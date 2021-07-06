Wednesday 7/7
Tour de Beaver: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Jen Zalewski for a tour of beaver habitats around the preserve; 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; registration required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Wednesday Cookouts: Each week a different Northwest brewery will be featured along with a special barbecue menu from the lodge. First come, first served; 5-7 p.m.; $20; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Family Fun Float: Float along the Deschutes River in Sunriver then enjoy s'mores, games and music at the marina; 5 p.m.; $210, registration required; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com
Current Fiction Book Club: Discussing "Sing, Unburied Sing" by Jesmyn Ward; 6-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com
Cascade Lakes Brewing Bend Pub Run: A weekly 3-5 mile group loop run starts and ends at the brewpub; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewing Company, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; 541-388-4998.
Thursday 7/8
Cantastic Barrel Race Series: The horse race event will be held; 4-7 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org/events
The Night Always Comes by Willy Vlautin: The award-winning author will discuss his new book "The Night Always Comes"; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com
Discovery of a Masterpiece: Hear how a simple art cataloging project became one of the biggest art finds in recent history with Mallory Mortillaro, the curator of collections for Hartley Dodge Foundation; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org
Fly and Field Happy Hour: The shop will host an happy hour with snacks and refreshments as well as offer special discounts in the shop; 6-8 p.m.; Fly and Field Outfitters, 35 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/flyandfield
Books in Common — Legends of the North Cascades: Jonathan Evison will discuss his novel; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, online; eventbrite.com
Comedy at HDMH — Trenton Davis: The touring comedian will perform. Featuring Steve Harber and hosted by Katy Ipock; 7-10 p.m.; $15; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com
'Cavalleria Rusticana': The opera by Pietro Mascagni will be presented virtually featuring Northwest regional singers and Madras' Dance Arts Unlimited; 7-9 p.m.; Opera Bend, Bend; operabend.bpt.me
Bend Photo Tours - Shooting Off the Beaten Path - Backpacking Photo Workshop w/ Wanderlust Tours: A two-day photo tour of the Cascade Lakes area with a naturalist and professional photographer guide. Limited group size. Bring your own camera; $550 registration required; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S Highway 97, Bend; bendphototours.com
Friday 7/9
Redmond Rock Chuck Open: The pickleball tournament will include skills, round-robin and doubles tournament for men, women and mixed doubles. Benefiting the Redmond Area Park and Recreation District scholarship fund; 8 a.m.; $30; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; pickleballtournaments.com
Art at the Ranch: The fundraiser for the Black Butte Art Guild and Sisters School District programs will feature art of several mediums, appetizers, a plein air painter competition, silent auction and more; 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Black Butte Ranch Lodge, milepost 93, U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; blackbutteranch.com
St. Thomas Altar Society Annual Rummage Sale: The sale will include used items from community members with proceeds helping with local charity donations plus Altar Society projects; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; St. Thomas Parish Center Gym, 1720 NW 19th St, Redmond; stthomasredmond.com
Fox Walk + Owl Eyes, Metolius Preserve: Kids can share nature stories, learn how to enter wild lands like the animals do and practice observational skills and mapmaking with the group. Ages 8-14 with a grown-up in tow; 9:30 a.m.-noon; free, registration required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org
Friday Morning Creekside Yoga: Annie Wilson will lead an all-level yoga class along the creek with music from her vinyl collection playing. Drop-in or sign up in advance by DMing @yogawithannie on Instagram; 10-11 a.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Nonfiction Book Club: Discussing "How the Post Office Created America" by Winifred Gallagher; 1-2 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com
Pop Up Farmstand: Featuring locally produced goods, farm-fresh produce and artisanal goods; 1-5 p.m.; free; Bluestone Natural Farms, 12555 SW Highway 126, Powell Butte; facebook.com/bluestonegardens
Gravity Race Series: A series of six races will be held featuring men's, women's and youth divisions and a live DJ playing during each race, prizes awarded to top finishers of each division; 3:30-7 p.m.; $15; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com
Friday Night Bingo: An all-ages bingo game will be played with four rounds of high-energy, prize-filled entertainment. Benefiting Central Oregon Sparrow Clubs; 7-10 p.m.; $10; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; eventbrite.com
Comedy at Silver Moon — Trenton Davis: The touring comedian will perform. Featuring Fredo and hosted by Katy Ipock; 8-11 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; bendticket.com
Saturday 7/10
Tour des Chutes: A multi-distance cycling and run/walk event that raises funds to support children and adults with cancer in Central Oregon; 6 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tour des Chutes, 2843 NW Lolo Dr., Bend; tourdeschutes.org
Deschutes Dash: The 16th annual multisport event features a triathlon, duathlon and 10K and 5K running events. Register by July 7; 6 a.m.-3 p.m.; $50-$155; Wickiup Reservoir, Forest Road 42, La Pine; deschutesdash.com
Men's Doubles Tournament: The volleyball tournament will feature pool play followed by single elimination bracket play with cash prizes going to 1st and 2nd place winning teams; 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; $20; Cascade Swim Center, 465 SW Rimrock Drive, Redmond; facebook.com/centraloregonvollyballassociation
Redmond Rock Chuck Open: The pickleball tournament will include skills, round-robin and doubles tournament for men, women and mixed doubles. Benefiting the Redmond Area Park and Recreation District scholarship fund; 8 a.m.; $30; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; pickleballtournaments.com
