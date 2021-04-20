Ongoing
Big Butte Challenge: Hikers and runners will summit five buttes in Central Oregon, going at their own pace whenever their schedule allows using a GPS-enabled activity tracker to submit efforts before the deadline; through May 31; $60; throughout Central Oregon; go.evvnt.com/752281-1 or 541-350-4635.
Earth Day Goosechase: Download the GooseChase app and select the Earth Day 2021 game and complete missions to win local outdoor experiences; through April 25; online; go.evvnt.com/766478-0 or 541-385-6908.
Celebrate Earth Day with screening of “Microplastic Madness”: The Environmental Center and Bendfilm are teaming up to bring you a free screening of Microplastic Madness. Followed by a live panel discussion Thursday; stream through April 25; online; go.evvnt.com/768361-0 or 541-385-6908.
Big Wave Challenge: Skiers and snowboarders can ride the special “wave” course on Midway Run with no formal judged event this year. Fundraiser for Pat Malendoski will be held with an auction and Aloha Bags for sale; through April 25; Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort, 13000 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/766427-0 or 541-382-1709.
Bend Marathon: The annual marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K will be completely virtual this year with participants running the full distance between now and May 25 on their own time and on their own course; through May 25; $55; Bend; go.evvnt.com/766403-1
Wednesday 4/21
Women’s Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/766484-1 or 541-728-7878.
Country Dance Lesson/Line Dance: Award-winning dancer and choreographer Jordan Hunt will be teaching country dances in the outdoor space, dress warmly, no outside food or beverages allowed; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/769851-1 or 541-527-4345.
Mystery Book Club: Please join us for Mystery Book Club. We will be discussing The Water Rituals by Eva Garcia Saenz.; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/753629-0 or 541-306-6564.
Thursday 4/22
Earth Day Cleanup on Rim of Wild & Scenic Middle Deschutes River: Celebrate Earth Day with Friends and Neighbors of the Deschutes Canyon Area as we clean up the rim of Wild & Scenic Middle Deschutes River; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; registration required; Rim of Wild & Scenic Middle Deschutes River, Milepost 5, Lower Bridge Road, Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
Earth Day Yoga: Maret Pajutee will lead a virtual morning of nature-inspired yoga from the comfort of your own home; 10-11 a.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/770385-1 or 541-330-0017.
Earth Day 2021: Play Forever and Protect Our Winters will be set up in front of the West Village Lodge offering information and resources on how to get involved on sustainability on a local level; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort, 13000 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/770378-0 or 541-382-1709.
Earth Day Spring Cleaning: Volunteers will be tasked with picking up garbage, painting over graffiti, pressure washing and more to clean up downtown alleyways with the potential to host future pop up events; noon-4 p.m.; Downtown Redmond, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/765801-0 or 541-923-5191.
Financial Statements for Non-Numbers Business Owners by Central Oregon SCORE: This event will teach you how to navigate the financial aspects of a business even if you don’t consider yourself a “numbers savvy” individual.; 3:30-5 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/765864-0
April Birthdays Celebration — Axel the Fjord is turning 30!: Join Healing Reins for an evening of games, living horse art and cake for Axel’s 30th birthday; 3:30-6 p.m.; Healing Reins, 60575 Billadeau Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/759708-0 or 541-382-9410.
Talleres de Literatura y Arte: Professor Freddy O. Vilches will discuss the works of Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Isabel Allende. This event will be presented in Spanish; 4-5 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/770416-1 or 541-318-3726.
Central Oregon PubTalk: A happy hour aimed at bringing together different facets of the business community in one place to network, share idea and further local businesses; 5-7:30 p.m.; $36; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/761472-0 or 541-388-3236.
Museum and Me: A quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the Museum after hours; 5-8 p.m.; registration required; High Desert Museum, 59800 U.S. 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/739185-1
Candidate Forum — Bend-La Pine School Board Zones 1,2, 4, 7: The League of Women Voters will host a forum with candidates for the school district board; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/769794-0
Thursday Trivia Night: The weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/765693-0
Author Event — Emmeline Duncan: The author will discuss her new book “Fresh Brewed Murder,” a murder mystery set in Portland and food truck pod; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/763774-0
The (Mostly) Normal COWs Kickoff: A Zoom Webinar to learn about the Central Oregon Wheelers recreational bike club; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/761776-1 or 541-633-0422.
