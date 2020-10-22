Thursday 10/22
Virtual Tasting Event with Leonetti Cellar: Pick up the wine via curbside pick up then log in for the live-streamed tasting with Chris Figgins and Beau Hickman of the Walla Walla vineyard; 5-6 p.m.; $25; The Good Drop Wine Shoppe, 141 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/698249-0 or 541-410-1470.
Shilo Showdown: Come throw some cornhole indoors; 5:30-10 p.m.; $10; Shilo Inns Bend, 3105 O. B. Riley Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/689375-0 or 541-678-2332.
Ski Films in the Garden: A variety of ski films will be screened outside; 6-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/698252-0 or 458-202-1090.
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile run around the Old Mill District. Limited to 25 participants, runners must maintain social distance; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/698220-0
Know Sci-Fi & Fantasy — Spirits of the World: A live, interactive webinar with Ghost Hunters’ Dustin Pari; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/697647-0 or 541-312-1032.
Zoom Author Event — Tina Ontiveros: The author will discuss her memoir “Rough House”; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/682771-0 or 541-306-6564.
City Club Candidate Forum — Bend City Council: Learn about the candidates for council positions 1 and 3; 7-8 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/693927-0 or 541-633-7163.
‘Evanescent’: A neo-noir psychological thriller centered around a 13-year-old boy trying to make sense of witnessing his father’s death through exploring repressed memories that lead to more questions of his family; 7:30-10 p.m.; $23 to $27; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/695541-0 or 541-389-0803.
Friday 10/23
WWOLF at Rainshadow Organics: Volunteers will assist with basic daily tasks at the farm. Face masks required when social distancing cannot be maintained; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; registration required; Rainshadow Organics, 71290 Holmes Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/698160-0 or 541-633-7388.
Know Sci-Fi & Fantasy — The Dark Fantastic, Race and the Imagination: Examine BIPOC representation in fantasy through worlds like those of The Hunger Games and Harry Potter with Dr. Ebony Elizabeth Thomas; noon-1:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/697648-0 or 541-312-1063.
Halloween ‘Haunted’ Open House: See the studio space and learn more about what classes are offered. Discounted memberships and 10-packs available plus a preview of fall apparel, beverages and social distance in place; 4-7 p.m.; registration required; Sekse Fit — Dance & Pole Fitness, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/698255-0 or 541-550-7273.
Bend Outdoor Movies — ‘Shrek’: The 2001 film about a curmudgeonly ogre on a quest to save a princess along with his super optimistic donkey sidekick will be screened outdoors; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $15 to $40; Cascade Relays, 1177 SE Ninth St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/698171-1 or 541-350-4635.
She Stands Up Livestream: An all-women stand up special featuring Chelsea Woodmansee and Shanan Kelley and special guest appearances by Rita Schenkelberg, Kourtni, OUT Central Oregon, Mecca Bend, The World Muse and more; 6-9 p.m.; $10; online; go.evvnt.com/698147-0
Autumn Morning on the Farm: A guided painting night painting an autumn scene on a wood round; 6-9 p.m.; $25; Geist Beerworks, 736 Umatilla Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
‘Evanescent’: A neo-noir psychological thriller centered around a 13-year-old boy trying to make sense of witnessing his father’s death through exploring repressed memories that lead to more questions of his family; 7:30-10 p.m.; $23 to $27; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/695542-0 or 541-389-0803.
Bend Outdoor Movies — ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’: The 1981 adventure film starring Harrison Ford will be screened outside; 8-10 p.m.; $15 to $40; Cascade Relays, 1177 SE Ninth St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/698173-0 or 541-350-4635.
Saturday 10/24
Pumpkin Succulent Arrangement Workshop: Decorate a pumpkin with a variety of succulents. All materials provided, reservations required; 9-10 a.m.; $45; Schilling’s Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; go.evvnt.com/698244-0 or 541-323-0166.
CORK Saturday Long Run: A 5-10 mile group run in the Northwest Crossing area. Limited to 25 participants, runners must maintain social distance; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/698218-0
Yard Sale for a Cause: The multi-family sale will benefit the General Federation of Women’s Club of Central Oregon. Masks required. No early birds; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; private residence, 2116 NW 15th St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/697676-0
Workout in the Park: Personal trainer Jessi Wilson will lead a rotation station-based workout outdoors to ensure social distancing; 9-9:45 a.m.; registration required; Farewell Bend Park, 1000 SW Reed Market Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/697339-0 or (650)906-7198.
Hoodoo Season Pass & Rental Sale: Last chance to purchase a discounted season pass or a take-home season rental for equipment from the ski area; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; $399; Hoodoo Ski Area, 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/698164-0 or 541-822-3799.
