Big Butte Challenge: Hikers and runners will summit five buttes in Central Oregon, going at their own pace whenever their schedule allows using a GPS-enabled activity tracker to submit efforts before the deadline; through May 31; $60; online; go.evvnt.com/752281-1 or 541-350-4635.
Spring Eggstravaganza: Treasure hunters of all ages can enjoy searching the pedestrian areas of The Village to find gold, silver, and metallic blue eggs ranging in value; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through April 3; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; go.evvnt.com/752830-0 or 541-593-8704.
Wednesday 3/24
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened its 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 2-4 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/747119-0 or 541-977-5341.
Chinese Experience in America — Kam Wah Chung: Hear how the story of two Chinese gentlemen in early John Day reveals a more realistic version of Chinese experience with Don Merritt, curator and archaeologist at Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site; 3-4 p.m.; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/752251-0 or 541-312-1029.
High Desert Stampede: The annual indoor professional rodeo will include bronc riding, calf roping and more. In person tickets are sold out to main events but slack performance on Wednesday is first come, first served; 5-10 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/755417-0 or 844-414-2242.
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: Discussing “The Immortalists” by Chloe Benjamin; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; go.evvnt.com/739557-0 or 541-306-6564.
Thursday 3/25
Central Oregon PubTalk: EDCO’s Central Oregon PubTalk, is a happy hour aimed at bringing together different facets of the business community in one place to network, share ideas, and further local businesses; 5-7:30 p.m.; $36; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/752599-1 or 541-388-3236.
Thursday Trivia Night: The weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/752287-0
CORK Thursday Run: The weekly 3-5 mile run will take place. Runners must maintain social distance on the route and wear masks when entering any indoor space. Limited to 25 participants; 6-8 p.m.; Crosscut Warming Hut No.5 Tap House, 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/747362-0
Zoom Author Event — Matthew Wastradowski: The author of “Moon Oregon Hiking” will discuss his guide book on misty ancient forests, rugged high deserts and black sand beaches; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/744157-0 or 541-306-6564.
Virtual Green Drinks: Repair Edition: The Environmental Center is partnering with Good Bike Co. in Prineville and OSPIRG Foundation to bring you Green Drinks: Right to Repair Edition; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/752646-1 or 541-385-6908.
Books in Common NW — David Laskin: The author will share his new book "What Sammy Knew" in this virtual discussion; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/756108-1 or 541-549-0866.
Writers Working — From Manuscript to Published Book: Going through this presentation, attendees will gather a lot of information that sets them up for an easy self-publishing experience; 6:30-8 p.m.; Deschutes County; go.evvnt.com/727816-0 or 541-312-1063.
Getting a Grip on Climate Change: A joint presentation with the Citizens' Climate Lobby about the policy behind the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act dropping soon in Congress; 6:45-8 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/756111-0
Navigating Fear in the Great Outdoors: Join outdoor explorer Jess Beauchemin as she weaves tales of adventure and misadventure with practical tips for enjoying your next foray into the wilderness; 7-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/755515-1 or 503-446-0803.
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery's patio. Teams of up to eight are welcome to reserve a table for a $20 deposit (returned when the team is there) otherwise, first come, first served; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/752286-0 or 541-388-8331.
Friday 3/26
Spring Break Wine Tasting — Lava Terrace Cellars: The Bend winery will be featured; 2-6 p.m.; CE Lovejoy's Brookswood Market, 19530 Amber Meadow Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/756166-0 or 541-388-1188.
Museum and Me: A quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the Museum after hours. Explore the Museum’s newest exhibits and revisit your favorites; 4-7 p.m.; High Desert Museum, 59800 U.S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/738823-0
Beginning West Coast Swing and Practica: Learn the basics of the swing dance style including the left and right side passes and a sugar push. A social dance will be held after the class. Limited space; 7-10 p.m.; $10; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/756148-0 or 541-401-1635.
WInter PrideFest — Welcoming Snocial: Celebrate WinterPride Fest weekend with the mix and mingle. Space is limited; 7-10 p.m.; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/756085-0 or 458-206-0588.
