Wednesday 3/10
Brew Day: Craft beer lovers can witness the sights and sounds of the brewing process and have a chance to chat with the brewer about the beer they're brewing; noon-5 p.m.; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/746296-0 or 541-385-3333.
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened its 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 2-4 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/746413-0 or 541-977-5341.
Virtual Poetry Slam: A virtual open mic and poetry slam to uplift voices and ideas of those that are historically unheard. The event will not be recorded; 6-8 p.m.; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/745518-0 or 541-312-1063.
Out of This World Book Club: Discussing “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; go.evvnt.com/739536-0 or 541-306-6564.
Thursday 3/11
Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show: The annual outdoor sports and recreation exhibition will be held and include seminars, local and regional business and more. Tickets must be purchased in advance online; noon-8 p.m.; $5 to $12; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/749204-1 or 503-246-8291.
CASA Information: Be A Voice for Kids in Foster Care: Join our virtual one-hour Zoom session to learn more about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate for kids in foster care; noon-1 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/742986-0 or 541-389-1618.
CORK Thursday Run: The weekly 3-5 mile run will take place. Runners must maintain social distance on the route and wear masks when entering any indoor space. Limited to 25 participants; 6-8 p.m.; Crosscut Warming Hut No.5 Tap House, 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/747359-0
Thursday Trivia Night: The weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/745559-0
Know Wild — Wildflowers of Oregon: Take a wildflower journey across Oregon with author Damian Fagan; 6-7 p.m.; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/745522-0 or 541-312-1032.
Zoom Author Event — Alexi Pappas: The Olympian will discuss her memoir “Bravey." The ticket includes a copy of the book; 6-7 p.m.; $27; Roundabout Books, online; go.evvnt.com/742991-1 or 541-306-6564.
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery's patio. Teams of up to eight are welcome to reserve a table for a $20 deposit (returned when the team is there) otherwise, first come, first served; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/745536-0 or 541-388-8331.
Friday 3/12
Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show: The annual outdoor sports and recreation exhibition will be held and include seminars, local and regional business and more. Tickets must be purchased in advance online; noon-8 p.m.; $5 to $12; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/749221-2 or 503-246-8291.
Nonfiction Book Club: Discussing “The Other Oregon: People, Environment and History East of the Cascades” by Thomas R. Cox; 1-2 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; go.evvnt.com/739544-0 or 541-306-6564.
First Responder Families Open House: Let us say thank you to our amazing community of First Responders and their families with this interactive evening at the barn; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; registration required; Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center, 60575 Billadeau Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/738144-1 or 541-382-9410.
Virtual Presentation — Connecting with the Universe through Science and Stories: When you look up on a clear night, you see into the universe. Amy Sayle, Ph.D., will use planetarium software and astronomical images to identify celestial objects you can see from your own neighborhood; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; High Desert Museum, online; go.evvnt.com/738798-1
Redmond Northern Lights: The St. Patrick's Day-themed multimedia light show will be projected on the side of the pizza parlor; 6:30-9 p.m.; Grace and Hammer, 641 SW Cascade Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/746286-0 or 541-923-5191.
Saturday 3/13
CORK Saturday Long Run: A 5-8 mile group run will take place. Runners must maintain social distancing while running and masks must be worn inside any building. Limited to 25 participants; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/749775-0
Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show: The annual outdoor sports and recreation exhibition will be held and include seminars, local and regional business and more. Tickets must be purchased in advance online; 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; $5 to $12; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/749222-2 or 503-246-8291.
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened its 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/746417-0 or 541-977-5341.
Objects of Curiosity at the Miller Ranch: Visit the Miller Ranch and see objects that were common to the Miller family; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; High Desert Museum, 59800 U.S. 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/738802-0
Redmond Northern Lights: The St. Patrick's Day-themed multimedia light show will be projected on the side of the pizza parlor; 6:30-9 p.m.; Grace and Hammer, 641 SW Cascade Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/746288-0 or 541-923-5191.
Beginning West Coast Swing and Practica: Learn the basic steps of the swing style including the left and ride side passes, sugar push, how to lead and follow and more. Limited to 10 people, registration required; 7-10 p.m.; $10; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/749777-0 or 541-401-1635.
