Wednesday 1/20
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened it’s 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/725004-0 or 541-977-5341.
Intuitive Life Coaching: Discover exactly what is blocking you from feeling peace, happiness, and satisfaction in your life and relationships.; 3-5 p.m.; registration required; online; eventbrite.com
"Oh no! I Found a Lump" Pet Oncology Discussion: Finding a lump on your pet is cause for concern, but these days many pet owners are finding successful treatment options for cancer; 4-5 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/729440-0 or 541-210-9200.
Toast and Jam: The local roots duo will perform outdoors; 5-7 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/729151-0
Intermediate Fly Fishing Class: Take your fly tying knowledge further with this intermediate skilled class. All materials provided. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/723289-0 or 541-678-5633.
Mystery Book Club: Discussing “The Eighth Detective” by Alex Pavesi; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/722298-0 or 541-306-6564.
Thursday 1/21
Yin and Flow Yoga: The weekly yoga class is limited to 5 students each week to maintain social distance. Proceeds got to the Chuush Water for Warm Springs Campaign. Email or text to RSVP your spot; 9-10:30 a.m.; $15; Wine Down Ranch, 6500 NE McKay Creek Road, Prineville; go.evvnt.com/727219-0 or 541-362-1142.
Orangetheory Fitness Run Club: A guided 3- to 5-mile hike with body weight workouts mixed in will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Free for members and nonmembers; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Orangetheory Fitness, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/729405-0 or 541-904-5123.
Ask An HOA Attorney — Kickoff Event: Join CORC CAI via Zoom while we learn from HOA attorneys; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $5 nonmember, free for members; online; go.evvnt.com/727000-1 or 541-719-8224.
Thursday Trivia Night: The weekly trivia game will be held outdoors by fire pits and heaters. Subject to postponement due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/724898-0
Americana Song Share: A song share virtual gathering for high school students on Thursday evenings; 6:30-8 p.m. through Feb. 11; $50; online; eventbrite.com
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery's patio. Teams of up to eight are welcome to reserve a table for a $20 deposit (returned when the team is there) otherwise, first come, first served; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/727220-0 or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 1/23
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened it’s 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/725005-0 or 541-977-5341.
Aquatic Entomology Class: This class introduces students to the river insects upon which our local trout focus and how to stock your fly box with the most productive patterns to imitate them. Call or stop by to register; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $40; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/729414-0 or 541-678-5633.
Ultimate Scavenger Bend Cleanup: Volunteers can join in cleaning up trash and other debris from the plaza area in the monthly cleanup event. Drop in for an hour or two, bags and gloves provided; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Brookswood Meadow Plaza, 19570 Amber Meadow Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/729433-0
Know Place —'PLACED' An Encyclopedia of Central Oregon: Editors Irene Cooper and Ellen Santasiero discuss 'PLACED' composition of writings based on place and phenomena unique to Central Oregon; 2-3 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/729136-0 or 541-312-1063.
Numa Breath Experience: Come taste the depth and potency of the practices Nūma Breathwork. It provides the space and time to dive more deeply into your own personal journey, helping to resolve old burdens and foster clarity; 3-5 p.m.; $50; Namaspa Yoga & Massage, 974 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/729430-1 or 541-550-8550.
Saturdays in the Yard with Bill Powers: Live music originals by the singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist; 5-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/725925-0 or 458-202-1090.
Sunday 1/24
Sunday Trivia in the Yard: The weekly trivia game held outside at the food cart will also feature brunch options at four carts with mimosas, beer and warm beverages available as well; 12-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/724902-0
‘The Nutcracker, A Child’s Tale’: Students from the Acadamie de Ballet Classique will perform the ballet virtually. The Theatre will be closed to all outside audiences; 6-8 p.m.; $34; online; go.evvnt.com/721817-0 or 541-382-4055.
Monday 1/25
Know Place — Oregon's African American History: Delve into the history of African Americans in Oregon, with a special emphasis on historic places, with Kim Moreland of Oregon Black Pioneers; 5-6 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/729138-0 or 541-312-1029.
Fundamentals of Bluegrass Guitar: An online six-week virtual class via Zoom on Mondas; 6:30-8 p.m. through March 1; $150; online; eventbrite.com
Tuesday 1/26
Equitable, Safe & Green Transportation Webinar: Come have a discussion with 350Deschutes, transportation planners and community leaders about public transit in central Oregon and how we can make it more equitable, safe and eco-friendly; 3-4:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/726810-0 or 561-329-7873.
Trivia with the Librarians: Grab a pen and paper, a quarantine buddy, and a device with internet access. We'll go through a couple rounds of questions to see how well you know books; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/729140-0 or 541-312-1081.
Beginning Fly Tying Class: Novice anglers can learn the basics of tying flies in this 2-hour class. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/723287-0 or 541-678-5633.
Writing the Songs Only You Can Write: An online six-week songwriting class via Zoom held on Tuesdays; 7-8:30 p.m. through March 2; $150; online; eventbrite.com
Wednesday 1/27
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened it’s 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/725006-0 or 541-977-5341.
Karyn Ann Patridge: The indie-soul-folk Portland-based singer/songwriter will perform; 5-6 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/729143-0 or 541-312-1029.
Virtual Tips and Strategies for Effective Charitable Giving: Join local experts online to learn about innovative ways to structure your philanthropic giving to support the High Desert Museum and other charities during your lifetime or in your estate plan; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/709416-1 or 541-382-4754.
Intermediate Fly Fishing Class: Take your fly tying knowledge further with this intermediate skilled class. All materials provided. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/723290-0 or 541-678-5633.
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: Discussing “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/722299-0 or 541-306-6564.
January Nature Night — A Closer Look at Microplastics: Join Dr. Susanne Brander of Oregon State University to explore the tiny world of microplastics, including how these minuscule particles are detected and their potential effect on the natural world; 7-8:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/726903-1 or 541-330-0017.
