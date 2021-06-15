Wednesday 6/16
REDI Annual Luncheon 2021 — Redmond Rising, Stories of Resiliency: The annual luncheon will present topics that apply to Central Oregon's economic development; 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; $40 to $55; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; eventbrite.com
Willow Springs Restoration: Land Trust restoration specialist Jason Grant and Mathias Perel from the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council will give an overview of the upcoming restoration project at the preserve; noon-1 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/797364-1 or 541-330-0017.
SOLID Book Sale: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County will hold open sales twice-weekly featuring all genres for $1-$3 each. Proceeds fund community literacy grants and reading assistance programs for kids; 2-5 p.m.; Module behind ball field at Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/794389-0
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; Bend Farmers Market, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/782490-0
OSU Master Gardener Talk: A master gardener will discuss how to build fertile soil for vegetable gardens; 4-5 p.m.; Miller's Landing Park, 80 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/803791-0
Mountain Bike Ride, Metolius Preserve: Jan Zalewski will lead a 6-8 mile beginner/intermediate ride through the preserve following singletracks and dirt roads, stopping along the way to explore the wildlife and plant life there; 4-7 p.m.; registration required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/798333-1 or 541-330-0017.
One Kind of Owyhee: Get to know the unique landscape of the Owyhee Canyonlands, from the rolling rapids to the sagebrush plateau; 5-6 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/802664-1 or 541-330-2638.
Wednesday Cookout — Everybody's Brewing: The White Salmon Washington brewery will be featured along with a special barbecue menu from the lodge. First come, first served; 5-7 p.m.; $20; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/798304-0 or 541-638-7001.
Women's Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794555-2 or 541-728-7878.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/794651-0 or 541-388-4998.
Mystery Book Club: Discussing “Red Lotus” by Chris Bohjalian; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/781352-0 or 541-306-6564.
Thursday 6/17
75th Prineville Rockhound Pow Wow Show: Vendors and dealers from across the country will sell rocks, gems, crystals and more. Rockhounds can also sign up to attend field trips to collect their own; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/803759-0
Plein Air Watercolor Painting: Kathleen Riopelle will lead the outing to the preserve where participants will learn how to use watercolors responsibly outdoors as well as basic tips and techniques for plein air painting; 9 a.m.-noon; registration required; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700-69714 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/798339-1 or 541-330-0017.
Online Women's Creative Co-working Circle: Creative women can gather virtually and share their work; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/797823-0 or 541-948-7015.
Bend’s Parking Requirements: This month’s City Club of Central Oregon forum is about a much-discussed issue being considered by Bend’s city council: should we remove parking space requirements for new construction of houses, apartments and businesses?; noon-1 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/800783-0
Flip Flops and Lemon Drops: The annual summer sale at the Redmond shop will feature drawings, prizes, refreshments and more. Wear flip flops and get a free gift; 3-6 p.m.; The Shabbie Attic, 636 NW Sixth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/802414-0 or 215-699-3553.
Redmond Ladies Night: The monthly shopping night will feature popup vendors, drinks and more; 4-7 p.m.; Westside Local, 122 SW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/802669-0 or 541-639-2192.
Sunset Sessions and Farmer's Market: The pub will host a weekly farmer's market that will also feature live music from a local band or artist; 5-8 p.m.; 10 Barrel Brewing East Side Bend, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/798214-0 or 541-241-7733.
Felsina Virtual Tasting: Joe Barbuto from the Italian winery will host a virtual tasting. Pick up your tasting package from the wine shop; 5:30-7 p.m.; $25; The Good Drop Wine Shoppe, 141 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/802574-0 or 541-410-1470.
Trivia Night: The twice-weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/797299-0
Beginning Birding with Chuck Gates: Get the basics of birdwatching with former board member of the Oregon Birding Association and founding member of the East Cascades Audubon Society in Bend; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/797156-1 or 541-312-1032.
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile weekly run along the river trail will take place. Social distancing must be observed at all times. Limited to 25 runners; 6-8 p.m.; Zpizza Tap Room, 1082 SW Yates Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794619-0
High Desert Museum Virtual Event — Hydropower & Habitat: Hear about projects that hope to reintroduce sustainable runs of salmon and steelhead to the Deschutes River with Jim Manion, general manager of Warm Springs Power Enterprises, and Megan Hill, natural resources manager for PGE; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/790464-0 or 541-382-4754.
