded for style; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; $25 beginner, $35 intermediate, $45 advanced/elite, kids free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; gravicross.com or 800-829-2442.
The Sunriver Art Fair: The annual juried art fair features over 80 artists showcasing their works. Proceeds go to support nonprofits in south Deschutes County; 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; sunriverartfair.org
Fox Walk + Owl Eyes: An easy hike for kids and adults through the preserve with Susan Prince to share nature stories and learn observational skills and group mapmaking; 9:30 a.m.-noon; free, registration required; Metolius Preserve, North Trailhead, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org
CROP Farmers Market: The weekly market features regional and local produce, meat, honey, handmade items and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, NE Fourth and Court streets, Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org
Downtown Bend Artisans Market: Local artisans and makers will set up weekly to sell their handmade items, art, jewelry and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Bend-La Pine Schools Administration Building Parking Lot, 520 NW Wall St., Bend; centraloregonsaturdaymarket.com or 541-383-6000.
Know Strings — Cornhusk Weaving Demonstration: Watch as Kelli Palmer demonstrates the art of cornhusk weaving and making basketry outside on the library's patio. Seating is limited, first come, first serve; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1070.
Reflection of History — An Architectural Tour: A guided tour through the Drake Park Neighborhood Historic District where participants will learn about the architectural styles represented as well as the history of the area; 10:30 a.m.$5, registration required; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Free Comic Book Day: Grab a free comic book from some of the selected titles at the shop, limit three per person, get two more with a food donation and two more if you show up in full cosplay; 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; free; Geek Geek Nerd Nerd, 2127 S. U.S. Highway 97, Redmond; facebook.com/geekgeeknerdner
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Cactus 101: Learn the basics of buying, planting and caring for a cactus in Bend. Bring a journal to take notes, class will not cover succulents; noon-1 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; bendticket.com
Soul of the City — A History of Drake Park: Celebrate the park’s centennial with a guided tour along the iconic Mirror Pond; 2:30 p.m.$5, registration required; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org
Brews for the Brave 2021 Pub Crawl: The pub crawl will start and end at the food cart lot and include stops at Wild Ride, Kobold, Initiative, Cascade Lakes and Rimrock Tavern. Benefiting Central Oregon Veteran Outreach; 3-10 p.m.; $35, ticket includes admission to Ian Munsick concert; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
A Conversation on Writing Native: Authors Jane Kirkpatrick, Craig Johnson and David Heska Wanbli Weiden will discuss the role of Native Americans in literature and how each writes characters outside their own experience while remaining respectful and accurate in their depictions; 5-6 p.m.; free, registration required; Sunriver Books & Music, online; sunriverbooks.com or 541-593-2525.
Handsome Naked: The comedy-hip-hop trio will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $12.50 general, $20 VIP, plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-388-8331.
Comedy at Craft: Local comedians April Gallaty, Cody Michael, Steve Harber and Carrie Reid will perform, hosted by Katy Ipock. 21 and over; 8-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees in advance, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; bendticket.com
Sunday 8/15
Cascades Futurity & Aged Event: Working horses from across the Northwest and Canada will compete for prize money in three events; 8 a.m.; free for spectators; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; cascadesfuturity.com or 541-548-2711.
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: An all-levels, all-ages outdoor yoga class will be held. Bring your own yoga mat or towel and water; 9-9:45 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; LOGE Camps, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/wildthingbend or 541-382-4080.
Tea Ceremony — Intro to Chaozhou: Learn about the Chinese tea ceremony and the Western medical analysis of tea and the Chinese philosophy behind it. Limited capacity; 9 a.m.; $36 plus fees; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; bendticket.com
The Sunriver Art Fair: The annual juried art fair features over 80 artists showcasing their works. Proceeds go to support nonprofits in south Deschutes County; 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; sunriverartfair.org
Skills & Ride Mountain Biking Workshop: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
GraviCross: Riders will navigate uphill climbs, downhill sections, bike park features, drops, berms, rock gardens and other obstacles while competing for the best time, prizes also awarded for style; 10 a.m.; $25 beginner, $35 intermediate, $45 advanced/elite, kids free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; gravicross.com or 800-829-2442.
Sisters Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh and local produce, honey, meat, bread, handmade items and more; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N Fir Street, Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com
Art in the Vineyard: Local artists will show and sell their work; noon-4 p.m.; free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Sundays with the Yoga Lab: The grounding, all-levels outdoor yoga class will be taught by Yoga Lab owner Ulla Lundgren weekly; 4:30-6 p.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
LGBTQIA+ Relationship Skills Workshop: A weekly workshop for anyone who identifies as LGBTQIA+ will be held; 6-7 p.m.; free; Saving Grace, online; saving-grace.org
Monday 8/16
Cascades Futurity & Aged Event: Working horses from across the Northwest and Canada will compete for prize money in three events; 8 a.m.; free for spectators; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; cascadesfuturity.com or 541-548-2711.
Tuesday 8/17
Cascades Futurity & Aged Event: Working horses from across the Northwest and Canada will compete for prize money in three events; 8 a.m.; free for spectators; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; cascadesfuturity.com or 541-548-2711.
