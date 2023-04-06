GO! Do
Arts
Friday 4/7
First Friday Art Walk: An opportunity to chat with artists and makers, to learn about their creative process and to expand your creative community; 3-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
First Friday Art Walk: Stroll historic downtown Bend to enjoy art, live music, local food & drink; 5-9 p.m.; free; Downtown, Bend; downtownbend.org.
Saturday 4/8
Dan Savage’s 18th Annual HUMP! Film Festival: A lovingly curated festival of 22 short erotic films made by real people for real people; 7-8:30 p.m. or 9:30-11 p.m.; $25, 21 and up; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; humpfilmfest.com or 541-323-1881.
Bend Women's Expo 2023: Celebrate women, creators, community and small businesses; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; $10; Riverhouse Convention Center, 100, 2955, U.S. Highway 97, Bend; bendwomensexpo.com.
No Man's Land Film Festival: Watch films by Women about Women in the outdoors; 7-9 p.m.; $15; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org or 541-317-0700.
Sunday 4/9
Adrenaline Sucks Film Premiere with Professional Athlete Matthias Giraud: World-renowned skier and Base jumper Matthias Giraud explains his approach to adventure sports in this outdoor documentary; 8-10:30 p.m.; $15-$20 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 4/6
"Murder on the Nile" — A Theatrical Performance: Watch an Agatha Christie mystery unfold on the water; 7 p.m.; $29 adults, Students/Seniors $27; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 4/7
"Here on the Flight Path": Performances of this hilarious and heartfelt romantic comedy play that follows John over the course of three and half years as he interacts with three neighbors from his apartment balcony; 7-9:30 p.m.; Suggested Donation $20; HarmonyHouse, 17505 Kent Road, Sisters; etcbend.org or 541-548-2209.
"Murder on the Nile" — A Theatrical Performance: Watch an Agatha Christie mystery unfold on the water; 7 p.m.; $29 adults, Students/Seniors $27; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 4/8
Bend Community Contra Dance: Live traditional music and couple dancing akin to square dance; 7-9:30 p.m.; $10; Pine Forest Grange, 63214 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; bendcontra.org or 541-306-9563.
"Here on the Flight Path": Showings of this hilarious and heartfelt romantic comedy play that follows John over the course of three and half years as he interacts with three neighbors from his apartment balcony; 2-4:30 p.m. or 7-9:30 p.m.; Suggested Donation $20; HarmonyHouse, 17505 Kent Road, Sisters; etcbend.org or 541-548-2209.
"Murder on the Nile" — A Theatrical Performance: Watch an Agatha Christie mystery unfold on the water; 7 p.m.; $29 adults, Students/Seniors $27; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 4/9
"Murder on the Nile" — A Theatrical Performance: Watch an Agatha Christie mystery unfold on the water; 2 p.m.; $29 adults, Students/Seniors $27; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Monday 4/10
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12- $22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Tuesday 4/11
Audition for Sunriver Stars' “Radio S.T.A.R.”: Sunriver Stars will host auditions for “Radio S.T.A.R. (Sunriver Thespians as Readers)”; 6-8 p.m.; free; Village Properties, 56835 Venture Lane, Suite 208, Bend; sunriverstars.org.
Wednesday 4/12
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5- $10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Bend Institute of Comedy — Improv Class Level One: Learn longform improv from writer-director-instructor John Breen in this six-week course; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $200- $225; Hanai Center, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-668-6494.
Soul in Motion — Movement and Dance: Move with what's moving in you, in community during this open dance; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Drive, Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Friday 4/7
First Date — Comedy Show: Hosted by veteran stand-up comics, Zeke Kamm and Jessica Taylor, come to laugh and meet other single people from Bend; 7-9 p.m.; $25 online at bendticket.com, $30 at the door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com.
Jimmy Failla: The American comedian will perform; 8 p.m.; $38.50- $55.50; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 4/8
Comedy at Craft — April Gallaty: The Tacoma-based comedian will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Books
Thursday 4/6
Author Event — Leanne Grabel Presents Two Books: The author will discuss "Brontosaurus Illustrated" and "My Husband's Eyebrows" along with the poet Tiffany Lee Brown; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Friday 4/7
Phillip Margolin Presents "Murder At Black Oaks": The author will discuss his novel set in the Oregon mountains; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Saturday 4/8
Reading Rainbow Book Club: A monthly book club for youth ages 16-20; 4-5 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 4/12
Classics Book Club: The book club will be discussing "The Chosen," by Chaim Potok; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 4/6
UFC 287 Showing: Watch the UFC fight and enjoy a taco bar; $25 online, $35 at door; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com.
Saturday 4/8
Badminton Night: Beginning and experienced players welcome; 5-7 p.m.; $10 Sign up on the MeetUp app; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Smith Rock Ascent: A 15-mile or 50K running race at the state park; 8 a.m.; Smith Rock Ascent, Smith Rock State Park, Terrebonne; trailrunner.com.
Spring Fling: Pond-skimming battle royale, costume contests, freestyle snowboarding events, live music and more; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Wednesday 4/12
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 4/6
Sexual Assault Awareness Month: Join Haelan House for this presentation that highlights tools and resources for healing the effects of trauma from sexual assault and domestic abuse; noon-1 p.m.; free Donations also accepted.; Rosie Bareis Community Campus, 1010 NW 14th Street, Bend; haelanhouse.org or 541-388-3101.
