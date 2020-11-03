Events around Central Oregon for the week of Nov. 3-11.
Wednesday 11/4
Native American Heritage Month — Keeping Customs Thriving: Jefferson Greene, of the Columbia River Institute for Indigenous Development Foundation, will share his visions to keep his culture thriving through language, cultural harvesting, song, dance and stor; 6-7:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/703866-1 or 541-318-3782.
Current Fiction Book Club: Discussing “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/696426-0 or 541-306-6564.
Thursday 11/5
LWV Deschutes First Thursday: Carrie McPherson Douglass, Founder of Strengthening Central Oregon PAC will speak, hosted by League of Women Voters of Deschutes County; 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/701228-0
Ski Films in the Garden: A night of ski films screened outdoors. Masks and social distancing required; 5-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW. Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/704584-0 or 458-202-1090.
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile run around the Old Mill District. Limited to 25 participants, runners must maintain social distance; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW. Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/702354-0
Zoom Author Event — Kay Jennings: The author will discuss their book “Midnight Beach”; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/696428-0 or 541-306-6564.
Know Fermentation — Cheese Tasting with Market of Choice: The store cheesemonger will lead participants through a live cheese tasting. Advance registration required; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/698543-1 or 541-312-1063.
Friday 11/6
Luckey's Woodsman Kitchen Launch: The off-grid provisions brand will take over the brewery's kitchen with a full menu of dishes featuring local, organic and foraged ingredients; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW. Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/703839-0 or 541-388-8331.
Home Beautiful's Fifth Anniversary: The vintage home goods store will celebrate with signature cocktails, cupcakes, bonfire, prizes and swag bags; 4-8 p.m.; Home Beautiful Oregon, 750 NW. Fourth St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/704567-0 or 541-447-1003.
Zoom Author Event — Romance Writers in Conversation: Romance writers Sarah Smith and Denise Williams will discuss the genre, their works and more; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/696431-0 or 541-306-6564.
Comedy Night at Pine Theater: Local comedian Alex Elkin will perform. 21 and over; 7:30-9 p.m.; $10; Pine Theatre, 216 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/704509-1
Saturday 11/7
Happy Girls Run — Sisters: The half marathon and 5K run through the Peterson Ridge trail system through pine forests and featuring views of the Cascades. Limited to 500 runners to maintain safe distancing. Virtual race also available; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; $95; FivePine Lodge and Spa, 1021 E. Desperado Trail, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/704499-1 or 541-323-0964.
CORK Saturday Long Run: A group 5-10 mile run. Limited to 25 participants. Social distancing required while running; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW. York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/704561-0
Succulent Pumpkin Garden: Participants in the limited capacity workshop will be guided to create a succulent garden in the innards of a pumpkin. Bring your own scissors. Call to sign up; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $45; Madras Garden Depot, 1665 NW. Warm Springs Highway, Madras; go.evvnt.com/704537-0 or 541-475-2068.
Know Fermentation — Dosa Demonstration with Sandor Katz: Join fermentation revivalist Sandor Katz in a live demonstration and discussion of fermenting beans and grains; 2-3 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/703822-1 or 541-312-1029.
College Football: The theater will screen the Stanford-Oregon game on the big screen. Limited capacity; 4-6 p.m.; Pine Theatre, 216 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/704542-0 or 541-416-1014.
Comedy at Craft: Local comedians David Eubanks, Cole Robeson and Conner Satterfield will perform. Limited capacity; 8-9:30 p.m.; $20 to $45; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/704506-0
Sunday 11/8
Know Fermentation — Make Your Own Kombucha: Learn the basic kombucha brewing process with Carly King; 3-3:45 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/703825-0 or 541-312-1032.
Monday 11/9
Not Your Average Book Club: All ages are welcome as the club discusses “We Unleash the Merciless Storm” by Tehlor Kay Mejia; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/696432-0 or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 11/10
Monkless Belgian Ales — Friar's Festivus Release: Festivus season is finally here! Join us Tuesday, November 10th at the Monkless Brasserie for the release of Friar’s Festivus, our traditional Belgian style winter ale; 12-9 p.m.; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW. Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/701998-0 or 541-797-6760.
Crook County Library Free Online Program — April Henry Author Visit: The Bestselling author will be featuring in a virtual discussion on their work and more; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; registration required; Prineville; go.evvnt.com/698576-0 or 541-447-7978.
Wednesday 11/11
La Pine Veterans Day Liberty Chili Feed: Veterans can pick up the chili kit with fixings to create their own feast at home; 10 a.m.-noon; Heart 'n Home Hospice & Palliative Care, LLC, 51681 Huntington Road, La Pine; go.evvnt.com/704550-0 or 541-536-7399.
Brew Day: An opportunity to witness the sights and sounds of the brewing process and have the chance to talk to a brewer about the beer he's brewing; 12-5 p.m.; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW. Division St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/703834-0 or 541-385-3333.
Veterans Day Celebration: Outlaw country band Sleepless Truckers will perform during the celebration that will feature raffles, giveaways and discounted been for veterans with ID; 6-9 p.m.; Pump House Bar & Grill, 8320 U.S. 97, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/704548-0 or 541-548-4990.
Out of This World Book Club: Discussing “The Deep by Rivers Solomon” by Daveed Diggs, William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes.; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/696434-0 or 541-306-6564.
