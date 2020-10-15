Thursday 10/15
Second Anniversary Rib Dinner: The brewery will serve a special rib dinner in celebration of its anniversary. Limited availability, call to pre-order; 4-7:30 p.m.; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/695526-0 or 541-668-1766.
Salmon in Central Oregon: Join Megan Hill for a virtual talk to learn about salmon and regional efforts to restore their populations in Central Oregon.; 5-6 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/687345-0 or 541-330-0017.
Shilo Showdown: Come throw cornhole in the banquet room; 5:30-10 p.m.; $10; Shilo Inns Bend, 3105 O. B. Riley Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/689373-0 or 541-678-2332.
CORK Thursday Run: A socially distanced group 3-5 mile run will take place around the Old Mill District. Limited to 25 participants; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/695476-0
Vampires — A History of the Creatures of the Night: Nate Pedersen, author and librarian, will give a presentation on the creatures of the night right in time for Halloween; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/695462-0 or 541-447-3715.
City Club Candidate Forum — Deschutes County Sheriff: Learn about the candidates for Deschutes County Sheriff; 7-8 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/693933-0 or 541-633-7163.
Comedy at Craft: Local comedian Katy Ipock will perform with special guest Dillon Kolar. Hosted by Ethan Albers; 7:30-10 p.m.; $20 to $40; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/695409-1
Friday 10/16
Willing Workers on Local Farms — Rainshadow Organics: Volunteers will work on the organic farm performing daily tasks. Limited space available, registration required; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; registration required; Rainshadow Organics, 71290 Holmes Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/695460-0 or 541-280-9873.
The Space’s 3 Year Anniversary: Beginning with a beginning west coast swing lesson followed by a mixed dance practice. Raffle tickets will be sold and social distancing will be observed. Donation for admission; 7-9:30 p.m.; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/695518-0 or 541-401-1635.
Comedy at Silver Moon: Local comedians Ethan Albers, Jessica Taylor, Dillon Kolar and Sharif Mohni will perform. Masks required. Advance tickets required, no door sales. 21 and over; 7:30-10 p.m.; $30; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/695089-0 or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 10/17
Christmas Valley Community Church Fall Festival & Auction: The annual fundraiser supporting mission work will be held virtually this year with an online auction format; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 24; online; auctria.com/auction/2020fallfestival or 541-576-2757.
Know Sci-Fi & Fantasy — The Hero’s Journey: COCC and OSU Cascades writing instructor and local author Mike Cooper leads us on an exploration into Joseph Campbell’s “Monomyth,” or “The Hero’s Journey”; 2 p.m.-3 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/695044-0 or 541-312-1063.
Wildlife Conservation Photography Workshop: Join wildlife curators and volunteer photographers to learn about and photograph the wildlife in our care; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; $150; High Desert Museum, 59800 U.S. 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/689111-0 or 541-382-4754.
RISE Troops Challenge: RISE Troops Challenge is based upon real military tasks and challenges. The theme of this year is paying our respects to those who gave all. It is a themed obstacle course race; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; $70; Wanoga Snow Play Area, Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend; go.evvnt.com/691560-0 or 458-218-1223.
CORK Saturday Long Run: The weekly 5-10 mile run is limited to 25 participants and runners must maintain social distance; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/695478-0
Stock the Warming Shelters Wood Cutting Work Party: Volunteers will cut and split wood to stock the warming shelter at the snow park for the winter season. Masks required and social distancing will apply; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required; Ray Benson Sno-Park, National Forest Development Road 2690, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/695456-0 or 503-569-5552.
Sisters Art Association — Art in the Vineyard: The vineyard will host the art association and its many artists as they display and sell their works; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/695110-0 or 541-526-5075.
Over the Edge Taphouse One Year Anniversary Celebration: The food cart lot will celebrate with door prizes, beer and soda tastings and more; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; go.evvnt.com/695071-0 or 541-527-2101.
Fall Saturday Market: The market will feature local vendors selling a variety of items; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/692457-0 or 541-527-4345.
Bevel Beer League End of the Year Party: The party will feature live music, a raffle in support of the American Red Cross’s wildfire relief programs and more; noon-8 p.m.; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/695484-0 or 541-972-3835.
Zoom Author Event — Beth Piatote: The author will discuss her new work “The Beadworkers”; 2-3 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/682768-0 or 541-306-6564.
Museum and Me: A quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the High Desert Museum after hours; 5-8 p.m.; registration required; High Desert Museum, 59800 U.S. 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/689104-0 or 541-382-4754.
Swinging With the Stars Pro Edition: The annual fundraiser for Central OregonSparrow Clubs will feature virtual performances from the professional dancers and highlights from previous years; 6-9 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/695443-0 or 541-312-8630.
Challenge of Champions Tour — Redmond: The bull riding tour comes to Redmond. Seating sections are limited to 250 people and spectators will be designated to different parking areas based on tickets; 6:30-10 p.m.; $12 to $20; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/695068-0 or 360-967-2337.
Comedy at Craft: Local comedians Carrie Reid, Conner Satterfield, Steve Harber and Cole Robeson will perform. Advance tickets and masks required. No door sales. 18 and over; 7:30-10 p.m.; $20 to $40; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/695411-0
‘Hook’: Comedian Jessica Taylor will perform prior the screening of the Robin Williams adventure comedy; 7:30-10 p.m.; $17; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/695377-0 or 541-317-0700.
Monday 10/19
Bend Design Week: Artists, designers, podcasters and more will discuss processes, hold workshops and how to find purpose as creatives. The week will also feature film screenings, music and more; 1 p.m.- Oct. 22, 3:30 p.m.; $50 to $100; online; go.evvnt.com/695399-0
Monday Night Throwdown: Come throw cornhole in Redmond. All skill levels welcome; 5-10 p.m.; $10; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/689355-0 or 541-678-2332.
Know Sci-Fi & Fantasy — Virtual Think & Drink with Walidah Imarisha: Walidah Imarisha explores Octavia E. Butler and the connection between visionary fiction and social justice movements; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/695059-0 or 541-312-1032.
Tuesday 10/20
Click and Clink for CASA of Central Oregon: The virtual fundraising auction for the advocacy group features round-trip airline tickets, golf packages, bike rentals, vacation packages, wine tastings and more; Noon- Oct. 23, 5 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/695433-0 or 541-389-1618.
Tuesday Tossaround: Come throw some bags at Avid Cider! Blind Draw Doubles, $10 per person.; 5:30-10 p.m.; $10; AVID Cider Co., 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/689367-0 or 541-678-2332.
Burning Man Then and Now: Join the High Desert Museum in welcoming Stewart Harvey, author of Playa Fire: Spirit and Soul at Burning Man, to our virtual community; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; Bend; go.evvnt.com/689112-0 or 541-382-4754.
City Club Bend City Council, Position 2 & 4: Learn about the candidates for Bend City Council, positions 2 and 4; 7-8 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/693932-0 or 541-633-7163.
Wednesday 10/21
Mystery Book Club: The club will discuss “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/695425-0 or 541-306-6564.
