Thursday 7/1
Patriotic Porch Parade: Participating houses around Redmond will showcase their decorated porches in celebration of the July 4th holiday. Find the list of houses online; through July 4; throughout Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
La Pine Frontier Days: The annual fair is back with a weekend full of activities including live music, lawnmower races, barbecue cook off, talent show, fish pond and more; 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; La Pine Frontier Days, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org or 541-536-7821.
Online Women’s Creative Co-working Circle: Creative women can share work and spark discussions; 9:30-10:30 a.m; online; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Bark+Brew — Doggie Meetup: A monthly meetup of pooches and their humans. Leashes required; 4-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Sunset Sessions and Farmer’s Market: The pub will host a weekly farmer’s market that will also feature live music from a local band or artist; 5-8 p.m.; 10 Barrel Brewing East Side Bend, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; facebook.com/10barreleastside or 541-241-7733.
Trivia Night: The twice-weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bridge99brewery
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile weekly run along the river trail will take place. Social distancing must be observed at all times. Limited to 25 runners; 6-8 p.m.; Zpizza Tap Room, 1082 SW Yates Drive, Bend; facebook.com/corkrunners
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery’s patio; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Let There Be Light: The short documentary on Bend’s historic Water Pageant will be screened and followed by a panel discussion with former pageant court members, historians and the filmmaker; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Friday 7/2
La Pine Frontier Days: The annual fair is back with a weekend full of activities including live music, lawnmower races, barbecue cook off, talent show, fish pond and more; 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; La Pine Frontier Days, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org or 541-536-7821.
Friday Morning Creekside Yoga: Annie Wilson will lead an all-level yoga class along the creek with music from her vinyl collection playing. Drop-in or sign up in advance by DMing @yogawithannie on Instagram; 10-11 a.m; $15; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Learn to Play Pétanque: Learn to play pétanque, a popular French outdoor game, with demonstrations and tips from Gary Bigham of Sunriver’s Pétanque Club; 10-10:30 a.m; registration required; Mary McCallum Sunriver Owner Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; eventbrite.com
Redmond First Friday: Artists, musicians and makers will show off their work at local businesses; 4-7 p.m.; Downtown Redmond, Fifth, Sixth and Seventh streets, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
Bend Trail Sessions: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6 p.m.; $89; new trail each week, around Bend, Bend; gritclinics.com or 541-728-7878.
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: The all-levels and all-ages class will be held on the lawn outside the brewery warehouse. Bring your own mat or towel and water. Pay what you can, suggested $10; 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Deschutes Brewery, 399 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; facebook.com/wildthingbend or 541-527-2033.
La Pine Rodeo — Bucking for Hope Bull Riding: The bull riding event will benefit the nonprofit focused on offsetting costs associated for illnesses, diseases and injuries for those in need; 6:30-11 p.m.; $20; La Pine Rodeo Association, Rodeo Grounds, Walker and Third streets, La Pine; lapinerodeo.com or 541-647-7349.
Trivia on the Moon — Redmond Edition: The weekly trivia game comes to Redmond and features a variety of categories and topics for teams to test their knowledge for prizes; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 2095 SW Badger Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 7/3
La Pine Frontier Days: The annual fair is back with a weekend full of activities including live music, lawnmower races, barbecue cook off, talent show, fish pond and more; 7 a.m.-9 p.m.; La Pine Frontier Days, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org or 541-536-7821.
CORK Saturday Long Run: A weekly group run for all paces. Social distancing observed at all times, limited to 25 runners; 8-11 a.m; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; facebook.com/corkrunners
American Heros Patriot Run: The 5K run and 2 mile run/walk will take place with family activities, barbecue, prizes, raffles and more to follow; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; $20; Stryker Park, Prineville; americanheroes.foundation or 541-390-2310.
Crooked River Ranch Independence Celebration: The community will celebrate the holiday with a parade of cares, vendor and craft fair, barbecue, quilt show and kid’s parade; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; MacPherson Park, 5195 SW Clubhouse Road, Terrebonne; crookedriverranch.com or 541-548-8939.
