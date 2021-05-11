Wednesday 5/12
Senior Day: Visitors 65 and older are invited to enjoy the Museum for free on this day. The Museum will also be open to the general public. RSVP strongly recommended; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required; High Desert Museum, 59800 U.S. 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/739266-1
Safe Medication Use in Older Adults: A free, instructor-led webinar that’s designed to help anyone who cares for an aging Oregonian learn about safe medication use, pain management and medication reviews; 1-4 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/778117-0 or 1-800-930-6851.
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; Bend Farmers Market, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/781376-0
Teen Volunteer Opportunity: A day of working in a garden planting veggie starts and building a simple trellis for peas at MountainStar in Redmond; 3-5 p.m.; registration required; MountainStar Family Relief Nursery Redmond, 2724 SW Timber Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/774289-1 or 541-382-4682.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773527-0 or 541-388-4998.
LandWatch Virtual Open House: What’s next for Central Oregon? Learn about how we can defend and plan for Central Oregon’s sustainable, livable future; 6-7:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/771244-2 or 541-647-2930.
Out of This World Book Club: Discussing “The Once and Future Witches” by Alix E. Harrow; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/769983-0 or 541-306-6564.
Know Islands — Island Archaeology and the Anthropocene: Examine ancient human impacts and future sustainability; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/769142-1 or 541-312-1029.
Thursday 5/13
Food Trail Development Workshop — Culinary & Agrotourism and Regional Resource Panels: The workshop will explore how the local culinary and agricultural tourism industry can be enhanced by developing an Oregon Food Trail looking at trends and case studies, navigating land use and more; 3-5 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/780657-1
Sunset Sessions and Farmer's Market: The pub will host a weekly farmer's market that will also feature live music from a local band or artist; 5-8 p.m.; 10 Barrel Brewing East Side Bend, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/781240-0 or 541-241-7733.
Trivia Night: The twice-weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/776993-0
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile weekly run along the river trail will take place. Social distancing must be observed at all times. Limited to 25 runners; 6-8 p.m.; Zpizza Tap Room, 1082 SW Yates Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774931-0
Zoom Author Event — Janie Chodosh: The author will discuss their book “The Elephant Doctor of India; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/770008-0 or 541-306-6564.
Wine-O Bingo: The twist on classic bingo is free to play and prizes will be awarded to the winners, space is limited, reservations encouraged; 6:30-8 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/777732-0 or 541-904-4660.
Writers Writing — Introduction to Nature Journals: This is a virtual, interactive workshop. Registered participants will receive a Zoom link the day before. Explore new techniques and opportunities for incorporating the natural world into journals; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/773457-1 or 541-312-1063.
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery's patio; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/776991-0 or 541-388-8331.
Friday 5/14
Nonfiction Book Club: Discussing “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson; 1-2 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/769998-0 or 541-306-6564.
Happy Hour Trail Ride 'n Skills: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6 p.m.; $75; new trail each week, around Bend, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774916-2 or 541-728-7878.
Crossroads Comedy Show: Local comedians Stuart Wilson, Dillon Kolar and Carrie Reid will perform, hosted by Katy Ipock. Reserve your table at Crossroads; 7-9 p.m.; Crossroads BBQ Pit & Pub, 121 NE Third St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/781412-0
Saturday 5/15
Mammals of the Metolius: Discover how to read the landscape to find the clues wildlife leave behind during their daily activities; 9 a.m.-noon; registration required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/781382-1 or 541-330-0017.
CORK Saturday Long Run: A weekly group run for all paces. Social distancing observed at all times, limited to 25 runners; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774935-0
Gray Butte Wildflower Hike: Gray Butte offers an opportunity to see middle elevation native wildflowers not found on the Deschutes and Crooked River canyon trails.; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; registration required; Rimrock Springs Wildlife Management Area Trailhead, 4000 SE Madras-Prineville Highway, Madras; eventbrite.com
Fox Walk + Owl Eyes: The nature walk for kids ages 8 to 14 with a grown-up will share nature stories and learn how to enter into wildlands like the animals do and practice observation skills and mapmaking; 9:30 a.m.-noon; registration required; Willow Springs Preserve, Camp Polk Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/781391-1 or 541-330-0017.
Eighth Annual Central Oregon Autism Walk: A half-mile in person or virtual walk will take place with a raffle, silent auction, bounce house, sensory stations, vendors, quiet area, carnival games and crafts offered after; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; $14; Highland Baptist Church, 3100 SW Highland Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/780683-1 or 541-419-1064.
Plant Sale: Plant starts for vegetable and herb gardens will be for sale as well as elderberry plants, bring your own containers. All plants are heirlooms; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; The Family Farm, 4770 SW Jericho Lane, Culver; go.evvnt.com/780672-0 or 541-546-6249.
Makers Market & Pop Up Gallery: Featuring local art crafted by local artists; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/777699-0
Craven Road Art Show: The show features fresh bread, art, home decor, essential oils, moon catchers and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; 40 SE Craven Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/779940-0 or 541-728-4104.
