All events are subject to change based on new state and county COVID mandates released on Wednesday.
Wednesday 12/2
Cascades Academy Education Series — How to Have Conversations About Race with Young Children: Grounded in personal stories and current research, this workshop offers concrete strategies, resources, and an opportunity for questions and discussion; noon-1:15 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/714870-1 or 541-382-0699.
Intuitive Life Coaching: Discover exactly what is blocking you from feeling peace, happiness, and satisfaction in your life and relationships.; 3-5 p.m.; registration required; online; eventbrite.com
Thursday 12/3
December Local Art Showcase: Each week local artists will set up a mini-market selling their art and handmade items; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/715471-0
Empowering Families Luncheon: The virtual luncheon will feature keynote speaker Yara Santos talking about her immigrant journey and how she realized her dream to own her own business, Yara's Cake Shop in Madras; 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.; $10; online; go.evvnt.com/714858-1 or 541-382-4366.
Life Enrichment: This webinar explores the importance of engaging older adults in personalized interests and opportunities to learn and grow as a person; 1-4 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/714111-0
Night in Ghana Auction and Concert: A benefit art auction (eBay seller tag @voltarevival) and concert that supports Volta Revival’s anti-child trafficking program; 3 p.m. through Dec. 13; online; go.evvnt.com/714197-0 or 541-419-4363.
CORK Thursday Run: A 3- to 5-mile group run around the Old Mill District. Limited to 25 people, runners must maintain social distance; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713746-0
High Desert Museum Annual Meeting and Member Appreciation Night: Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D., will talk about what’s next for the Museum, and staff will share festive, family-oriented activities; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/709360-1 or 541-382-4754.
Seed to Table Silent Auction — Closing Dinner, Music and Conversations: The virtual auction will close with a virtual dinner, tiny concert and discussion on fresh food and farm-based education for all; 6:35-8 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/715478-0 or 541-203-0152.
League of Women Voters — How are Immigration Laws Impacting Central Oregonians?: Micaela Guthrie, JD and Callie Killebrew, JD, founders of Bend Immigration Group, will discuss how changes in immigration law have impacted immigrants to Central Oregon; 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/715492-0
Friday 12/4
Desert Dream Holiday Bazaar: Featuring fresh hand-tied wreaths, crafts, candles and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Desert Dream Gardens, 61295 Obernolte Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/689690-0 or 541-382-9061.
La Pine Christmas Bazaar: The annual bazaar features locally made gift and home items and more; 12-7 p.m.; La Pine Community Center, 16405 First St., La Pine; go.evvnt.com/715450-0 or 541-536-8410.
Santa in the Old Mill District: The jolly old elf will be picking up letters left in the special mailboxes in the shopping area. All letters with return addresses will get a response from the North Pole; 1-2 p.m.; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/715533-0 or 541-312-0131.
Grimes Christmas Scene: The 83-year tradition continues with thousands of Christmas scenic ornaments on display. Limited to 10 people per viewing room, masks are required. Donations accepted; 5-8 p.m.; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/708306-0 or 541-480-2456.
Winter JAM Fundraiser Livestream Celebration: The Sisters Folk Festival is hosting an online auction fundraiser and will feature a special virtual concert with outlooks on future plans and a look inside the organization; 6-7:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/715507-0 or 541-549-4979.
Zoom Author Event — ‘PLACED: An Encyclopedia of Central Oregon, Vol. 1’: Editors and local writers Ellen Santasiero and Irene Cooper will discuss their new guide book; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/709238-0 or 541-306-6564.
'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation': The Chevy Chase starring Christmas classic will be screened. Subject to change based on state and county COVID mandates; 7-9 p.m.; $20; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/715424-1 or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 12/5
Crafty Ladies Holiday Sale: An assortment of holiday and gift items, including ornaments, decor, jewelry, barbecue rubs and more. The event also will include a food drive for nonperishable items; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Madras Paint & Glass, 1076 U.S. Highway 97, Madras; go.evvnt.com/701818-0 or 541-815-9214.
CORK Saturday Long Run: A group 5-10 mile run. Limited to 25 participants. Social distancing required while running; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW. York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/705687-0
Outdoor Wester Christmas: The outdoor market will feature locally made pottery, jewelry and art and include music and fire pits; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Pottery By Mitch, 17192 Jordan Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/715513-0 or 541-548-1704.
