GO! Do
Arts
Thursday 4/20
“A Reflection of Life”: A film that explores water issues in the Pacific Northwest, while noting the broader issues facing the entire West.; 6 p.m.; pay what you can scale; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Third Thursday Spoken Word Night: Spoken word open mic night for all poets, storytellers and writers; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-323-3955.
Friday 4/21
Clothing Connection Fashion Show: Join for a celebration of The Clothing Connection and sustainable shopping in honor of Earth Day; 3-4:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-383-7700.
Saturday 4/22
Earth Day Celebration: Enjoy live music from Pozitronics performing pop through the decades, educational speeches from local environmentalists, solar viewings, garden and greenhouse tours, scavenger hunt, native plant sales from Worthy Environmental, local booths, craft beer and more; 4-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-706-0816.
Sunday 4/23
Central Oregon Mastersingers Spring Concert: Enjoy the melodies of love and the warmth of spring at the spring concerts performed by the Central Oregon Mastersingers; 3-5 p.m.; free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; centraloregonmastersingers.org.
Tuesday 4/25
Central Oregon Community College Poetry Month: Join Central Oregon Community College’s Barber Library annual celebration of Poetry Month with performances and workshops; 3:30-4:30 p.m.; free; Central Oregon Community College (All campuses), 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 4/20
Group Class and Social Dance: Learn dance moves from an instructor; 6-7:45 p.m.; $10-$20, see price details on website; Larkspur Community Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; dancewithtravis.com.
Friday 4/21
“Rent” School Edition: This play follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS; 7:30 p.m.; $32 adults, students/seniors $28; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 4/22
Prom Through the Ages with Bend Burlesque: Featuring music throughout time, amazing acts, food, drinks and dancing; 7-10 p.m.; $30; 10 Barrel Eastside, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; facebook.com/bendburlesqueco.
“Rent” School Edition: This play follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS; 7:30 p.m.$32 adults, students/seniors $28; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 4/23
Kaleidoscope — Dance in Color: a variety of styles including contemporary, jazz, ballet, modern, and musical theater will be performed by local companies Jazz Dance Collective, Velocity Dance Theatre, Central Oregon School of Ballet, Bend Contemporary, and Further Movement; 5-7 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Summit High School, 2855 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; benddanceproject.org or 541-322-3300.
“Rent” School Edition: This play follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS; 2 p.m.; $32 adults, students/seniors $28; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Monday 4/24
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 4/26
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com
Bend Institute Of Comedy — Improv Class Level One: Learn longform improv from writer-director-instructor John Breen in this six week course; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $200-$225; Hanai Center, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-668-6494.
“Cinderella”: Join Three Rivers School as they bring the Roger’s & Hammerstein musical to life right on the Tower’s stage; 7 p.m.; $10; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Soul in Motion — Movement and Dance: Move with what’s moving in you, in community during this open dance; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Drive, Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Friday 4/21
Bend Underground Comedy Club: Once a month, The Wine Shop and Beer Tasting Bar is transformed into a secret comedy hideaway feature local, regional and sometimes national comedy talent; 8-10 p.m.; $20-$25; The Wine Shop & Beer Tasting Bar, 55 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; bendcomedyclub.eventbrite.com
Saturday 4/22
LongForm Comedy Improv Workshop: Play with the pros at this six-week improv class, put on by LongForm Comedy where you’ll learn the ins and outs of improv, as John Breen guides you through a variety of exercises and games; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $285; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Wednesday 4/26
Bend Institute Of Comedy — Improv Class Level One: Learn longform improv from writer-director-instructor John Breen in this six week course; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $200-$225; Hanai Center, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-668-6494.
Books
Saturday 4/22
Author Event — Tove Danovich: The Oregon author will be in the bookstore to sign her book, “Under the Henfluence,” an immersive blend of chicken-keeping memoir and animal welfare reporting by a journalist who accidentally became obsessed with her flock; 11 a.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Monday 4/24
“L.A. Weather” Book Discussion at Sunriver Books & Music: Discuss “L.A. Weather” with friends and neighbors; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Sunriver Area Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1080.
Out of This World Book Club: The book club will be discussing “The Cartographers,” by Peng Shepherd; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 4/25
Religion 101 — A “Brothers K” Discussion: Engage in a lively discussion on Christianity, Buddhism and baseball. There will be no proselytizing by facilitator or group; 6-7 p.m.; free, recommended prior read “The Brothers K,” by David James Duncan; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Wednesday 4/26
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: The club will be discussing “The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat,” by Oliver Sacks; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Kids & Family
Saturday 4/22
Book Drive for Earth Day: Clean out your playrooms and donate your unneeded kids and young adult books; 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; Www.envirocenter.org or 541-385-6908.