NorthWest Crossing Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally grown produce, wine, spirits, jam, honey, handmade items, local vendors, food trucks, live music and more; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com
CORK Saturday Run: A weekly group run will take place; 8-11 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org
Sunriver Nature Center Bird Walk: Tom Lawler, expert birder and nature photographer, will lead small groups around Sunriver's wetlands, meadows and forests to find a variety of birdlife that surrounds the Nature Center; 8:30-11:30 a.m.; $10, registration required; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org
46th Annual Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show: The annual quilt show will take place featuring hand made quilts from makers all over the world; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; downtown Sister; soqs.org
St. Thomas Altar Society Annual Rummage Sale: The sale will include used items from community members with proceeds helping with local charity donations plus Altar Society projects; 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; St. Thomas Parish Center Gym, 1720 NW 19th St, Redmond; stthomasredmond.com
WEMBO America's Solo 24 Hour Mountain Bike Championships: The 24- and 12-hour bike race features 11-mile laps for teams and solo riders; 9 a.m.; $120 - $650; Wanoga Sno Park, Cascade Lakes National Scenic Byway, Bend; mudslingerevents.com
Central Oregon Tack Swap: The second annual tack swap will feature buying and selling of used English and Western tack, riding apparel and horse gear. Benefiting Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Absolute Horse, 2221 NE Third St., Bend; facebook.com/theabsolutehorse
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: An all-levels, all-ages yoga session will be held; 9-9:45 a.m.; $10; Deschutes Brewery, 399 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; facebook.com/wildthingbend
AdvenChair Demo Days: Demo the all-terrain wheelchair on the mountain bike trails; 9:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; free; LOGE Camps, 19221 SW Century Drive,, Bend; advenchair.com
Downtown Bend Artisans Market: Local artisans and makers will set up weekly to sell their handmade items, art, jewelry and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Bend-La Pine Schools Administration Building Parking Lot, 520 NW Wall St., Bend; centraloregonsaturdaymarket.com
Eat Your Weedies: Weed-eater Pearl Stark will lead the Edible Adventure Crew through the farm to tour some of the edible weeds in Central Oregon; 10-11 a.m.; registration required; Fields Farm, 61915 Pettigrew Road, Bend; centraloregonlocavore.org
CROP Farmers Market: The weekly market features regional and local produce, meat, honey, handmade items and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, NE Fourth and Court streets, Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org
The Early Days of Bend: A guided tour with the historical museum around the early Bend sites with stories from six early Bendites and how these residents transformed the hamlet into a booming town; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; registration required; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org
Saturday Market: The weekly market will feature local businesses and vendors selling a variety of items including antiques, handmade goods, clothing, jewelry and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 Southwest Forest Avenue, Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys
One Year Anniversary Party on the Yacht: The food cart lot will celebrate its anniversary with local vendors, axe throwing, photo booth, hat printing, hair bedazzling, live music, costume contest and more; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE 4th St, Bend; midtownyachtclub.com
Bend Summer Festival: The annual festival is back and will feature live local music on an outdoor stage, fine art from local makers, food and libations, local businesses and more; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend, Bend; bendsummerfestival.com
Tacos Tequila Tunes: The lodge will host Marcos from Hola restaurants and his crew for a taco and tequila event featuring live music from Soul'd Out; 12-4 p.m.; Paulina Lake Lodge, 22440 Paulina Lake Road, La Pine; facebook.com/souldoutbend
Soul of the City — A History of Drake Park: Celebrate the park’s centennial with a guided tour along the iconic Mirror Pond; 2:30-3:30 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org
Comedy at Craft — Trenton Davis: The touring comedian will perform. Featuring Katy Ipock and hosted by Courtney Stevens. 21 and over; 8-11 p.m.; $15; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; bendticket.com
Oregon High Desert Storm vs. Yakima Canines: The local professional indoor league team will take on the Washington rivals; $12-$35; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; oregonstorm.com
Sunday 7/11
Redmond Rock Chuck Open: The pickleball tournament will include skills, round-robin and doubles tournament for men, women and mixed doubles. Benefiting the Redmond Area Park and Recreation District scholarship fund; 8 a.m.; $30; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; pickleballtournaments.com
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: An all-levels, all-ages outdoor yoga class will be held. Bring your own yoga mat or towel and water; 9-9:45 a.m.; $10 donation; LOGE Camps, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/wildthingbend
Outdoor Hike at South Canyon Loop: A 3.1 mile guided hike along the Deschutes River Trail for all skill levels; 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; free, registration required; Riverbend Park, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org
Zoom Author Event — Laura Brown: The author will discuss her children's book "Trillium Sisters"; 10-11 a.m.; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com
Love Thy Camp Yoga: A one-hour vinyasa flow yoga session followed by clean camp education; 10-11 a.m.; $18; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; facebook.com/lovethycamp
Sisters Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh and local produce, honey, meat, bread, handmade items and more; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; 541-904-0134.
