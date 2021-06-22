Wednesday 6/23
SOLID Book Sale: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County will hold open sales twice-weekly featuring all genres for $1-$3 each. Proceeds fund community literacy grants and reading assistance programs for kids; 2-5 p.m.; Module behind ball field at Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/794390-0
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; Bend Farmers Market, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/782492-0
Soul in Motion Online Gathering: Mindfully move and dance with guidance and support online; 4:15-5:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/797830-1 or 541-948-7015.
Wednesday Cookout — Double Mountain Brewing: The Hood River brewery will be featured along with a special barbecue menu from the lodge. First come, first served; 5-7 p.m.; $20; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/803551-0 or 541-638-7001.
Crooked River Roundup Kickoff Stampede Street Party: The annual cattle "stampede" and block party will take place featuring food, music, dancing shopping and more; 5-9 p.m.; Fourth and Main streets, Prineville; go.evvnt.com/803507-0 or 541-447-6304.
Elana Walch Winery Virtual Tasting: Mitch Schroeder from the Italian winery will host a virtual tasting. Pick up the tasting package from the wine shop; 5:30-7 p.m.; $15; The Good Drop Wine Shoppe, 141 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/802577-0 or 541-410-1470.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/794652-0 or 541-388-4998.
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: Discussing “The Art of Hearing Heartbeats” by Jan Philipp-Sendker; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/781369-0 or 541-306-6564.
Thursday 6/24
YoGay! — Pride Yoga: A gentle and accessible easy-flow yoga class for all body types and abilities will be held. Bring a mat or blanket or chair if you need a seated practice; 9-10 a.m.; Ochoco Creek Park, 430 NE Juniper St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/809316-0 or 458-206-0588.
Crooked River Roundup: The 75th annual rodeo will take place featuring a free morning slack session then a paid performance at 7 p.m. Online sales have ended but tickets can be purchased at Prineville Men's Wear and Bayberry. Tickets may be available at the gate if seats remain; 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $25; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/808182-0 or 541-447-4479.
BBQ Beet Salad: Fire up the grill to make this summery BBQ roasted beet salad on a bed of arugula and goat cheese with a charred citrus vinaigrette; 3-4 p.m.; Deschutes County; go.evvnt.com/807940-0 or 541-312-1029.
Sunset Sessions and Farmer's Market: The pub will host a weekly farmer's market that will also feature live music from a local band or artist; 5-8 p.m.; 10 Barrel Brewing East Side Bend, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/802641-0 or 541-241-7733.
Central Oregon PubTalk: Join us either in-person or virtually for EDCO’s Central Oregon PubTalk; 5-7 p.m.; $36; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/798330-0 or 541-388-3236.
Full Moon Fusion Night: Celebrate the Strawberry Moon with music from Jhana Sound and DJ Jah Yogi, choreographed dancing, fire spinning, sound healing and more; 6-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/809300-0 or 458-202-1090.
Warrior Night Fundraiser for Veterans and First Responders: A fundraiser for first responders and veterans featuring prizes, bingo, music and entertainment; 6-8 p.m.; $25; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Trivia Night: The twice-weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/802594-0
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile weekly run along the river trail will take place. Social distancing must be observed at all times. Limited to 25 runners; 6-8 p.m.; Zpizza Tap Room, 1082 SW Yates Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794620-0
Zoom Author Event — Jonathan Evison: The author will discuss his bok “Legends of the North Cascades,” ticket package includes event access, book and shipping if needed; 6-7 p.m.; $27; online; go.evvnt.com/782385-1 or 541-306-6564.
Rainbow Painting with PFLAG: Michael McQueen Jensen will lead a class in creating a rainbow painting, supplies provided; 6:30-8 p.m.; Meandering Maker, 160 NE Seventh St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/809318-0 or 458-206-0588.
Books in Common NW — 'The Confession of Copeland Cane': Author Keenan Norris will discuss his novel with Tina Ontiveros; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/809126-1 or 541-549-0866.
