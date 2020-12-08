Ongoing
NWX Tour of Lights: Residents and businesses will be decorated for the holidays inviting people to walk around the neighborhood and take in the sights in a socially distanced way. Pick up a flyer at Roundabout Books; 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. through Dec. 20; Northwest Crossing, NW Crossing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/715443-0 or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 12/8
Writers Working — Central Oregon Writers Guild: Join the Central Oregon Writers Guild for a Virtual Holiday Party and member reading; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; online go.evvnt.com/714861-0 or 541-312-1063.
Wednesday 12/9
Heart of Oregon Corps 20th Anniversary: Heart of Oregon will celebrate 20 years with all new video, handing out awards to deserving staff and youth and reflecting on the last two decades; noon-1 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/717378-0 or 541-633-7834.
Intuitive Life Coaching: Discover exactly what is blocking you from feeling peace, happiness, and satisfaction in your life and relationships.; 3-5 p.m.; registration required; online; eventbrite.com
Classics Book Club: The club will discuss "When Things Fall Apart" by Chinua Achebe; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/715486-0 or 541-306-6564.
Thursday 12/10
December Local Art Showcase: Each week local artists will set up a mini-market selling their art and handmade items; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/715494-0
High Desert Chamber Music Annual Gala Silent Auction: The online silent auction begins, featuring vacation packages, locally made items, drinks, golf and more; through Dec. 15; online; go.evvnt.com/715662-0 or 541-306-3988.
Menorah Lighting: Rabbi Yitzchok Feldman will lead the lighting ceremony where spectators will stay in their cars at the parking lot near the Hampton Inn. There will be light music, Chanukah movies played outdoors and more; 4:30-6 p.m.; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/717654-0 or 541-312-0131.
Purple Hands Virtual Tasting: A virtual tasting with winemaker Cody Wright. Pick up tasting kits from The Good Drop Wine Shoppe then join the tasting via Zoom. Call or email to register; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/717399-1 or 541-410-1470.
Know Feliz — Billy Mickelson, "Third Seven," Cello Performance: Get lost in this transformative and intriguing cello performance. Experience the full-bodied performance from inspirational artist Billy Mickelson. The artist recommends headphones; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/701814-0 or 541-312-1063.
High Desert Museum — Virtual Burning Man, Up in Flames: Join us online as we prepare to say goodbye to Infinite Moment: Burning Man on the Horizon, which closes on Jan. 3; 7-8:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/709365-1 or 541-382-4754.
Friday 12/11
Virtual Coffee Clatter with Redmond High School: School staff members will sit down with the Redmond Chamber of Commerce for an online networking event; 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/717380-0 or 541-923-5191.
Tread Tabata Outdoor: The outdoor exercise class will take place in the parking lot with the equipment provided. Bring your own mat and water. Class size is limited; 11 a.m.-noon; registration required; Tread Tabata Bend, 1462 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/717694-1 or 541-797-6333.
Nonfiction Book Club: The club will discuss "Aloha Rodeo: Three Hawaiian Cowboys, the World's Greatest Rodeo and a Hidden History of the American West"; 1-2 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/717668-0 or 541-306-6564.
Santa in the Old Mill District: The jolly old elf will be picking up letters left in the special mailboxes in the shopping area. All letters with return addresses will get a response from the North Pole; 1-2 p.m.; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/715551-0 or 541-312-0131.
First Responder Family Night: Let us say thank you to you, our local heroes, with a fun evening at the barn for you and your family!; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center, 60575 Billadeau Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/712472-0 or 541-382-9410.
Patrick Lamb's 'Charlie Brown Christmas' Livestream: The saxophonist and his trio will perform the music of Vince Guaraldi's classic album; 7:30-9 p.m.; $30; online; go.evvnt.com/717645-1 or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 12/12
Charm Stroll & Hygiene Drive: Make a donation to the Hygiene Drive at the Holiday Village Market then get a passport to visit participating businesses and collect charms. Charms can be placed on bracelets for $10; noon-4 p.m.; Centennial Park, SW Seventh Street Southwest Seventh Street, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/717386-0 or 541-923-5191.
Santa in the Old Mill District: The jolly old elf will be picking up letters left in the special mailboxes in the shopping area. All letters with return addresses will get a response from the North Pole; 1-2 p.m.; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/715552-0 or 541-312-0131.
Writers Writing — When the Muse Stands You Up: This is a live, interactive workshop. Registration is required. We'll use lists, tricks, and experiments with structure, shapes, and points of view to create the raw materials of a short story; 1:30-3 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/708902-1 or 541-312-1063.
Author Event — 'Hiking Trails of the Pacific Northwest': Outdoor writers Bill Sullivan, Craig Romano and Bart Smith will give a presentation and slide show on their new guide book; 5-6 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/717664-1 or 541-593-2525.
High Desert Chamber Music 13th Annual Gala: The annual gala goes virtual! Join host Bob Shaw, with a performance by Isabelle Senger, John Fawcett, and Mateo Garza, and an online silent auction and paddle raise; 7-7:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/715660-0 or 541-306-3988.
Sunday 12/13
Sunday Trivia in the Yard: Trivia will take place outside, weather permitting to allow distancing between teams; noon-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/717699-0
Know Feliz — A Christmas Carol Readers Theater: The library will host a dramatic reading of the Dickensian classic read by community members; 3-4 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/717368-1 or 541-312-1032.
Monday 12/14
Not Your Average Book Club: The club will discuss "Under a Painted Sky"; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/717672-0 or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 12/15
Author Event — Katie Eberhart: The author discusses her book “Cabin 135,” a deft combination of memoir and nature writing, rich with thought and full of appreciation for-and profound concerns about-the world and our place in it; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/709252-0 or 541-306-6564.
Online Wildlife Trivia — An Aquatic Adventure: The trivia night will feature Marion County Soil and Water Conservation District speaking about the importance of water to Oregon's ecosystem. Prizes to winning trivia participants; 7-8:15 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/717696-1 or 541-933-5437.
Writers Reading — The Green Revolution in Nepal: In 1969 a few dozen American volunteers were winning a major victory over famine in South Asia. Local author Jonathan Stewart describes efforts to bring the Green Revolution to Nepal; 7-8 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/705169-0 or 541-312-1063.
Wednesday 12/16
Know Feliz — Denis McGregor Solo Performance: Kick back and enjoy old and new songs, plus illustrations from the Americana musician's upcoming book; 4-5 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/717372-0 or 541-312-1029.
Mystery Book Club: The club will discuss "The Thursday Murder Club"; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/717674-0 or 541-306-6564.
Know Feliz — Online Holiday Cocktail Demonstration: Treat yourself or impress your guests this holiday season with the perfect cocktail. Make a Skinny Margarita, Boulevardier and Sangria from Aisha Ali, Event Director at Twist Cocktail Catering Co.; 6-6:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/706634-0 or 541-312-1063.
