Wednesday 3/3
Brew Day: Craft beer lovers can witness the sights and sounds of the brewing process and have a chance to chat with the brewer about the beer they're brewing; noon-5 p.m.; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/746246-0 or 541-385-3333.
Community Dance Break!: Just 10 minutes, take a break and dance for a great way to move your body, connect with others and have some fun; 12:30-12:40 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/742150-2 or 541-948-7015.
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened its 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 2-4 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/743230-0 or 541-977-5341.
African American Women's Activism in Historical Perspective: A panel of historians and curators from across the U.S. will discuss African American women's activism and contributions with each speaker exploring different aspects through extended discussion. Part of a virtual series hosted by The Smithsonian; 4-5 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/746357-1 or 541-382-4754.
Don't Try This At Home — Top Things We Wish You Wouldn't Do: Learn what home remedies you should not try with your pets with veterinarians Dr. Mauricio Dujowich and Dr. Jennifer Bentley; 4-5 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/745598-0 or 541-210-9200.
Current Fiction Book Club: Discussing “A Traveler at the Gates of Wisdom” by John Boyne; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; go.evvnt.com/739529-0 or 541-306-6564.
Passion, Drive, Bravery: The Life of Jessi Combs: The Jessi Combs Foundation honors Jessi Combs by empowering women to defy stereotypes and take on new challenges.; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/738776-1
Know Wild — How to Really Help Injured and Orphaned Wildlife: The animal care team at Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory will share experiences from inside wildlife rehabilitation. The event will not be recorded; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/742408-1 or 541-312-1063.
Thursday 3/4
Creating Change with the Tools of Access Consciousness: Access Consciousness offers you tools and questions to create everything you desire in a different and easier way, and to change the things in your life that you haven't been able to change until now; 9:30-11 a.m.; $35; online; go.evvnt.com/746235-1 or 541-848-7608.
LWV Deschutes First Thursday: Affordable Housing Study: Learn about the findings of the affordable housing committed and hear their recommendations; 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/742165-0 or 206-390-8507.
CASA Information — Be A Voice for Kids in Foster Care: Join the virtual one-hour Zoom session to learn more about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate for kids in foster care; noon-1 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/742982-0 or 541-389-1618.
Rapa Nui Tiki Opening Day: The new tiki bar will open. Limited seating, first come, first served for outdoor tables, groups of 4 to 6 can reserve indoor seating online; 3-10 p.m.; Rapa Nui Tiki, 360 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/746373-0
Books in Common NW — Abby Schneiderman, Adam Seifer and Gene Newman: The creators of Everplans will share their new book "In Case You Get Hit By A Bus," an easy-to-follow program for organizing everything in your life; 5-6:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/746275-1 or 541-549-0866.
CORK Thursday Run: The weekly 3-5 mile run will take place. Runners must maintain social distance on the route and wear masks when entering any indoor space. Limited to 25 participants; 6-8 p.m.; Crosscut — Warming Hut No.5 Tap House, 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/746346-0
Thursday Trivia Night: The weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/742436-0
Author! Author! Nicholas Kristoff and Sheryl WuDunn: New York Times reporters and Pulitzer Prize-winning writers will discuss their works including their latest book "Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope"; 7-8 p.m.; $25; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/745482-1 or 541-312-1027.
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery's patio. Teams of up to eight are welcome to reserve a table for a $20 deposit (returned when the team is there) otherwise, first come, first served; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/742431-0 or 541-388-8331.
Friday 3/5
Mountainfilm on Tour: The program of outdoor adventure films will be available to watch from the comfort of your own home; streaming through March 8; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/742459-2 or 541-385-6908.
Know Wild — Central Oregon Bioregional Herbalism: Clinical Herbalist Holly Hutton shares her in-depth knowledge on plants in our bioregion and their herbal properties, including their ethnobotanical history; 2-3 p.m.; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/745486-0 or 541-312-1029.
Wine Tasting — D'Anu Wines: The market will offer samples of the Willamette Valley winery; 4-6:30 p.m.; CE Lovejoy’s Brookswood Market, 19530 Amber Meadow Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/746363-0 or 541-388-1188.
Redmond Northern Lights: The St. Patrick's Day-themed multimedia light show will be projected on the side of the pizza parlor; 6:30-9 p.m.; Grace and Hammer, 641 SW Cascade Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/746256-0 or 541-923-5191.
