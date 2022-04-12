GO! Do
Art
Thursday 4/14
"Once On This Island Jr.": Adapted from the celebrated Broadway musical, this rousing Calypso-flavored tale follows one small girl who finds love in a world of prejudice; 7 p.m.; $6-$10; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 4/16
The Fathers Group Film Series Presents — "Do the Right Thing": Each month the Father’s Group will show an important film or documentary series featuring Black actors, directors, composers; 5:30 p.m.; $10; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Sunday 4/17
Beginning Mosaic — 3D Mosaic Hearts: Create a colorful 3D heart for your home, yard or garden; noon-2 p.m.; $75; Carleton Manor, 1776 NE Eighth St., Bend; carletonmanormosaics.com or 907-230-1785.
Monday 4/18
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others’ company; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Deschutes Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Tuesday 4/19
Celebrate National Poetry Month: Celebrate with events throughout April, including poetry readings, workshops and a film screening; 11 a.m.-noon; free, check website for specific events; Central Oregon Community College (all campuses), 2600 NW College Way, Bend; barber.cocc.edu or 541-383-7563.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 4/14
Acting & Directing for Film: This class is for anyone wanting to know more about the art and craft of theater and film production; 4-6 p.m.; $60 non-member, free for members; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 4/15
Theatre Lighting Design: This six-week class is perfect for anyone wanting to know how to design and light a set for a full theatrical production; 4-6 p.m.; $60 non-member, free for members; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 4/16
Community Square Dance Party: Learn easy square dance moves in a big group setting; 6-7 p.m.; free, no experience necessary; Pine Forest Grange, 63214 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; pineforestgrange.org or 541-330-5557.
Wednesday 4/20
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner’s class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Intro to Sound Design: Get a taste for sound design from the basics of producing a great audio to creating individual sound effects to setting the scene through ambient sound in this six-week course; 4-6 p.m.; $60 non-member, free for members; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
LGBTQ Beginning West Coast Swing Series: Learn West Coast Swing, a smooth partner dance done to hip-hop, R&B, Top 40 and blues music. This four-week class is open to everyone; 7-10 p.m.; $40 a person for beginner class, $5 a person for open dance; Seven, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; outcentraloregon.com/event/lgbtq-west-coast-swing.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Come down from the tower of your mind and move and dance together, in person, once again; 6-7:30 p.m.; $20 no experience necessary, drop in; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Friday 4/15
Hysteria Comedy Show: Join for an evening of freshly bizarre, radically queer, and intimately artistic comedy; 8 p.m.; $20; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio/events or 541-668-1046.
Saturday 4/16
Comedy at Craft — Joshua Barnes: D.C. Emcee made Humboldt comedian, Josh Barnes lets you in on the comings and goings of his life along with fellow comedian Jessica Grants; 8 p.m.; $15; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Tuesday 4/19
Out of Thin Air — Improv Comedy: The Company presents authentic and hilarious improvisational theater based on audience suggestions, with a sprinkling of comedy sketches; 8 p.m.; $10 online, $15 at door; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Wednesday 4/20
Comedy at Craft — Blunt Advice: Local comedians will be answering AskReddit posts and offering the audience advice fueled by the ganja; 8 p.m.; $15; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Just Roll With It Comedy and Improv Showcase: Owner of Tease Bang Boom Productions, Jessica Taylor, hosts a 420 comedy show with Eli Alaka, Paul Brian, Tracy Rieder, Billy Brant, and Drake Lock; 7 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-678-5740.
Books
Thursday 4/14
Author Event — “Class Notes,” by Carolyn Wood: The author will discuss his book; 6-7 p.m.; free with purchase of book; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Monday 4/18
RAB Middles Book Club: The club will discuss “Fish in a Tree,” by Lynda Mullaly Hunt; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 4/20
Mystery Book Club: The club will be discussing “The Violin Conspiracy,” by Brendan Slocum; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 4/14
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3- to 5-mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Friday 4/15
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Bill Mitchell for a bird walk at one of Central Oregon’s birding hotspots; 8-11 a.m.; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or (541) 330-0017.
Subaru WinterFest: The annual mountain destination event will feature nationally recognized Americana, bluegrass and indie music talent, the latest gear and demos, winter activities and contests and more; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; free with ski pass; Mt. Bachelor and 10 Barrel East Side, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Saturday 4/16
Confluence Fly Shop Trout Opener: Gather and learn from some of the region’s brightest industry stars, put your hands on the best of the best in fly fishing equipment and see how fly fishing enthusiasts and craft beer fans alike now have a new reason to visit Confluence Flyshop; Confluence Fly Shop, 2843 NW Lolo Drive, Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/ConfluenceFlyShop or 541-678-5633.
Easter Keg Hunt: That sneaky Easter Bunny has stolen a mini keg from 10 Barrel, and has hidden it somewhere on Mt. Bachelor. Be the first to find the keg and you could score a $100 gift certificate from 10 Barrel Brewing; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Mammals of the Metolius: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Gary ‘Gus’ Gustafson to learn more about the mammals of the Metolius Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or (541) 330-0017.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Subaru WinterFest: The annual mountain destination event will feature nationally recognized Americana, bluegrass and indie music talent, the latest gear and demos, winter activities and contests and more; free with ski pass; Mt. Bachelor and 10 Barrel East Side, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Sunday 4/17
Paris Roubaix Watch Party + Group Ride: Paris Roubaix watch party on the big screen followed by group ride; 8 a.m.; free; Crow’s Feet: A Mountain Collective, 2843 NW Lolo Drive, Suite 120, Bend; crowsfeetbend.com or 541-728-0066.
