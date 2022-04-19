GO! Do
Art
Friday 4/22
Celebrate National Poetry Month: Celebrate with events throughout April, including poetry readings, workshops and a film screening; 6-8 p.m.; free, check website for specific events; Central Oregon Community College (All campuses), 2600 NW College Way, Bend; barber.cocc.edu or 541-383-7563.
Paint Along with Sandy: A night of painting fun under the instruction of professional artist Sandy Klein; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $38 includes supplies; Creative Art and Picture Framing, 2115 NE Highway 20, Suite 105, Bend; facebook.com/ArtandFramingBend or 541-585-1541.
Saturday 4/23
Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: The films will explore people traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports the 2021/2022 World Tour; 7 p.m.; $25-$30 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Creative freedom — Personal Expression Through Visual Art Making, Practiced in Community: Personally create visual art in a community from a place of freedom and play; 10 a.m.-noon; $30 one session, $55 two sessions, $75 three sessions; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Sunday 4/24
Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: The films will explore people traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports; 7 p.m.; $25-$30 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 4/26
Celebrate National Poetry Month: Celebrate with events throughout April, including poetry readings, workshops and a film screening; 5:30-8 p.m.; free, check website for specific events; Central Oregon Community College (All campuses), 2600 NW College Way, Bend; barber.cocc.edu or 541-383-7563.
Wednesday 4/27
"Daughter of a Lost Bird" Live Q&A: Participate in a live Q&A with the director and subject of the documentary "Daughter of a Lost Bird"; noon-1:30 p.m.; free, registration required; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 4/21
Puffin Drinkwear X Think Wild Film Premiere: The film, "Bridging the Gap," will premiere; 5-8 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Friday 4/22
Cascades 10: These original 10-minute plays encourage the involvement of the community by bringing together local playwrights, directors and actors; 7:30 p.m.; $20 adults, $18 students; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 4/23
Cascades 10: These original 10-minute plays encourage the involvement of the community by bringing together local playwrights, directors and actors; 7:30 p.m.; $20 adults, $18 students; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 4/24
Cascades 10: These original 10-minute plays encourage the involvement of the community by bringing together local playwrights, directors and actors; 2 p.m.; $20 adults, $18 students; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Wednesday 4/27
Flamenco Singing and Dance Workshop: Savannah Fuentes and Diego Amador Jr. will teach a Spanish Flamenco workshop; 7:30-9 p.m.; $40 call to register; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; savannahf.com or 541-388-1908.
LGBTQ Beginning West Coast Swing Series: Learn to West Coast Swing, a smooth partner dance done to hip hop, R&B, top 40 and blues music. This four-week class is open to everyone; 7-10 p.m.; $40 a person for beginners class, $5 a person for open dance; Seven, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/BendDanceVictoria or 541-410-0048.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Move, dance, play, pray and connect more deeply with yourself and others in this mindful embodiment practice; 6-7:30 p.m.; $20, no experience necessary; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Friday 4/22
Philanthropic Funnies: A monthly showcase of Central Oregon comedians, featuring Grace Sophia, Whitney Russell, Ed Dearment, Ryan Danley, Doug Layman, Daniel Newby and Zac, who donate 100% of all tickets and tips to a local nonprofit; 8 p.m.; $15; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 4/23
Comedy at Craft — Dillon Kolar: Comedian Dillon Kolar will perform, featuring Katy Ipock and Zeke Kamm; 8 p.m.; $15; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 4/25
Comedy Open Mic: A Stand Up Comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions. Sign up 6:30 p.m. 21 and up; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Books
Tuesday 4/26
Author Event — "The Road to Le Papillon," by Shannon Ables: The author will discuss her book on contentment; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 4/27
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: The club will be discussing "Station Eleven," by Emily St. John Mandel; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 4/21
RendezVan: The five-day camping and van-life-inspired festival celebrates the community of RVers, campers and van-lifers who make the annual pilgrimage to Mt. Bachelor in the springtime to enjoy soft spring laps and sunshine; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; rendezvan.com or 800-829-2442.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3- to 5-mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Woodward Peace Park Championships: This is a five-day peer-judged contest, open only to invited professional snowboard athletes, who will match strengths on a special, custom-built course; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Friday 4/22
Central Oregon Shootout: This two-person team event treats players to a tour of Central Oregon golf with a round-robin, three-course weekend featuring Aspen Lakes, Eagle Crest and Black Butte Ranch’s own Glaze Meadow golf course; Black Butte Ranch, milepost 93, U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; blackbutteranch.com or 541-595-6211.