Bend Summer Festival: The annual festival is back and will feature live local music on an outdoor stage, fine art from local makers, food and libations, local businesses and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend, Bend; bendsummerfestival.com
Art in the Vineyard: Sip wine while perusing the works for sale from local artists; noon-4 p.m.; free; Faith Hope And Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com
Sundays with the Yoga Lab: The grounding, all-levels outdoor yoga class will be taught by Yoga Lab owner Ulla Lundgren weekly; 4:30-6 p.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
LGBTQIA+ Relationship Skills Workshop: A weekly workshop for anyone who identifies as LGBTQIA+ will be held; 6-7 p.m.; free; Saving Grace, Bend; saving-grace.org
Tuesday 7/13
Birding Field Trip at Hatfield Lake: The group will walk around the levees to view birds (up to a mile walk on flat terrain). Participants should have a pair of binoculars, bird field guide, appropriate clothing and water and a snack; 7:30-10 a.m.; free; Hatfield Pond, 22395 McGrath Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org
Kids On the Move — Redmond: Join the OSU-Extension Service and Children's Forest of Central Oregon for a family program focused on outdoor exploration, physical activity and nutrition for ages 0-5 with family; 10-11 a.m.; American Legion Park, 850 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; childrens-forest.jumbula.com
Wine on the Deck: A different Willamette Valley winery will be featured each week with an array of small plates created to compliment the wine; 2-6 p.m.; $55; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Redmond Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh local produce, bread, honey and other locally made foods and goods; 3-6 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com
Writers Working — Pulling In to Branch Out: Writers can try their hand at "hermit crab essays" in this interactive workshop; 5:30 p.m.-7:30 a.m.; Deschutes Public Library, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org
Tuesday Night Bingo Night: The weekly bingo game will benefit Every Child a nonprofit to uplift children and families impacted by foster care in Oregon; 6-8 p.m.; $5; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffyswaterhole
Tuesday Night Trivia in Redmond: The weekly trivia game will be held; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/initiativebrew
Wednesday 7/14
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Wednesday Cookouts: Each week a different Northwest brewery will be featured along with a special barbecue menu from the lodge. First come, first served.; 5-7 p.m.; $20; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Family Fun Float: Float along the Deschutes River in Sunriver then enjoy s'mores, games and music at the marina; 5 p.m.; $210 registration required; Great Hall - Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com
Pari-Mutuel Horse Races: The state's largest pari-mutuel horse race is back for four nights. Tickets available at Prineville Men's Wear, Bayberry Lane, Costal Farm Supply in Redmond and the Boot Barn in Bend and at the gate; 5:30-9 p.m.; $10; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 S. Main St., Prineville; crookedriverroundup.com
Cascade Lakes Brewing Bend Pub Run: A weekly 3-5 mile group loop run starts and ends at the brewpub; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewing Company, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; 541-388-4998.