Comedy at Craft: Local comedians Katy Ipock, Sharif Mohni and Carrie Reid will perform, hosted by Courtney Stevens. No door sales, masks and social distancing required; 8-10 p.m.; $40 to $50; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/749678-0
Sunday 3/14
Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show: The annual outdoor sports and recreation exhibition will be held and include seminars, local and regional business and more. Tickets must be purchased in advance online; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $5 to $12; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/749226-2 or 503-246-8291.
Sunday Trivia in the Yard: The weekly trivia game held outside at the food cart will also feature brunch options at four carts with mimosas, beer and warm beverages available as well; noon-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/749216-0
2021 Paddy Pint Run: The annual 2 mile, 5K and 10K race will feature staggered start times to ensure social distancing, contests and more. Green costumes encouraged to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Virtual race offered; 1-4:30 p.m.; $35; Pioneer Park, 450 NE Third St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/749757-1 or 541-362-1210.
Gluten-Free Sauces from Around the World: Bring a world of flavors to your dinner table with these gluten-free and dairy-free classic sauces that draw from various ethnic traditions; 2-4:30 p.m.; $59; online; go.evvnt.com/749752-1 or 907-750-1620.
Rhythm of the Dance: The Irish step dance company performs via livestream. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Tower Theatre; 6-8 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/749671-1 or 541-317-0700.
Trivia Night: Teams of up to four people can test their knowledge on several subjects to win prizes. Held outdoors; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/747376-0 or 458-202-1090.
Redmond Northern Lights: The St. Patrick's Day-themed multimedia light show will be projected on the side of the pizza parlor; 6:30-9 p.m.; Grace and Hammer, 641 SW Cascade Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/746289-0 or 541-923-5191.
Soul in Motion Sunday Gathering: Movement and Dance...alone and together from Bend via zoom.; 6:30-7:45 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/742146-2 or 541-948-7015.
Monday 3/15
RAB Middles Book Club: The club for middle-grade readers will discuss “The Sea in Winter” by Christine Day; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; go.evvnt.com/739550-0 or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 3/16
Beginning Birding: Learn what tools you might need, what parts of the bird to look at, and where you might want to go to get started; steaming on YouTube; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/749732-1 or 541-330-0017.
Know Wild — Pollinator Pathway & Native Bees of Central Oregon: Learn how you can help pollinators this spring and get acquainted with native bees in this two-part presentation with Basey Klopp and Toni Stephan; 3-4 p.m.; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/749182-0 or 541-312-1029.
Tuesday Night Trivia: A weekly trivia night will be held out on the brewery's patio, weather permitting; 6-8 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/749654-0 or 541-527-4380.
Salsa Patterns Dance Class: The class for beginner/intermediate salsa dancers will cover basic steps and work on creating a fun salsa pattern. Limited to 10 students, registration required; 7:30-8:30 p.m.; $12; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/749789-1 or 541-401-1635.
Wednesday 3/17
St. Patrick's Day Celebration: The restaurant will offer food and drink specials all day and feature a live bagpipe performance from the Cascade Highland Pipe Band at 4 p.m.; 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/749723-0 or 541-382-5174.
Born to Dance: Engaging introduction to dance with pre-ballet classes for 2.5 to 4-year-olds; 10:45-11:15 a.m. through June 16; $47; Academie de Ballet Classique, 162 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/749801-0 or 541 382 4055.
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened its 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 2-4 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/747117-0 or 541-977-5341.
St. Paddy's Day Pub Crawl: Stop by Grace and Hammer Pizza or Wild Ride Brewing to purchase a pub passport that comes with discounts on select Redmond drinking holes; 4-10 p.m.; $15; Redmond; go.evvnt.com/749196-0 or 541-923-5191.
Mystery Book Club: Discussing “Murder in Old Bombay” by Nev March; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; go.evvnt.com/739552-0 or 541-306-6564.
March Nature Night — Restoration and Reciprocity: This talk with Dr. Robin Kimmerer explores the ecological and ethical imperatives of healing the damage done to our land and waters; 7-8:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/749733-1 or 541-330-0017.
Redmond Northern Lights: The St. Patrick's Day-themed multimedia light show will be projected on the side of the pizza parlor; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Grace and Hammer, 641 SW Cascade Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/746291-0 or 541-923-5191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.