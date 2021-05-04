Wednesday 5/5
Hollywood Road Hike: Enjoy local color, history and geocaching on this leisurely paced hike with great views of the Crooked River Canyon; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; registration required; Ranch Chapel Parking Lot, 5060 SW Clubhouse Road, Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
Outdoor Fitness at The Pavillion: Bend Park and Recreation will offer cardio drumming and dance workouts in the outdoor, covered area; 10:30 a.m.-2:20 p.m. through June 17; $7; The Pavilion, 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/777792-1 or 541-389-7275.
Teen Yoga Series: We will explore yoga, breathing techniques, sound healing, meditation, journaling, and building routines that will encourage a peaceful and happy life; 3:30-4:30 p.m.; Namaspa Yoga & Massage, 1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/766829-0
This Too Shall Pass — Lessons in Resiliency: Hear powerful lessons learned from older adults about resiliency and peace during unsettling times; 4-5 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/769136-1 or 541-312-1029.
Women's Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/767652-2 or 541-728-7878.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773525-0 or 541-388-4998.
Behind the Lens: Photographers featured in the Oregon Natural Desert Association calendar will present some tips and tricks for shooting photos in Oregon's desert areas; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/777797-1 or 541-330-2638.
Current Fiction Book Club: Discussing “The Thirty Names of Night” by Zeyn Joukhadar; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/769978-0 or 541-306-6564.
Thursday 5/6
In Conversation — Poets Elizabeth Acevedo and Mahogany Browne: Join Elizabeth Acevedo and Mahogany Browne for an afternoon of poetry and purpose; 4-5:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/776939-1 or 541-312-1032.
Bark+Brew - Doggie Meetup!: Each month the hostel will host a variety of local vendors with treats and activities for our 4-legged friends to enjoy plus treats for humans as well from the food and beer trucks. Family friendly, please bring leashes; 4-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/763807-0
Candidate Forum — Redmond Area Park and Recreation District Board Positions 1, 2: The League of Women Voters will host a forum with candidates running for openings on the board; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/769805-0
Acknowledging Asian American Contributions — Awareness of Mutual Struggles and Successes Quells Anti: A conversation that focuses on contributions made by Asian communities that helped the advancement of the United States; 6-7:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/777683-1 or 541-383-7412.
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile weekly run along the river trail will take place. Social distancing must be observed at all times. Limited to 25 runners; 6-8 p.m.; Zpizza Tap Room, 1082 SW Yates Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774930-0
Trivia Night: The twice-weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773422-0
Author Event — Les Joslin: The author and retired Forest Service ranger will discuss his book “Three Sisters Wilderness” virtually; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/770002-0 or 541-306-6564.
‘Gather’ A Film and Panel Discussion about Indigenous Food Sovereignty: “Gather” traces a growing movement among Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political and cultural identities by reconnecting to ancestral food systems and practices; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/739255-1
Oregon War Heros: Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Dick Tobiason will present on notable Oregon veterans, statistics, museum displays, memorials, books and ways to volunteer; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/777075-1 or 541-447-3715.
Books in Common NW — Iona Whishaw and Francine Mathews: Mathews will lead a discussion with Whishaw on her latest entry in the Lane Winslow mysteries "Lethal Lesson"; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/777678-1 or 541-549-0866.
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery's patio. Teams of up to eight are welcome to reserve a table for a $20 deposit (returned when the team is there) otherwise, first come, first served; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773423-0 or 541-388-8331.
Friday 5/7
Deadline to Register for Sips and Soles Virtual Wine Tasting: Register for the May 20th fundraiser for Operation Warm Soles which aims to supply 500 pairs of shoes to local children. The tasting will feature two bottles of Stoller estate wines; $100; online; go.evvnt.com/777045-1 or 503-781-5881.
Happy Hour Trail Ride 'n Skills: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6 p.m.; $75; new trail each week, around Bend, Bend; go.evvnt.com/767662-2 or 541-728-7878.
First Friday in Redmond: Artists, musicians, and makers showing off their creations while businesses offer drinks and snacks; 4-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/762662-0
Yoga Wall for Tension Release: Unwind from a hectic work week using the power of the Yoga Wall and yoga therapy balls to release tension and heal discomfort. Leave feeling lighter and more pliable. All levels welcome; 6-7:30 p.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/758363-1 or 541-241-3919.
Saturday 5/8
Borden Beck Wildlife Preserve Hike: A Saturday morning birding adventure along the Middle Deschutes River at Borden Beck Wildlife Preserve; 8-11 a.m.; registration required; Borden Beck Wildlife Preserve, Lower Bridge Way at Lower Bridge, Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
CORK Saturday Long Run: A weekly group run for all paces. Social distancing observed at all times, limited to 25 runners; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774934-0
Sip & Shop Outdoor Market: The outdoor market will feature local makers and more; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/763091-0
Saturday Market: The weekly market will feature local vendors selling a variety of items; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Jumping Clinic: The clinic will work on the proper understanding of how to take off, stay balanced in air and land the bike safely; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/766508-2 or 541-728-7878.
