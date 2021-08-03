Wednesday 8/4
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Raft n’ Brew — Cascades Lakes Brewing: A guided tour down the Big Eddy on the Deschutes River followed by a complimentary tasting of beers from the Bend brewery. 21 and over; 4:30 p.m.$69 per person, $483 private raft of up to seven; Sun Country Tours, 531 SW 13th St., Bend; suncountrytours.com
Wednesday Cookouts: Each week a different Northwest brewery will be featured along with a special barbecue menu from the lodge. First come, first served.; 5-7 p.m.; 20; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Family Fun Float: Float along the Deschutes River in Sunriver then enjoy s’mores, games and music at the marina; 5 p.m.; $210 registration required; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Crook County Fair: The annual county fair will feature daily live entertainment, music, carnival rides and games, livestock, animals and more; 5-10 p.m.; free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; crookcountyfairgrounds.com
Women’s Foundational Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Know Strings — Tassel Necklace Take-and-Make Craft: Pick up the materials from your preferred library then follow along during the online tutorial and learn how to make a colorful necklace; 6-6:35 p.m.; free, registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org
Current Fiction Book Club: Discussing “The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris; 6-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Cascade Lakes Brewing Bend Pub Run: A weekly 3-5 mile group loop run starts and ends at the brewpub; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewing Company, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend
Thursday 8/5
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Crook County Fair: The annual county fair will feature daily live entertainment, music, carnival rides and games, livestock, animals and more; 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; crookcountyfairgrounds.com
CORK Thursday Evening Run: A 3-5 mile group run along the Deschutes River Trail. Stay after for food and drinks with the club; 6-8 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewing, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org
Trail Running: A weekly group trail run led by Chris Colovos on the South Canyon section of the Deschutes River Trail. Bring water, snacks and drinks provided after the run; 6:45-8 p.m.; $7 suggested donation; run starts and ends at Farewell Bend Park, 1000 SW Reed Market Road, Bend; facebook.com/bendadventuresports;
Quizzical Chase — 90s Edition: Gather a team and go head to head answering questions from Trivial Pursuit cards; 7-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com
Friday 8/6
Friday Morning Creekside Yoga: Annie Wilson will lead an all-level yoga class along the creek with music from her vinyl collection playing. Drop-in or sign up in advance by DMing @yogawithannie on Instagram; 10-11 a.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Crook County Fair: The annual county fair will feature daily live entertainment, music, carnival rides and games, livestock, animals and more; 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; crookcountyfairgrounds.com
Intro to Jumping Mountain Biking Clinic: The clinic will work on the proper understanding of how to take off, stay balanced in air and land the bike safely; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Gravity Race Series: A series of six races will be held featuring men’s, women’s and youth divisions and a live DJ playing during each race, prizes awarded to top finishers of each division; 3:30-7 p.m.; $15 adults, $10 youths 16 and under; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
First Friday: Local businesses will host artists or music and offer refreshments; 4-7 p.m.; Downtown Core of Redmond, 5th, 6th & 7th Streets, Redmond; visitredmond.com
Bend Trail Sessions Mountain Bike Clinic: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6:30 p.m.; $89; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Tasting — Sunriver Brewing: Sunriver Brewing will offer flights featuring three versions of Cocoa Cow plus Extra Special Bitter: Torchwood and a new hazy IPA called Hugs & Flip Flops; 4-6 p.m.; $5 per flight; The Growler Guys — Eastside, 2699 NE U.S. Highway 20, Bend; facebook.com/growlerguysbendeastside or 541-385-3074.
First Friday Art Walk: Head into Downtown Bend or the Old Mill for a night filled with art, shopping, music and local food & drink.; 5-9 p.m.; Downtown Bend, Wall and Bond Streets, Bend; bendfirstfridayartwalk.com
Finding Peace — Fire & Water: Fused glass artist, Mel Archer and award-winning watercolorist, Terri Dill-Simpson, will host a reception of their work with 50% of the sale proceeds to be donated to the Santiam Canyon Wildfire Relief Fund; 5-7 p.m.; free; The Cindy and Duncan Campbell Gallery, Sisters Art Works Building, 204 W. Adams Avenue, Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979.
Twilight Cinemas — ‘Trolls World Tour’: The 2020 animated musical will be screened on the outdoor screen, snacks and beverages available, games and other activities will start before the film. No pets or glass.; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, North Lawn, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Comedy at the Capitol — Monica Nevi: The touring comedian will perform, featuring Gina Marie Christopher, 18 and over; 7-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees in advance, $20 at the door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; bendticket.com
Equality & Justice Mini-Mural Festival: Artists Bekah Badilla, Jessica Amascual and Evan Namkung will paint three different murals expressing their hopes for equality and justice; 8 p.m.; free; Tin Pan Alley, NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend; highdesertmuralfestival.org
Deb’s Dollhouse Drag Show: The Cult of the Tuck drag troupe will perform a special birthday show for Deb Auchery, featuring Portland’s Ruby Delish. Doors at 8 p.m.; 9 p.m.-12 a.m.; $20 plus fees, 18 and over; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Drive-in Movie Night — ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’: The 2014 Marvel movie will be screened outside. Benefiting Every Child, limited to 250 cars; 9-11 p.m.; donation of one item from needs list per car; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; facebook.com/guildmortgageredmond or 541-548-2711.
