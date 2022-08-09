GO! Do
Art
Friday 8/12
Bend Burlesque Presents — Through the Ages Prom Night: An adults-only celebration featuring dancing, burlesque and music; 7 p.m.; $30 for singles, $50 for couples; 10 Barrel Brewing Co. (east), 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; bendburlesqueco.com or 541-639-7881.
Galveston Street Market: A local vendor market with the goal of bringing community together while and mentoring new and seasoned makers alike; 5-9 p.m.; free; Big O Bagels (west), 1032 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; instagram.com/galveston_street_market or 541-383-2446.
"Island X": The film about photographer Mark McInnis's journey to discover waves on an island will be shown with a Q&A afterwards; 8 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Sunriver Art Fair: This year over 80 artists will display and sell their juried work in many categories; ceramics, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, sculpture, textiles, woodworking and mixed media; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; sunriverartfair.org or 541-593-8704.
Sunriver Music Festival Pops Concert: Sunriver Music Festival’s Pops Concert celebrates music for the silver screen plus all that jazz, featuring Timothy Jones, bass-baritone; 7:30 p.m.; $40-$65, go to sunrivermusic.org for complete pricing options.; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; sunrivermusic.org.
Saturday 8/13
Sunriver Art Fair: This year over 80 artists will display and sell their juried work in many categories; ceramics, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, sculpture, textiles, woodworking and mixed media; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; sunriverartfair.org or 541-593-8704.
Sunday 8/14
Sunriver Art Fair: This year over 80 artists will display and sell their juried work in many categories; ceramics, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, sculpture, textiles, woodworking and mixed media; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; sunriverartfair.org or 541-593-8704.
Monday 8/15
Sunriver Music Festival Classical Concert II: Features Ukrainian pianist Dmytro Choni of the Cliburn International Piano Competition, joining the Festival Orchestra in a stunningly beautiful evening; 7:30 p.m.; $40-$72 sunrivermusic.org for complete pricing options; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org.
Tuesday 8/16
Sunriver Music Festival Solo Piano Concert: The historic Great Hall sets the scene for a groundbreaking solo performance from Ukrainian Dmytro Choni, one of the best young pianists in the world; 7:30 p.m.; $40-$71 sunrivermusic.org for complete pricing options.; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org.
Wednesday 8/17
Sunriver Music Festival’s Discover the Symphony Concert: Presenting orchestral music in a fun and informal setting, featuring virtuosic young soloists and the orchestra; 4-5 p.m.; $15 adults, free for ages 18 and under; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 8/11
Line & Swing Dance Lessons: Learn to line and swing dance at the weekly meet up; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cross-Eyed Cricket, 20565 NE Brinson Blvd., Bend; 541-382-4270.
Friday 8/12
Third Annual Cupid Shuffle Dance Party: DJ Raider Mystic will play all the classic dance songs to get you on the dance floor; 9 p.m.; $5 at door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
"Stefanie Hero": The adventurous, goofy and funny summer play will take place; 7 p.m.; $18 adults, $12 students & kids; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beatchildrenstheatre.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 8/13
"Stefanie Hero": The adventurous, goofy and funny summer play will take place; 2 and 7 p.m.; $18 adults, $12 students & kids; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beatchildrenstheatre.org or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 8/14
"Stefanie Hero": The adventurous, goofy and funny summer play will take place; 2 p.m.; $18 adults, $12 students & kids; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beatchildrenstheatre.org or 541-389-0803.
Wednesday 8/17
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30pm and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; centraloregontango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Let your body take the lead in dance, guided to support you tune in and move with what moves in you; 6-7:30 p.m.; $20, let facilitator know if funding is an issue; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 8/11
Comedy at Craft — Erik Escobar: The Mexipino comedian will perform as headliner with Carl Click and Billy Brant; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-749-8611.
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; Facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Saturday 8/13
Drunk Shakespeare: Go watch as local comedians, actors, and performers retell some of the great stories written by the Bard of Avon, while being a bit tipsy; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com.
Monday 8/15
Comedy Open Mic: A stand-up comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Tuesday 8/16
Out of Thin Air Improv Theater — Improv Comedy Tuesdays: Go to the premier improv comedy event in town; 8 p.m.; $10-$15; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio/events or 541-668-1046.
Wednesday 8/17
The CO Show: Central Oregon Comedy Scene and Karaokaine productions have teamed up to bring this comedy show to you weekly; 8-10 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St, Bend; Facebook.com/7bend.
Books
Friday 8/12
Nonfiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "The Only Kayak," by Kim Heacox; 1 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 8/16
The Library Book Club: Discuss “Dial A for Aunties,” by Jess Q. Sutanto; noon-1 p.m.; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Wednesday 8/17
Mystery Book Club: The club will be discussing "Two Nights in Lisbon," by Chirs Pavon; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 8/11
Battle at Bachelor: A disc golf tournament held on the beautiful and challenging wilderness course on Mt. Bachelor; price varies to compete; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; discgolfscene.com or 800-829-2442.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Friday 8/12
Perseids Meteor Shower Canoe or Hiking Tour: Celebrate the Perseids meteor shower to the north, and the rising August supermoon to the east on the lake or in the hills with Wanderlust; 7:30-11:30 p.m.; $110; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Yoga on the Lawn: This community class will weave yoga and nature together in a way that dissolves the boundaries between them; 9-10 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Saturday 8/13
2022 Haulin' Aspen: Central Oregon’s only full trail marathon; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wanoga Sno-park, Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend; bendraces.com or 541-323-0964.