WWOLF — Mahonia Gardens: Volunteers will meet up at the Sisters garden and perform some daily tasks that could include digging, hoeing or maintaining beds; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration required, email wwolf@centraloregonlocavore.org; Mahonia Gardens, 998 E. Black Butte Ave., Sisters; centraloregonlocavore.org
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wine on the Deck: A different Willamette Valley winery will be featured each week with an array of small plates created to compliment the wine; 2-6 p.m.; $55 reservations required; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Know Strings — Sisters Rodeo, Past and Present: Hear the history of "The Biggest Little Show in the World" and its impact on the community with Dr. Bonnie Malone and Diane Prescott. The program will feature ASL interpretation; 2-3 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org
Redmond Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh local produce, bread, honey and other locally made foods and goods; 3-6 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com
K.I.D.S Fundraiser: The Doc Ryan Trio will perform during the fundraiser for camp scholarships for kids, featuring raffles and a silent auction. Food and drink available for purchase; 5-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend or 541-639-4776.
Wednesday 8/18
Cascades Futurity & Aged Event: Working horses from across the Northwest and Canada will compete for prize money in three events; 8 a.m.; free for spectators; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; cascadesfuturity.com or 541-548-2711.
Tea Ceremony — Intro to Chaozhou: Learn about the Chinese tea ceremony and the Western medical analysis of tea and the Chinese philosophy behind it. Limited capacity; 9 a.m.; $36 plus fees; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; bendticket.com
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Raft n' Brew — Immersion Brewing: A guided tour down the Big Eddy on the Deschutes River followed by a complimentary tasting of beers from the Redmond brewery. 21 and over; 4:30 p.m.$69 per person, $483 private raft of up to seven; Sun Country Tours, 531 SW 13th St., Bend; suncountrytours.com
Wednesday Cookouts: Each week a different Northwest brewery will be featured along with a special barbecue menu from the lodge. First come, first served; 5-7 p.m.; 20; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Family Fun Float: Float along the Deschutes River in Sunriver then enjoy s'mores, games and music at the marina; 5 p.m.; $210, registration required; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Women's Foundational Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Mystery Book Club: Discussing "The Lords of Time" by Eva Garcia Saenz; 6-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Cascade Lakes Brewing Bend Pub Run: A weekly 3-5 mile group loop run starts and ends at the brewpub; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewing Company, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend
Live music
Wednesday 8/11
Music on the Green — Erin Cole-Baker: The local folk singer-songwriter will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
High Street Band: The party band will perform dance hits from the '70s to today's Top 40; 6-8 p.m.; free; Pioneer Park, 450 NE Third St., Prineville; crookcountyfoundation.org
Summer Sessions — Leadbetter Band: The rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Agent Orange: The punk/surf rock band will perform with special guest Spice Pistols; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Thursday 8/12
Rebelution: The reggae band will return to Bend to perform with special guests Kabaka Pyramid, Keznamdi and DJ Mackle; 3:30-10 p.m.; $37.50 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Live at the Vineyard — Michael John & Rob Fincham: The local duo will play a variety of hit covers; 5-8 p.m.; $15 advanced tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Munch and Music — Precious Byrd: Precious Byrd will perform with special guest Shining Dimes in the final concert of 2021; 5:30 p.m.free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
The Ballybogs: The Irish trad band will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; facebook.com/porterbrewingco
Amateur Karaoke League: Sing your heart out in the beer garden, no experience necessary; 6-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Conner Bennett: The local musician will perform on the patio; 6-7 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE 1st Street, Bend or 541-382-0002.
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Legend Cider Company, 52670 U.S. Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com/legendcider
Sucker Punch: The country-rock trio will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Thursdays with the Suttle Lodge Silvertones: The bluegrass, honky tonk and folk band will perform weekly at the lodge; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sister
Friday 8/13
Everclear: The '90s alt-rock band performs with special guests Floater and Dive Bar Theology; 3-10 p.m.; sold out; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Joel Chadd: The local singer-songwriter will perform alongside special guests CJ Neary on fiddle and Alicia Viani on guitar and vocals; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Bend Cider Co., 64649 Wharton Ave., Tumalo; bendcider.com
An Evening with Burning Moonlight: The bluegrass band will perform, all ages; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Live at the Vineyard — Precious Byrd: The local rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $45 adults, $25 children 11 and under, tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Music on the Lawn — Aladinsane: The local David Bowie tribute band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Rudolf Korv: The Americana and roots musician will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co. — Eastside, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; facebook.com/rudolfkorvmusic or 541-241-7733.
Mt. Joy & Trampled By Turtles: The slamgrass band and the folk-rock band will co-headline. Doors at 5:30; 7 p.m.; $39.50 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Sway Wild + Kristen Grainger & True North: The folk musicians will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $30-$50 plus fees; Sisters Art Works, 204 W Adams Ave, Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org
Summer Nights Series with Johnny Pickett: The Southern California folk artist will perform while on an 11 city, multi-country tour; 7-9 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 7-9:30 p.m.; free; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; facebook.com/where.people.come.to.get.lucky
Hillstomp: The punkabilly, country-blues duo will perform; 7:30-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Angeline's Bakery & Cafe, 121 W. Main Ave., Sisters; bendticket.com or 541-549-9122.