Books In Common NW — Danny Caine: The author will discuss his book “How to Resist Amazon and Why”; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/770399-1 or 541-549-0866.
RiverFeast: The annual fundraiser for the Deschutes River Conservancy will be held virtually and feature a poem reading from Ellen Waterston, MOsleyWOtta, Hunter Noack and more; 7-8 p.m.; $35; online; go.evvnt.com/769828-1 or 541-382-4077.
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery’s patio. Teams of up to eight are welcome to reserve a table for a $20 deposit (returned when the team is there) otherwise, first come, first served; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/765688-0 or 541-388-8331.
Hearing in Color: Journey into the experiences of a synesthete and learn what it is like to hear in color. For Chris Thomas (a composer), the experience of hearing activates color; 7-8 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/757236-0 or 541-312-1063.
Friday 4/23
Happy Hour Trail Ride ‘n Skills: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6 p.m.; $75; new trail each week, around Bend, Bend; go.evvnt.com/767660-2 or 541-728-7878.
Americana Song Academy for Youth: The virtual music class for youths aged 14-18 will feature instruction from Jenner Fox, Natalie Akers, Asha Santee and Ellsworth and a masterclass from Victor Wooten; 6 p.m. through 3 p.m. April 25; free to $200 (pay what you can); online; eventbrite.com
Cascades Teen Showcase: The teen theater program will present two mystery one-act plays, five original one-acts and one teen-written film premier. Limited seating available.; 7-8:30 p.m.; $15; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/770445-0 or 541-389-0803.
Beginning West Coast Swing and Practica: Learn the basics of the swing style including the left and right side passes and the sugar push. After the lesson will be an open social dance; 7-10 p.m.; $10; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/766523-0 or 541-401-1635.
Comedy at Silver Moon: Local comedians Dillon Kolar, Sharif Mohni, Stuart Wilson and Mark Rook will perform. Tickets required, no door sales. Social distancing enforced and masks are required. 21 and over; 8-10 p.m.; $40; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/770363-1
Saturday 4/24
Eighth Annual Bend Bike Swap: A selection of new and used bikes, kid’s bikes, parts, apparel, gear and more will be sold with proceeds going to the Bend Endurance Academy, Commute Options and MBSEF; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/770441-0
Spring Gardening Seminar — Lawn Care in Central Oregon: The seminar hosted by OSU Extension Service and presented by the Central Oregon Master Gardener Association will include tips and tricks on lawn care; 10-11 a.m.; $5; online; go.evvnt.com/758728-1 or 541-548-6088.
Independent Bookstore Day: Please join us in celebrating all things indie featuring exclusive offers throughout the store including RAB merchandise; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/753634-0 or 541-306-6564.
Craven Road Art Show: Local artists will showcase and sell their works. Show takes place outside, masks required; noon-5 p.m.; 40 SE Craven Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/768644-0 or 541-728-4104.
Teafly + Calypsa — Story of the Earth Guardians: Join us on Troy Field for a live storytelling session with The Earth Guardians — the larger than life creatures that lead The Environmental Center’s Earth Day Parade every year; 1-4 p.m.; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/768365-0 or 541-385-6908.
Spring Fling — American Cornhole League Regional: The cornhole tournament qualifies as a regional event and includes four round-robin games into double elimination gold and silver brackets. Limited to 35 teams; 1:30-5 p.m.; $60; Trampoline Zone & Adventure Park Bend, 63040 NE 18th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/770436-1 or 503-313-7766.
Candidate Forum — Deschutes Public Library Board: Candidates for the library board will be featured in a virtual forum; 5:30-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/769715-0 or 541-312-1032.
Cascades Teen Showcase: The teen theater program will present two mystery one-act plays, five original one-acts and one teen-written film premier. Limited seating available.; 7-8:30 p.m.; $15; Cascades Theatrical Co, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/770451-0 or 541-389-0803.