Books in Common NW — 'Homewaters' and 'Rooted': Naturalist writers David B. Williams and Lyanada Lynn will discuss their new books on the cultural and natural history of the waters of Washington state; 6-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/798363-1 or 541-549-0866.
Intro to Belly Dancing: A beginner-friendly class will be held; 6-7 p.m.; $12; The Blissful Heart Wellness Center, 45 NW Greeley Ave., Bend; eventbrite.com
Zoom Author Event — Terence Emmons: The author will discuss their book “Pioneering Oregon Architect W.D. Pugh”; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/782369-0 or 541-306-6564.
Comedy at the Capitol: Local comedians Katy Ipock, Dillon Kolar, Stuart Wilson, Ed Dearment, Mark Rook and Peetie McCook will perform, hosted by Courtney Stevens. No door sales; 7-10 p.m.; $20 to $50; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/803511-1
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery's patio; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/797300-0 or 541-388-8331.
Oh Yess — A Monthly Night OUT: A monthly LGBTQ+ night to gather, meet and support those in the community will be held. 21 and over; 7-10 p.m.; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/766514-0 or 458-206-0588.
Friday 6/18
Schilling's Berry Fest: Berry plants and fresh Oregon berries will be available for purchase; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Schilling's Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; go.evvnt.com/801408-0 or 541-323-0160.
75th Prineville Rockhound Pow Wow Show: Vendors and dealers from across the country will sell rocks, gems, crystals and more. Rockhounds can also sign up to attend field trips to collect their own; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/803820-0
Scout Camp Wildflower Hike: A guided hike down the moderately difficult trail exploring High Desert wildflowers; 9 a.m.-noon; registration required; Scout Camp Trailhead, SW Scout Camp Trail Road, Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
Friday Yoga: Annie Wilson will lead an all-level yoga class along the creek with music from her vinyl collection playing. Drop-in or sign up in advance by DMing @yogawithannie on Instagram; 10-11 a.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/803563-0 or 541-638-7001.
Hostel Flea Market: The hostel will set up booths selling a variety of items from people staying there and include some items from the lost and found and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/803736-0 or 458-202-1090.
Pop Up Farm Stand Friday: Silver Fox Farms will set up a temporary stand with food and artisan crafts; 1-5 p.m.; Bluestone Natural Farms, 12555 Oregon 126, Powell Butte; go.evvnt.com/803676-0 or 541-640-9998.
Cruiser Bike Repair & Donation Day: Help refurbish cruiser bikes that will be given to youths supported by the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon and Cascade Youth & Family Center. No repair experience necessary; 2-5 p.m.; registration required; Bend Velo Bike Shop, 341 NE Emerson Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/803815-0 or 541-312-6047.
10 Year Anniversary Party: The brewery will celebrate a decade in beers with live music, new drinks and more; 4-8 p.m.; GoodLife Brewing Company, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/802503-0 or 541-728-0749.
Happy Hour Trail Ride 'n Skills: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6 p.m.; $90; new trail each week, around Bend, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794583-2 or 541-728-7878.
Carpool Cinema — 'Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron': The 2002 animated film follows the adventures of a rambunctious mustang as he journeys through the American frontier. Benefiting Healing Reins. Advanced tickets required; 4:30-6:15 p.m.; $35; Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center, 60575 Billadeau Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/803466-2 or 541-382-9410.
Trivia on the Moon — Redmond Edition: The weekly trivia game comes to Redmond and features a variety of categories and topics for teams to test their knowledge for prizes; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 2095 SW Badger Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/797304-0 or 541-388-8331.
Carpool Cinema — 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle': The 2017 film starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black will be screened, benefiting Healing Reins, advance tickets required; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $35; Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center, 60575 Billadeau Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/803478-2 or 541-382-9410.
Pride on the Lanai: The weekly soirees hosted by mother of The Cult of the Tuck, Deb Auchery, features signature drinks and other entertainments. Come as you are or get dressed up and enjoy the togetherness; 8-10 p.m.; Bo’S. Falafel Bar, 1366 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/803804-0 or 458-206-0588.
Comedy at Silver Moon — Jeremiah Coughlan: The comedian will perform live at the brewery, featuring Eric Oren, special guest Jodi Compton and hosted by Katy Ipock. Limited seating, 21 and over; 8-10 p.m.; $30; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/802555-1 or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 6/19
CORK Saturday Long Run: A weekly group run for all paces. Social distancing observed at all times, limited to 25 runners; 8-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794647-0
Schilling's Berry Fest: Berry plants and fresh Oregon berries will be available for purchase; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Schilling's Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; go.evvnt.com/801408-0 or 541-323-0160.