Comedy at Open Space — Carl Lee: The national touring comedian will perform. Featuring Sharif Mohni and hosted by Katy Ipock; 7-11 p.m.; $40; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/809005-1
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery's patio; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/802506-0 or 541-388-8331.
Friday 6/25
Friday Yoga: Annie Wilson will lead an all-level yoga class along the creek with music from her vinyl collection playing. Drop-in or sign up in advance by DMing @yogawithannie on Instagram; 10-11 a.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/809048-0 or 541-638-7001.
4th Friday Art Walk: Visit the art galleries in Sisters for beautiful art, good company, demonstrations, plus additional sponsoring restaurants and food venues; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/800586-0 or 541-719-8581.
Crooked River Roundup: The 75th annual rodeo will take place featuring a free morning slack session then a paid performance at 7 p.m. Online sales have ended but tickets can be purchased at Prineville Men's Wear and Bayberry. Tickets may be available at the gate if seats remain; 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $25; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/808253-0 or 541-447-4479.
Happy Hour Trail Ride 'n Skills: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6 p.m.; $90; new trail each week, around Bend, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794586-2 or 541-728-7878.
Central Oregon BBQ, Brews, Whiskey Festival & Marketplace: The first event of its kind the festival will feature beer and whiskey tastings alongside several food vendors offering BBQ options from around the world; 4-10 p.m.; $10; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/759910-1 or 541-323-0964.
The “Oregon I Am Beer” Launch Happy Hour: The launch of a series of statewide virtual happy hours celebrating the Oregon landscape through the lens of beer. Crux Fermentation Project will kick it off with the launch of their new beer; 4:30-6 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes County; go.evvnt.com/809095-1 or 541-330-0017.
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: The all-levels, all-ages class will be held on the lawn outside the brewery warehouse. Bring your own mat or towel and water. Pay what you can, suggested $10; 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Deschutes Brewery, 399 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/809389-0 or 541-527-2033.
Comedy at HDMH — Carl Lee: The national touring comedian will perform. Featuring Eric Oren and hosted by Katy Ipock; 7-10 p.m.; $30 to $40; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/808236-1
Trivia on the Moon — Redmond Edition: The weekly trivia game comes to Redmond and features a variety of categories and topics for teams to test their knowledge for prizes; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 2095 SW Badger Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/802508-0 or 541-388-8331.
A Uniquely Offensive Comedy Showcase: Sister Ethel and Friends: An irreverent carnival church where the audience picks out the sermon topic while Sister Ethel and Reverend Woodmansee preach the funny word. Featuring local comedians. For mature audiences; 7:30-9 p.m.; $15; Cascades Theatrical Co, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/807837-2 or 541-389-0803.
Pride on the Lanai: The weekly soirees hosted by mother of The Cult of the Tuck, Deb Auchery, features signature drinks and other entertainments. Come as you are or get dressed up and enjoy the togetherness; 8-10 p.m.; Bo’S. Falafel Bar, 1366 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/809398-0 or 458-206-0588.
Saturday 6/26
CORK Saturday Long Run: A weekly group run for all paces. Social distancing observed at all times, limited to 25 runners; 8-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794648-0
Wildflower Show and Pollinator Festival: The 31st annual celebration of wildflowers in Central Oregon and the pollinators who love them will include displays, garden tours, guided walks, talks and demonstrations, native plant sales and more; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $12; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; go.evvnt.com/808986-1 or 541-593-4394.
Show n' Shine Vintage Car Show: The annual car show will feature classic and collectible cars, raffles, music, food, ice cream and more; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; La Pine Senior Activity Center, 16450 Victory Way, La Pine; go.evvnt.com/808982-0 or 559-410-1703.
Quads Sand Tournament: The tournament will benefit the Redmond High School volleyball program. Winners will receive prizes; 9 a.m.- June 27, 1 p.m.; $140; Sand Courts at Cascade Swim Center, 465 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/808216-0 or 541-923-4800.
Yoga in the Pasture: The donation-based yoga session will benefit Healing Reins’ new equine-assisted mental health clinic. Bring your own mat, cash or credit card donation, water bottle and sunscreen; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center, 60575 Billadeau Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/809386-0 or 541-382-9410.
