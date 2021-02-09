Wednesday 2/10
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened its 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/733214-0 or 541-977-5341.
Needle Felting: Create a cute wool felted valentine for your child! This is a beginners class, and you will be supplied with a beautiful plant dyed wool kit, including mat and needles. Parents only class; 10-11 a.m.; $30; Wild Child, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/734919-0 or 541-797-6857.
District Library Board Meeting: The Deschutes Public Library District board will discuss the annual calendar, budget bond updates, upcoming events and more; noon-2 p.m.; Deschutes Public Library online; go.evvnt.com/737641-0 or 541-312-1025.
Beginning Fly Tying Class: Novice anglers can learn the basics of tying flies in this 2-hour class. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/734920-0 or 541-678-5633.
Classics Book Club: Discussing “Beowulf: A New Translation” by Maria Dahvana Headley; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mt Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; go.evvnt.com/729167-0 or 541-306-6564.
Thursday 2/11
Orangetheory Fitness Run Club: A guided 3- to 5-mile hike with body weight workouts mixed in will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Free for members and nonmembers; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Orangetheory Fitness, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/734881-0 or 541-904-5123.
Galentines Celebration: Create your own wine tumbler or camping mug. Special vendors will also be set up for the holiday; 4-9 p.m.; $25; Meandering Maker, 160 NE Seventh St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/737747-1 or 541-362-1114.
Thursday Trivia: The trivia game will be held outside by the fire pits and heaters. Food carts will be open and beer is available from the brewery; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/738142-0
Intermediate Fly Tying Class: Take your fly tying knowledge further with this intermediate skilled class. All materials provided. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/734923-0 or 541-678-5633.
Know Flow — Keeping the Flow with Hydration: Nicole Lamb will talk about the role of water and why staying hydrated is so important for supporting overall health; 6-7 p.m.; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/734465-0 or 541-312-1032.
Zoom Author Event — Ted Haynes: The author will discuss the third book in his Northwest Murder Mystery series, “The Mt. Bachelor Murders” which once again combines danger and suspense with vivid characters in a beautiful Central Oregon setting; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; go.evvnt.com/730687-0 or 541-306-6564.
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery's patio. Teams of up to eight are welcome to reserve a table for a $20 deposit (returned when the team is there) otherwise, first come, first served; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/734491-0 or 541-388-8331.
Beyond Beginning West Coast Swing: The class for those already familiar with the style of swing can step outside the basics and learn new moves and patterns. Limited to 10 people, registration required; 7:30-8:30 p.m.; $10; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/738165-0 or 541-401-1635.
Friday 2/12
Spiced Coffee Rum Release: The new small-batch, limited-edition liquor made with Bellatazza coffee beans and Riff cold brewed coffee to proof will be released; 12-8 p.m.; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/738171-0 or 541-382-0002.
Arielle Estoria: The poet, author, speaker and emcee will speak as part of Central Oregon Community College's Black History Month celebration of Black stories; 12:30-2 p.m.; registration required; Central Oregon Community College, online; go.evvnt.com/738121-1 or 541-383-7412.
Nonfiction Book Club: Please join us for Nonfiction Book Club. We will be discussing Ten Lessons for a Post Pandemic World by Fareed Zakaria.; 1-2 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mt Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; go.evvnt.com/729169-0 or 541-306-6564.
Redmond Northern Lights: Valentine's Day-themed animation and music will be projected on the City Hall building allowing social distancing; 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/734522-0 or 541-923-5191.
Zoom Author Even — Jenna Goldsmith: The local poet will discuss her book “Suppose the Room Just Got Brighter”; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; go.evvnt.com/729142-0 or 541-306-6564.
Valentine's Weekend Romance on the Snow: The snowshoe tour under the stars leads to a hand-carved amphitheater in the snow where a bonfire awaits; 7-11 p.m.; $115; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/738073-1 or 541-389-8359.
Saturday 2/13
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened its 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/733215-0 or 541-977-5341.
Access Consciousness Bars One Day Workshop: There’s a peace and relaxation possible for everyone in the world, and in receiving a simple process for bodies, called Access Bars, it can occur with total ease. Best of all, it’s not hard to learn.; 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; $350; The Blissful Heart Wellness Center, 105 NW Greeley Ave., Entrance in back, Bend; go.evvnt.com/735544-1 or 541-848-7608.
