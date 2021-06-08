Thursday 6/10
Medicinal/Useful Plants and Evidence of the Past: Join the Friends and Neighbors of the Deschutes Canyon Area on a moderate scenic hike down from Shelf Court to discover the hidden treasures flourishing in the Middle Deschutes Canyon; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; registration required; Southwest Shelf Court, Crooked River Ranch; eventbrite.com
Sunset Sessions and Farmer’s Market: The pub will host a weekly farmer’s market that will also feature live music from a local band or artist; 5-8 p.m.; 10 Barrel Brewing East Side Bend, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793386-0 or 541-241-7733.
Stories We Tell Ourselves About the Wild: Challenge your perceptions and explore the narratives we hold about nature during a live discussion with Judith Sadora; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/797139-1 or 541-312-1032.
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile weekly run along the river trail will take place. Social distancing must be observed at all times. Limited to 25 runners; 6-8 p.m.; Zpizza Tap Room, 1082 SW Yates Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794618-0
Trivia Night: The twice-weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793239-0
Author Event — Jennifer Hanlon Wilde: The author will discuss their new book “Finding the Vein”; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/782361-0 or 541-306-6564.
Books in Common NW — ‘Everything Comes Next’ and ‘The Blues of Heaven’: Poets Naomi Shihab Nye and Barbara Ras will discuss their latest collections; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/798351-1 or 541-549-0866.
Comedy at the Capitol: Portland comedian Adam Pasi headlines, featuring Amanda Lynn Deal and special guest Mike Lindsey. Hosted by Katy Ipock, 21 and over, no door sales; 7-10 p.m.; $45; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/798262-1
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery’s patio; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793247-0 or 541-388-8331.
Friday 6/11
Steelhead Falls Wildflowers: This 4-hour hike will focus on native plants, including summer wildflowers; 8 a.m.-noon; registration required; Steelhead Falls Trailhead, River Road, Crooked River Ranch; eventbrite.com
Friday Yoga: Annie Wilson will lead an all-level yoga class along the creek with music from her vinyl collection playing. Drop-in or sign up in advance by DMing @yogawithannie on Instagram; 10-11 a.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/798314-0 or 541-638-7001.
Happy Hour Trail Ride ‘n Skills: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6 p.m.; $90; new trail each week, around Bend, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794581-2 or 541-728-7878.
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: The all-levels, all-ages class will be held on the lawn outside the brewery warehouse. Bring your own mat or towel and water. Pay what you can, suggested $10; 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Deschutes Brewery, 399 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/798467-0 or 541-527-2033.
Trivia on the Moon — Redmond Edition: The weekly trivia game comes to Redmond and features a variety of categories and topics for teams to test their knowledge for prizes; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 2095 SW Badger Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/793251-0 or 541-388-8331.
Pride on the Lanai: The weekly soirees hosted by mother of The Cult of the Tuck, Deb Auchery, features signature drinks and other entertainments. Come as you are or get dressed up and enjoy the togetherness; 8-10 p.m.; Bo’S. Falafel Bar, 1366 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/798481-0 or 458-206-0588.
Bend Burlesque Presents High Rollers: A full-on variety show featuring the dancers of Bend Burlesque; 8-11 p.m.; $40; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/787393-0 or 541-639-7881.
Saturday 6/12
CORK Saturday Long Run: A weekly group run for all paces. Social distancing observed at all times, limited to 25 runners; 8-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794646-0Central Oregon Master Gardener Plant Sale: Pre-purchase plants online and receive a specific pick up time on Saturday. Varieties include Rocky Mountain penstemon, five varieties of tomatoes, cantaloupe, cucumber, kale, pumpkin and more; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/797183-0 or 541-548-6088.
Knapweed Removal Project: Hike out with the Friends and Neighbors of the Deschutes Canyon Area and help remove the weed from a riparian area along the Middle Deschutes River; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; registration required; 71170 NW Lower Bridge Way, Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
Yoga in the Pasture: The donation-based yoga session will benefit Healing Reins’ new equine-assisted mental health clinic. Bring your own mat, cash or credit card donation, water bottle and sunscreen; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center, 60575 Billadeau Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/798451-0 or 541-382-9410.
