Arts
Friday 4/14
The Bend Moonlight Market Presents Resellers Row: Get ready to shop sustainably, eat delicious food, and enjoy live music; 3-9 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Saturday 4/15
Fool Me Twice Drag Show: Bend Royal Drag is back with its first show of the year with some of your favorite queens and some new faces; 8-10 p.m.; $20 online, 21+; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Latinx Fiesta Celebración: Celebrate culture with food and fun while contributing to a cause; noon-4 p.m.; free; Bend Campus-Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Wanderlust Tours Art in Nature — Camerata in a Cave: Local a cappella group Bend Camerata will be performing at Juniper Preserve inside of a stunning 80,000-year-old cave; 1-5:30 p.m.; $150; Pronghorn Resort, 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-312-9424.
Sunday 4/16
Poetry Workshop with OSU Cascades: Celebrate poetry month with a poetry workshop where you will receive feedback on your poetry from instructors in the OSU Cascades MFA program; 4-6 p.m.; $5; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Thrive Central Oregon Spring for Thrive Annual Fundraiser: An annual premier film festival intended to foster awareness around housing and income insecurity in our community; 3-6 p.m.; $24; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; thrivecentraloregon.org or 541-317-0700.
Monday 4/17
Central Oregon Community College Poetry Month: Join Central Oregon Community College's Barber Library annual celebration of Poetry Month with performances and workshops; 3:15-4:15 p.m.; free; Central Oregon Community College (All campuses), 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu.
Healing Poetry — The Art of Living Through Grief: Discuss the healing potential of poetry and write your own; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free, registration required; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Tuesday 4/18
Donna Henderson presents "Send Word": Join for Community Poetry Night with open mic, followed by featured poet Donna Henderson presenting her new poetry collection, "Send Word"; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Paint Night: sip, snack and enjoy while you are led step-by-step from start to finish; 7 p.m.; $50; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 4/13
Improv Night: Local improvisational theater group will perform spontaneous scenes based on audience suggestions; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $15 advanced, $20 at door; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Friday 4/14
Step Afrika: The first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $57; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 4/15
"Here On The Flight Path": Showings of this hilarious and heartfelt romantic comedy play that follows John over the course of three and half years as he interacts with three neighbors from his apartment balcony; 2-4:30 p.m. and 7-9:30 p.m.; Suggested Donation $20; Sunriver Library, 56855 Venture Lane, La Pine; etcbend.org.
"Transformation — Waiting for Answers": Explore themes of transformation through dance and story with Renee Gonzalez; 3-4 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Sunday 4/16
"Here On The Flight Path": Showings of this hilarious and heartfelt romantic comedy play that follows John over the course of three and half years as he interacts with three neighbors from his apartment balcony; 2-4:30 p.m.; Suggested Donation $20; La Pine Activity Center, 16450 Victory Way, La Pine; etcbend.org.
Monday 4/17
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 4/19
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class, followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion — Movement and Dance: Move with what's moving in you, in community during this open dance; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Drive, Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 4/13
Comedy at Craft — Michael Glatzmaier: The nationally touring comedian will perform with local comics; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 4/15
Comedy at Craft — Savage Humboldt Takeover: Comics who perform regularly at the Savage Henry Comedy Club are coming to take over the Craft stage; 8-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
LongForm Comedy Improv Workshop: Play with the pros at this six-week improv class where you'll learn the ins and outs of improv, as John Breen guides you through a variety of exercises and games; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $285; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Books
Thursday 4/13
Author Event — Susan Strauss's "Tree With Golden Apples": The local author will discuss her collection of 12 myths, anecdotes and folk tales that reveal the botanical wisdom of the ancients alongside the perspective of modern scientific discoveries; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Friday 4/14
Nonfiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O'Connell's Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People," by Tracy Kidder; 9:30 a.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Monday 4/17
Book Discussion: Discuss “L.A. Weather” with friends and neighbors.; 6-7 p.m.; Sunriver Area Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; deschutslibrary.org or 541-312-1080.
RAB Middles Book Club: The club will discuss "Ranger in Time #1: Rescue on The Oregon Trail," by Kate Messner; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 4/18
Wednesday 4/19
Mystery Book Club: The club will be discussing "The Kingdoms of Savannah," by George Dawes Green; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 4/13
Weekend Volunteer Trip — BeaverHOOD Planting: Join Think Wild on a strenuous weekend of volunteering to plant beaver habitat on a remote creek; 8 p.m.; free; Post Campsite, Post; thinkwildco.org.
Friday 4/14
Wildflower Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Moorehead for an early wildflower hike; 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org
Saturday 4/15
Badminton Night: Beginning and experienced players welcome; 5-7 p.m.; $10 Sign up on the MeetUp app; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Birding by Ear: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Amy Sanchez for a bird walk at one of Central Oregon's birding hot spots; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration is required; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Breathe and Believe — Workshop for Beginner Runners: In this free, two-hour workshop, learn the mechanics of breathing and how to talk back to negative internal voices; 8-10 a.m.; free, registration required.; Bend, Oregon, downtown, Bend; ceilingunlimitedhealthcoaching.com or 503-481-0595.
