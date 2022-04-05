GO! Do
Art
Saturday 4/9
Creative freedom — Personal Expression Through Visual Art Making, Practiced in Community: Personally create visual art in a community from a place of freedom and play; 10 a.m.-noon; $30 one session, $55 two sessions, $75 three sessions; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Second Saturday at the Gallery: Enjoy free food and libations with work from 30 local artists on display; 4-6 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; visitcentraloregon.com or 541-593-8704.
Sunday 4/10
Beginning Mosaic — 3D Mosaic Hearts: Create a colorful 3D heart for your home, yard or garden; noon-4 p.m.; $75; Carleton Manor, 1776 NE Eighth St., Bend; carletonmanormosaics.com or 907-230-1785.
Central Oregon Mastersingers Brahms Requiem: A performance of the Johannes Brahms' classic Ein deutsches Requiem will take place; 4-5:30 p.m.; free; Unitarian Universalist, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; centraloregonmastersingers.org or 541-317-0700.
Monday 4/11
Central Oregon Mastersingers Brahms Requiem: A performance of the Johannes Brahms' classic Ein deutsches Requiem will take place; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Unitarian Universalist, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; centraloregonmastersingers.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 4/12
Writing Poems to Connect: COCC faculty and staff member Eileen Sather will conduct poetry-writing workshops at various locations throughout April; 3 p.m.-4 p.m.; free; COCC, Bend Campus, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; barber.cocc.edu or 541-383-7563.
Theater & Dance
Saturday 4/9
"Daughter of a Lost Bird" Documentary: The documentary follows Kendra, an adult Native adoptee, as she reconnects with her birth family, discovers her Lummi heritage, and confronts issues of her own identity; 3-5 p.m.; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Sonido Pachanguero Presents — Latin Dance Party: Dance into spring with three local DJs and an open dance floor; 8 p.m.; $15; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Wednesday 4/13
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in a beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com
LGBTQ Beginning West Coast Swing Series: Learn to West Coast Swing, a smooth partner dance done to hip hop, R&B, top 40 and blues music. This four-week class is open to everyone; 7-10 p.m.; $40 a person for beginning class, $5 a person for open dance; Seven, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/BendDanceVictoria or 541-410-0048.
Comedy
Saturday 4/9
Strip Joker: Deb Auchery, the Mother of the Cult of Tuck, is hosting a night of comedy featuring Ed Dearment, Grace Sophia, Whitney Russell, Zac, Zeke Kamm and Katy Ipock, who will all have to take off an article of clothing every minute or so; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockpro.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 4/11
Comedy Open Mic: A Stand Up Comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions. Sign up 6:30 p.m. 21+; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Books
Thursday 4/7
Author Event — "The Man with Eight Pairs of Legs," by Leslie Kirk Campbell: Winner of the Mary McCarthy Prize in Short Fiction, this collection of short stories will be discussed by the author; 6-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Friday 4/8
Nonfiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail" by Ben Montgomery; 1 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 4/13
Classics Book Club: The book club will be discussing "Vanity Fair," by William Thackeray; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
“I Can Make this Promise” Book Discussion: Read and discuss the book with other youth; 3:30-4:15 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 4/7
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80, first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Ski for Free Day: Ski and ride for free with a donation of four cans of non-perishable food items; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; facebook.com/HoodooRecreation or 541-822-3799.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3- to 5-mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Saturday 4/9
Adult Bird Walk: Join Tom Lawler, expert local birder and nature photographer, to discover the rich bird habitats of Sunriver; 8:30-11:30 a.m.; $10; Sunriver Nature Center, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org/event/adult-bird-walk/2022-04-09/
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Hoodoo's Spring Fling: It’s a slope slide party with pond skimming, ultra-cross competition and snow games to end off the season; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Jason Grant for a tour of Ochoco Preserve.; 1-3 p.m.; free; Ochoco Preserve, provided upon registration, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Sunday 4/10
Bend Marathon and Half: Sign up to participate in the Bend Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K or 5K; 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; $35-$130; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; bend-marathon.com or 541-312-0131.
Peterson Ridge Rumble: This is a running event using the Peterson Ridge and Metolius-Windigo multi-use trails for 40-mile and 20-mile runs; 8 a.m.; $70 registration; Peterson Ridge Rumble, 15200 McKenzie Highway, Sisters; trailrunner.com/event/peterson-ridge-rumble.
Wildflower Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Moorehead for an early wildflower hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; registration is required, waitlist; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Tuesday 4/12
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80, first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Lectures & Classes
Friday 4/8
Asian Cooking Class: Joyce Jue will teach some delicious Asian recipes that you can make at home; 6-8 p.m.; $99 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Truth & Reckoning — Indian Boarding Schools: Learn about 100 years of Native American boarding school history in Oregon; noon-1 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Saturday 4/9
Mommy & Me Class “Snackalicious” with Chef Suzanne: Learn to prepare kids (ages 7-11) snacks such as cauliflower cheese sticks; pineapple avocado muffins; chocolate date energy bars; peanut butter cookies and more; 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Spring Gardening Seminar — Perennials and Shrubs in Central Oregon: Holly Shafer will show you some hardy perennials and shrubs that will thrive in your garden; 10 a.m.; $5-$35 Choose 1 class ($5) or up to 7 ($35); OSU Extension Service, Online; gocomga.com or 541-548-6088.
Sunday 4/10
Yes, I'm Native. No, My Liver Doesn't Hurt: Explore the history of Indigenous people's health in the United States with Amanda Page, an enrolled member of the Klamath Tribes; 3-4 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Tuesday 4/12
Writers Working — Compelling Conversation: Delve into ideas that will allow your dialogue to resonate, through some playful material and hands-on exercises; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 4/13
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Ichishkín Language Revitalization: Learn about local Native language revitalization that counters historical damage; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Imagine a World — Biosphere 2 Presentation: Mark Nelson, Ph.D., shares about his experience and learnings through Biosphere 2 and his career; 7-8 p.m.; $8-$10; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Spring Risotto and Scallops Cooking Class: Chef Candy will prepare a seasonal spring risotto and pan-seared scallops with a bright herb sauce; 6-8 p.m.; $99 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or or 541-617-0312.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 4/7
Pints for Habitat — '70s throwback: The beer hall will be playing all the groovy hits from the '70s, with $1 from every pint donated to the Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity in support of affordable housing; noon-7 p.m.; Backside Kegs, 740 NE Third St, Suite Six, Bend; bendredmondhabitat.org
Trivia Night: A low-pressure night of trivia hosted by one of Central Oregon's top comics; 7-8:30 p.m.; free sign up at 6:30; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-749-8611.
Wednesday 4/13
Rasa Wine Dinner: Owner Winemaker Billo Naravane hosts this five-course wine-paired dinner; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $150 per person, all-inclusive; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Unit 1, Bend; gooddropwineshoppe.com or 541-728-0753.