Green Burial — The Greenest Way to Go: Sexton Mary Ann Perry will share about the Forest Conservation Burial Ground which offers green (or natural) burial or scattering of cremated remains; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org
Live Music
Wednesday 7/7
Summer Sessions — Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing
Thursday 7/8
Live at the Vineyard — Michael John & Rob Fincham: The local duo will play a variety of hit covers; 5-8 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com
Munch and Music — Ron Artis II and the Truth: The singer-songwriter and his band will perform, featuring special guests the Fair Trade Boogie Band; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Now and Then: The local duo will perform six decades of hits; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Thursday Night Writers — Gabrial Sweyn: The folk and country blues artist will perform; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/sistersdepot
Amateur Karaoke League: Sing your heart out in the beer garden, no experience necessary; 6-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
LeftSlide: The rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com
Live Music Thursdays — Coyote Willow: The roots duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; facebook.com
Thursdays with the Suttle Lodge Silvertones: The bluegrass, honky tonk and folk band will perform weekly at the lodge; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; 541-638-7001.
Friday 7/9
Burnin' Moonlight Trio: The bluegrass, blues, country, and folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Tumalo Feed Co., 64619 U.S. Highway 20, Bend; null.
Shooting from the Hip: The local band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/initiativebrew
Live in the Vineyard — Juju Eyeball: The local Beatles tribute band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com
Necktie Killer: The local ska band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing
Music on the Lawn — The Woodsmen: The Americana-folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Holus Bolus: The acoustic-psychedelic artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Legend Cider Company, 52670 U.S. Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com/hoboguy
Stacie Dread & Mystic: The acoustic rock duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; facebook.com/brokendownguitars
Dive Bar Theology: The indie-pop band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys
HWY 97 Band: The local classic rock band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; hardtailsoregon.com
Latin Night with Yanin Saavedra: The Latin artist will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorn Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Theclectik: The DJ will spin a mix of soul, hip-hop and electronica; 9 p.m.-midnight.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker
Saturday 7/10
Music on the Water — Blaze & Kelly: The folk-rock duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net
Safe Summer Nights Concert Series — Honey Don't: The local country-folk band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15-$25; Crater Lake Spirits Distillery Tasting Room, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; eventbrite.com
The Musers House Concert: The high energy folk band will perform. Dinner & chairs provided. BYOB.; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; $20 tickets required; Highland House Concerts, Highland Road, Bend; 541-306-0797.
Live in the Vineyard — John Hoover and the Mighty Quinns: The local folk band will play a variety of classic hits including many from John Denver; 6-9 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com
Music on the Lawn — Superball: The local classic rock band will play hits from the ‘60s and '70s; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock artist will perform in the courtyard; 6-8:30 p.m.; $5; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/sistersdepot
Latch Key Kid: The west coast touring artist will perform an acoustic set; 6-8 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/thelatchkeykid
The Substitutes: The local '60s rock band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop, Terrebonne; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse
Brewers Grade Band: The Northwest country band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 Southwest Forest Avenue, Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys
Jess Ryan Band: The local rock band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com
Summer Sessions — The Mostest: The Americana-rock-soul band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing
Summer Nights Series with Third Seven: The local cellist and singer-songwriter will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Ground$core: The DJ will play a mix of funk, hip-hop and house; 9 p.m.-midnight.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker
Holus Bolus: The acoustic psychedelic rock artist will perform; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; facebook.com/cruxfermentationproject
Lucky Town: The Bruce Springsteen tribute band will perform. 21 and over; $20; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com
Sunday 7/11
Victory Swig: The local rock-pop-folk band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Honey Don't: The local folk and bluegrass band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sisterssaloon.net
Stacie Dread & Mystic: The local acoustic duo will perform; free; Kefi Fast Fresh Mediterranean, 20520 Robal Lane, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/brokendownguitars
Monday 7/12
HDCM Pop-Up Concerts: Violinist Isabelle Senger will be joined by pianist Janet Smith in a series of free outdoor “Pop-Up Concerts!” around town throughout the summer; 4-4:30 p.m.; free; Va Piano Vineyards Tasting Room, 425 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 301, Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com
Big Lawn Series: Each week a regional touring artist will play on the lodge's lawn; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Back to the Grind with Joel Chadd and Pete Kartsounes: The roots musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; facebook.com/ontapbend
Tuesday 7/13
Storyteller's Open Mic: A weekly open mic night hosted by Bill Powers will be held. Sign-ups begin at 5 p.m. for 10 minutes slots; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend
Ukulele Meet-Ups: Ukulele players can meet and jam, free rentals available and local instructor Matt Mueller will be on hand to help with some instruction for all skill levels; 7-9 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Wednesday 7/14
The Guacalypsos: The band will play an energetic mix of Americana and Caribbean musical styles including folk, country, blues, R&B, swing, calypso reggae and Tejano; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-306-0797.
Music on the Green — Heller Highwater: The blues and rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Summer Sessions — Slade and the Hatchet: The local rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.