Downtown Bend Artisans Market: The weekly market features local and regional vendors and makers selling handmade jewelry, arts, crafts, textiles and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Bend-La Pine Schools Admin Building Parking Lot, 520 NW Wall St., Bend; entraloregonsaturdaymarket.com
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: The weekly market features local vendors, florists, farmers and more selling handmade and locally grown and sourced foods, also featuring live music, food carts and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; NorthWest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market, NW Crossing Drive, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com
CROP Farmers Market: The weekly market features local vendors and businesses selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, handmade items and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Stryker Park, Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org or 610-301-3244.
La Pine Frontier Days — Parade: The Fourth of July parade will include local businesses and organizations, horses, floats and more celebrating the holiday; 10:30 a.m.-noon; Huntington Road, La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org or 541-536-7821.
Summer Walking Tour — Reflections of History, an Architectural Tour: The guided walking tour will explore the historic Drake Park Neighborhoods and explore the architectural styles and stories associated with the changing community of the past. Limited space; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $5; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Sups and Pups: The standup paddleboard competition includes your canine companion and a dog swimming contest. Benefiting the Humane Society of Central Oregon; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; $10; Elk Lake Resort and Marina, 60000 SW Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Bike Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com or 541-728-7878.
Saturday Market: The weekly market features local businesses and other vendors selling handmade and vintage items, food and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Saturday Market at Craft: Local artisans will sell their items at the monthly market, featuring live music, food, beer and more; noon-5 p.m.; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; facebook.com/craftkitchenandbrewery or 541-668-1766.
Legend Cider Co. Farmers Market: The bimonthly market will feature local crafters, growers and more; noon-5 p.m.; Legend Cider Company, 52670 U.S. Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com/legendcider or 503-893-5853.
Cornering and Switchbacks Clinic: The clinic will work on dialing in body position on the bike and understanding how to handle different types of corners; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com or 541-728-7878.
Summer Walking Tour — Soul of the City, A History of Drake Park: Celebrate the park’s centennial with a guided tour with the Deschutes Historical Museum exploring the history and happenings that led to the area being designated as the city’s first park; 2:30-3:30 p.m.; $5; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
La Pine Rodeo: The professional rodeo performance will include favorites like calf roping, bronc riding and more; 6:30-11 p.m.; $15; La Pine Rodeo Association, Rodeo Grounds, Walker and Third streets, La Pine; lapinerodeo.com or 541-647-7349.
Oregon High Desert Storm vs. Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks: The local professional indoor football team will take on the Washington rivals; 7-10 p.m.; $12 to $35; First Interstate Bank Center, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; oregonstorm.com
Comedy at Craft — Sam Miller: The Washington comedian will perform. Featuring Mike Lindsey and hosted by Katy Ipock. 21 and over; 8-11 p.m.; $15; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; facebook.com/craftkitchenandbrewery
Sunday 7/4
La Pine Frontier Days: The annual fair is back with a weekend full of activities including live music, lawnmower races, barbecue cook off, talent show, fish pond and more; 6 a.m.-11 p.m.; La Pine Frontier Days, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org or 541-536-7821.
Rumble on the Runway: The annual event will feature a pancake breakfast, 5K run, rubber chicken fling, helicopter rides, classic car show and more; 7 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sisters Eagle Airport, 15820 Barclay Drive, Sisters; facebook.com/sisterseagleairport or 541-719-0602.
Band of Brothers Independence Day Cruise: The parade will wind through Prineville neighborhoods featuring local businesses and more cruising in cars and floats for the holiday; 10-11 a.m; throughout Prineville; prinevillechamber.com
Old Fashioned 4th of July: The festival will feature craft vendors, music and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Ochoco Creek Park, 430 NE Juniper St., Prineville; ccprd.org or 541-447-1209.