Crepuscular Critter Nature Walk: Learn about all the crepuscular and nocturnal wildlife that come out as the sun sets as you enjoy an evening stroll along lake, forest and meadow habitats guided by a naturalist; 7:30-8:30 p.m.; $10 adults, $5 for children 3+; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
RendezVan: The five-day camping and van-life-inspired festival celebrates the community of RVers, campers and van-lifers who make the annual pilgrimage to Mt. Bachelor in the springtime to enjoy soft spring laps and sunshine; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; rendezvan.com or 800-829-2442.
Star Party at Oregon Observatory: Search the night sky for nebulae, galaxies, star clusters and planets at the A Novel Idea star party; 8-9:30 p.m.; free, registration is required; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-593-4394.
Woodward Peace Park Championships: This is a five-day, peer-judged contest, open only to invited professional snowboard athletes, who will match strengths on a special, custom-built course; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Saturday 4/23
2022 Salmon Run: One of the first half marathons of the year in the Northwest, the Salmon Run is a testing ground for those looking to be a factor on the racing scene; 8 a.m.; $40-$80; Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; bendraces.com or 541-385-3062.
Adult Bird Walk: Join Tom Lawler, expert local birder and nature photographer to discover the rich bird habitats of Sunriver; 8:30-11:30 p.m.; $10; Sunriver Nature Center, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org/event/adult-bird-walk/2022-04-23.
Bend Bike Swap: Central Oregon's largest outdoor bike swap benefitting Bend Endurance Academy; 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; free, item registration open now through April 16; Thump Coffee Roasters, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; bikeswapbend.com.
Central Oregon Shootout: This two-person team event treats players to a tour of Central Oregon golf with a round-robin, three-course weekend featuring Aspen Lakes, Eagle Crest and Black Butte Ranch’s own Glaze Meadow golf course; Black Butte Ranch, milepost 93, U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; blackbutteranch.com or 541-595-6211.
Dirty Half 10-mile Preview Run: Training run to prepare for the Dirty Half 10-mile run, a preview of parts of the Dirty Half course; 8 a.m.; free; Unitarian Church, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners.
Reel Rock 16: Join for a free showing of the film, taking place walking distance away from Smith Rock State Park; 7:30-10 p.m.; free, must register in advance, limited space; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; reelrocktour.com or 541-548-7501.
RendezVan: The five-day camping and van-life-inspired festival celebrates the community of RVers, campers and van-lifers who make the annual pilgrimage to Mt. Bachelor in the springtime to enjoy soft spring laps and sunshine; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; rendezvan.com or 800-829-2442.
Wildflower Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a spring wildflower hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; free, must register in advance, limited space; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Woodward Peace Park Championships: This is a five-day peer-judged contest, open only to invited professional snowboard athletes, who will match strengths on a special, custom-built course; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Sunday 4/24
Central Oregon Shootout: This two-person team event treats players to a tour of Central Oregon golf with a round-robin, three-course weekend featuring Aspen Lakes, Eagle Crest and Black Butte Ranch’s own Glaze Meadow golf course; Black Butte Ranch, milepost 93, U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; blackbutteranch.com or 541-595-6211.
RendezVan: The five-day camping and van-life inspired festival celebrates the community of RVers, campers and van-lifers who make the annual pilgrimage to Mt. Bachelor in the springtime to enjoy soft spring laps and sunshine; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; rendezvan.com or 800-829-2442.
Tuesday 4/26
Girls AllRide Junior Shredder Five-week Camps: The foundation of the Girls AllRide program for girls ages 9-15; 3:30-5:30 p.m.; $225; The LOGE-Cog Wild Tours, 19221 SW Century Drive, Suite 161, Bend; ladiesallride.com.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Kids & Family
Thursday 4/21
Communities for Kids: Local programs working with children and families will have tables and activities for kids with crafts, food, raffle prizes and playgrounds for everyone to enjoy together; 3-6 p.m.; free; Deschutes Children's Foundation — East Bend Campus, 2125 NE Daggett Lane, Bend; mtstar.org or 541-322-6820.