Guided Tour of MacDougall & Sons Bat Company: See the handcrafting of wooden bats made locally in Bend; 2:30-3:30 p.m.; free, registration required; MacDougall & Sons Bat Company, 20748 Carmen Loop, Suite 110, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org.
The History of Political Parties: Judy Stiegler, part-time political science instructor at OSU-Cascades and COCC will discuss the history of the political parties; noon-1 p.m.; free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; lwvdeschutes.org.
Indigenous Filmmakers Panel: Hear the discussion about how film is continuing storytelling traditions and promoting positive representation of Native people; 6-7 p.m.; $10, Members receive 20% discount, free for Tribal members; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
PowerPoint Dynamic Presentation Strategies: Learn presentation skills; 1-4 p.m.; Business Training live Via Zoom, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.
Saturday 4/8
2023 Spring Gardening Seminar: Learn all about gardening in Central Oregon and get prepared for summer during these online classes taught by OSU master gardeners; 10 a.m. and 1 p.m; $5 per class; online; gocomga.com.
Tax Aide: Free Tax Prep Sessions with certified tax volunteers; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Los Origenes Hispanos de Oregon/The Hispanic Origins of Oregon State: Aproximación histórica a la presencia hispana en la costa de Norteamérica (1543-1819)/A historical view of the Hispanic presence on the coast of North America from 1543-1819.; 1:30-2:30 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Sunday 4/9
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls. Bring comfy clothing, pillow and blanket or matt; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10- $20 sliding scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 4/10
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
The Land, Its People and the Future: Wilson Wewa will discuss the land, its people and the past, present and future of protecting the High Desert in Oregon; 7-8 p.m.; $10; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; onda.org or 541-317-0700..
What Is Left Unsaid — Communicating What Matters Most: This interactive workshop, hosted by The Peaceful Presence Project, will explore the benefits of a holistic approach to planning ahead for living well as we age; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Tuesday 4/11
SCORE Small Business Counseling: Receive confidential business planning with a SCORE mentor; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Earth Month — Healthy Plate Healthy Planet Lunch & Learn: Gain an awareness of the impacts of your food choices, learn practical ways to shift toward a plant-strong diet, learn where to find resources in the community and online and more; noon-2:30 p.m.; free; Larkspur Community Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-388-1133.
Finding Females in U.S. Naturalization & Citizenship Records: Nancy Loe will take us in the footsteps of our immigrant female ancestors as they navigated the naturalization path to citizenship after coming to America; 6-7:30 p.m.; free in-person and Zoom for members, $5 Zoom for non-members; Williamson Hall, 2200 NE U.S. Highway 20, Bend; bendgenealogy.org or 541-317-9553.
Parent Grief Groups: The parent grief group is open to any parent/caregiver who would benefit from the support of others along the journey of loving our kids into being; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org.
Writers Working — The Dynamic Power of Language: Learn how you can captivate your audience from the very first paragraph; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 4/12
A Novel Idea — Appreciating the Little Creatures: Come and learn to identify the common insects of Central Oregon; noon-1 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Appreciating the Little Creatures: Understand how insects impact the world around us; 4-5 p.m.; free; Sunriver Area Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1080.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness, loss, divorce, death, anxiety, depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 4/6
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
What's Brewing — Growth and Urban Development in Bend's Core Area: Hear from representatives of private and public organizations about both their short-term and long-term vision for the Core Area; 5-7:30 p.m.; $25- $40; Tetherow Event Pavilion, 61240 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.
Saturday 4/8
Fourth Anniversary Spring Fling: Beer releases, smash burgers by WillieBurger, DJ set by Ryan Noble and custom on-site hat printing; noon-9 p.m.; free; Boss Rambler Beer Club, 1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bossramblerbeerclub.
Sunday 4/9
Easter Brunch: Enjoy a curated Easter brunch at the resort; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; $49- $82; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Easter Brunch: Join for Easter Brunch, including food & drink specials, as well as a big beer release; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; fb.me or 541-797-6760.
Grand Easter Buffet: Join for the return of our Grand Easter Buffet in the Cascade Ballroom; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Riverhouse Convention Center, 100, 2955, US-97 BUS, Bend; riverhouse.com.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vaies depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 4/10
Bingo Night: A night of high-energy bingo benefitting Street Dog Hero; 6-8 p.m.; Bevel Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Suite B, Bend; bevelbeer.com.
Bottle and Board Mondays: Join on Mondays for local, small-batch Oregon and Washington wines at the Box Factory; 2-9 p.m.; The Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 194, Bend; bendwinebar.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Meet Your (Wine) Match Workshops: Learn the differences so you can determine what you do and don't like in each wine to help steer you in the right direction of finding your true wine love; 6-7:30 p.m.; $45 Includes wines and a snack; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Tuesday 4/11
Dinner Seminar — Gut Health, Hormones + Inflammation: Learn about a holistic approach to hormones, stress and fatigue from Ripple Health & Wellness and enjoy a meal; 6 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 Ne Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio.
Trivia Night: Go play trivia every other week; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Wednesday 4/12
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