La Pine Christmas Bazaar: The annual bazaar features locally made gift and home items and more; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; La Pine Community Center, 16405 First St., La Pine; go.evvnt.com/715459-0 or 541-536-8410.
Holiday Village Market: The annual market will feature local vendors, crafters, food carts and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Centennial Park, 433 SW Eighth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/701932-0 or 541-923-5191.
Holiday Sip & Shop: Featuring local vendors selling their goods and crafts; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wild Ride Brewing, 332 SW. Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/701913-0 or 541-516-8544.
We Need a Little Christmas: The High Desert Dance school will hold a Christmas themed performance. Subject to state and county COVID restrictions. Tickets available at the studio, 394 NE Belknap St., Prineville; noon-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.; $7; Pine Theatre, 216 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/715512-0 or 541-903-5640.
Santa in the Old MIll District: The jolly old elf will be picking up letters left in the special mailboxes in the shopping area. All letters with return addresses will get a response from the North Pole; 1-2 p.m.; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/715549-0 or 541-312-0131.
Grimes Christmas Scene: The 83-year tradition continues with thousands of Christmas scenic ornaments on display. Limited to 10 people per viewing room, masks are required. Donations accepted; 1-8 p.m.; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/708294-0 or 541-480-2456.
Healing Reins Holiday Drive-Thru: A chance for you and your family to get out of the house for some socially distanced fun on a drive-thru tour of Healing Reins; 2-4 p.m.; Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center, 60575 Billadeau Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/712470-0 or 541-382-9410.
'Dr. Suess' The Grinch': The animated adaptation of the Christmas story featuring the voice of Benedict Cumberbatch as the small-hearted, green grouch who lives at the top of Mt. Crumpet; 3-5 p.m.; $20; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/715432-1 or 541-317-0700.
La Pine Christmas Lights Parade: Floats decorated with holiday lights and decor will parade through town ending at the Community Center for an award ceremony; 6-7 p.m.; La Pine; go.evvnt.com/715456-0 or 541-536-9771.
A Novel Idea Unveiled 2021: The Deschutes Public Library Foundation will unveil the 2021 “A Novel Idea” book during a fun-filled virtual event; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/708456-1 or (541) 312-1063.
Aaron Meyer in Concert: The rock violinist will perform via live stream from the Sunriver Resort Great Hall, featuring pianist Jean-Pierre Garau and opening violinist John Fawcett; 7-9 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/715440-1 or 541-593-9310.
'Elf': Buddy was raised with the elves in the North Pole, when he finds out he's actually a human and his biological father has been placed on the naughty list, he ventures to New York to find him; 7-9 p.m.; $20; Tower Theatre, 835 NW. Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/715434-1 or 541-317-0700.
Sunday 12/6
Outdoor Wester Christmas: The outdoor market will feature locally made pottery, jewelry and art and include music and fire pits; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Pottery By Mitch, 17192 Jordan Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/715560-0 or 541-548-1704.
Grimes Christmas Scene: The 83-year tradition continues with thousands of Christmas scenic ornaments on display. Limited to 10 people per viewing room, masks are required. Donations accepted; 1-8 p.m.; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/708295-0 or 541-480-2456.
'The Polar Express': A boy who doesn't believe in Santa is whisked away one night on a magical train to the North Pole on a journey of self-discovery and more; 3-5 p.m.; $20; Tower Theatre, 835 NW. Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/715437-1 or 541-317-0700.
Monday 12/7
Winter 2020-21 Passholder Only Opening: Passholders can hit the slopes for the mountain's 62 season. Parking reservations required, do not park on Century Drive; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 4; registration required for parking pass; Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort, Bend; go.evvnt.com/715467-0 or 541-382-1709.
Punk Noodle Pop Up: The noodle shop will feature appetizers and handmade noodle dishes for one night only; 5-8 p.m.; The Tin Pig, 536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/715520-0
High Desert Museum Virtual Natural History Pub — Climate Change Adaptation: The Klamath River, its tributaries, and surrounding habitats are vital to the cultural, spiritual, economic and physical health of Karuk people. But climate change is bringing many changes; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/709361-1 or 541-382-4754.
Tuesday 12/8
Writers Working — Central Oregon Writers Guild: Join the Central Oregon Writers Guild for a Virtual Holiday Party and member reading; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/714861-0 or 541-312-1063.
Wednesday 12/9
Classics Book Club: The club will discuss "When Things Fall Apart" by Chinua Achebe; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/715486-0 or 541-306-6564.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.