Redmond Mini Parade: Make a mini float out of a shoebox and share its progress and finished look with Visit Redmond on social media to be featured in the virtual parade; 10-11 a.m; online; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
Redmond 4th of July Parade: The annual parade is back and will feature local businesses and organizations floats, classic cars, animals and more; 10-11 a.m; NW Sixth Street, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
Xcel Fitness 4th of July member/community Appreciation: A family-friendly day featuring barbecue, vendors, competitions, raffles, bounce house and membership deals; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Xcel Fitness & CrossFit, 2410 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; xcelfitnessbend.com or 541-383-3481.
Sisters Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh produce, bread, handmade items and other locally made goods; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Fir Street Park, Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com or 541-904-0134.
Sunday Brunch and Trivia: Brunch favorites will be available at the food carts while the trivia game will take place. Limited seating available; noon-2 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Redmond’s Old Fashioned July 4th: Featuring field games and prizes; 2-5 p.m.; 850 SW Rimrock Way, 850 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; raprd.org or 541-548-7275.
Sundays with the Yoga Lab: The grounding, all-levels outdoor yoga class will be taught by Yoga Lab owner Ulla Lundgren weekly; 4:30-6 p.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Salute to America: The celebration will include barbecue hot dogs, water slides, patriotic music, a dramatic presentation, flag and rifle drill and more; 5-7 p.m.; Highland Baptist Church, 3100 SW Highland Ave., Redmond; hbcredmond.org or 541-548-4161.
La Pine Rodeo: The professional rodeo performance will include favorites like calf roping, bronc riding and more; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $15; La Pine Rodeo Association, Rodeo Grounds, Walker and Third streets, La Pine; lapinerodeo.com or 541-647-7349.
La Pine Fireworks: The annual professional fireworks display will be presented; 10-11 p.m.; the meadow west of U.S. Highway 97, Third and Walker streets, La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org or 541-536-7821.
Redmond Firework Display: The annual firework show will take place. Permits are required to park at the fairgrounds, get them at Eqwine Wine Bar, Art & Music, Herringbone Bookstore, Yo Wild and the SCP Hotel; 10-11 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
Monday 7/5
BodyVox — Pearl Dive Project: The virtual dance performance by pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi will be streamed. Video is available for 24 hours; 12 a.m.-11:59 p.m.; $15; online; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Trivia Night: The twice-weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bridge99brewery
Tuesday 7/6
Kids On-the-Move: Join OSU-Extension Service and the Children’s Forest of Central Oregon for a family program focused on outdoor exploration, fun physical activity and nutrition; 10-11 a.m; registration required; American Legion Park, 850 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; childrens-forest.jumbula.com or 541-383-5592.
Wine on the Deck — Sass Winery: The Salem winery will be featured with an array of small plates created to compliment the wine; 2-6 p.m.; $55; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Redmond Farmers Market: The weekly market features local vendors and artisans selling locally grown produce, meats and more, handmade items and more; 3-6 p.m.; Centennial Park, 433 SW Eighth St., Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com or 541-550-0066.
Zoom Author Event — Kim Cooper Findling: The local author will discuss her guide book, “Oregon Off the Beaten Path” which shows you the Beaver State in a new perspective; 6-7 p.m.; online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday Night Trivia: A weekly trivia night will be held. Masks and social distancing required, free to play, winners can receive gift cards; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; initiativebrew.com or 541-527-4380.
Ukulele Meet-Up: Matt Mueller will lead jams and instruction for all levels in a weekly meetup; 7-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Wednesday 7/7
Tour De Beaver: Jen Zalewski will lead a tour through the preserve exploring the beaver-inspired and natural beaver dams erected along the Whychus Creek; 10 a.m.-noon; registration required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; Bend Farmers Market, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Soul in Motion Online Gathering: Mindfully move and dance with guidance and support online; 4:15-5:30 p.m.; registration required; online; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Wednesday Cookout — Ecliptic: The Portland brewery will be featured along with a special barbecue menu from the lodge. First come, first served; 5-7 p.m.; $20; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Women’s Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com or 541-728-7878.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; facebook.com/cascadelakesbrewingco or 541-388-4998.
Current Fiction Book Club: Discussing “Sing, Unburied Sing” by Jesmyn Ward; 6-7 p.m.; online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