Redmond Street Festival: The ninth annual festival will feature a variety of arts and crafts, antiques, local vendors, food and more; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Downtown Redmond, Sixth Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/807997-0 or 541-420-0279.
Downtown Bend Artisans Market: The weekly market features local and regional vendors and makers selling handmade jewelry, arts, crafts, textiles and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Bend-La Pine Schools Admin Building Parking Lot, 520 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/798209-0
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: The weekly market features local vendors, florists, farmers and more selling handmade and locally grown and sourced foods, also featuring live music, food carts and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; NorthWest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market, NW Crossing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794641-0
CROP Farmers Market: The weekly market features local vendors and businesses selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, handmade items and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Stryker Park, Prineville; go.evvnt.com/794635-0 or 610-301-3244.
SOLID Book Sale: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County will hold open sales twice-weekly featuring all genres for $1-$3 each. Proceeds fund community literacy grants and reading assistance programs for kids; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Module behind ball field at Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/794398-0
Ask Emily — A Writing and Fortune Telling Salon: Explore the generative aspects of poetry and fortune-telling at this salon and poetry reading. Outdoor event; 10 a.m.-noon; registration required; Sisters Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/793691-1 or 541-312-1063.
Crooked River Roundup: The 75th annual rodeo will take place featuring a free morning slack session then a paid performance at 7 p.m. Online sales have ended but tickets can be purchased at Prineville Men's Wear and Bayberry. Tickets may be available at the gate if seats remain; 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $25; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/808256-0 or 541-447-4479.
Central Oregon BBQ, Brews, Whiskey Festival & Marketplace: The first event of its kind the festival will feature beer and whiskey tastings alongside several food vendors offering BBQ options from around the world; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; $10; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/808009-2 or 541-323-0964.
Craven Road Art & Craft Fair: Seven local artists will sell fresh bread, jewelry, paintings, gifts, yard art and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; 40 SE Craven Road, 40 SE Craven Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/807032-0 or 541-728-4104.
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Bike Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794592-2 or 541-728-7878.
Saturday Market: The weekly market will feature local vendors, antiques and vintage items, food, jewelry and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Beer Run — Crux Fermentation: A 5K run/walk course will start from the brewery; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $15 to $30; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; eventbrite.com
Bend Beer Run: Run the 5K loop through Drake Park along the Deschutes River while sampling craft beers from local breweries along the way with a full beer waiting at the finish line; noon-5 p.m.; $35; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/732594-2
Farmer Intensive with Farm Tours Equipment, Infrastructure, Irrigation: Farmers can learn about three Central Oregon farms and their equipment and ways of keeping their land sustainable; 12:30-2 p.m. through June 27; $50 to $90; Boundless Farmstead, 25360 Walker Road, Bend; eventbrite.com
Precision Maneuvering Clinic: A half-day course to help motorcycle riders improve coordination of clutch, throttle and steering inputs to keep the bike balanced at low speed while executing tight turns and u-turns with control; 12:45-5:30 p.m.; $99; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/808249-1 or 800-545-9944.
Jumping Clinic: The clinic will work on the proper understanding of how to take off, stay balanced in air and land the bike safely; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794595-2 or 541-728-7878.
Author Event — Paul Howarth: The author will discuss his latest novel "Dust Off the Bones" set in colonial Australia; 3-5 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/809131-1 or 541-593-2525.
Sekse Summer Showcase: The pole dance and fitness studio will hold an open house featuring live performances, raffles, drinks, membership discounts and more. All ages; 4-7 p.m.; Box Factory, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/809352-0 or 541-550-7273.
Altius Pride Night Open House & Play: Celebrate Pride month and check out the studio, featuring door prizes and a raffle for memberships, swag and more; 6-9 p.m.; Altius Pole Studio, 20370 Empire Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/809395-0 or 541-275-2810.