Subaru WinterFest: The annual mountain destination event will feature nationally recognized Americana, bluegrass and indie music talent, the latest gear and demos, winter activities and contests and more; 7 a.m.-8 p.m.; free with ski pass; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Sunday 4/16
Bend Marathon and Half: Go run the Bend Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K or 5K; 7 a.m.; $35-$130; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; bend-marathon.com or 541-312-0131.
Subaru WinterFest: The annual mountain destination event will feature nationally recognized Americana, bluegrass and indie music talent, the latest gear and demos, winter activities and contests and more; 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; free with ski pass; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Monday 4/17
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust, Kara Jakse and Coleen Pidgeon for a bird walk at Willow Springs Preserve; 8:30-11:30 a.m.; free; Willow Springs Preserve, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Wednesday 4/19
Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling: Watch masked dwarf wrestlers put on performances; 8 p.m.; $25-$45 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Derek Loeb for a geology hike along the Summit Loop Trail; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free, registration is required; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-548-7501.
RendezVan: The five-day camping and van-life inspired festival celebrates the community of RVers, campers and van-lifers who make the annual pilgrimage to Mt. Bachelor in the springtime to enjoy soft spring laps and sunshine; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; rendezvan.com or 800-829-2442.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 4/13
Diamonds in the Desert — Bend Baseball History in a Few Innings: Step back in time with the Deschutes County Historical Society & Museum to hear stories of an earlier era when Bend baseball wasn't just a favorite pastime, but a way to build commerce in communitie; 2:30-3:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Saturday 4/15
2023 Spring Gardening Seminar: Learn all about gardening in Central Oregon and get prepared for summer during these online classes taught by OSU master gardeners; 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; $5 per class; Online; gocomga.com.
Breathe and Believe — Workshop for Beginner Runners: In this free, two-hour workshop, learn the mechanics of breathing and how to talk back to negative internal voices; 8-10 a.m.; free, registration required; Downtown, Bend; ceilingunlimitedhealthcoaching.com or 503-481-0595.
Different Wars, Different Choices: Brothers Steve and Pete Goodrich in conversation about their choices regarding service during wartime; 3-4 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Tax Aide: Free Tax Prep Sessions with certified tax volunteers; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; Deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Sunday 4/16
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls. Bring comfy clothing, pillow and blanket or matt; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 Sliding Scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 4/17
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Tuesday 4/18
Earth Month — Healthy Plate Healthy Planet Lunch & Learn: Gain an awareness of the impacts of your food choices, learn practical ways to shift toward a plant-strong diet, learn where to find resources in the community and online and more; noon-2:30 p.m.; free; Larkspur Community Center Home of the Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-388-1133.
How Oregon Became So Unique — The Last 50 Years of Oregon's Land Use Laws: Oregon regulates growth differently and has for 50 years, hear how we got here, ongoing challenges with a revolutionary planning system, and how our state is gearing up to tackle new challenges; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studio, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; buildingabetterbend.org or 541-410-5866.
Indian Education — Intergenerational Learning, Healing & Advocacy: Learn how you can support current advocacy efforts to enact inclusive education policies and address the full impact and legacy of boarding school policies; 6-7:30 p.m.; $10, Members receive 20% discount, free for Tribal members; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Parent Grief Groups: The parent grief group is open to any parent/caregiver who would benefit from the support of others along the journey of loving our kids into being; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org.
Positive Approach to Alzheimer's and Dementia Care (PAC): This webinar is designed to help anyone caring for a person living with dementia gain the knowledge and skills to effectively respond to dementia-related behaviors and improve the quality of life of the person in their care; 9-11 a.m.; free; online; oregoncarepartners.com.
Sustainable Self — Coping, Identity and Action within Climate Change: Psychologist Thomas Doherty will share insights on coping with your environmental and climate concerns, exploring your unique environmental identity (including risk factors for climate distress and sources of wellbeing and resilience), and adapting your skills to take meaningful action in support of your values; 6-7 p.m.; free; online; deschuteslibrary.org.
Wednesday 4/19
Bend Toastmasters Club Meeting: Practicing the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Online; toastmastersbend.com or 541-617-7050.
Nurturing Positive Parenting: This four-session workshop will explore topics including power struggles, resilience, and big feelings and give parents practical tools to approach discipline with kindness and firmness, rooted in the Positive Discipline approach; 9:15 a.m.-noon; $59 per class; Unitarian Universalist Event Space, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; raisingrootedkids.com.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness,loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 4/13
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 4/15
Distillery After Dark: Enjoy great music from local female DJs while sipping on quality cocktails and dancing the night away; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Submarine Hospitality Pop-Up: For this evening, Chef Johnson has created a unique menu combining dishes from each of these restaurants for a beautiful family style spread; 6-8 p.m.; $150; Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; openspace.studio.
Sunday 4/16
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 4/17
Bottle and Board Mondays: Join on Mondays for local, small-batch Oregon and Washington wines at the Box Factory; 2-9 p.m.; The Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 194, Bend; bendwinebar.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Trivia: Gather a team and join for trivia; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Women Tasting Flights — Australia and Earth Day: Two flights of three wines with two food pairings; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $66; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Wednesday 4/19
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
