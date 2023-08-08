GO! Do
Friday 8/11
Bend Night Market: Offering another place to grab something to eat, drink, and shop your way around the best local makers and vendors that central Oregon has to offer; 5-9 p.m.; free; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; instagram.com/bend.nightmarket.
Water Lantern Festival: A floating lantern event that is all about connections; 5:30-9:30 p.m.; $26.98; Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend; waterlanternfestival.com.
Movies In the Park: "Encanto" will screen at this family-friendly event; 8 p.m.; free; Rockridge Park, 20885 Egypt Drive, Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-389-7275.
Sunriver Art Fair: This juried art show attracts artists from all over the country and is considered one of the nation's premiere small town art fairs; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; sunriverartfair.org or 541-593-8704.
Saturday 8/12
Deschutes Historical Museum Antique Fair: The antique fair features a wide variety of antiques and selected collectibles, as well as music and food; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org
Sunriver Art Fair: This juried art show attracts artists from all over the country and is considered one of the nation's premiere small town art fairs; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; sunriverartfair.org or 541-593-8704.
Sunday 8/13
Sunriver Art Fair: This juried art show attracts artists from all over the country and is considered one of the nation's premiere small town art fairs; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; sunriverartfair.org or 541-593-8704.
Wednesday 8/16
Paint Big with Xochilt Ruvalcaba: A workshop designed for anyone with a desire to create, guided by Portland-based artist Xochilt Ruvalcaba; 4-8 p.m.; $230; Cafe Des Chutes, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; cafedeschutes.com.
Theater & Dance
Monday 8/14
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 8/16
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Thursday 8/17
Third Thursday Group Class & Social Dance: Class topics change monthly, and no partner or previous experience is required; 6-7:45 p.m.; $20 or discount for a four pack; Larkspur Community Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; dancewithtravis.com or 541-623-2623.
Comedy
Saturday 8/12
Comedy at Craft: Todd Basil, Marietje Hauprich and David Kildal will each perform stand-up comedy; 8-9 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 8/14
Teachers Gone Bad: Mind Twist Comedy works with a pool of educators who moonlight as comedians or who are doing comedy full-time; 8 p.m.; $40 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Books
Thursday 8/10
Author Event — Marcia K Morgan: The author will discuss her book "Should I Change My Name? The Impact of Your Last Name on Identity, Marriage, and Happiness"; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Tuesday 8/15
Author Event — What Is a Highly Sensitive Person: Join Tammy Goen to learn what High Sensitivity is (and isn't) and discover if you have this trait and what it means; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 8/10
Sit Spot Community Gathering & Meditation: This forest bathing experience involves a short but powerful meditation and nature immersion to relieve stress and regulate the nervous system; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $20; Tumalo State Park, 64170 O.B. Riley Road, Tumalo; rootedpresence.com.
Friday 8/11
Riverside Yoga + Wine: Feel good, get centered, and move mindfully at this yoga event; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $35; free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Yoga, Hike and Brew: Join us for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-11 a.m.; $65; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 800-551-6949.
Saturday 8/12
Haulin Aspen: Featuring a full all-trail marathon, a half-marathon and a 6.5-mile course, this race features beautiful trails that wind through the Deschutes National Forest; 7 a.m.-1 p.m.; $55-$105; Wanoga Sno-park, Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend; bendraces.com or 541-323-0964.
Kids’ Fairy Houses: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Martha Lussenhop at the Metolius Preserve to build your own fairy house; 10 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Metolius Preserve South Trailhead, Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7044.
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Michelle McSwain for a spring tour; 9-11 a.m.; free, registration is required; Ochoco Preserve, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Yoga, Hike and Brew: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Sunday 8/13
Balanced Bend Mental Health Festival: An opportunity for the community to gather and experience services from local wellness providers; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Drake Park, Bend; wildhearttc.org
Sunday Creekside Yoga: Enjoy and evening yoga session led by Ulla Lundgren; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $10 online, $17 at the door; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Yoga, Hike and Brew: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Monday 8/14
Women's MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with our Women’s Program Ambassadors every other Monday of each month; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Yoga, Hike and Brew: Join for an guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-10 a.m.; $42; Pilot Butte State Park, 2020 NE Linnea Drive, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com.
Wednesday 8/16
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Yoga at the Park: 60-minute vinyasa class hosted by local birth & postpartum doula + yoga instructor Kaija Marshall; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; donation appreciated; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; bendtickets.com.