Oregon High Desert Storm vs. Pascon Tri-City Rush: The local pro indoor football team will take on the Washington team; 7-10 p.m.; $12 to $35; First Interstate Bank Center, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/808018-1
A Uniquely Offensive Comedy Showcase: Sister Ethel and Friends: An irreverent carnival church where the audience picks out the sermon topic while Sister Ethel and Reverend Woodmansee preach the funny word. Featuring local comedians. For mature audiences; 7:30-9 p.m.; $15; Cascades Theatrical Co, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/808957-2 or 541-389-0803.
Comedy at Craft — Carl Lee: The national touring comedian will perform. Featuring Katy Ipock, hosted by Courtney Stevens; 8-11 p.m.; $35; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/809006-1
Sunday 6/27
Riding Solo — Funner'er: Mountain bikers will have one week to upload their best time on the loop course using Funner and Tiddlywinks trails; through July 3; $25; Funner Trail, Funner Trail Funner Trail, Deschutes County; go.evvnt.com/797247-1 or 541-241-7733.
Rex Underwood Memorial Golf Tournament: The annual golf tournament will benefit the Gilchrist Booster Club and the Rex Underwood Memorial Fund that support students involved in sports, clubs, classroom activities and community events; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; registration required; Quail Run Golf Course, 16725 Northridge Drive, La Pine; go.evvnt.com/809374-1
Redmond Street Festival: The ninth annual festival will feature a variety of arts and crafts, antiques, local vendors, food and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Downtown Redmond, Sixth Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/808188-0 or 541-420-0279.
Skills and Ride Clinic: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794617-2 or 541-728-7878.
Central Oregon BBQ, Brews, Whiskey Festival & Marketplace: The first event of its kind the festival will feature beer and whiskey tastings alongside several food vendors offering BBQ options from around the world; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; $10; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/808010-2 or 541-323-0964.
Pollinator Plant Giveaway: The Deschutes Land Trust and Bend Pollinator Pathway have teamed up and are giving away free milkweed and native pollinator-friendly plants; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; registration required; Wild Birds Unlimited, 2680 NE Highway 20, Bend; eventbrite.com
Sisters Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh produce, locally made food, art and other items; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Fir Street Park, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/773090-0 or 541-904-0134.
Prineville Pride: The final grand finale event of the week of Pride events in Prineville; noon-5 p.m.; Pioneer Park, 450 NE Third St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/809312-0 or 458-206-0588.
Sunday Brunch and Trivia: Brunch favorites will be available at the food carts while the trivia game will take place. Limited seating available; noon-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/802597-0
Precision Maneuvering Clinic: A half-day course to help motorcycle riders improve coordination of clutch, throttle and steering inputs to keep the bike balanced at low speed while executing tight turns and u-turns with control; 12:45-5:30 p.m.; $99; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/808270-2 or 800-545-9944.
Sundays with the Yoga Lab: The grounding, all-levels outdoor yoga class will be taught by Yoga Lab owner Ulla Lundgren weekly; 4:30-6 p.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/809052-1 or 541-638-7001.
UnCabaret: The legendary LA comedy show will be live streamed. Featuring Hannah Einbinder, Julia Sweeney, Alex Edelman and Alec Mapa, hosted by Beth Lapides; 7:30-10 p.m.; $15; online; go.evvnt.com/808953-1 or 541-317-0700.
Monday 6/28
Aviation Summer Camp: Explore your Flight Career! Participate in a 4-day Aviation Camp with Leading Edge Flight Academy. Hands-on helicopter and airplane experience; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 63048 Powell Butte Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/787108-0 or 541-383-8825.
Trivia Night: The twice-weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/808078-0
Tuesday 6/29
Wine on the Deck — Love & Squalor: The Portland wine company will be featured with an array of small plates created to compliment the wine; 2-6 p.m.; $55; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/809033-1 or 541-638-7001.
Redmond Farmers Market: The weekly market features local vendors and artisans selling locally grown produce, meats and more, handmade items and more; 3-6 p.m.; Centennial Park, 433 SW Eighth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/808193-0 or 541-550-0066.
