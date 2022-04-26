GO! Do
Art
Thursday 4/28
Paint Night: Sip delicious cider and create your own masterpiece with a guided paint lesson; 5:30 p.m.; $30 includes canvas, brushes and paint; Legend Cider Company, 52670 Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com/legendcider or 541-610-3357.
Friday 4/29
“Hyprov: Hypnosis Under Improv” — two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between for decades worldwide come together as Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci, two masters of their crafts, unite for a totally unique comedy experience; 7:30 p.m.; $27-$57; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 4/30
Dan Savage’s Hump Film Festival: A showing of Hump, a yearly collection of short erotic films; 6:30-9 p.m.; $18, 21+ event; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; humpfilmfest.com or 541-323-1881.
Wednesday 5/4
Mountain Supply Presents — Reel Rock 16: Check out new climbing films from the creators of The Alpinist and The Dawn Wall; 7 p.m.; $20; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Theater & Dance
Friday 4/29
Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical”: This delightful adaptation of the beloved Roald Dahl book includes all the characters you remember; 7-9:30 p.m.; $5 for student ticket, $10 for adults, $25 for VIP; Trinity Lutheran High School, 2550 NE Butler Market Road, Bend; trinitybend.ticketleap.com
Saturday 4/30
Community Square Dance Party: Learn easy square dance moves in a big group setting; 6-7 p.m.; free no experience necessary; Pine Forest Grange, 63214 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-330-5557.
Readers Theater: Join one Saturday morning a month to explore new, original and classical plays, drink coffee and get to know others in the local theater community; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/cascadestheatricalcompany or 541-389-0803.
Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical”: This delightful adaptation of the beloved Roald Dahl book includes all the characters you remember; 2-4:30 p.m.; $5 for student ticket, $10 for adults, $25 for VIP; Trinity Lutheran High School, 2550 NE Butler Market Road, Bend; trinitybend.ticketleap.com
Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical”: This delightful adaptation of the beloved Roald Dahl book includes all the characters you remember; 7-9:30 p.m.; $5 for student ticket, $10 for adults, $25 for VIP; Trinity Lutheran High School, 2550 NE Butler Market Road, Bend; trinitybend.ticketleap.com
Bend Burlesque Presents “Spring Fever”: Join your favorite scantily clad dancers on this evening of legs, laughs and live entertainment; 8 p.m.; $25 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bendburlesqueco or 541-388-8331.
Sunday 5/1
Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical”: This delightful adaptation of the beloved Roald Dahl book includes all the characters you remember; 2-4:30 p.m.; $5 for student ticket, $10 for adults, $25 for VIP; Trinity Lutheran High School, 2550 NE Butler Market Road, Bend; trinitybend.ticketleap.com.
Monday 5/2
Square Dance Lessons: Square dance lessons are eight weeks long on Mondays and Thursdays with no experience or partner needed; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $80 per person for 8 weeks of lessons; Pine Forest Grange, 63214 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; squaredancefun.org or 541-382-7014.
Wednesday 5/4
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Move, dance, play, pray and connect more deeply with yourself and others in this mindful embodiment practice; 6-7:30 p.m.; $20, no experience necessary; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Wild Wednesday’s: A new weekly event series, will feature People from our Past’s exciting historical reenactments as well as regular musical guests; 12:15 p.m.; free; A.R. Bowman Memorial Museum Community Room, 246 N. Main St, Prineville; crookcountyhistorycenter.org or 541-447-3715.
Comedy
Friday 4/29
Joke Offs — A Comedy Game Show: Enjoy the premier event of Joke Offs, the comedy gameshow where Central Oregon’s best comics go head to head as they compete for a mystery prize and try to avoid the wheel of humiliation; 8 p.m.; $20-$150; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1046.
Saturday 4/30
Comedy at Craft: Comedian DJ Kamoflage will take the stage to make you laugh; 8 p.m.; $15; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Tuesday 5/3
Out of Thin Air — Improv Comedy: The Company presents authentic and hilarious improvisational theater based on audience suggestions, with a sprinkling of comedy sketches; 8 p.m.; $10 online, $15 at door; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Wednesday 5/4
Tease Bang Boom Presents — An Out of This World Comedy Show: Looking for some fun on the most important day for Star Wars fans? Join Tease Bang Boom for a costume contest and comedy show; 7 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com.
Books
Saturday 4/30
Oregon Author Speed Date Event: You will have the opportunity to chat with six Oregon-based authors, purchase a book and have it signed; noon-2 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 5/3
The Auntie Way — Celebrating Kindness, Fierceness, & Creativity: Be inspired by the strength and generosity of Aunties from the Yakama Reservation and beyond; 4-5 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, Online; deschuteslibrary.org.
Wednesday 5/4
Author Event — “The Book Woman’s Daughter” by Kim Michele Richardson: The author will discuss her novel; 5 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Current Fiction Book Club: The club will be discussing “How Beautiful We Were,” by Imbolo Mbue; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Socialist Book Club: Book club dedicated to socialist literature; 4:30-5 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; 541-617-7050.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 4/28
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Take Back The Night: A college specific event that brings awareness to sexual violence issues. Hear from survivors and join for a rally and march to take a stand against sexual violence of all forms; 6 p.m.; free; COCC Mazama Track, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3- to 5-mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Friday 4/29
Steelhead Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Megan Hill for a steelhead walk; 1-3 p.m.; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday 4/30
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Wall for a bird walk at picturesque preserve; 8-10 a.m.; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Derek Loeb for a geology hike; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
The Smith Rock Spring Thing: Each year volunteers eagerly show up bright and early to repair well-worn trails at the park; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, must register online; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; smithrock.com or 541-548-7501.
