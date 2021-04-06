Ongoing
Big Butte Challenge: Hikers and runners will summit five buttes in Central Oregon, going at their own pace whenever their schedule allows using a GPS-enabled activity tracker to submit efforts before the deadline; through May 31; $60; online; go.evvnt.com/752281-1 or 541-350-4635.
Wednesday 4/7
1981 Casablanca & Contemporary Morocco: Hear past events in Casablanca put into context for today from Dr. Mahmood Ibrahim, professor emeritus of history at Cal Poly Pomona; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/762030-1 or 541-312-1029.
A Novel Idea 2021 Quilt Show: Quilts inspired by the Deschutes Public Library's Novel Idea and designed by local quilters will be displayed virtually; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/758667-0 or 541-312-1032.
Current Fiction Book Club: Discussing “The Beekeeper of Aleppo” by Christy Lefteri; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/744158-0 or 541-306-6564.
Poetry Together — A Conversation and Reading with Anis Mojgani, Oregon Poet Laureate: The COCC Barber Library will host an evening consisting of a discussion facilitated by local students, a performance of Mojgani’s work and an audience Q&A session; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/758733-1 or 541-383-7560.
Thursday 4/8
Ken Wright Cellars Virtual Tasting: Pick up five half bottles of each vineyard at the Good Drop Wine Shoppe, then log in to the virtual discussion with the owner and winemaker; 5:30-7 p.m.; $125; online; go.evvnt.com/762058-0 or 541-410-1470.
Let's Talk About Food Security: Jillian Hishaw will talk about the work she is doing in farming communities to reduce rates of food insecurity; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/762745-2 or 541-390-3572.
Scalehouse Voices — Daniela Repas: The Portland-based visual artist will discuss process, strategy and storytelling as modular units of her work; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/760509-1
CORK Thursday Run: The weekly 3-5 mile run will take place. Runners must maintain social distance on the route and wear masks when entering any indoor space. Limited to 25 participants; 6-8 p.m.; Crosscut- Warming Hut No.5 Tap House, 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/759635-0
Thursday Trivia Night: The weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/758676-0
Author Event — Michelle Nijhuis: The author will discuss their book “Beloved Beasts,” a vibrant history of the modern conservation movement — told through the lives and ideas of the people who built it; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/744159-0 or 541-306-6564.
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery's patio. Teams of up to eight are welcome to reserve a table for a $20 deposit (returned when the team is there) otherwise, first come, first served; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/758675-0 or 541-388-8331.
Friday 4/9
Wings Out Virtual 5K Training Group: Train to run a 5K over eight weeks, and learn behavior change hacks to help your new healthy habit stick. You'll get the plan, support, and fun you need to get back to feeling great in your body; 8-10 a.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/753480-0 or 503-481-0595.
Nonfiction Book Club: Discussing “A Life on Our Planet: My Witness Statement and a Vision for the Future” by David Attenborough; 1-2 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/753619-0 or 541-306-6564.
International Fly Fishing Film Festival Virtual Screening: Ten short films from all corners of the world showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing will be available to stream online; 7-9 p.m.; $15; online; go.evvnt.com/762715-1 or 888-435-9624.
Beginning West Coast Swing and Practica: Learn the basics of the swing style including the left and right side passes and the sugar push. After the lesson will be an open social dance; 7-10 p.m.; $10; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/761054-0 or 541-401-1635.
Cocktail Cabaret — "And the Award Goes To..': Local actors and singers will perform Oscar-nominated and winning songs including selections from "Frozen 2," "A Star is Born," "Tarzan" and more; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $20; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/762664-1 or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 4/10
Beginning Bird Walk: Ben Ward will lead a moderate 2 mile hike through the preserve observing songbirds, raptors and more; 7:30-10 a.m.; registration required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road Cemetery Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/762674-1 or 541-330-0017.
Nature Journaling: Learn five tips for getting started on your own nature journal. Discover how to keep a journal of your outdoor adventures through sketching and writing; 8-9 a.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/762677-1 or 541-330-0017.