Cornering and Switchbacks Clinic: The clinic will work on dialing in body position on the bike and understanding how to handle different types of corners; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774922-2 or 541-728-7878.
Saturday Market: The weekly market features local businesses and vendors selling handmade and vintage items and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
BodyVox — Pearl Dive Project: A series of episodes filmed around the world featuring the dance company's creative process from conception to finished dance; noon-2 p.m.; $55; online; go.evvnt.com/781360-1 or 541-317-0700.
Legend Cider Co. Farmers Market: The bimonthly market will feature local crafters, growers and more; noon-5 p.m.; Legend Cider Company, 52670 Highway 97, La Pine; go.evvnt.com/773957-0 or 503-893-5853.
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Bike Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774919-2 or 541-728-7878.
Know Islands — Traveling the Mediterranean with Odysseus: Author Scott Huler talks about his journey retracing the footsteps of Odysseus across the Mediterranean; 2-3 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/780557-1 or 541-312-1032.
Salutations to the Sun with Petit Davina and Peter Kartsounes: Celebrate Spring and Salute the Sun in the fun free-floating journey of yoga and live music with Pete Kartsounes; 5:30-7 p.m.; $20; Namaspa Yoga & Massage, 1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/780569-1 or 541-550-8550.
Comedy at Craft: Local comedians Eric Oren, Kayla Maria and Sharif Mohni will perform, hosted by Katy Ipock. 21 and over. No door sales; 8-10 p.m.; $30 to $50; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/781416-1
Sunday 5/16
Crooked River National Grassland Nest Box Trail Hike: On this easy two-mile hike, participants will monitor eight bluebird and two kestrel nest boxes. We may see nests, eggs, and nestlings; 8-11 a.m.; registration required; Peninsula Road North of Crooked River Ranch, Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
Skills and Ride Clinic: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774925-2 or 541-728-7878.
Sunday Brunch and Trivia: Brunch favorites will be available at the food carts while the trivia game will take place. Limited seating available; noon-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/777000-0
Monday 5/17
Food Trail Development Workshop — Building the High Desert Food Trail: The second session of the workshops will include discussion on design and development of the food trail and leveraging collaborative product development and strategies to increase visitation; noon-2 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/780661-1
Trivia Night: The twice-weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/780609-0
RAB Middles Book Club: The book club for young readers ages 8 years to 12 years will be discussing “A Tale of Magic” by Chris Colfer; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/769987-0 or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 5/18
Alder Springs Trail to Whychus-Deschutes Confluence Hike: Scenic hike includes views of cliff towers, wading across Whychus Creek and ponderosa pines at Whychus Creek-Deschutes River confluence; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; registration required; Forest Service Road 6360, Sisters; eventbrite.com
Grow with Google — Make Your Website Work For You: SCORE has partnered with Grow with Google to launch a four-part, free digital readiness series designed to help you develop the skills to succeed online and grow your small business; 10-11 a.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/777006-0
Monkless Belgian Ales & 10 Barrel Brewing Collaboration Beer Release: Dubbel Barrel a very limited release collaboration of apple brandy barrel-aged Belgian Dubbel will be available exclusively at Monkless Belgian Ales and 10 Barrel Pub locations on draft and in bottles; noon-9 p.m.; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/778096-0 or 541-797-6760.
Soul Drumming Online (Level 2): A four-week intermediate-advanced hand drum class series with local musician Shireen Amini. Includes live Zoom sessions, follow-up materials and culminating performance; 5-6 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/781064-0
Building a Charcuterie Board Virtual Class: Kasia Wilson, Market of Choice’s specialty cheese steward, will teach how to make a proper charcuterie board; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/765180-0
Tuesday Night Trivia: A weekly trivia night will be held. Masks and social distancing required, free to play, winners can receive gift cards; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/780618-0 or 541-527-4380.
Know Islands — The Pig War, San Juan Islands in Conflict: Hear the tale of a pig that made the San Juan Islands part of the U.S. territory; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/769144-1 or 541-312-1029.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Wine Tasting: Join Duska Jensen, Senior Wine Ambassador, WVV as they guide you and your guests through a tasting of their award-winning wines. Wine included; 7-8 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/765196-0
Wednesday 5/19
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; Bend Farmers Market, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/781489-0
Soul Drumming Online (Level 1): A four-week beginning hand drum class series with local musician Shireen Amini. Improve skills, learn rhythms and songs. Includes live sessions, follow-up materials and culminating online performance; 5-6 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/781057-0
Women's Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774913-2 or 541-728-7878.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773529-0 or 541-388-4998.
Redmond Caves — An Archaeological Treasure in an Urban Landscape: Discover remarkable insights into human use of the area over the last 4,000 years revealed by archaeological fieldwork at the Redmond Caves; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/780561-1 or 541-312-1032.
Mystery Book Club: Discussing “Murder in Chianti” by Camilla Trinchieri; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/769991-0 or 541-306-6564.
Kriselle Cellars Wine Tasting: Join Scott Steingraber, owner and winemaker and Nora Lancaster, wine director of Kriselle Cellars as they guide you and your guests through a tasting through three of their award-winning wines. Wine included; 7-8 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/765202-0
