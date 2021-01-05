Tuesday 1/5
Online CASA Training: The first session of volunteer training to be a court-appointed advocate for a child begins and continues weekly through February. Call or email training@casaofcentraloregon.org to sign up; noon-3:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/723280-0 or 541-389-1618.
Beginning Fly Tying Class: Novice anglers can learn the basics of tying flies in this 2-hour class. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/723256-0 or 541-678-5633.
Wednesday 1/6
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened it’s 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; reservations required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE. Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/724994-0 or 541-977-5341.
Intuitive Life Coaching: Discover exactly what is blocking you from feeling peace, happiness, and satisfaction in your life and relationships.; 3-5 p.m.; registration required; Bend, Zoom; eventbrite.com
Intermediate Fly Fishing Class: Take your fly tying knowledge further with this intermediate skilled class. All materials provided. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/723266-0 or 541-678-5633.
Know Place — Preserving Central Oregon's Dark Skies: An in-depth look at preserving the dark skies in Central Oregon with Bob Grossfield, Observatory Manager of the Sunriver Nature and Observatory Center; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/723012-1 or 541-312-1029.
Current Fiction Book Club: Discussing “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert.; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/722290-0 or 541-306-6564.
Know Place — First-time Homebuyers Webinar: Is buying a house a part of your 2021 New Year Resolution or just something you've been hoping to do for a while now? We hope you'll join us for this home buying class to help set you up for success; 6:30-8 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/721297-0 or 541-312-1063.
New Year's Resolution Preparation Party!: Rock your movement-based 2021 Resolution! A physical therapist and a health coach will guide you to creating a strong body and a clearly defined plan for resolution success during a FREE Zoom party; 7-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/723815-1 or 503-481-0595.
Thursday 1/7
"Love Your Neighbor" 1st Thursday by LWV Deschutes County: With Erika McCalpine, learn more about the work being done in Deschutes County to assure that we are a welcoming community for all of our diverse neighbors; 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/724220-0 or 206-390-8507.
Thursday Trivia Night: The weekly trivia game will be held outdoors by fire pits and heaters. Subject to postponement due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/724863-0
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery's patio. Teams of up to eight are welcome to reserve a table for a $20 deposit (returned when the team is there) otherwise, first come, first served; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/724870-0 or 541-388-8331.
Friday 1/8
Nonfiction Book Club: Discussing “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope” by Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn.; 1-2 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/722291-0 or 541-306-6564.
Saturday 1/9
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened it’s 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; reservations required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE. Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/724994-0 or 541-977-5341.
Take, Shake & Bake: The cocktail bar will offer a weekly selection of bottled cocktails and pizza to go or to eat on the patio plus pop-up DJ sets on the boardwalk; 2-8 p.m.; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/724882-0 or 541-706-9949.
The Yuletide Winter Market: Come join us at The Yuletide Winter Market Saturdays through Jan. 16 for arts, crafts, beer, wine, food, music, and cheer this Winter season; 2-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/723046-0 or 458-202-1090.
Know Place — Feng Shui, Placement and Balance: Create your perfect place by using feng shui. Presented by Vibrant Spaces, Feng Shui Consulting & Design; 4-5 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/724432-1 or 541-312-1032.
Saturdays in the Yard with Darin Gentry: Live music from the bluegrass-folk artist; 5-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/724217-0 or 458-202-1090.
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock musician will perform in the outdoor area of the restaurant; 6-8 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/724893-0 or 541-904-4660.
Sunday 1/10
Sunday Trivia in the Yard: The weekly trivia game held outside at the food cart will also feature brunch options at four carts with mimosas, beer and warm beverages available as well; noon-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/724879-0
New Year's Book Launch & Tarot Salon with Dr. Emily Carr and Guests: Registration required. A tarot salon that offers you an intuitive approach to reading Tarot for yourself and an opportunity for collaborating, connecting, and creating with poetry; 1-3 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/720606-1 or 541-312-1063.
Community Conversations: Bringing Community Together: How and where can we find common ground? Pastor Eric Burtness, of Zion Lutheran Church in Redmond, will lead off our conversation. Registration is required.; 4-6 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/722297-0 or 541-312-1032.
‘The Nutcracker — A Child’s Tale’: The Academie de Ballet Classique will live stream the performance for an entirely virtual audience. The theatre will be closed to all outside audiences; 6-8 p.m.; $34; online; go.evvnt.com/721817-0 or 541-382-4055.
Monday 1/11
Not Your Average Book Club: Discussing “The Silence of Bones” by June Hur; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/722293-0 or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 1/12
Writers Working — Writing Lives with Mike Lankford: If you are contemplating writing a memoir and would like help getting started, this is the presentation for you; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/724442-0 or 541-312-1063.
Know Place — Geology of Central Oregon, the Crooked River Caldera: Explore the rich geologic history of our local landscape with retired USFS Geologist, Carrie Gordon; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/724447-1 or 541-312-1029.
Beginning Fly Tying Class: Novice anglers can learn the basics of tying flies in this 2-hour class. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/723285-0 or 541-678-5633.
Wednesday 1/13
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened it’s 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; reservations required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE. Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/724994-0 or 541-977-5341.
Intermediate Fly Fishing Class: Take your fly tying knowledge further with this intermediate skilled class. All materials provided. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/723288-0 or 541-678-5633.
Out of This World Book Club: Discussing “Dread Nation” by Justine Ireland.; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; go.evvnt.com/722296-0 or 541-306-6564.