Walk MS: Brings together a community of passionate people for one powerful cause — to end MS forever; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; donations encouraged; Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend; mssociety.donordrive.com.
WWOLF at Fibonacci Farm: Help farmers Aaron and Lauren plant, pull weeds and more at their no-till farm site; free. must register in advance; Fibonacci Farm-East Bend Location, 62900 Eagle Road, Bend; centraloregonlocavore.org.
Sunday 5/1
Walk to Defeat ALS: Walk to help discover treatments and a cure for ALS, and to serve, advocate for and empower people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest; 10 a.m.; must register, donation-based; Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend; secure2.convio.net.
Monday 5/2
Badminton night: If you don’t have much experience playing but can hit the birdie around, this is for you; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Pilot Butte Neighborhood Park, 1310 NE Highway 20, Bend; meetup.com.
Know Wonder — Wonder of Wildflowers Hike: Search for wildflowers and enjoy mountain views on this 4-mile guided hike with the Deschutes Land Trust; 9:30 a.m.-noon; free, registration required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Tuesday 5/3
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 5/4
Dodgeball: This open gym season is a perfect place for new players to start, so go solo or bring some friends to play adult dodgeball; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $8 at the door, must have proof of vaccination; Boys & Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-617-2877.
Kids & Family
Friday 4/29
Mountain Air Kids Night Out: Drop off your kids age 4-12 for a night of pizza, games and jumping; 6-9 p.m.; Mountain Air Indoor Trampoline Park, 20495 Murray Road, Suite 150, Bend; facebook.com/mountainairtrampolinepark or 541-647-1409.
Saturday 4/30
El día de los niños/El día de los libros: Join for a fun celebration at the library with crafts, activities and fun for the whole family; 1-3 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Read-a-Loud with/Leer en voz alta con Donna Barba Higuera: Listen to Donna Barba Higuera read her debut picture book, “El Cucuy Is Scared, Too!”; 1-1:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 4/28
2022 Candidate Forums: Watch 2022 Deschutes County Candidate talk on issues related to their running positions in this forum; 7-8 p.m.; free will be posted to YouTube; City Club of Central Oregon, Online; cityclubco.org.
Coexistence and Regeneration — Connecting History, Living Culture and Ecology: Join Rebecca Dobkins, Erin Moore and Colin Fogarty for this important discussion on history, living culture and ecology; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sisters School District Administration Building, 525 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org.
Food Security vs. Food Sovereignty: Learn why food sovereignty is so important to Native people; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Sacred Economics — Create a Beautiful Economy that Works for all Beings: Learn how to help make the shift from an economics of separation to an economics of reunion, respect and love with speaker Cylvia Hayes; 6-8 p.m.; free; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-280-5040.
The Science Of Cooking: Join Local Chef Vanna as she shares clever methods and tips to build mouthwatering soups, sauces, salads and main dishes you will want to duplicate in your home; 5 p.m.; $25; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Strategies to Prevent and Reduce Falls: The webinar is designed to help anyone at risk for falls or who is caring for an older adult learn more about how to improve safety and recognize the importance of fall risk screenings; 1-4 p.m.; free; Oregon Care Partners, Online; oregoncarepartners.com.
Friday 4/29
Food Security vs. Food Sovereignty: Learn why food sovereignty is so important to Native people; 1-2 p.m.; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Saturday 4/30
The Right to Know — Honoring Native American Sovereignty: Dr. Jennifer O’Neal highlights the importance of honoring Native American sovereignty by centering Indigenous protocols, knowledge and traditions in histories and collections; 3-4 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
TED Ed Central Oregon: Nine innovative educators share unexpected ways to engage children and support families in our new, ever-changing reality; 6-9:30 p.m.; $25; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; innovate4ed.org or 541-668-1046.
Writing Workshop with/Taller de escritura con Donna Barba Higuera: Explore creative writing with Donna Barba Higuera, recipient of the Newbery Medal and the Pura Belpré Award; 3-4 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Monday 5/2
May Green Drinks — A Conversation on Intersectional Environmentalism with Leah Thomas: The author will share her new book “The Intersectional Environmentalist: How to Dismantle Systems of Oppression to Protect People + Planet”; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; The Environmental Center, Online; envirocenter.org or 626-392-1379.
Natural History Pub — Discovering Oregon’s Owyhee Canyonlands: The Owyhee River flows for 280 miles through Nevada, Idaho and Oregon and is surrounded by a diverse landscape of canyons, hills and wildlife.; 7-8 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-5174.
Tuesday 5/3
2022 Candidate Forums: Watch 2022 Deschutes County Candidate talk on issues related to their running positions in this forum; 7-8 p.m.; free, will be posted to YouTube; City Club of Central Oregon, Online; cityclubco.org.
Central Oregon Center for the Arts Town Hall: A town hall about the proposed Central Oregon Center for the Arts; 4-5:30 p.m.; free; COCC Coats Campus Center, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocarts.org or 818-207-1026.
Wednesday 5/4
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 4/28
Trivia Night: A low-pressure night of trivia hosted by one of Central Oregon’s top comics; 7-8:30 p.m.; free, sign up at 6:30; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-749-8611.
Sunday 5/1
Not Cho’ Grandma’s Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery’s patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: Get a group together and go get nerdy for a chance to win prizes; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way St. Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Tuesday 5/3
Trivia Night: Test your knowledge on such categories as sports, history, science, geography, pop culture and more; 5:30 p.m.free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