Exhibition Opening — Cosmic Microscapes; Seeing into Rocks from Oregon and Space: This exhibition blends art and science to reveal the breathtaking beauty of meteorites — rocks from space!; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $14; High Desert Museum, 59800 U.S. 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/709433-1 or 541-382-4754.
Sweetheart's Vendor Stroll: Participating downtown Redmond business will offer specialty treats, cocktails, activities, shopping and more in celebration of Valentine's Day; noon-4 p.m.; Downtown Redmond, between Fourth and Seventh streets; go.evvnt.com/737685-0 or 541-923-5191.
Redmond Northern Lights: Valentine's Day-themed animation and music will be projected on the City Hall building allowing social distancing; 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/734524-0 or 541-923-5191.
Valentine's Weekend Romance on the Snow: The snowshoe tour under the stars leads to a hand-carved amphitheater in the snow where a bonfire awaits; 7-11 p.m.; $115; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/738201-2 or 541-389-8359.
Sunday 2,14
Orangetheory Fitness Run Club: A guided 3- to 5-mile hike with body weight workouts mixed in will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Free for members and nonmembers; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Orangetheory Fitness, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/734883-0 or 541-904-5123.
Lasso Their Heart — Valentines Date for 2!: Treat your valentine to a one-of-a-kind experience that will make their heart gallop! Couples challenge, horse painting, horsemanship 101 and plenty of bubbly and hot cocoa; noon-4 p.m.; $150; 60575 Billadeau Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/738130-1 or 541-382-9410.
Sunday Trivia in the Yard: The weekly trivia game held outside at the food cart will also feature brunch options at four carts with mimosas, beer and warm beverages available as well; noon-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/737708-0
Valentine's Day Dinner: To-go dinners will be offered including a surf and turf option, 35 day dry-aged New York strip steak or a Dungeness crab capellini, dessert a la carte; 3-8 p.m.; $35 to $70 per plate; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; go.evvnt.com/738107-0 or 541-593-3740.
Redmond Northern Lights: Valentine's Day-themed animation and music will be projected on the City Hall building allowing social distancing; 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/734525-0 or 541-923-5191.
Valentine's Weekend Romance on the Snow: The snowshoe tour under the stars leads to a hand-carved amphitheater in the snow where a bonfire awaits; 7-11 p.m.; $115; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/738202-2 or 541-389-8359.
Tuesday 2/16
Orangetheory Fitness Run Club: A guided 3- to 5-mile hike with body weight workouts mixed in will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Free for members and nonmembers; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Orangetheory Fitness, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/738079-0 or 541-904-5123.
The Hope of Wild Places: A virtual conversation with Warm Springs Paiute spiritual leader and oral historian Wilson Wewa and photographer and filmmaker Jason Houston after a showing of their short film “The Owyhee Project”; 5:30-7 p.m.; registration required; Oregon Natural Desert Association, online; go.evvnt.com/737717-1 or 541-330-2638.
Beginning West Coast Swing: Learn the basic steps of the swing style including the left and ride side passes, sugar push, how to lead and follow and more. Limited to 10 people, registration required; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $10; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/738168-0 or 541-401-1635.
Wednesday 2/17
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened its 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/733216-0 or 541-977-5341.
Beginning Fly Tying Class: Novice anglers can learn the basics of tying flies in this 2-hour class. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/738086-0 or 541-678-5633.
Know Flow — What it Takes to Take Down a Dam: Learn about the engineering and ecology of dam removal with OSU professor Desiree Tullos, PhD, PE; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; Deschute Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/737648-1 or 541-312-1032.
Mystery Book Club: Discussing “The Long Call” by Ann Cleaves; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; go.evvnt.com/729172-0 or 541-306-6564.
Nature Nights — The Importance of Insects: Dr. Tara Cornelisse will share details on the role that insects play in nature, major challenges that insects face and the stories of some rare and some common insects you are likely to encounter; 7-8:30 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes Land Trust, online; go.evvnt.com/738096-1 or 541-330-0017.