Comedy at Silver Moon: Local comedians Carl Click, Sharif Mohni, Carrie Reid and Dillon Kolar will perform. Hosted by Katy Ipock. 21 and over. Tickets required, no door sales; 8-10 p.m.; $30; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/756079-1
Saturday 3/27
CORK Saturday Long Run: A group 5-8 mile run will take place, limited to 25 participants to ensure social distancing; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/754090-0
Virtual Q&A Sessions for Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon: OSU Master Gardners will answer questions regarding the free video class "Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon" covering climate, soil, site selection and more; 10-11 a.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/756105-1 or 541-548-6088.
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened its 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/747123-0 or 541-977-5341.
Community Clean-up Day: Volunteers will meet at the park and receive clean-up locations in either the park or along Ochoco Creek to clean up debris and trash from the locations; noon-3 p.m.; registration required; Pioneer Park, 450 NE Third St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/756136-1 or 541-447-1209.
High Gravity Brewfest: Featuring a selection of 20 beers and ciders from McMenamins and other local brewers. Timed entry only, limited capacity; noon-9:30 p.m.; $25; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/756094-1 or 541-382-5174.
Winter PrideFest — Wigs...an Ice Breaker: Grab a wig and hit the dance floor. Featuring live entertainment from We're Not Judging You and a local musician. All ages; 7-9 p.m.; Seventh Mountain Ice Rink, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/756090-0 or 458-206-0588.
Country Social Dance: Featuring a variety of country music to swing, line dance and two-step to; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $5; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/756156-0 or 541-410-1470.
Comedy at Craft: Local comedians Dillon Kolar, Jodi Compton and Carrie Reid will perform with special guest Stuart Wilson. No door sales, masks required to attend. 21 and over; 8-10 p.m.; $50; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/756076-1
Sunday 3/28
High Gravity Brewfest: Featuring a selection of 20 beers and ciders from McMenamins and other local brewers. Timed entry only, limited capacity; 12-4:30 p.m.; $25; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/756115-2 or 541-382-5174.
Sunday Brunch and Trivia: Brunch favorites will be available at the food carts while the trivia game will take place. Limited seating available; noon-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/755458-0
Trivia Night: The weekly trivia night features a variety of topics where teams of up to four people will battle it out to find out who are the kings or queens of knowledge; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/756139-0 or 458-202-1090.
Tuesday 3/30
Central Oregon Community Forum: Join us in this virtual community forum to learn about Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss. Invite a friend who has been affected by the disease. Share your thoughts about how we can help people in need; noon-1:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/753749-0 or 541-230-9594.
Early Spring Wildflowers of Central Oregon: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Moorehead for a virtual wildflower hike to get to know Central Oregon's early spring blossoms; 5-6 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/756095-1 or 541-330-0017.
High Desert Speaker Series — The Geological Journey of Desert Rivers: Join Oregon Natural Desert Association and geomorphologist Elizabeth Safran for an exploration of the course of Oregon’s wild rivers as they journey through the lively geology of the high desert; 5:30-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/749476-1
Tuesday Night Trivia: A weekly trivia night will be held. Masks and social distancing required, free to play, winners can receive gift cards; 6-8 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/755438-0 or 541-527-4380.
Know Wild — Wilderness Permits FAQ: Learn more about the story behind the permit system, how it will be managed, how you can get permits and more; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes County; go.evvnt.com/755399-1 or 541-312-1063.
Mapping Sisters Future: What will the Sisters, Oregon look like in 2040 and beyond? Take a deep dive into planning for the future of Sisters Country in this virtual community event; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/747297-1 or 541-647-2930.
Salsa Patterns Dance Class: The class for beginner/intermediate salsa dancers will cover basic steps and work on creating a fun salsa pattern. Limited to 10 students, registration required; 7:30-8:30 p.m.; $12; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/756149-2 or 541-401-1635.
Wednesday 3/31
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened its 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 2-4 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/747121-0 or 541-977-5341.
Virtual Q&A Sessions for Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon: OSU Master Gardners will answer questions regarding the free video class "Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon" covering climate, soil, site selection and more; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/756112-2 or 541-548-6088.
Know Wild — Changing Climates and Wildlife, A Climate-Altered Future: Consider ways that changing climates are affecting wildlife and effects we can anticipate as climate change continues; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes County; go.evvnt.com/755406-1 or 541-312-1029.
