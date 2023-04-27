GO! Do
Arts
Thursday 4/27
Central Oregon Community College Poetry Month: Join Central Oregon Community College's Barber Library annual celebration of Poetry Month with performances and workshops; 1-2 p.m.; free; Central Oregon Community College (All campuses), 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu.
Friday 4/28
Banff Film Festival — Willow: One of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world comes to Bend; 7 p.m.; $25-$30; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 4/29
Banff Film Festival — Willow: One of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world comes to Bend; 7 p.m.; $25-$30; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Central Oregon Veterans Ranch Documentary “Cover Me, The Path to Purpose”: A gripping documentary that tells the story of how the Veterans Ranch, a 19-acre farm in Oregon, is challenging veteran suicide and changing the paradigm of veteran care; 1:30-3:45 p.m. or 4:30-6:45 p.m.; $50, free for veterans plus one; please register if you are a vet; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Diva Drag Brunch: Featuring the best of the best drag performers from Portland along with all of your local Bend favorites; 11 a.m.; $25; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE 3rd St, Bend; merctickets.com.
Sunday 4/30
"The Pollinators" movie screening and pollinator marketplace: "The Pollinators" film depicts challenges faced by farmers, beekeepers & conservationists alike. Beekeeping experts and horticulturists for Q&A, honey-themed food and beverages, plus a small marketplace; 4-8 p.m.; $12 members, $15 non-members; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; centraloregonlocavore.org.
Tuesday 5/2
Open House: This event will be set up for anyone needing or wanting to see what it is like to attend a show at the Tower prior to attending a full actual performance; 6 p.m.; free; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Open Hub Singing Club: Sing songs in a group setting with all songs taught in a call-and-echo, aural tradition process; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 4/27
Open Deck Night: Local DJs will play 30-minute sets; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; The Barrel Room at Immersion Brewing, 550 SW Industrial Way, suite 185, Bend; imbrewing.com or 541-633-7821.
"Rent" — School Edition: This play follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS; 7:30 p.m.; $32 adults, students/seniors $28; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 4/28
"Rent" — School Edition: This play follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS; 7:30 p.m.; $32 adults, students/seniors $28; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 4/29
"Rent" — School Edition: This play follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS; 7:30 p.m.; $32 adults, students/seniors $28; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 4/30
"Rent" — School Edition: This play follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS; 2 p.m.; $32 adults, students/seniors $28; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Monday 5/1
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 5/3
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion — Movement and Dance: Move with what's moving in you, in community during this open dance; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Drive, Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Friday 4/28
Comedy Night with Mal Hall: This comedy show brings the comedian, host and online personality the stage, featuring Rui Montilla, hosted by Billy Brant; 8-10 p.m.; $15 online at bendticket.com, $20 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Philanthropic Funnies: A monthly showcase of Central Oregon comedians that donated 100% of all tickets and tips to a local non-profit charity; 8-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees, $20 at door; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 4/29
Comedy at Craft: Comics Meaghan Elwood, Mandy Simonson and Liam Gibler will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
LongForm Comedy Improv Workshop: Play with the pros at this six-week improv class where you'll learn the ins and outs of improv, as John Breen guides you through a variety of exercises and games; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $285; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Wednesday 5/3
Bend Institute Of Comedy — Improv Class Level One: Learn longform improv from writer-director-instructor John Breen in this six week course; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $200-$225; Hanai Center, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-668-6494.
Books
Thursday 4/27
The Little Black Mustang Story Time: Hear the story read by the author and illustrator; 12:30-2 p.m.; free; Sisters Elementary School, 611 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org.
Saturday 4/29
Author Event — A Novel Idea 20 Year Celebration: A Novel Idea, the largest community read program in the state of Oregon, celebrates 20 years of building community one book at a time; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend High School, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-383-6290.
Author Event & Book Signing: Join for a presentation and book signing with Leila Philip, author of "Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America"; noon-2 p.m.; $15 children 8 & under free; at OSU Cascades in Ray Hall, 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Independent Bookstore Day: This national one-day party held the last Saturday in April celebrates independent bookstores across the country online and in-store; 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Independent Bookstore Day: Join for Spirit Week Shenanigans; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Writing About Family in Fiction with Anne Griffin at the Hanai Foundation: Explore writing about family in fiction with author Anne Griffin; noon-2 p.m.; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org. or 541-330-3760.