Molly Hatchet: The classic rock band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $44.95 plus fees; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com
80s Anthems Dance Party: DJ Raider Mystic will play dance hits of the 1980s on the patio; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Dance Party with DJ Chris: The DJ will spin a mix of dance hits from the '80s to today; 9-11:45 p.m.; free; Double J Saloon, 528 SW Sixth St., Redmond; facebook.com/thedoublesaloon2015
Saturday 8/14
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; noon-2 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waypointbbc
HDCM Pop-Up Concerts: High Desert Chamber Music presents their final, free outdoor concert with violinist Isabelle Senger and pianist Janet Smith; noon-12:30 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com or 541-306-3988.
Burnin' Moonlight at Eastlake Lodge: The bluegrass, blues and swing band will perform; 1-4 p.m.; free; East Lake Resort, 22430 N. Pauline Lake Rd, La Pine
Brian Craig: The local rock artist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; facebook.com/cruxfermentationproject or 541-385-3333.
Eighth Annual Music on the Water — Erin Cole Baker: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Stacie Dread and Mystic: The local folk-rock duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Live at the Vineyard — John Hoover and the Mighty Quinns: The local folk and John Denver tribute band will perform; 6 p.m.; $15 adults, $5 children 11 and under, advance tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop, Terrebonne; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse
Sunriver Music Festival — Classical Concert I: The first concert of the season will feature the Eroica Trio with Maestro Kelly Kuo performing Beethoven's Triple Concerto, Dvorak's Czech Suite and Prokofiev's Symphony No. 1; 6-7:30 p.m.; sold out, contact Sunriver Music Festival for waitlist; Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 541-585-5000.
Music on the Lawn — Eric Leadbetter: The rock artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Ian Munsick: The country artist will perform on the outdoor stage; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $25 plus fees; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Summer Sessions — The Cutmen: The local jazz-soul band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Making Movies + Raye Zaragoza: The folk bands will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $30-$50 plus fees; Sisters Folk Festival, 204 W Adams Ave, Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org
Summer Nights Series with Jake Soto: The indie-folk and bluegrass artist will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Tiger Lyn: The local crossover artist will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; tigerlyn.com or 541-383-0889.
In The Pink: The Pink Floyd tribute band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com
BlackFlowers Blacksun, Boxcar Stringband: The country-rock and billy-blues bands will perform; 9 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 8/15
Live at the Vineyard — Clay Helt: The local musician will perform; noon-4 p.m.; free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; 4-6 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waypointbbc
Brain Craig: The local folk-rock singer-songwriter will perform; 4-7 p.m.; free; Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5, 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend; facebook.com/acoustic.loop
Dierks Bentley: The country star will perform with special guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum; 5:30-9 p.m.; $79.75 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
She's With Me: The indie-folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Cheyenne West & Silverado: The country artist will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sisterssaloon.net
Monday 8/16
Open Mic Mondays: Local singers, musicians, poets, storytellers or comedians can perform a short piece for the weekly open mic; 6-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Big Lawn Series: Each week a regional touring artist will play on the lodge's lawn; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Sunriver Music Festival — Classical Concert II: Featuring concertmaster Ruth Lenz on violin and Maestro Kelly Kuo with performances of Ravel's Le Tombeau de Couperin, Barber's Violin Concerto and Hayden's Symphony No. 103; 6-7:30 p.m.; $40 general admission, bring your own chair or blanket; Sunriver Resort — Besson Commons, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 800-801-8765.
Back to the Grind with Larkspur Stand: The Americana, indie-bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Bridge City Sinners: The jazz-Appalachain death folk band will perform with special guest Johnny Bourbon; 9 p.m.-12 a.m.; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881
Tuesday 8/17
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waypointbbc
Storyteller's Open Mic: A weekly open mic night hosted by Bill Powers will be held. Sign ups begin at 5 p.m. for 10 minutes slots; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-728-0066.
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: The folk-roots rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7 p.m.; $45 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Wednesday 8/18
Burnin' Moonlight by the River: The bluegrass, blues and swing band performs; 6 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend or 541-383-1599.
Picnic in the Park — Olivia Harms: The Canby country singer/songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Pioneer Park, 450 NE Third St., Prineville; crookcountyfoundation.org
Primus: The rock band will perform a tribute to the Rush album "A Farewell to Kings" with special gust Battles; 6-10 p.m.; $50.50 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Sunriver Music Festival — Pops Concert: Featuring guest conductors Kelly Kuo and Brett Mitchell co-hosting from the piano with multiple duos and small ensembles performing well-known tunes including "Bohemian Rhapsody, "Fiddler on the Roof," and songs from Toto, A-Ha and John Williams; 6-7:30 p.m.; sold out, contact Sunriver Music Festival for the waiting list; Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 541-585-5000.
Summer Sessions — Oregon Fryer: The country-rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
"Best Of" After Party with The Shining Dimes: The local country band will perform for the Source Weekly awards after party; 8-10 p.m.; free; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