Line Dance Lesson & Social Dance: Participants will learn the Wild Wild West and Somethin’ Easy dances which will be followed by a social dance. Cash or Venmo at the door; 7-10 p.m.; $5; The Space, Bend, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/770446-0 or 541-401-1635.
Comedy at Craft: Local comedians Steve Harber, Carl Click, Dillon Kolar and Mark Rook will perform with special guest Ed Dearment. 21 and over. Tickets required, no door sales; 8-10 p.m.; $30 to $50; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/770366-1
Sunday 4/25
60 Hour Yin Yoga Immersion: Yoga students and teachers will practice yin, discussing experiences and insights from practice; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Namaspa Yoga & Massage, online; go.evvnt.com/766827-0
Sunday Brunch and Trivia: Brunch favorites will be available at the food carts while the trivia game will take place. Limited seating available; noon-2 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/765698-0
Trivia Night: Gather a team of one to four people and join in the outdoor trivia night with prizes awarded throughout the night; 5-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/770422-0 or 458-202-1090.
Monday 4/26
Writing Wild with Kathryn Aalto: In a visually rich and entertaining presentation, New York Times bestselling author and acclaimed speaker Kathryn Aalto discusses her book, “Writing Wild”; noon-1 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/739182-2
Trivia Night: The twice-weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/769764-0
Art Inspired by Art: Explore the art inspired by The Other Americans created by COCC students; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/769717-0 or 541-312-1032.
Tuesday 4/27
Mini Ninja Classes: An upbeat movement class for kids ages 2 to 3 plus an adult; 9:30 a.m.-10:15 a.m. through June 1; $99; Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/758359-1 or 541-241-3919.
Baby Ninja Classes: A yoga and ninja warrior class for children 10 to 24 months plus an adult. Adults will learn fun ways to interact with their babies in an active and playful manner; 11 a.m.-11:45 a.m. through June 1; $99; Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/758353-1 or 541-241-3919.
Reaching for the Sky — Lessons on Forest Canopies from Science: Dr. David Anderson, ornithologist and founder of Canopy Watch International, will share recent efforts to grow the art and science of tree canopy access methods; 3-4 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/766837-0
Caldera Artist in Residence Virtual AiR Share Events: Hear from Caldera artists in residence including DCM Collective, Kimberly Acebo Artech and Garima Thakur; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/769812-1 or 503-937-3061.
Candidate Forum — Parks and Rec Board: The League of Women Voters will host a forum with candidates for open positions on the Bend Park and Recreation board; 5:30-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/769722-0 or 541-312-1032.
The Opioid Epidemic in America: Examine the history and influence of opioids and learn how their use for pain relief transformed into a national epidemic. David Tauben, M.D., FACP is Emeritus Clinical Professor at the University of Washington; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/757304-0 or 541-312-1063.
Tuesday Night Trivia: A weekly trivia night will be held. Masks and social distancing required, free to play, winners can receive gift cards; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/769769-0 or 541-527-4380.
Books in Common NW — Shelby Forsythia: The grief guide and author will discuss her new book “Your Grief Your Way” which offers comforting words and practical ideas for living with loss; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/770403-1 or 541-549-0866.
Bachata Patterns: The beginning and intermediate class will cover basic steps and putting together a salsa pattern at the end of class. Must sign up with a dance partner, limited space available, registration required; 7:30-8:30 p.m.; $12; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/766436-2 or 541-325-6676.
Wednesday 4/28
Foley Waters Hike: Hikers will follow lesser known paths with a bit of cross country travel, looking at spring plants, a fraudulent gold mine and local geology.; 9 a.m.-noon; registration required; Steelhead Falls Trailhead, River Road, Crooked River Ranch; eventbrite.com
Poetry Night at Sisters Depot: Poets will perform their work on the outdoor patio; 5-7 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/767931-0
Women’s Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/767651-2 or 541-728-7878.
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: Discussing “The Story of Arthur Truluv” by Elizabeth Berg; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/753635-0 or 541-306-6564.
Author Event — Rick McIntyre and Kira Cassidy in Conversation: The authors will discuss their books on the wolves of Yellowstone National Park; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/770407-1 or 541-549-0866.