Little Fry Run: a non-competitive, healthy running event that kids 3-10 can enjoy; noon-1 p.m.; $10 Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; bendraces.com or 541-385-3062.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 4/20
Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling: Watch masked dwarf wrestlers put on performances; 8 p.m.; $25-$45 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
RendezVan: The five-day camping and van-life inspired festival celebrates the community of RVers, campers and van-lifers who make the annual pilgrimage to Mt. Bachelor in the springtime to enjoy soft spring laps and sunshine; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; rendezvan.com or 800-829-2442.
Friday 4/21
Fly Fishing 101 and Outdoor Casting Class: Learn the basics of fly fishing in this demo hosted by Confluence Fly Shop.; 10 a.m.-noon; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
RendezVan: The five-day camping and van-life inspired festival celebrates the community of RVers, campers and van-lifers who make the annual pilgrimage to Mt. Bachelor in the springtime to enjoy soft spring laps and sunshine; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; rendezvan.com or 800-829-2442.
Saturday 4/22
10th Annual Bend Bike Swap: Buy, sell, browse or volunteer; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; free; Bend; bikeswapbend.com.
Badminton Night: Beginning and experienced players welcome; 5-7 p.m.; $10, sign up on the MeetUp app; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Earth Day Forest Bathing: On Earth Day, give the earth the gift of your presence and attention and deepen your relationship with the living world with a guided forest bathing walk; 1-3 p.m.; $35; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com.
Learn to Run Bend — Women’s 5K Training Group: With other aspiring women runners and Michelle Poirot, an RRCA-certified running coach, gain a strong running foundation and mindset strategies over nine weeks while training for the 6/17 Redmond Run; 8 a.m.; $210-$250; Bend, Oregon, Downtown, Bend; ceilingunlimitedhealthcoaching.com or 503-481-0595.
Paulina Creek Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Stacey Forson for an Earth Day tour of one of our newest conservation projects; 10 a.m.-noon; free must register in advance; Paulina Creek Preserve, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.
RendezVan: The five-day camping and van-life inspired festival celebrates the community of RVers, campers and van-lifers who make the annual pilgrimage to Mt. Bachelor in the springtime to enjoy soft spring laps and sunshine; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; rendezvan.com or 800-829-2442.
Salmon Run: One of Bend’s oldest organized races and a local favorite 5k, 10k and Half Marathon; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; $45-$85 $10 for Little Fry Kids Run; Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; bendraces.com or 541-385-3062.
Sunday 4/23
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Laurie Hildebrandt for a bird walk at one of Central Oregon’s birding hot spots; 9 a.m.-11 p.m.; must register in advance; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.
RendezVan: The five-day camping and van-life inspired festival celebrates the community of RVers, campers and van-lifers who make the annual pilgrimage to Mt. Bachelor in the springtime to enjoy soft spring laps and sunshine; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; rendezvan.com or 800-829-2442.
Wednesday 4/26
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 4/20
Regional City Managers Forum: Join for a discussion with the city managers from around the region; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; $29-$275; Tetherow Golf Club, 61240 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; events.cityclubco.org or 541-388-2582.
So, Are You A Fish — Autism Awareness Month Event: What if many of the labels that exist, such as autism, OCD, ADD and ADHD — are not disabilities at all? If we look at these from question and not judgment, what more can be discovered?; 10-11 a.m.; free; Online via Zoom; accessconsciousness.com.
Friday 4/21
Good Deeds Project Public Update: Join for a night of education, food and music as we update the public about the initial findings of the Good Deeds Project; 4:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; mycobla.org or 541-410-5866.
Saturday 4/22
2023 Spring Gardening Seminar: Learn about gardening in Central Oregon and get prepared for summer in these online classes taught by OSU master gardeners; 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; $5 per class; online; gocomga.com.
Class Prepares Volunteers to Mentor Children of Incarcerated Parents: This 3½-hour class covers program policies, Q&A, how to establish a mentor relationship, the impact incarceration has on families, communication skills and the stages of a mentoring relationship; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Services Center-Barnes Room, 1300 NW Wall St., Bend; deschutes.org.