Hope for Littles Happy Hour: A happy hour to support the Boys & Girls Club’s mission of hope and empowerment for youth and community in Central Oregon; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $35; Bend Golf Club, 61045 Country Club Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/805958-1 or 541-312-6047.
Tuesday Night Bingo with Beulah's Place: The weekly bingo game will benefit the local nonprofit and winners will receive cash prizes; 6-8 p.m.; $5; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Tuesday Night Trivia: A weekly trivia night will be held. Masks and social distancing required, free to play, winners can receive gift cards; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/808087-0 or 541-527-4380.
Ukulele Meet-Up: Matt Mueller will lead jams and instruction for all levels in a weekly meetup; 7-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/809292-0 or 458-202-1090.
Wednesday 6/30
Lookout Mountain Trail #804: Join educator and naturalist David Vick to learn how to teach yourself to identify wildflowers using the Peterson method; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; registration required; meet-up will be at the U.S. Forest Service Building in Prineville, 3160 NE Third St., Prineville; eventbrite.com
SOLID Book Sale: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County will hold open sales twice-weekly featuring all genres for $1-$3 each. Proceeds fund community literacy grants and reading assistance programs for kids; 2-5 p.m.; Module behind ball field at Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/794392-0
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; Bend Farmers Market, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/782493-0
Metolius Bike Ride: Jen Zalewski will lead a 6-8 mile mellow bike ride through the preserve following singletracks and dirt roads and stopping to talk about many hidden qualities of the area; 4-7 p.m.; registration required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/809096-1 or 541-330-0017.
Wednesday Cookout — Ninkasi: The Eugene brewery will be featured along with a special barbecue menu from the lodge. First come, first served; 5-7 p.m.; $20; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/809035-0 or 541-638-7001.
Women's Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794558-2 or 541-728-7878.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/794654-0 or 541-388-4998.
Language Exchange in the Beer Garden: Share your language skills or hone in on your quest to learn a new language with English and Spanish speakers and anyone else who wants to participate; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/809307-0 or 458-202-1090.
Live music
Wednesday 6/23
The Brothers Reed: The Southern Oregon folk-bluegrass duo will perform live on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/802482-0 or 541-639-4776.
Thursday 6/24
Live at the Vineyard — Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform at the winery. Advanced tickets required, no door sales; 5-8 p.m.; $25; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/807949-1 or 541-526-5075.
Thursday Night Writers — Michalis Patterson: The local musician will perform on the restaurant's patio, reservations accepted; 6-9 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/809331-0 or 541-904-4660.
Amateur Karaoke League: No singing experience is necessary to participate in the weekly karaoke night. Prizes will be awarded to the singer who sang the most over the past month; 6-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/809282-0 or 458-202-1090.
Thursdays with The Suttle Lodge Silvertones: The bluegrass, honky tonk and folk band will perform weekly at the lodge; 6-8 p.m.; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/809041-0 or 541-638-7001.
Loose Platoon: The local Delta blues band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/808135-0
Juju Eyeball: The local Beatles tribute band will perform as part of the brewery's Moony Awards celebration weekend; 6-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/808077-0 or 541-388-8331.
Milo Matthews & DJPK: A funky dance party from the local musicians; 9-11 p.m.; $15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/808962-1 or 541-323-1881.
Dance Party with DJ Chris: The DJ will play dance music from the '80s to today; 9-11:30 p.m.; Double J Saloon, 528 SW Sixth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/808223-0 or 541-923-1868.
Friday 6/25
High Desert Nights feat. The Responsible Punks: The Arizona indie-rock band will perform with special guests; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/809304-0 or 458-202-1090.
Dead Lee: The Portland folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/809112-0
Company Grand: The local nine-piece rock, blues, funk and R&B band will perform as part of the brewery's Moony Awards celebration; 6-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/808101-0 or 541-388-8331.
Live at the Vineyard — The Parnells: The country-folk band will perform. Advanced tickets required, no door sales; 6-9 p.m.; $25; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/807957-1 or 541-526-5075.
Nate Botsford: The country artist will perform on the outdoor stage; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Austin Lindstrom: The country artist will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-10 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/809363-0 or 541-447-9932.