Kanken Art Plogging Event: To celebrate World’s Oceans Day, volunteers will pick up litter collecting equipment then go around town jogging and picking up litter (plogging), participants will receive store coupons; 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; registration required; Fjällräven Bend, 830 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/798463-1 or 541-241-7063.
Sisters Arts & Antiques in the Park: Featuring a variety of arts, crafts, antiques and vintage items plus food, entertainment and more; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sisters School District Admin Building, 525 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/798427-0 or 541-420-0279.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: The weekly market features local vendors, florists, farmers and more selling handmade and locally grown and sourced foods, also featuring live music, food carts and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; NorthWest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market, NW Crossing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794638-0
CROP Farmers Market: The weekly market features local vendors and businesses selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, handmade items and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Stryker Park, Prineville; go.evvnt.com/794630-0 or 610-301-3244.
SOLID Book Sale: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County will hold open sales twice-weekly featuring all genres for $1-$3 each. Proceeds fund community literacy grants and reading assistance programs for kids; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Module behind ball field at Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/794393-0 or 541-321-0957.
Downtown Bend Artisans Market (formerly Central Oregon Saturday Market): The weekly market features local and regional vendors and makers selling handmade jewelry, arts, crafts, textiles and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Bend-La Pine Schools Admin Building Parking Lot, 520 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/790045-0
Craven Road Art Showcase: Nine local artists will sell homemade bread, tie dye, hemp, glass work and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; 40 SE Craven Road, 40 SE Craven Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/797494-0 or 541-410-1048.
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Bike Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794587-2 or 541-728-7878.
Saturday Market: The weekly market features local vendors and artisans selling handmade and vintage items, food and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Jumping Clinic: The clinic will work on the proper understanding of how to take off, stay balanced in air and land the bike safely; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794577-1 or 541-728-7878.
Moms, Munchkins, and Beyond! Group Play-date at Larkspur Park: We are meeting at Larkspur Park with the kiddos to meet each other and start building supportive mom-connections within this new group; 2-4 p.m.; Larkspur Park, 1700 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/796693-0
5K Walk/Run at Faith Hope & Charity: The charity run will benefit the Giving Plate nonprofit; 3-6 p.m.; $35; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/753892-1 or 916-254-8728.
Author Event — Arlene Sachitano: The author will discuss her new book “Double Knit” a quilting murder mystery set in Portland; 5-6 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/798369-1 or 541-593-2525.
Comedy at Craft: Comedians Mike Lindsey, Robert Gresham, Ben Dilley, Sabrena Kae, Dillon Kolar and Ren will perform. Hosted by Katy Ipock, 21 and over, no door sales; 8-10 p.m.; $40; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/798273-1
Sunday 6/13
Riding Solo — The Volume Goes to 11: The second week in a series of bike races, participants will have one week to post their best time on the 11.06 mile loop counterclockwise riding Ben’s Trail, Voodoo, Phil’s, KGB and Marvin’s Garden; 12 a.m.- June 19, 11:59 p.m.; $25; Ben’s Trail, Ben’s Trail Ben’s Trail, Deschutes County; go.evvnt.com/797232-1 or 541-241-7733.
Dirty Half Marathon: The annual half marathon will take place and feature food and live music at the finish line; 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; $70; Phil’s Trailhead, Bend; go.evvnt.com/738135-1 or 541-317-3568.
Native Plant Sale: The local nursery will host its annual sale; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Clearwater Native Plant Nursery, 1980 SW 55th St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/797463-0 or 541-350-5261.
Sisters Arts & Antiques in the Park: Featuring a variety of arts, crafts, antiques and vintage items plus food, entertainment and more; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sisters School District Admin Building, 525 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/798484-0 or 541-420-0279.
Skills and Ride Clinic: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794613-2 or 541-728-7878.
Nancy P’s Spring Arts Pop Up: Local artists and makers will be set up selling everything from original art, hats, photos, ceramics, tie dye and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Nancy P’s Cafe & Bakery, 1054 NW Milwaukee Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/798473-0 or 541-322-8778.
Sisters Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally grown produce and meat, cheese and other foods as well as handmade items from local crafters; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Fir Street Park, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/773087-0 or 541-904-0134.