GraviCross: Think bikes, downhill riding, XC racing, slope-styling and gravel-grinding races; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; $25; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Introductory Aikido Class: Join us for a four-week class to discover the basic principles, movements and arts of Ki Aikido; 8:30-10 a.m.; $50; Oregon Ki Society Bend Dojo, 20685 Carmen Loop Suite 110, Bend; oregonki.org or 505-412-1379.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunset Wander: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Michele McKay at the end of the day for a wander at Indian Ford Meadow Preserve; 6-8 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
WWOLF at Lazy Z Ranch: Join for a morning of work on the ranch helping this family ranch tackle some mid-season projects; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration online; Lazy Z Ranch, 68540 Highway 20, Sisters; centraloregonlocavore.org or 541-280-9873.
Sunday 8/14
13th Annual Scramble For Sight & Hearing Charity Golf Tournament: Play in a golf tournament for a good cause; 7 a.m.; $90 per person; Quail Run Golf Club , 16725 Northridge Drive, La Pine; lapinelionsclub.org or 909-816-9990.
GraviCross: Think bikes, downhill riding, XC racing, slope-styling and gravel-grinding races; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; $25; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Sunday Yoga: Wind down your summer weekends with playful grounding outdoor yoga classes steps away from the lake lodge; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $20 drop in, RSVP; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Monday 8/15
Badminton Night: Whether you're a new player or an experienced one, join for an evening of fun; 7-9 p.m.; $10 must sign up beforehand through MeetUp; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Tuesday 8/16
Adult Bird Walk: Join Tom Lawler, expert local birder and nature photographer to discover the rich bird habitats of Sunriver; 8-11:30 a.m.; $10; Sunriver Nature Center, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; 71826.blackbaudhosting.com.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Kids & Family
Thursday 8/11
Kids Aikido Summer Camp: Enrolled in this active summer camp or kids; 5:30-7 p.m.; $50; Ki Society Dojo , 20685 Carmen Loop Suite 110, Bend; oregonki.org or 541-639-2012.
Saturday 8/13
Summer Heritage Walking Tours: Join the Deschutes Historical Museum for guided walking tours around Bend’s downtown district, neighborhoods, and sites; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Monday 8/15
Two Day “Lunchbox and Snacks” Kids Camp: Chef Suzanne will be teaching your kids (ages 11+) to make their own lunch boxes and snacks; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $150 Call the store to register for the class; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Tuesday 8/16
Kids Aikido Summer Camp: Enrolled in this active summer camp or kids; 5:30-7 p.m.; $50; Ki Society Dojo , 20685 Carmen Loop Suite 110, Bend; oregonki.org or 541-639-2012.
Twilight Cinemas Sunriver Style — Encanto: The Disney movie Encanto will be shown; 8-10 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Two Day “Lunchbox and Snacks” Kids Camp: Chef Suzanne will be teaching your kids (ages 11+) to make their own lunch boxes and snacks; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $150 Call the store to register for the class; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Wednesday 8/17
STEAM Team Craftapalooza: Children and families are invited to enjoy hands-on fun with a variety of open-ended; 11 a.m.-noon; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Lectures & Classes
Friday 8/12
Know PNW — William Sullivan — New Hikes in Oregon: Explore new and changed trails with hiking guru William Sullivan; 1-2 p.m.; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1070.
Sunday 8/14
Balanced Bend — Mental Health Festival: This is the first event in Bend to give the community an opportunity to explore and sample services from a variety of local wellness providers; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; wildhearttc.org.
Monday 8/15
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Tuesday 8/16
Canning Tomatoes and Salsa: During the class, participants will learn about the selection and steps to safely can tomatoes and salsa.; 9 a.m.-noon; $20; 3800 SW Airport Way, Building #4, Redmond; extension.oregonstate.edu.
Plant Medicines — New Technologies and Ancient Traditions: This presentation, by Michelle Ericksen, PhD medicine woman and researcher, will outline the changing landscape of three master plant teachers; psilocybin, cacao and ayahuasca; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 8/17
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Raise The Deschutes Seminar Series — Whose Water Is It Anyway?: These monthly seminars provide opportunities for the public to engage with water experts; 6-8 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave , Bend; deschutesriverconservancy.salsalabs.org or 541-410-5866.
The Ultimate Self Care is a Peaceful State of Mind: An exploration of self-care as a state of being rather than a state of doing; 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern; free; Online; zoom.us or 906-430-0614.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 8/11
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 8/13
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Sunday 8/14
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: A trivia event with food and drinks will take place; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite One, Bend; kingtrivia.com or 541-728-0753.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards varies depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sisters Farmers Market: A vibrant community that connects Oregon farmers, ranchers, makers and consumers with access to fresh foods, local products and educational activities in a fun environment; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com.
Monday 8/15
Bingo benefiting Street Dog Hero: A night of high-energy bingo that promises to entertain from start to finish; 6-8 p.m.; $25 per Bingo bundle; Bevel Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; streetdoghero.org.
Speakeasy on the Moon: Private access to the bar, where pints are $3 for Local's Day Mondays, access to pool tables, shuffleboard, darts, foosball and of course Poker; 7-10 p.m.; $10 cash cover; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Trivia Night: Get your most knowledgeable friends together for a fun evening of trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Tuesday 8/16
2022 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip, and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 2-6:30 p.m.; $60, 90-minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Trivia Night: Test your knowledge on such categories as sports, history, science, geography, pop culture, and more for a chance to win prizes; 6 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Trivia Night: Go play trivia every other week; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Wednesday 8/17
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 2-6 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Monkless Belgian Ales-Food Truck Wednesday: There will be food trucks, live music and games every Wednesday; 4-9 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
Wednesday Cookouts: BBQing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery with some live local tunes too; 5-7 p.m.; $20, first come first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Wine Wednesdays: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; 3-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite One, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.