High Desert Halloween: Calling all ghouls and goblins! Celebrate Halloween at the Museum; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; High Desert Museum, 59800 U.S. 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/689115-0 or 541-382-4754.
Old Mill District Halloween: Families can wear their costumes throughout the week and visit six themed photo stations for a chance to win gift cards; 11 a.m.- Oct. 30, 7 p.m.; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/698151-0 or 541-312-0131.
Alpaca Your Wine: Alpaca Country Estates will visit the vineyard with wine being served by the bottle or glass all day. Ticket includes a stemless wineglass; noon-5 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/697688-0 or 541-526-5075.
Bend Outdoor Movies — ‘The Secret Life of Pets’: The 2016 animated film about what pets get up to when their owners aren’t around will be screened; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $15 to $40; Cascade Relays, 1177 SE Ninth St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/698177-0 or 541-350-4635.
Bend Outdoor Movies — ‘Knives Out’: The 2019 whodunnit featuring an all-star cast including Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig and Don Johnson will be screened; 7-9 p.m.; $15 to $40; Cascade Relays, 1177 SE Ninth St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/698175-0 or 541-350-4635.
Charity Auction for Ark Animal Care: The Redmond Antique Mall will hold a virtual auction benefiting the Stayton vet that is caring for animals injured or left homeless due to the recent wildfires; 7-9 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/697705-0 or 541-548-6208.
‘Monty Python’s Life of Brian’: Comedian Carl Click will introduce the 1979 film by the British comedy group, not about the Messiah, just a very naughty boy; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $17; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/698167-0 or 541-317-0700.
‘Evanescent’: A neo-noir psychological thriller centered around a 13-year-old boy trying to make sense of witnessing his father’s death through exploring repressed memories that lead to more questions of his family; 7:30-10 p.m.; $23 to $27; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/695543-0 or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 10/25
Central Oregon Flea Market and Swap Meet: Local and regional crafters and vendors will sell various gift items, food products, vintage wares, furniture and more. Masks required, social distancing guidelines in place; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; $2; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/697656-0 or 541-903-5849.
Pumpkin Carving and French Toast: Pumpkins will be available to carve on a first come, first served basis for a donation to the Kids Center Bend. Limited seating, reservations available; 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Vine-N.-Tap, 546 NW Seventh St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/697698-0 or 541-527-6958.
Monkless Belgian Ales — The Brasserie 1st Anniversary Celebration: Join us at The Monkless Brasserie for our 1 year anniversary celebration. We will feature anniversary special menu offerings and rare beers from Monkless Belgian Ales; Noon- Oct. 31, 9 p.m.; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/686613-0 or 541-203-0507.
‘Evanescent’: A neo-noir psychological thriller centered around a 13-year-old boy trying to make sense of witnessing his father’s death through exploring repressed memories that lead to more questions of his family; 2-4:30 p.m.; $23 to $27; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/695549-0 or 541-389-0803.
‘Casper’ Drive-In: The family movie will be screened on an outdoor screen; 4-9 p.m.; Free to $18; Faith, Hope, and Charity Vineyards and Events Center, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
Monday 10/26
Pumpkin Pint & Paint Night: Katie Dunbar will lead participants through a festive pumpkin painting. The ticket also includes a bottle of Jamaican Me Pumpkin. Reservations required; 5-7 p.m.; $30; 10 Barrel Brewing W. Side Bend, 1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/698261-0 or 541-678-5228.
Monday Night Throwdown: Come throw some cornhole at the food cart lot. All skill levels welcome; 5-10 p.m.; $10; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/689356-0 or 541-678-2332.
Tuesday 10/27
Tuesday Tossaround: Come throw blind doubles cornhole with this weekly game; 5:30-10 p.m.; $10; AVID Cider Co., 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/689368-0 or 541-678-2332.
Know Sci-Fi & Fantasy — Fantastic Libraries Tour: Learn about amazing and fantastic libraries from around (and outside) our world.; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/697653-0 or 541-312-1029.
Think Wild Monthly Online Trivia Nights — Creatures of the Night Date: Test your knowledge on nocturnal animals with the online trivia game; 7-9 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/689811-0 or 541-933-5437.
Wednesday 10/28
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: The club will discuss “Piece of the World” by Christina Baker Kline; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/698165-0 or 541-306-6564.
Smithsonian Guest Lecture: Unraveling the Mysteries of Migration: John James Audubon was one of the first people to tag birds with the intent of tracking their annual cycles. How has this study evolved?; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/689117-0 or 541-382-4754.
Vaccines: History, Science & Ethics: Vaccination against illness has been the subject of both scientific pursuit and ethical debate. Join us as Jacob Appel talks about the history, science and ethics around vaccines; 6-7:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/687222-0 or 541-383-7257.