Freddy & Francine + Sierra Ferrell: SFF's Summer of Festival series begins in style with a co-bill concert. Outdoors on the lawn at the Sisters Art Works with food and beverages to purchase; 7-10 p.m.; $30; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/795260-1 or 541-549-4979.
The Shining Dimes: The country band will perform with special guests The Deep Dirt Band; 8-11 p.m.; $10; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/808965-1 or 541-323-1881.
DJ Alatin: The DJ will spin a mix of classic hip-hop and funk; 9 p.m.- June 26, 12 a.m.; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/809013-0 or 541-706-9949.
Dance Party with DJ Chris: The DJ will play dance music from the '80s to today; 9-11:30 p.m.; Double J Saloon, 528 SW Sixth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/808257-0 or 541-923-1868.
Saturday 6/26
Cruxapalooza: The brewery will host its ninth music festival featuring performances from Landline Surf Club, Soul'd Out, Magical Mystery Four and S.O.S. There will also be 25 beers on tap and a tie-dye station; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/808052-0 or 541-385-3333.
Music on the Water — JoAnna Lee: The roots singer-songwriter performs; 5-8 p.m.; Elk Lake Resort and Marina, 60000 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/809122-0 or 541-480-7378.
Steve & Margo: The multi-genre duo will perform on the restaurant's patio, reservations accepted; 6-8:30 p.m.; $5; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/809337-0 or 541-904-4660.
Saturdays in the Yard with Mike Wayock: The local musician will play a variety of music; 6-9 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/809289-0 or 458-202-1090.
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/809103-0
HWY 97 Band: The classic rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Pump House Bar & Grill, 8320 U.S. 97, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/808231-0 or 541-548-4990.
Moony Awards: Celebrating local bands, the brewery will hold its own version of the Grammy's with winners picked by popular public vote. The evening will also feature live music from 40oz to Freedom and more; 6-11 p.m.; $5; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/808113-1 or 541-388-8331.
Union Road: The country band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Braving the Fall: The local classic rock band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/809342-0 or 541-447-9932.
Summer Sessions — Blackstrap Bluegrass: The local bluegrass band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/808063-0 or 541-639-4776.
Jenner Fox + Anna Tivel: SFF's Summer of Festival series continues with a co-bill concert. Outdoors on the lawn at the Sisters Art Works with food and beverages available to purchase; 7-10 p.m.; $30; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/795266-1 or 541-549-4979.
DJ Ground$core: The DJ will play a mix of hip-hop, R&B and electronica; 9 p.m.- June 27, 12 a.m.; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/809015-0 or 541-706-9949.
Sunday 6/27
Fox and Bones: The Portland folk duo will perform; 2-4 p.m.; 10 Barrel Brewing E. Side Bend, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/809379-0 or 541-241-7733.
Open Mic at the Pig & Pound: The weekly open mic will feature local musicians and other artists sharing their work; 3-6 p.m.; The Pig And Pound, 423 SW Eighth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/808228-0 or 541-526-1697.
Honey Don't: The local Americana-country band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/808138-0
Summer Sunday Nights — Superball: The local classic rock band will perform hits from the '70s; 6-9 p.m.; Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/808121-0 or 541-549-7427.
Monday 6/28
Big Lawn Series — Mission Spotlight: The alt-country band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/809030-0 or 541-638-7001.
Roots Music Mondays: Local roots bands will perform every Monday at the food cart lot; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/808150-0
Tuesday 6/29
Storyteller's Open Mic: The weekly open mic hosted by Bill Powers will feature local artists and storytellers performing short sets of up to 10 minutes. Sign-ups start at 5 p.m.; 6-8:30 p.m.; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/809098-0 or 541-323-3955.
Wednesday 6/30
Music on the Green — Olivia Knox: The local indie singer-songwriter will perform; 6-7:30 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/808026-0 or 541-923-5191.
Summer Sessions — DJPK: Singer-songwriter Pete Kartsounes will perform as his alter ego laying out fresh and funky beats with a side of soul; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/808072-0 or 541-639-4776.