Grand Opening Tye Dye Sale: Celebrate the grand opening of a brand new hand-dyed clothing and accessories boutique; noon-5 p.m.; 154 NE Underwood Ave., 154 NE Underwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/777089-0 or 541-350-9578.
Know Islands — A Taste of Puerto Rico: Mayra and Delia Feliciano demonstrate how to cook the traditional Puerto Rican dish mofongo. Full recipe available online; 1-2 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/773487-0 or 541-312-1063.
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Bike Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/767666-2 or 541-728-7878.
Eighth Annual Bill Mills Memorial Race: The annual dirt track race features mods, late models, sportsman, mini trucks and more with payouts for the modifieds up to $1,259. Masks must be worn to enter grandstand; 6:30-11 p.m.; $5 to $10; Madras Speedway, 2353 NW Clackamas Drive, Madras; go.evvnt.com/777743-0 or 541-389-7518.
House Party: The Boys and Girls Clubs of Bend will host a virtual 90s themed party including an auction, raffle prizes, gift bags, photo and trivia contests and more to raise funds for summer programs; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/777051-1 or 541-617-2877.
Sunday 5/9
Mug Decoration Event: Participants will be able to decorate a stoneware mug. Event held outdoors; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; $39; The NW Trading Post, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/777774-1
WWOLF at Windy Acres Dairy Farm: Volunteers will meet at the farm and take part in various daily farm tasks. Bring snacks and water, work gloves, a face mask, closed-toe shoes and sunscreen. Soup and bread provided for lunch or brin; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; registration required; Windy Acres Dairy Farm, 3320 N. W. Stahancyk Lane, Prineville; go.evvnt.com/777655-1 or 541-280-9873.
Skills and Ride Clinic: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/767667-2 or 541-728-7878.
Sunday Brunch and Trivia: Brunch favorites will be available at the food carts while the trivia game will take place. Limited seating available; noon-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773426-0
Monday 5/10
My Own Two Hands Virtual Community Art Auction & Fundraiser: The annual fundraiser for Sisters Folk Festival’s My Own Two Hands (MOTH) will be held virtually; through May 15; online; go.evvnt.com/762169-0
Addressing Issues AAPI Communities are Facing Nationally and in Central Oregon: A panel discussion with Central Oregon leaders to look at issues the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities are facing nationally and locally; 5-6 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/777686-1 or 541-383-7412.
Trivia Night: The twice-weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/776992-0
Not Your Average Book Club: The intergenerational book club will be discussing “Among the Beasts & Briars” by Ashley Poston; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/769981-0 or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 5/11
Skin Safety Bootcamp: Join OHSU's Dr. Sancy Leachman for a virtual crash course on how to protect you and your family from skin cancer; noon-1:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/768964-0 or 503-494-1155.
Museum and Me: A quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the Museum after hours. Explore the Museum’s newest exhibits and revisit your favorites; 5-8 p.m.; registration required; High Desert Museum, 59800 U.S. 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/739264-1
Writers Working — Publishing Panel: The panel will discuss a variety of aspects of the publishing world ranging from self-publishing to traditional publication; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/776947-1 or 541-312-1063.
Tuesday Night Trivia: A weekly trivia night will be held. Masks and social distancing required, free to play, winners can receive gift cards; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/776996-0 or 541-527-4380.
Wednesday 5/12
Senior Day: Visitors 65 and older are invited to enjoy the Museum for free on this day. RSVP strongly recommended; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required; High Desert Museum, 59800 U.S. 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/739266-1
Brew Day: Witness the sights and sounds of the brewing process and get the chance to talk to the brewer about the black IPA and Currantly Crazy #3 being brewed; noon-5 p.m.; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/777605-0 or 541-385-3333.
Teen Volunteer Opportunity: Teens can volunteer working in a garden planting veggie starts and building a simple trellis for peas at MountainStar in Redmond; 3-5 p.m.; registration required; MountainStar Family Relief Nursery Redmond, 2724 SW Timber Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/774289-1 or 541-382-4682.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773527-0 or 541-388-4998.
LandWatch Virtual Open House — What’s next for Central Oregon? Learn about how we can defend and plan for Central Oregon’s sustainable, livable future; 6-7:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/771244-2 or 541-647-2930.
Out of This World Book Club: Discussing “The Once and Future Witches” by Alix E. Harrow; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/769983-0 or 541-306-6564.
Know Islands — Island Archaeology and the Anthropocene: Examine ancient human impacts and future sustainability; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/769142-1 or 541-312-1029.
Wine-O Bingo: The twist on classic bingo is free to play and prizes will be awarded to the winners, space is limited, reservations encouraged; 6:30-8 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/777732-0 or 541-904-4660.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.