Beginning West Coast Swing and Practica: Learn the basic steps of the swing style including the left and ride side passes, sugar push, how to lead and follow and more. Limited to 10 people, registration required; 7-10 p.m.; $10; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/742939-0 or 541-401-1635.
Sisters Songworks 3.0: Sisters Songworks is an intimate and intensive virtual writing retreat celebrating and exploring the art of songwriting in community; 6 p.m. through March 7; $175; Sisters, 204 W. Adams Ave. Suite 204; eventbrite.com
Saturday 3/6
Spey Casting: An on-water spey casting workshop will be held. Bring your own rod or use a demo. Boots and waders suggested, coffee provided; 8-9:30 a.m.; Farewell Bend Park, 1000 SW Reed Market Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/723261-0 or 541-678-5633.
CORK Saturday Long Run: A 5-8 mile group run will take place. Runners must maintain social distancing while running and masks must be worn inside any building. Limited to 25 participants; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/746344-0
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened its 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/743229-0 or 541-977-5341.
Chanting Workshop: Nada Yoga, the Yoga of Sound is one more tool to help us live a more yogic life. Chanting is the easiest way to move the mind from its busy chatter into stillness and peace; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $30 to $40; online; go.evvnt.com/745533-1 or 541-550-8550.
Author Event — Marie Bostwick: The local bestselling author will discuss her new book "The Restoration of Celia Fairchild"; 5-6:15 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/746282-1 or 541-593-2525.
Redmond Northern Lights: The St. Patrick's Day-themed multimedia light show will be projected on the side of the pizza parlor; 6:30-9 p.m.; Grace and Hammer, 641 SW Cascade Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/746284-0 or 541-923-5191.
Sunday 3/7
Mastondon 10ish Mile Trail Run: The annual run through the Maston trail system will take place with runners starting the race every 15 seconds to ensure distance. Masks are required; 9 a.m.-noon; $50; Maston Trail System, 20275 Newcomb Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/745607-1 or 541-359-4199.
Sunday Trivia in the Yard: The weekly trivia game held outside at the food cart will also feature brunch options at four carts with mimosas, beer and warm beverages available as well; noon-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/742435-0
Community Conversations — Know Each Other: Our community is growing and becoming more diverse. At this event, participants will engage in conversations across cultures to connect us in our common humanity; 4-5:30 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/745493-1 or 541-312-1032.
Trivia Night: Teams of up to four people can test their knowledge on several subjects to win prizes. Held outdoors; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/746330-0 or 458-202-1090.
Soul in Motion Sunday Gathering: Dance and move alone and together from anywhere in Bend via zoom; 6:30-7:45 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/739804-2 or 541-948-7015.
Monday 3/8
Building Power & Change for Native People with Savannah Romero: Savannah Romero will discuss how IllumiNative is using research, narrative, and culture change strategies to disrupt invisibility and toxic misconceptions about Native peoples within our society; noon-1:15 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/744260-1 or 541-383-7257.
Not Your Average Book Club: Discussing “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwabe; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; go.evvnt.com/739532-0 or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 3/9
Handling Common HOA Nuisances: Join a Zoom presentation while speakers help us understand what a nuisance is. Determining the best resolution for various types of nuisances, when a nuisance is best resolved by the owner and much more.; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/744016-1 or 541-719-8224.
Writers Working — Young Adult Writing Panel: Authors Rosanne Parry, Cat Winters, Cidney Swanson and Amber Keyser will discuss writing for young adult audiences; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/745497-0 or 541-312-1063.
Tuesday Night Trivia: A weekly trivia night will be held out on the brewery's patio, weather permitting; 6-8 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/745558-0 or 541-527-4380.
Know Wild — Wolves in the West: Learn about the wolf's natural history, biology, and society & their history of eradication up to today's current management programs; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/745501-1 or 541-312-1029.
Wednesday 3/10
Brew Day: Craft beer lovers can witness the sights and sounds of the brewing process and have a chance to chat with the brewer about the beer they're brewing; noon-5 p.m.; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/746296-0 or 541-385-3333.
Community Dance Break!: Just 10 minutes, take a break and dance for a great way to move your body, connect with others, and have some fun!; 12:30-12:40 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/742151-2 or 541-948-7015.
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened its 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 2-4 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/746413-0 or 541-977-5341.