75th Prineville Rockhound Pow Wow Show: Vendors and dealers from across the country will sell rocks, gems, crystals and more. Rockhounds can also sign up to attend field trips to collect their own; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/803824-0
Rhubarb Festival: The annual festival is back with baking contests, pies, 80 vendors selling a variety of items, bounce houses, water slide, yoga, line dancing, live music and more; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; La Pine Senior Activity Center, 16450 Victory Way, La Pine; go.evvnt.com/803489-0 or 541-536-6237.
The Best of Both: The mountain bike race will follow both off-road gravel and single track then tackle paved road sections for a total of 87 miles of riding. Both solo and team relay races offered; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; $125 to $170; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/803456-0 or 949-230-1182.
Ninth Annual Best Fine Art Sale Ever: Featuring works from over 20 gallery artists who have been associated with Tumalo Art Co. over the years; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Formation Stone Surfaces, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/797498-0 or 541-385-9144.
Yoga in the Pasture: The donation-based yoga session will benefit Healing Reins’ new equine-assisted mental health clinic. Bring your own mat, cash or credit card donation, water bottle and sunscreen; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center, 60575 Billadeau Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/803799-0 or 541-382-9410.
Fox Walk + Owl Eyes, Metolius Preserve: Bring the kids and join Susan Prince for a day of nature exploration; 9:30 a.m.-noon; registration required; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; go.evvnt.com/799352-1 or 541-330-0017.
Downtown Bend Artisans Market: The weekly market features local and regional vendors and makers selling handmade jewelry, arts, crafts, textiles and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Bend-La Pine Schools Admin Building Parking Lot, 520 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/798208-0
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: The weekly market features local vendors, florists, farmers and more selling handmade and locally grown and sourced foods, also featuring live music, food carts and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; NorthWest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market, NW Crossing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794640-0
CROP Farmers Market: The weekly market features local vendors and businesses selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, handmade items and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Stryker Park, Prineville; go.evvnt.com/794632-0 or 610-301-3244.
SOLID Book Sale: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County will hold open sales twice-weekly featuring all genres for $1-$3 each. Proceeds fund community literacy grants and reading assistance programs for kids; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Module behind ball field at Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/794394-0
Culver City Wide Yard Sale: Homes throughout the community will hold individual yard sales, pick up a map of participating houses at any Culver business; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Culver City Hall, 200 First Ave., Culver; go.evvnt.com/789708-0 or 541-546-6494.
'Goodnight Great Outdoors' Book Signing and Pop-Up: Get a copy of the children's picture book signed by the author, Lucas Alberg and illustrator, Megan Marie Myers. The artist will also host a pop-up where she will sell copies of her original art; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dudley's Bookshop Cafe, 135 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/803779-0 or 541-749-2010.
Hostel Flea Market: The hostel will set up booths selling a variety of items from people staying there and include some items from the lost and found and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/803751-0 or 458-202-1090.
Juneteenth — Central Oregon Celebrates Freedom Day: The family-friendly event will feature speakers who will share the history of the holiday, music, food, dancers, face painting, educational exhibits and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Ponderosa Park, 225 SE 15th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/803616-0
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Bike Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794590-2 or 541-728-7878.
Saturday Market: The weekly market features local vendors and artisans selling handmade and vintage items, food and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave. Redmond; eventbrite.com or 541-527-4345.
Legend Cider Co. Farmers Market: The bimonthly market will feature local crafters, growers and more; noon-5 p.m.; Legend Cider Company, 52670 Highway 97, La Pine; go.evvnt.com/773959-0 or 503-893-5853.
Academie de Ballet Classique Open House: Sign up for a time slot for a free class and to get to know the instructors, get a studio tour, ask questions and more; 1:30-3:10 p.m.; registration required; Academie de Ballet Classique, 162 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/803744-1 or 541-382-4055.
Cornering and Switchbacks Clinic: The clinic will work on dialing in body position on the bike and understanding how to handle different types of corners; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794593-2 or 541-728-7878.