Wednesday 5/3
Author Event — Dwight Holing & Paty Jager: Two award-winning authors team up to present their new mystery novels "The Demon Skin: A Nick Drake Novel" and "Bear Stalker: A Gabriel Hawke Novel"; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Current Fiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "The Guide" by Peter Heller; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Friday 4/28
Geology Hike: Hike into the canyon and explore the northern meadows of the Preserve, walking along the restored portion of Whychus Creek surrounded by cottonwood forests and unique rock formations; 1-5 p.m.; free registration is required; Wychus Canyon Preserve, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday 4/29
Badminton Night: Beginning and experienced players welcome; 5-7 p.m.; $10, sign up on the MeetUp app; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Oregon Wild Sheep Foundation 2023 Banquet: Raise money for bighorn sheep and habitat improvement in Oregon during this dinner; 3:30-9:45 p.m.; $75 Children under 12 are $35; Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center, 3075 N. Business 97, Bend; oregonfnaws.org or 541-617-7278.
Street Dog Hero's Putts & Mutts Golf Tournament: Play nine holes of golf with your furry friend, while giving back to a great cause; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; $30; Lost Track Golf Club, 60205 Sunset View Drive, Bend; streetdoghero.org or 541-385-1818.
Wildflower Hike: Soak up spring as you explore ancient juniper groves and search for early spring wildflowers like yellow bells, prairie stars, and phlox; 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration is required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Tuesday 5/2
Know Flora/Fauna — Dutch Iris Folding: Play with paper to create intricate designs; 6-7:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Know Flora & Fauna — Dutch Iris Folding a Colorful, Creative Craft: Play with paper to create intricate designs; 12:30-2 p.m.; free; Sunriver Area Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1080.
Wednesday 5/3
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 4/27
Excel Essentials Creating Macros: Learn how to create an Excel macro project from start to finish; 1-4 p.m.; Business Training Live Via ZOOM, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.
Sunday 4/30
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 Sliding Scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 5/1
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Natural History Pub — Butterflies: Join Amanda Egertson, stewardship director at the Deschutes Land Trust, to learn about a butterfly's life history, their seasonal and overwintering patterns and what people can do to support them; 7-8 p.m.; free, registration required.; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-5174.
Tuesday 5/2
Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month Panel Discussion: Panel discussion hosted by the Asian and Pacific Islander Collective; 6-7 p.m.; free; Bend Campus-Central Oregon Community College-Wille Hall, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7412.
Parent Grief Groups: The parent grief group is open to any parent/caregiver who would benefit from the support of others along the journey of loving our kids into being; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org.
Wednesday 5/3
Bend Toastmasters Club Meeting: A thought leader in the psychology of peak performance, violinist Diane Allen shares her three-step Flow Strategy system to overcoming fear of public speaking; noon-1 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org or 206-390-8507.
COCC Board Virtual Candidate Forum: Join the City Club of Central Oregon and the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County for a virtual forum with candidates for the Central Oregon Community College Board; 6-7 p.m.; free; YouTube, Bend; events.cityclubco.org.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness, loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 4/27
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 4/28
High Desert Food & Farm Alliance Annual Social: Celebrate the successes of this past year with partners, sponsors, volunteers and community members who make our food system great; 5:30-9 p.m.; $20; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; hdffa.org.
Lip Sync Battle: HDFF is combining the fun of lip syncing with some tasty foods and prizes; 7:30-9 p.m.; $20 watchers, $25 participants, proceeds benefit food access and farm/ranch programs; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Saturday 4/29
Boneyard Garage Sale: Discounted swag, Boneyard beer, Breakfast and lunch by MidCity SmashBurgers & Autobahn Coffee; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Boneyard Taproom, 37 NW Lake Place, Bend or 541-323-2325.
Tree Beer Fest: Celebrate Arbor Day by trying 12-plus Tree Beers made with ingredients foraged from West Coast forests & beyond; noon-7 p.m.; $15-$50; The Ale Apothecary, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite 140, Bend; thealeapothecary.com.
Sunday 4/30
The Foodie Crawl: An annual pub-crawl-meets-progressive-dinner event that celebrates local food and drink; 3-6 p.m.; $75; Downtown Bend, Wall & Bond Streets, Bend; neighborimpact.org.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 5/1
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Wednesday 5/3
Bringing Gammon Back: Backgammon night for all skills and ages; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Ale Apothecary Tasting Room, 30 SW Century Drive, Ste 140, Bend; thealeapothecary.com or 541-797-6265.
Education Foundation for Bend La Pine Schools' Trivia Night 2023: The signature annual fundraiser of the Education Foundation; 5:30-10 p.m.; $25-$30; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; business.bendchamber.org or 541-388-8331.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