Salmon Run 2021: The half marathon, 10K and 5K race will be run through the high desert resort; 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; Pronghorn Resort, 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/762134-0
CORK Saturday Long Run: A group 5-8 mile run will take place, limited to 25 participants to ensure social distancing; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/759636-0
Spring Gardening Seminar — Native Plant Landscaping: The seminar hosted by OSU Extension Service and presented by the Central Oregon Master Gardener Association will cover information on using native plants in landscaping; 10-11 a.m.; $5; online; go.evvnt.com/758724-1 or 541-548-6088.
Spring Cleaning at the Miller Ranch: Using the latest techniques from 1904, help us tidy up, and get an up-close look at what it takes to get ready for summer; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; High Desert Museum, 59800 U.S. 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/762150-0
Author Event — Dana Haynes: The author will share his latest thriller "Sirocco"; 5-6 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/762713-1 or 541-593-2526.
Line Dance Lesson & Social Dance: The class will learn two new line dances which include two-step, swing and partner. Requests can be made at the dance; 7-10 p.m.; $10; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/762796-1 or 541-401-1635.
Cocktail Cabaret — "And the Award Goes To..': Local actors and singers will perform Oscar-nominated and winning songs including selections from "Frozen 2," "A Star is Born," "Tarzan" and more; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $20; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/762756-2 or 541-317-0700.
Sunday 4/11
Writers Writing: Poetry Playshop — "I Remember": Oh, the places you'll go in this Poetry Playshop with the phrase, "I Remember." This deceptively simple prompt loosens memory and propels spontaneity; 9:30-11:30 a.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/756790-1 or 541-312-1063.
Sunday Brunch and Trivia: Brunch favorites will be available at the food carts while the trivia game will take place. Limited seating available; noon-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/758683-0
Central Oregon commemorates the Shoah and celebrates Israel: Commemorate the Shoah (Holocaust), the recalling of heroism and grief during Israel’s wars (Yom HaZikaron), and culminate with celebrating the joy over the miracle of Jewish independence in the land of Isreal. The bulk of the event will feature documentaries, music and prose readings; 4-5:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/759621-0 or 541-668-6887.
Monday 4/12
Milree Latimer Live Chat: The local author will discuss her new historical fiction, "Out of Place," in a Facebook live chat; 2:30-3:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/762727-0 or 541-318-7242.
Talking to Children About Racism and Discrimination: Listen to a local expert to learn tips and techniques for discussing racism, discrimination and bulling with the children in your life; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/762004-0 or 541-330-3764.
Not Your Average Book Club: The multi-generational club will be discussing “The Other Americans by Laila Lalami”; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/753624-0 or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 4/13
Healthcare Career Fair — Pilot Butte: A drive-thru healthcare career fair. Learn about our openings and free CNA classes for those new to healthcare; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Pilot Butte Rehabilitation Center, 1876 NE Highway 20, Bend; go.evvnt.com/762321-0 or 541-213-0714.
Trees of Central Oregon: Get a feel for our forests and explore the top trees to know in our region with a virtual hike through the woods of Central Oregon; 5-6 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/762678-1 or 541-330-0017.
Writers Working — Chicken and Eggs with Ellen Waterston: High desert author and poet Ellen Waterston discusses how blurring the lines between genres can allow writers more creativity and freedom with their writing; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/762021-0 or 541-312-1063.
Tuesday Night Trivia: A weekly trivia night will be held. Masks and social distancing required, free to play, winners can receive gift cards; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/761053-0 or 541-527-4380.
Bachata Patterns: The beginning and intermediate class will cover basic steps and putting together a salsa pattern at the end of class. Must sign up with a dance partner, limited space available, registration required; 7:30-8:30 p.m.; $12; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/762697-1 or 541-325-6676.
Wednesday 4/14
Volunteer Central Oregon Board Fair: Forty Central Oregon nonprofit organizations will be offering opportunities for community members check out how to serve on their boards of directors and leadership committees; 4-6 p.m.; Central Oregon, Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson Counties; go.evvnt.com/756423-0 or 541-280-5757.
REDI News & Brews: REDI News & Brews is an annual networking and investor outreach event that showcases the work REDI does for the Redmond community; 4:30-6 p.m.; $5 to $20; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Classics Book Club: Discussing “House Made of Dawn” by N. Scott Momaday; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/753628-0 or 541-306-6564.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.