Art in the Vineyard: Local artists will display their work at the winery; noon-4 p.m.; registration required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/797354-1 or 541-526-5075.
Sunday Brunch and Trivia: Brunch favorites will be available at the food carts while the trivia game will take place. Limited seating available; noon-2 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793250-0
Writers Writing — Weaving Story Threads with Jane Kirkpatrick: Best-selling author Jane Kirkpatrick leads a workshop that weaves the story threads of landscape, relationships, spirituality and work; 2-4 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/776037-2 or 541-312-1063.
Sundays with Yoga Lab: The grounding, all-levels outdoor yoga class will be taught by Yoga Lab owner Ulla Lundgren weekly; 4:30-6 p.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/798322-1 or 541-638-7001.
Trivia Night: Test your memory and general knowledge on assorted categories to win prizes. Teams of 1-4 people; 6-9 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/798422-0 or 458-202-1090.
Monday 6/14
Not Your Average Book Club: The intergenerational book club will be discussing “The City We Became” by NK Jemisin; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/781345-0 or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 6/15
Wine on the Deck — Day Wines: The Dundee winery will be featured along with small seasonal plates from the lodge’s chef. Reservations required; 2-6 p.m.; $55; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/798301-1 or 541-638-7001.
Redmond Farmers Market: The weekly market features local vendors and artisans selling locally grown produce, meats and more, handmade items and more; 3-6 p.m.; Centennial Park, 433 SW Eighth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/797451-0 or 541-550-0066.
Zoom Author Event — Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegria Hudes, and Jeremy McCarter: Purchase a copy of “In the Heights: Finding Home” and register for the virtual discussion with the playwright and authors of the companion book; 5-6 p.m.; $40; online; go.evvnt.com/784723-1 or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday Night Bingo with Beulah’s Place: The weekly bingo game features payouts to game winners with proceeds going to the local nonprofit; 6-8 p.m.; $5; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Tuesday Night Trivia: A weekly trivia night will be held. Masks and social distancing required, free to play, winners can receive gift cards; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/797307-0 or 541-527-4380.
30-Minute Guided Meditation: Take a break from busy mind in this all-levels guided meditation via Zoom; 6:30-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/797147-1 or 541-312-1029.
Books in Common NW — ‘The Grizzly in the Driveway’ and ‘Four-Fifths a Grizzly’: Journalist Rob Chaney and biologist/writer Douglas Chadwick will share their new books with Cristina Eisenberg in a virtual discussion; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/798356-1 or 541-549-0866.
Wednesday 6/16
Willow Springs Restoration: Land Trust restoration specialist Jason Grant and Mathias Perel from the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council will give an overview of the upcoming restoration project at the preserve; noon-1 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/797364-1 or 541-330-0017.
SOLID Book Sale: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County will hold open sales twice-weekly featuring all genres for $1-$3 each. Proceeds fund community literacy grants and reading assistance programs for kids; 2-5 p.m.; Module behind ball field at Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/794389-0 or 541-321-0957.
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; Bend Farmers Market, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/782490-0
Mountain Bike Ride, Metolius Preserve: Jan Zalewski will lead a 6-8 mile beginner/intermediate ride through the preserve following singletracks and dirt roads, stopping along the way to explore the wildlife and plant life there; 4-7 p.m.; Free; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/798333-1 or 541-330-0017.
Wednesday Cookout — Everybody’s Brewing: The White Salmon Washington brewery will be featured along with a special barbecue menu from the lodge. First come, first served; 5-7 p.m.; $20; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/798304-0 or 541-638-7001.
Women’s Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794555-2 or 541-728-7878.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW. Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/794651-0 or 541-388-4998.
Mystery Book Club: Discussing “Red Lotus” by Chris Bohjalian; 6-7 p.m.; Bend; go.evvnt.com/781352-0 or 541-306-6564.
Wings Out Accountability Hangout (WOAH): Join a certified health coach and other supportive movers and shakers to strengthen your motivation for your summer running, walking or movement goal. Beginners and movers of all kinds welcome; 7-8 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/795425-0 or 503-481-0595.