Oregon High Desert Storm vs. Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks: The Central Oregon indoor football team will take on the Skyhawks; 7-10 p.m.; $12 to $35; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/802446-1
Comedy at Craft: Comedians Gabby Jesus, Jane Malone and Cienna Jade will perform, hosted by Courtney Stevens. 21 and over, advanced tickets required, no door sales; 8-11 p.m.; $30 to $50; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/803516-0
'Willy Wonka Jr.' Musical Revue: Students from the Sunriver Stars Kids Drama Camp will perform selections from the musical on the outdoor stage; 8:30-9 p.m.; registration required; La Pine Community and Heritage Park, 16405 First St., La Pine; go.evvnt.com/803496-1 or 541-588-2212.
Sunday 6/20
Riding Solo — Giddy Up!: Mountain bikers will have one week to post their best time on the 9.93-mile clockwise course at the trail east of Bend; through June 26; $25; Horse Butte Trailhead, Bend; go.evvnt.com/797236-1 or 541-241-7733.
Schilling's Berry Fest: Berry plants and fresh Oregon berries will be available for purchase; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Schilling's Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; go.evvnt.com/801408-0 or 541-323-0160.
75th Prineville Rockhound Pow Wow Show: Vendors and dealers from across the country will sell rocks, gems, crystals and more. Rockhounds can also sign up to attend field trips to collect their own; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/803825-0
Rhubarb Festival: The annual festival is back with baking contests, pies, 80 vendors selling a variety of items, bounce houses, water slide, yoga, line dancing, live music and more; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; La Pine Senior Activity Center, 16450 Victory Way, La Pine; go.evvnt.com/803623-0 or 541-536-6237.
Mountaintop Father's Day Brunch: A four-course brunch will be served at the mid-mountain lodge. Limited capacity, reservations required. Ticket includes food and chairlift ride; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $47; Pine Marten Lodge, Bend; go.evvnt.com/803525-1 or 541-382-1709.
The Mixed Surface Showdown: A 24-mile mountain bike race that combines dirt, gravel, sandy dual-track, fast and firm single-track and natural obstacles; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; $40; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/803459-0 or 949-230-1182.
Father's Day at the High Desert Museum: All dads will receive free admission to the museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required; High Desert Museum, 59800 U.S. 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/786298-1 or 541-382-4754.
Skills and Ride Clinic: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794615-2 or 541-728-7878.
Summer Solstice & Father's Day Celebration: Celebrate dads and summer with special seasonal inspired cocktails and food specials at the brewery; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/802497-0 or 541-797-6760.
Sisters Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally grown produce and meat, cheese and other foods as well as handmade items from local crafters; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Fir Street Park, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/773088-0 or 541-904-0134.
Father's Day at the Distillery: Celebrate dads with free whiskey flights, BBQ, live music, cornhole and more; noon-4 p.m.; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/801543-0
Sunday Brunch and Trivia: Brunch favorites will be available at the food carts while the trivia game will take place. Limited seating available; noon-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/797309-0
Father's Day Fly Fishing at the Vineyard: Fly fish at the vineyard's pond for Father's Day. Sign up for a half-hour slot, limited to five students per session; 12-4 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/767272-2 or 541-526-5075.
Picnic on the Patio: Join the bookstore on the patio for a long-awaited storytime with local authors; 1-3 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/782374-0 or 541-306-6564.
Sundays with Yoga Lab: The grounding, all-levels outdoor yoga class will be taught by Yoga Lab owner Ulla Lundgren weekly; 4:30-6 p.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/803565-0 or 541-638-7001.
Summer Solstice Flow: Maret Pajutee will lead an evening yoga flow at the preserve. Bring a yoga mat, chair, towel or blanket; 7:30-8:30 p.m.; registration required; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700-69714 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/803570-1 or 541-330-0017.
Monday 6/21
Summer Solstice Healthy Happy Hour at Open Space: Featuring mini makeup makeovers, photo sessions, food, beer and more; 4:44-7:44 p.m.; $5; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; eventbrite.com
Nature Sketching: Kathleen Riopelle will lead a class through the preserve on tips and techniques for keeping a nature journal; 5:30-8 p.m.; registration required; Willow Springs Preserve, Camp Polk Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/803573-1 or 541-330-0017.
Trivia Night: The twice-weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/802593-0
RAB Middles Book Club: The club for readers approximately ages 8 years to 12 years will meet; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/781365-0 or 541-306-6564.
Wine-O Bingo: The twist on classic bingo is free to play and prizes will be awarded to the winners, space is limited, reservations encouraged; 6:30-8 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/803710-0 or 541-904-4660.
