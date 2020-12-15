Ongoing events
NWX Tour of Lights: Residents and businesses will be decorated for the holidays inviting people to walk around the neighborhood and take in the sights in a socially distanced way. Pick up a flyer at Roundabout Books; 5-9 p.m. through Dec. 20; Northwest Crossing, NW Crossing Drive Northwest Crossing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/715443-0 or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 12/16
District Library Board Meeting: A special library board meeting will be held; 2-3 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/719771-0 or 541-312-1020.
Know Feliz — Denis McGregor Solo Performance: Kick back and enjoy old and new songs, plus illustrations from the Americana musician's upcoming book; 4-5 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/717372-0 or 541-312-1029.
Winter Wonderland Drive-Through: The north lawn of the middle school will be decorated with winter themes. Guests will stay in their vehicles and drive by the display. Car decorations welcome. Donations accepted; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Obsidian Middle School, 1335 SW Obsidian Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/719804-0 or 541-923-4900.
Mystery Book Club: The club will discuss "The Thursday Murder Club"; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/717674-0 or 541-306-6564.
Know Feliz — Online Holiday Cocktail Demonstration: Treat yourself or impress your guests this holiday season with the perfect cocktail. Make a Skinny Margarita, Boulevardier and Sangria from Aisha Ali, Event Director at Twist Cocktail Catering Co.; 6-6:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/706634-0 or 541-312-1063.
Liz Callaway — Home for the Holidays: A recorded concert from the Emmy and Tony Award-winner features a mix of holiday favorites, Broadway show tunes and more; 7-9 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/720043-1 or 541-317-0700.
Thursday 12/17
City Club of Central Oregon — How to Respectfully Agree to Disagree: With politics dividing our country more than ever, we have decided to host a live conversation between two friends who disagree on a variety of subjects yet can have a conversation that seeks to under; noon-1 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/719810-1 or 541-633-7163.
Wine Tasting — Oregon Wines: A sampling of Oregon wines will be offered; 3-5 p.m.; CE Lovejoy’s Brookswood Market, 19530 Amber Meadow Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/720066-0 or 541-388-1188.
Know Feliz — Who Stole Christmas? The Pagan Origins of the Holiday: Explore the Pagan origins of holiday traditions and stories. Christmas-Yule-Winter Solstice is a time of celebration that can bring people together, regardless of their religious paths; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/708893-0 or 541-312-1063.
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy 'A Celtic Family Christmas': The Celtic musicians will perform virtually; 7-9 p.m.; $25; online; go.evvnt.com/720045-1 or 541-317-0700.
Friday 12/18
'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play': The Ridgeview High School theater will present the staged radio play available to watch online; online; bit.ly/3mTOCF8
Santa in the Old Mill District: The jolly old elf will be picking up letters left in the special mailboxes in the shopping area. All letters with return addresses will get a response from the North Pole; 1-2 p.m.; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/715555-0 or 541-312-0131.
Wine Tasting — Willamette Valley Wines: The winery will be featured in the in-store tasting; 2:30-5:30 p.m.; CE Lovejoy’s Brookswood Market, 19530 Amber Meadow Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/720067-0 or 541-388-1188.
Mary & Joseph Walk to Bethlehem and Live Nativity: Spectators can see actors in the live nativity scene along with the enactment of the walk to Bethlehem. The church will also be hosting a roasted hot dog dinner; 4-7 p.m.; Prineville Christian Church, 1685 SE Lynn Blvd., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/720063-0 or 541-447-7603.
Drappier Champagne Tasting: Tastings must be scheduled in advance for 30-minute windows; 4-8 p.m.; $20; The Good Drop Wine Shoppe, 141 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/719784-0 or 541-410-1470.
We Banjo 3 'A Winter Wonderful' Livestream: The Celtic-bluegrass band will perform virtually with special guests Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Skerryvore, The Whileaways and BackWest and Ajeet; 5-7 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/720046-1 or 541-317-0700.
Christmas in the Pines: The annual Christmas light display will be featured. Entrance by donation of food or money; 5:30-9 p.m.; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/720075-0 or 541-447-6575.
Saturday 12/19
'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play': The Ridgeview High School theater will present the staged radio play available to watch online; online; bit.ly/3mTOCF8
Winter Solstice 108 Sun Salutations Practice: Celebrate the Winter Solstice with 108 Salutes to our source of light, warmth and comfort...the sun. Donation-based class benefitting the Namaspa Foundation; 9:30-11:30 a.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/719780-1 or 541-550-8550.
Santa in the Old Mill District: The jolly old elf will be picking up letters left in the special mailboxes in the shopping area. All letters with return addresses will get a response from the North Pole; 1-2 p.m.; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/715557-0 or 541-312-0131.
Wine Tasting — Eola Hills Wines: The Willamette Valley winery will be featured in the in-store tasting; 3-6 p.m.; CE Lovejoy's Brookswood Market, 19530 Amber Meadow Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/720069-0 or 541-388-1188.
Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker: The ballet company will perform the holiday classic through online streaming; 5-8 p.m.; $24.99; online; go.evvnt.com/720047-1 or 541-317-0700.
Christmas in the Pines: The annual Christmas light display and nativity scene will be featured. Entrance by donation of food or money; 5:30-9 p.m.; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/720082-0 or 541-447-6575.
Sunday 12/20
Know Feliz — Rhodd Caldwell Reads 'A Child's Christmas in Wales': Actor Rhodd F. Caldwell performs this classic holiday prose work by Welsh poet Dylan Thomas; 3-4 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/719775-0 or 541-312-1032.
Live Drive-Thru Nativity: Spectators will drive-thru the live display featuring live actors and animals in the tableau; 5-8 p.m.; Powell Butte Christian Church, 13720 Oregon 126, Powell Butte; go.evvnt.com/719815-0 or 541-548-3066.
Christmas in the Pines: The annual Christmas light display will be featured. Entrance by donation of food or money; 5:30-9 p.m.; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/720084-0 or 541-447-6575.
Tuesday 12/22
Know Feliz — Christmas in Mexico, Importance and Adaptations: Explore the richness and diversity of Mexican culture through this holiday; 5-6 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/719776-0 or 541-312-1029.
Wednesday 12/23
Wine Tasting — Eola Hills Wines: The Willamette Valley winery will be featured in the in-store tasting; 3-6 p.m.; CE Lovejoy’s Brookswood Market, 19530 Amber Meadow Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/720074-0 or 541-388-1188.
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: The club will discuss "Beneath a Scarlet Sky" by Mark Sullivan; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/720055-0 or 541-306-6564.
Virtual Airing of Grievances: Send grievances to the Monkless Belgian Ales team and they will present them virtually over a few beers. Email submissions to grievances@monkless.com no later than Dec. 18; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/719777-0 or 541-797-6760.