River, Fen + Wildflower Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a tour of the Metolius River Preserve; must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or (541) 330-0017.
Subaru WinterFest: The annual mountain destination event will feature nationally recognized Americana, bluegrass and indie music talent, the latest gear and demos, winter activities and contests and more; free with ski pass; Mt. Bachelor and 10 Barrel East Side, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Monday 4/18
Adult Bird Walk: Join Tom Lawler, expert local birder and nature photographer to discover the rich bird habitats of Sunriver; 8:30-11:30 p.m.; $10; Sunriver Nature Center, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org/event/adult-bird-walk/2022-04-09.
Tuesday 4/19
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 4/20
RendezVan: The five-day camping and van-life inspired festival celebrates the community of RVers, campers and van-lifers who make the annual pilgrimage to Mt. Bachelor in the springtime to enjoy soft spring laps and sunshine; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; rendezvan.com or 800-829-2442.
Kids & Family
Friday 4/15
Mountain Air Kids Night Out: Drop off your kids age 4-12 for a night of pizza, games and jumping; 6-9 p.m.; Mountain Air Indoor Trampoline Park, 20495 Murray Road, Suite 150, Bend; facebook.com/mountainairtrampolinepark or 541-647-1409.
Saturday 4/16
Bend Women’s Expo 2022: Celebrate women, creators, community, and small businesses; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; $5; Riverhouse Convention Center, 100, 2955, U.S. Highway 97, Bend; bendwomensexpo.com
Botany Bonanza Family Program: In this family program for all ages, learn how to identify common local trees, see all parts of a flower in a hands-on flower dissection, learn how water moves through plants with experiments; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10-$12, registration is required; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
Roping on the Ranch with Antonio Huerta: Antonio Huerta, a charro, will perform roping techniques and share the rich heritage of Mexican people with Museum visitors; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free with museum admission; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 4/14
Worthy Ideas from the University of Oregon — The Power of the Science Story with Professor Mark Blaine: Shaping a conversation between scientists and society with evidence-based narratives about the science that affects our lives; 6-8 p.m.; $5 includes one beer; Worthy Garden Club, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthygardenclub.com or 541-731-0980.
Saturday 4/16
Exhibition Opening Vanishing Night — Conserving Dark Skies in the High Desert: Join to explore how we can protect the dark and reduce light pollution in our growing communities; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; $10-$20; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Spring Gardening Seminar — Native Bees and Plants: OSU Master Gardener Toni Stephan will offer their insight into the world of bees in Central Oregon; 10 a.m.; $5-$35 choose one class ($5) or up to seven ($35); OSU Extension Service, Online; gocomga.com or 541-548-6088.
Spring Gardening Seminar — Composting: OSU Master Gardeners Rocky Bessette and Toni Stephan will offer their insight into the world of composing in Central Oregon; 1 p.m.; $5-$35 Choose 1 class ($5) or up to 7 ($35); OSU Extension Service, Online; gocomga.com or 541-548-6088.
Vegetarians Around the World Cooking Class: Chef Suzanne will teach some vegetarian recipes that you can make at home; 6-8 p.m.; $99 per person, call to register; Kara’s Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Tuesday 4/19
2022 Candidate Forums: Watch 2022 Deschutes County Candidates talk on issues related to their running positions in this forum; 7-8 p.m.; free will be posted to YouTube; City Club of Central Oregon, Online; cityclubco.org.
Minnesota’s Forgotten War & Its Aftermath: Hear how the events of 1862 shaped Federal policies towards Native peoples; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free, register; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
{span}Fireside Story Evening: Maret Pajutee, retired Ecologist with U.S. Forest Service Sisters Ranger District, will cover how our diverse landscapes have changed and how we and the Forest Service have changed with them; 7-9 p.m.; $10, free to TSHS members; Five Pines Conference Center, 1021 Desperado Trail, Sisters; threesistershistoricalsociety.org or 541-549-1403.{/span}
Wednesday 4/20
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Community Conversations — Let’s Talk About Sexism: Join Community Conversations to discuss the impact of sexism on all our lives; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, Online; deschutespubliclibrary.org or 541-312-1032.
Fresh Seafood with Chef Josh: Chef Josh will be teaching the class how to prepare four types of seafood; 6-8 p.m.; $99 per person, call to register; Kara’s Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 4/14
Pints for Habitat – '80s throwback: The beer hall will be playing all the groovy hits from the '80s, with $1 from every pint donated to the Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity in support of affordable housing; noon-7 p.m.; Backside Kegs, 740 NE Third St., Suite Six, Bend; bendredmondhabitat.org/calendar.
Trivia Night: A low-pressure night of trivia hosted by one of Central Oregon’s top comics; 7-8:30 p.m.; free sign up at 6:30; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-749-8611.
Wednesday 4/20
Wine Wednesdays: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; noon-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