Tuesday 6/22
Silver Swans — Adult Open Level Ballet Class: A ballet class for dancers 35 and over will be held; noon-1 p.m. through Aug. 24; $20; Academie de Ballet Classique, 162 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/749788-0 or 541 382 4055.
Redmond Farmers Market: The weekly market features local vendors and artisans selling locally grown produce, meats and more, handmade items and more; 3-6 p.m.; Centennial Park, 433 SW Eighth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/802639-0 or 541-550-0066.
Born to Dance / Come Dance with Me!: Pre-ballet classes for children 2.5 to 4 years old; 4:30-5 p.m. through July 20; $60; Academie de Ballet Classique, 162 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/749801-0 or 541 382 4055.
Tuesday Night Bingo with Beulah's Place: The weekly bingo game will take place with proceeds going to the nonprofit; 6-8 p.m.; $5; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave. Redmond; eventbrite.com or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday Night Trivia: A weekly trivia night will be held. Masks and social distancing required, free to play, winners can receive gift cards; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/802596-0 or 541-527-4380.
Wednesday 6/23
Adult Beginning Contemporary: A beginning contemporary dance class for students ages 18 and over, no experience necessary; 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. through Aug. 25; $93.75; 162 NW Greenwood Ave., 162 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/786722-0 or 541 382 4055.
SOLID Book Sale: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County will hold open sales twice-weekly featuring all genres for $1-$3 each. Proceeds fund community literacy grants and reading assistance programs for kids; 2-5 p.m.; Module behind ball field at Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/794390-0
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; Bend Farmers Market, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/782492-0
Happy Hip Hop!: A hip hop class for students ages 4.5 to 7 years old; 3:10-3:55 p.m. through July 21; $76.25; Academie de Ballet Classique, 162 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/749796-0 or 541 382 4055.
Soul in Motion Online Gathering: Mindfully move and dance with guidance and support online; 4:15-5:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/797830-1 or 541-948-7015.
Wednesday Cookout — Double Mountain Brewing: The Hood River brewery will be featured along with a special barbecue menu from the lodge. First come, first served; 5-7 p.m.; $20; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/803551-0 or 541-638-7001.
Crooked River Roundup Kickoff Stampede Street Party: The annual cattle "stampede" and block party will take place featuring food, music, dancing shopping and more; 5-9 p.m.; Fourth and Main streets, Prineville; go.evvnt.com/803507-0 or 541-447-6304.
Elana Walch Winery Virtual Tasting: Mitch Schroeder from the Italian winery will host a virtual tasting. Pick up the tasting package from the wine shop; 5:30-7 p.m.; $15; The Good Drop Wine Shoppe, 141 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/802577-0 or 541-410-1470.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/794652-0 or 541-388-4998.
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: Discuss “The Art of Hearing Heartbeats” by Jan Philipp-Sendker; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/781369-0 or 541-306-6564.
Live Music
Wednesday 6/16
An Evening with Spike McQuire: The punk-folk-rocker will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/803418-0 or 541-797-6581.
Summer Sessions — The Jess Ryan Band: The local rock band will perform live on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/797288-0 or 541-639-4776.
Thursday 6/17
Amateur Karaoke League: No singing experience is necessary to participate in the weekly karaoke night; 6-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/803733-0 or 458-202-1090.
Thursday Night Writers — Timothy James: The blues-roots singer/songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/803696-0 or 541-904-4660.
Thursdays with The Suttle Lodge Silvertones: The bluegrass, honky tonk and folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/803558-0 or 541-638-7001.
Sucker Punch: The classic rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/802607-0
Live at the Vineyard — Just Us: The soft rock duo will perform at the winery. Advanced tickets required, no door sales; 5-7 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/757780-1 or 541-526-5075.
Friday 6/18
Kristi Kinsey and the Whiskey Bandits: The country band will perform; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Creekside, 1255 NE Third St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/803725-0 or 541-640-1004.
Blackstrap Bluegrass: The local bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/803819-0 or 541-306-6689.
Music on the Lawn — Skillethead: The bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/803588-0
Live at the Vineyard — The Substitutes: The local rock band will perform at the winery. Advanced tickets required, no door sales; 6-9 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/802435-1 or 541-526-5075.
Countryfied: The country band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Aaron Rehn: The local musician will perform; 7-10 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/803669-0 or 541-447-9932.