Sit Spot Community Gathering & Meditation: This forest bathing experience involves a short but powerful meditation and nature immersion to relieve stress and regulate the nervous system; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $20; Tumalo State Park, 64170 O.B. Riley Road, Tumalo; rootedpresence.com.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 8/10
Know Architecture — Fort Building Workshop: This fort-building workshop led by Kaija Marshall goes into the mechanics of PVC pipes (inputs, outputs, and angles) and the basic structures needed to support fabrics and create a cozy hideaway; 10-11 a.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Know Architecture — The Origins of the Mid-Century Modern House: Learn about its origins and first architect, R.M. Schindler; noon-1 p.m.; free; Sisters Firehouse Community Hall, 301 S. Elm St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org.
Know Architecture — The Origins of the Mid-Century Modern House: Learn about its origins and first architect, R.M. Schindler; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Positive Approach to Alzheimer's & Dementia Care Webinar: This webinar is designed to help anyone caring for a person living with dementia learn more about how to provide support and respond effectively to dementia-related behaviors; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Online; oregoncarepartners.com.
Transformational Breathwork Class: This is a class that is designed to create a more vagal tone, downregulate the nervous system, release stress and trauma from your tissue, and find a new/spacious inner balance; 6-7:30 p.m.; $40; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Friday 8/11
La Pine Coop & Garden Tour: A self-guided tour of gardens, chicken coops and even some beehives in and around La Pine; 3-7 p.m.; $10 per car; Little Deschutes Grange, Various homes in and around La Pine, La Pine; facebook.com/LaPineCoopandGarden or 541-876-7154.
Saturday 8/12
Introductory Pilates Class: A low-impact, full-body workout; 11-11:30 a.m.; free, Grip Socks Required; Club Pilates, 20520 Robal Lane, Bend; lp.clubpilates.com or 541-410-1183.
La Pine Coop & Garden Tour: A self-guided tour of gardens, chicken coops and even some beehives in and around La Pine; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; $10 per car; Little Deschutes Grange, Various homes in and around La Pine, La Pine; facebook.com/LaPineCoopandGarden or 541-876-7154.
Sunday 8/13
La Pine Coop & Garden Tour: A self-guided tour of gardens, chicken coops and even some beehives in and around La Pine; 3-7 p.m.; $10 per car; Little Deschutes Grange, Various homes in and around La Pine, La Pine; facebook.com/LaPineCoopandGarden or 541-876-7154.
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls. Bring comfy clothing, pillow and blanket or matt; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 Sliding Scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 8/14
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
NAMI Connections Peer Support Group: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 7-9 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Wednesday 8/16
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness,loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 8/10
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 8/11
Hey Neighbor Party — CLBC Reed Market Grand Opening: Celebrate the opening of the new pub location on the east side with live music, vendors, food & beer and more; free; Cascade Lakes Pub, 21175 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Saturday 8/12
CROP Farmers Market: Produce and products from local growers and vendors along with food trucks and live music; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org or 610-301-3244.
Hey Neighbor Party — CLBC Reed Market Grand Opening: Celebrate the opening of the new pub location on the east side with live music, vendors, food & beer and more; free; Cascade Lakes Pub, 21175 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Madras Saturday Market: You'll find local produce, berries, honey, eggs, meat, tea, soap and locally handcrafted products at this weekly market; 10 a.m.; Sahalee Park, 1-99 SE Seventh St., Madras; madrassaturdaymarket.com.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Double Dews and Brews event for Great Pyrs and Paws: A fundraiser for Great Pyrenees that includes swag, a raffle and the option to adopt; 2-6 p.m.; free; Spider City Brewing, 1177 SE Ninth St., Bend; greatpyrsandpaws@gmail.com.
Sunday 8/13
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards varies depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 8/14
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 8/15
2023 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip, and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 3-6 p.m.; $60, 90-minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Women Tasting Flights — Riedel Glassware Class: Riedel Glassware class presented by Ashley McKeaney and Angela Zgraggan; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $95; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Youth Camp — Cooking Italian Cuisine: Have your child ages 7-17 join in this extensive hands-on class where they will spend three days making Italian cuisine; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $170; Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive suite 2, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Tuesday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St. Bend; worthy.beer or 805-252-7848.
Wednesday 8/16
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
Wednesday Cookouts: Barbecuing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery with some live local tunes too; 5-7 p.m.; $20 First come first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Youth Camp — Cooking Italian Cuisine: Have your child ages 7-17 join in this extensive hands-on class where they will spend three days making Italian cuisine; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $170; Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive suite 2, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