Saturday 4/23
Earth Day Fair & Parade: This family-friendly event features live music and performances, food trucks, kids’ activities, and a variety of local environmental organizations who can help you get connected to local initiatives; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; envirocenter.org or 626-392-1379.
Gardening Fair: Learn how to help pollinators in your garden, build a microgreens kit, watch a weaving demo using garden materials and more; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Latinx Fiesta: This event is open to the public with food and roller-skating rentals provided. The event will also feature a DJ playing Latin music, a photo booth and piñata and paper flower-making station; 2:30-5:30 p.m.; free; The Pavilion Bend, 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-389-7588.
Tuxes & Tails 2022 Diamond Jubilee: This evening amongst animal lovers includes dinner, desserts and dancing, plus an extensive silent and live auction with all proceeds benefiting animals in need; 5:30 p.m.; Riverhouse Convention Center, 3075 N. Highway 97, Bend; hscor.ejoinme.org or 855-813-1250.
Wednesday 4/27
Girls AllRide Senior Shredder Five-Week Camps: The Senior Shredder five-week Program is for girls ages 11-15, looking to advance their mountain biking skills; 3:30-5:30 p.m.; $225; The LOGE-Cog Wild Tours, 19221 SW Century Drive, Suite 161, Bend; ladiesallride.com.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 4/21
2022 Candidate Forums: Watch 2022 Deschutes County Candidates talk on issues related to their running positions in this forum; 7-8 p.m.; free, will be posted to YouTube; City Club of Central Oregon, Online; cityclubco.org.
The Right to Remain Connected and Indigenous: Explore the Indian Child Welfare Act and the story of tribal children's mass removals from their families and communities; 6 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, Online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Saturday 4/23
Adult Baking Class: Chef Katie will teach each participant to make their own 6-inch chocolate cake; 3-7 p.m.; $99 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
LWV of Deschutes County Voter Registration Drive: League of Women Voters of Deschutes County will be helping voters get registered or to update their voter registrations for the May 2022 Primary Election; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; lwvdeschutes.org or 541-617-7050.
Spring Gardening Seminar — Firewise Gardening: OSU Master Gardeners Rocky Bessette and Toni Stephan will offer their insight into the world of composting in Central Oregon; 10 a.m.; $5-$35, choose one class ($5) or up to seven ($35); OSU Extension Service, Online; gocomga.com or 541-548-6088.
Spring Gardening Seminar — Greenhouse Design for All-Season Growing: OSU Master Gardeners Rocky Bessette and Toni Stephan will offer their insight into the world of composting in Central Oregon; 1 p.m.; $5-$35 Choose one class ($5) or up to seven ($35); OSU Extension Service, Online; gocomga.com or 541-548-6088.
Monday 4/25
Truth & Reckoning — Indian Boarding Schools: This presentation will cover over 100 years of boarding school history and experiences; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, Online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Tuesday 4/26
2022 Candidate Forums: Watch 2022 Deschutes County Candidates talk on issues related to their running positions in this forum; 7-8 p.m.; free will be posted to YouTube; City Club of Central Oregon, Online; cityclubco.org.
Ichishkín Language Revitalization: Learn about local Native language revitalization that counters historical damage; 6-7 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Wednesday 4/27
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Cinco de Mayo Cooking Class: Get ready for Cinco de Mayo and learn to make homemade corn tortillas, pork carnitas and more; 6-8 p.m.; $99 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 4/21
Oh Yess — A Monthly Night OUT: A monthly LGBTQ+ night to gather, meet and support those in the community will be held. 21 and over; 7-10 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Trivia Night: A low-pressure night of trivia hosted by one of Central Oregon's top comics; 7-8:30 p.m.; free, sign up at 6:30; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-749-8611.
Sunday 4/24
The Foodie Crawl: An annual pub-crawl-meets-progressive-dinner event that celebrates local food and drink; 3-6 p.m.; $75, sold out; Downtown Bend, Wall & Bond Streets, Bend; neighborimpact.org.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards varies depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Tuesday 4/26
Trivia Night: Test your knowledge on such categories as sports, history, science, geography, pop culture and more; 5:30 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Wednesday 4/27
Wine Wednesdays: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; noon-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.