Careoke for a Cure: Get up and sing a song and help out the Ronald McDonald House of Bend while doing it. Part of the brewery’s F*Cancer beneficiaries; 7-10 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/802547-0 or 541-388-8331.
Summer Sessions — Scott Pemberton Band: The rock band will perform live on the brewery's outdoor stage; 7-10 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/802468-0 or 541-639-4776.
Janelle Musson: The local singer-songwriter will perform original songs on piano, guitar and ukulele; 7:30-10 p.m.; $15; Cascades Theatrical Co, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/798190-1 or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 6/19
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock musician will perform; 2-4 p.m.; Legend Cider Company, 52670 Highway 97, La Pine; go.evvnt.com/803433-0 or 503-893-5853.
Brave New World: The local rock band will perform on the brewery's patio; 4-6 p.m.; The Office at Silver Moon, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/802567-0 or 541-388-8331.
Music on the Water — John Shipe: The Americana artist will perform. Limited to 100 people, first come, first served; 5-8 p.m.; Elk Lake Resort and Marina, 60000 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/803600-0 or 541-480-7378.
Safe Summer Nights Concert Series — Silvertone Devils: The local Americana band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 to $25; 19330 Pinehurst Road, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; eventbrite.com
Music on the Lawn — Drift: The local rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/803592-0
G-Bots and the Journeymen: The rock-soul band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/802632-1 or 541-527-1387.
Kristi Kinsey and the Whiskey Bandits: The country band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; go.evvnt.com/802454-0 or 541-527-2101.
Bobby Lindstrom: The blues singer/songwriter will perform live at the vineyard. Advanced tickets required, no door sales; 6-9 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/802439-1 or 541-526-5075.
Nicky Croon: The jazz singer will perform on the restaurant’s patio, reservations recommended; 6-9 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/785470-1
Jazz Folks: The local jazz band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Cork Cellars, 391 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/803722-0 or 541-549-2675.
ROOTDOWN: The reggae, alt-rock and hip-hop band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
The Quick & Easy Boys: The Portland rock band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/802583-0 or 541-549-7427.
Summer Sessions — DiRT: The local roots band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/802476-0 or 541-639-4776.
Janelle Musson: The local singer-songwriter will perform original songs on piano, guitar and ukulele. Featuring special guest Dave Clemens; 7:30-10 p.m.; $15; Cascades Theatrical Co, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/798375-2 or 541-389-0803.
An Evening with Black Flowers Black Sun: The delta blues band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/802564-1 or 541-388-8331.
DJ Vacay: The DJ will spin a mix of hip-hop, R&B and electronica; 9 p.m.- June 20, 12 a.m. The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/803519-0 or 541-706-9949.
Vanderwalls: The rock band will release their new CD "War of the Year" and perform, featuring special guests Night Channels; 9-11 p.m.; $10; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/803440-1 or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 6/20
James Matt: The local folk-rock musician will perform; 2-5 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/802685-0 or 541-527-4380.
Open Mic at the Pig & Pound: The weekly open mic will feature local musicians and other artists sharing their work; 3-6 p.m.; The Pig And Pound, 423 SW Eighth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/802677-0 or 541-526-1697.
Summer Sunset Series — Olivia Harms: The local country artist will perform; 5-8 p.m.; Niblick & Greene's, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/802666-0 or 541-548-4220.
Blackstrap Bluegrass: The bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/802608-0
Toast and Jam: The local roots duo will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/802585-0 or 541-549-7427.
Monday 6/21
French Troubadour Plays Americana: Eric John Kaiser will perform a selection of classic French chansons, his own originals as well as American classics with a French twist; 4-5 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/802408-0 or 541-312-1029.
Big Lawn Series — Bar Budwig: The roots artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/803529-0 or 541-638-7001.
Roots Music Mondays: Local roots bands will perform every Monday at the food cart lot; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/802620-0
Tuesday 6/22
Storyteller's Open Mic: The weekly open mic hosted by Bill Powers will feature local artists and storytellers performing short sets of up to 10 minutes. Sign-ups start at 5 p.m.; 6-8:30 p.m.; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/803656-0 or 541-323-3955.
Lindy Gravelle: The singer/songwriter pianist performs originals and popular covers; 6-8 p.m.; Silverleaf Cafe, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/803580-0
Wednesday 6/23
The Brothers Reed: The Southern Oregon folk-bluegrass duo will perform live on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/802482-0 or 541-639-4776.
