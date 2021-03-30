Ongoing
Big Butte Challenge: Hikers and runners will summit five buttes in Central Oregon, going at their own pace whenever their schedule allows using a GPS-enabled activity tracker to submit efforts before the deadline; through May 31; $60; online; go.evvnt.com/752281-1 or 541-350-4635.
MBSEF Spring Online Auction: The virtual fundraiser for the sports education foundation features local gift cards, airline tickets, art, vacation packages and more; through 10 a.m. April 5; online; go.evvnt.com/758762-0 or 541-388-0002.
Wednesday 3/31
Brew Day: Witness the sights and sounds of the brewing process and get the chance to talk to the brewer on the south Bavarian-style Hefeweizen; noon-5 p.m.; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/759494-0 or 541-385-3333.
Deschutes Public Library Special District Board Meeting: The board will discuss a resolution authorizing the sale of general obligation bonds and related matters; noon-1 p.m.; Deschutes County; go.evvnt.com/758737-0 or 541-312-1025.
Women Artists Respond to Place: The significance of landscapes, places and narratives of all kinds will be examined through the works of contemporary women artists in Smithsonian collections; 2-3 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/758753-1 or 541-382-4754.
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened its 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 2-4 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/747121-0 or 541-977-5341.
Virtual Q&A Sessions for Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon: OSU Master Gardners will answer questions regarding the free video class "Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon" covering climate, soil, site selection and more; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/756112-2 or 541-548-6088.
Know Wild — Changing Climates and Wildlife, A Climate-Altered Future: Consider ways that changing climates are affecting wildlife and effects we can anticipate as climate change continues; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes County; go.evvnt.com/755406-1 or 541-312-1029.
Thursday 4/1
LWV Deschutes First Thursday — Phil Chang on Wildfire: The Deschutes County Commissioner will discuss wildfire management, preparedness and more; 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/742166-0 or 206-390-8507.
Bark+Brew — Doggie Meetup: The hostel will host a monthly dog meetup and feature a variety of local vendors with treats and activities; 4-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/759661-0 or 458-202-1090.
Inappropriate Craft Party: The craft night will include options to make a private joke sign, naughty socks and more. 18 and older with a sense of humor; 6-8 p.m.; $20; Meandering Maker, 160 NE Seventh St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/758758-1 or 541-362-1114.
CORK Thursday Run: The weekly 3-5 mile run will take place. Runners must maintain social distance on the route and wear masks when entering any indoor space. Limited to 25 participants; 6-8 p.m.; Crosscut- Warming Hut No.5 Tap House, 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/756125-0
Thursday Trivia Night: The weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/755437-0
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery's patio. Teams of up to eight are welcome to reserve a table for a $20 deposit (returned when the team is there) otherwise, first come, first served; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/755432-0 or 541-388-8331.
Friday 4/2
Beginning West Coast Swing and Practica: Learn the basics of the swing style including the left and right side passes and the sugar push. After the lesson will be an open social dance; 7-10 p.m.; $10; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/759651-0 or 541-401-1635.
Saturday 4/3
Horse Butte 10 Miler: The annual 10-mile race up the butte east of Bend will take place with a special category for those who dress in western-inspired attire or denim; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; $50; Horse Butte Trailhead, Bend; go.evvnt.com/759671-1 or 541-359-4199.
CORK Saturday Long Run: A group 5-8 mile run will take place, limited to 25 participants to ensure social distancing; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/756128-0
MountainStar's Bunny Bun Run: Bust out your best bunny costumes and join MountainStar and friends for a virtual family fun run. All proceeds benefit MountainStar Madras child abuse prevention mission; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. through April 4; $20; Madras; go.evvnt.com/753704-1 or 541-410-4032.
CASA Training — Be A Voice for Kids in Foster Care: Virtual training to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate for kids in foster care; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m through May 22.; online; go.evvnt.com/743018-0 or 541-389-1618.
Spring Gardening Seminar — Avoiding the Green Meatball, How to Prune Flowering Shrubs: The seminar hosted by the OSU Extension Service and presented by the Central Oregon Master Gardener Association will cover tips and tricks to pruning; 10-11 a.m.; $5; online; go.evvnt.com/758717-1 or 541-548-6088.
Spring Gardening Seminar — Producing Blueberries and Raspberries in Your Home Garden: The seminar hosted by the OSU Extension Service and presented by the Central Oregon Master Gardener Association will cover how to grow the berries in your personal gardens; 1-2 p.m.; $5; online; go.evvnt.com/758720-1 or 541-548-6088.
Birds, Bees and Bare Knees: The socially distanced Bend Burlesque performance will feature various performances from troupe members. Limited tickets available, no door sales; 5-7 p.m.; $40 to $200; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/759588-1 or 541-639-7881.
Country Line Dance Lesson and Social Dance: Instructor Kim Elliott will teach two new line dances followed by an open social dance; 7-10 p.m.; $10; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/759655-0 or 541-401-1635.
Comedy at Craft: Local comedians Dillon Kolar, Sharif Mohni and Katy Ipock will perform with special guest Mark Rook. 21 and over, no door sales; 8-10 p.m.; $30; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/759598-1
Sunday 4/4
Easter Egg Hunt at the Ranch: The socially distanced egg hunt will separate children into three age groups to hunt for eggs in three different areas. Masks required, bring your own basket. Easter Bunny is on vacation this year; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Black Butte Ranch — Lakeside Bistro, 12934 Hawks Beard, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/759552-0 or 888-853-5287.
Sunday Brunch and Trivia: Brunch favorites will be available at the food carts while the trivia game will take place. Limited seating available; noon-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/756129-0
Legend Cider Easter Egg Hunt: Kids can hunt for eggs around the cidery and food cart lot. Bring your own basket; 1-3 p.m.; Legend Cider Company, 52670 Highway 97, La Pine; go.evvnt.com/758709-0 or 503-893-5853.
Monday 4/5
Virtual Natural History Pub — Still Waters Run Deep, What Mountain Lakes Reveal: The sediment at the bottom of mountain lakes can hold clues about life thousands of years ago; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/739155-1
Tuesday 4/6
Whole Community Planning for a Pipeline Incident: This workshop will cover basic pipeline operations, as well as the planning for and response to a pipeline incident; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; registration required; Bend Fire Department, 63377 NE Jamison St., Bend; eventbrite.com
Tuesday Night Trivia: A weekly trivia night will be held. Masks and social distancing required, free to play, winners can receive gift cards; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/758682-0 or 541-527-4380.
Joshua Tree National Park Ranger Talk: Learn about this unique desert ecosystem with National Park Service Rangers; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes County; go.evvnt.com/758665-1 or 541-312-1029.
Wednesday 4/7
A Novel Idea 2021 Quilt Show: Quilts inspired by the Deschutes Public Library's Novel Idea and designed by local quilters will be displayed virtually; 6-7 p.m.; Deschutes County; go.evvnt.com/758667-0 or 541-312-1032.
Current Fiction Book Club: Discussing “The Beekeeper of Aleppo” by Christy Lefteri; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/744158-0 or 541-306-6564.
Poetry Together — A Conversation and Reading with Anis Mojgani, Oregon Poet Laureate: The COCC Barber Library will host an evening consisting of a discussion facilitated by local students, a performance of Mojgani’s work and an audience Q&A session; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/758733-1 or 541-383-7560.
Books in Common NW — Jonathan Meiburg: The author will discuss his new book "A Most Remarkable Creature" in conversation with Jim Robbins; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/759632-1 or 541-549-0866.