Earth & Your Body Part Two: A Body Process is a hands-on method that uses different placements on various positions on the body while asking specific energies to run at each spot; 2:30-5:30 p.m.; $50 Kids 15 & under are free; The Blissful Heart Hidden Garden, 105 NW Greeley Ave., Bend; accessconsciousness.com.
Earth & Your Body Part One: A Body Process is a hands-on method that uses different placements on various positions on the body while asking specific energies to run at each spot; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $50; The Blissful Heart Hidden Garden, 105 NW Greeley Ave., Bend; accessconsciousness.com or 541-848-7608.
Sunday 4/23
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls. Bring comfy clothing, pillow and blanket or matt; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 Sliding Scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 4/24
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
COCC’s Forum on Equity, Racism and Social Justice — Book Banning: The forum will discuss book banning; 4-5 p.m.; free; Central Oregon Community College, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7412.
Estate Planning 101: Learn differences between wills and trusts, the upsides and downsides of each and common myths and misconceptions about other estate planning topics; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Saving Water for Fish and Farms — Modernizing Central Oregon’s Irrigation: Learn how conservation tools have worked to restore Whychus Creek and how they are being used to help fish and farms across the Deschutes Basin; 6-8 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; deschutesriverconservancy.salsalabs.org or 541-410-5866.
Tuesday 4/25
A Course in Miracles Study Group with Cylvia Hayes: Join Cylvia Hayes to discuss the wisdom in A Course in Miracles with each session including a talk on a key course teaching; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free, donations appreciated; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-280-5040.
Earth Month — Healthy Plate Healthy Planet Lunch & Learn: Gain an awareness of the impacts of your food choices, learn practical ways to shift toward a plant-strong diet, learn where to find resources in the community and online and more; noon-2:30 p.m.; free; Larkspur Community Center Home of the Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-388-1133.
Getting Intimate Workshop: This two-part interactive workshop explores the topic of “relationship structure” through facilitated activities and intentional dialogue; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $10; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Parent Grief Groups: The parent grief group is open to any parent/caregiver who would benefit from the support of others along the journey of loving our kids into being; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org.
Patterns in Nature: Join as Dr. Rod Ray explains the phenomena of energy’s patterns in nature; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Wille Hall, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7257.
Wednesday 4/26
Bend La Pine School Board Position 3 & 5 Virtual Candidate Forum: Join the City Club of Central Oregon and the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County for a virtual forum with candidates for the Bend LaPine Schools Board Positions 3 & 5; 6-7 p.m.; free; online; events.cityclubco.org.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness, loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 4/20
Cheba Hut 4/20 Celebration: Live music by Djs, Rising Buffalo Tribe and Rubba Tree plus food and drink specials and more; 4-10 p.m.; free; Chēba Hut Toasted Subs, 1288 SW Simpson Ave., Bend; chebahut.com.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Veterans Ranch Chili Cook-off: Veterans can enter their own chili into the contest or simply show up and be the judges; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Central Oregon Veterans Ranch, 65920 61st St., Bend; covranch.org.
Friday 4/21
Seventh Annual Locavore Gala and Fundraiser: Join for a special Earth Day event celebrating local food and its positive impact on the planet; 5-9 p.m.; Tetherow Resort, 61240 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; centraloregonlocavore.org.
Saturday 4/22
Saisons on the Lawn: Join to celebrate spring’s namesake beer with eight brewery friends joining by sharing their version of the style; noon-8 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; cruxfermentation.com or 541-385-3333.
Sunday 4/23
Not Cho’ Grandma’s Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery’s patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 4/24
Bottle and Board Mondays: Join on Mondays for local, small batch Oregon and Washington wines at the Box Factory; 2-9 p.m.; The Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 194, Bend; bendwinebar.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 4/25
Earth Month — Healthy Plate Healthy Planet Lunch & Learn: Gain an awareness of the impacts of your food choices, learn practical ways to shift toward a plant-strong diet, learn where to find resources in the community and online and more; noon-2:30 p.m.; free; Larkspur Community Center Home of the Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-388-1133.
Wednesday 4/26
Bar Fiori X Suttle Lodge: Join for a special wine dinner in collaboration with Bar Fiori of Bend; 6-8 p.m.; $125; Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Familia Torres Spanish Pairing Dinner: Join for a Spanish wine-pairing dinner with guest presenter Jorge Nadal Volckaert from Familia Torres in Spain, four-course dinner + Amuse-Bouche paired with five wines from Spain; 6:30-9 p.m.; $150 including gratuity; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; exploretock.com or 541-728-0753.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.