Saturday 8/7
Haulin’ Aspen: The all-trail marathon, half marathon and 6.5-mile race will be run through the Deschutes National Forest with varying terrain and elevations; 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; $55 half as, $70 half marathon, $85 full marathon; Wanoga Sno-park, Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend; bendraces.com
CORK Saturday Run: A weekly group run will take place; 8-11 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org
NorthWest Crossing Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally grown produce, wine, spirits, jam, honey, handmade items, local vendors, food trucks, live music and more; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com
Sunriver Nature Center Bird Walk: Tom Lawler, expert birder and nature photographer, will lead small groups around Sunriver’s wetlands, meadows and forests to find a variety of birdlife that surrounds the Nature Center; 8:30-11:30 a.m.; $10 registration required; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: An all-levels, all-ages yoga session will be held; 9-9:45 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; Deschutes Brewery, 399 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; facebook.com/wildthingbend or 541-385-8606.
Free Household Hazardous Waste Event: Dispose of hazardous household waste at no cost. See website for full list of what is and is not accepted; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
SOLID Book Sale: Featuring a variety of used books over 90% of which will be for sale for $1 to $2. Masks are required inside the module. Benefiting the Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Gold module behind ball field at Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; literacyindeschutes.org
Sunriver Quilt Show: Over 200 quilts will be displayed made by members of the Mountain Meadow Quilters Guild; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; mountainmeadowquilters.org or 541-593-8704.
Field of Dreams RC Scale Event: Radio control pilots from across the west coast will attend and compete in this scale event; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; High Desert Sports Complex, 1859 NE Maple Ave, Redmond; fieldofdreamsrc.com
AdvenChair Demo Days: Demo the all-terrain wheelchair on the mountain bike trails near the hotel; 9:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; free; LOGE Camp, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; advenchair.com
CROP Farmers Market: The weekly market features regional and local produce, meat, honey, handmade items and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, NE Fourth and Court streets, Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org
Downtown Bend Artisans Market: Local artisans and makers will set up weekly to sell their handmade items, art, jewelry and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Bend-La Pine Schools Administration Building Parking Lot, 520 NW Wall St., Bend; centraloregonsaturdaymarket.com or 541-383-6000.
Crook County Fair: The annual county fair will feature daily live entertainment, music, carnival rides and games, livestock, animals and more; 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; crookcountyfairgrounds.com
Marcelo Alonso Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Seminar: The sixth degree black belt instructor will lead a one day class in the martial art open to students of all styles and belt levels; 10 a.m.-noon; $40; High Desert Martial Arts, 63056 Lower Meadow Drive, Suite 120, Bend; highdesertmartialartsbend.com
The Early Days of Bend: A guided tour with the historical museum around the early Bend sites with stories from six early Bendites and how these residents transformed the hamlet into a booming town; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; registration required; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
North Block Summerfest: Area businesses will host a street party featuring a cornhole tournament, food carts, coffee, live music and more; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; free; North Block Alley between Grace & Hammer Pizza and The Vault Taphouse, SW Sixth Street and Cascade Avenue, Redmond; facebook.com/koboldbrewing
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
B.I.G.S. Party: The hydroponic gardening store will host a day of music, beer, food trucks and industry representatives discussing their grow products; 1-10 p.m.; free; BIGS Hydroponics, 20794 High Desert Lane, Bend
Author Event — Arlene Sachitano: The local author will discuss her book “A Quilt of a Different Color” to coincide with the annual quilt show in the Village; 5 p.m.; free; Sunriver Books & Music, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; sunriverbooks.com or 541-593-2525.
Savages Comedy Tour: Portland comedians Nariko Ott, Amanda Arnold and Adam Pasi will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Equality & Justice Mini-Mural Festival: Artists Bekah Badilla, Jessica Amascual and Evan Namkung will paint three different murals expressing their hopes for equality and justice; 8 p.m.; free; Tin Pan Alley, NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend; highdesertmuralfestival.org
Comedy at Craft — Monica Nevi: The touring comedian will perform, featuring Cody Michael; 8-11 p.m.; $15 plus fees in advance, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; bendticket.com
Sunday 8/8
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: An all-levels, all-ages outdoor yoga class will be held. Bring your own yoga mat or towel and water; 9-9:45 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; LOGE Camps, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/wildthingbend or 541-382-4080.
Field of Dreams RC Scale Event: Radio control pilots from across the west coast will attend and compete in this scale event; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; High Desert Sports Complex, 1859 NE Maple Ave, Redmond; fieldofdreamsrc.com
Skills & Ride Mountain Biking Workshop: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Sisters Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh and local produce, honey, meat, bread, handmade items and more; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N Fir Street, Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com
SOLID Book Sale: Featuring a variety of used books over 90% of which will be for sale for $1 to $2. Sunday all books are half off. Masks are required inside the module. Benefiting the Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County; 1-4 p.m.; gold module behind the ball field at Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; literacyindeschutes.org
Sundays with the Yoga Lab: The grounding, all-levels outdoor yoga class will be taught by Yoga Lab owner Ulla Lundgren weekly; 4:30-6 p.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
LGBTQIA+ Relationship Skills Workshop: A weekly workshop for anyone who identifies as LGBTQIA+ will be held; 6-7 p.m.; free; Saving Grace, online; saving-grace.org
New Moon Ceremony: Celebrate the New Moon in Leo and learn healing properties from medicinal plants. Bring a yoga mat or blanket and a journal as well as anything you’d like to place on the altar. Open to all who identify as a woman; 7 p.m.; $22 plus fees; Somewhere That’s Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; bendticket.com
Equality & Justice Mini-Mural Festival: Artists Bekah Badilla, Jessica Amascual and Evan Namkung will paint three different murals expressing their hopes for equality and justice; 8 p.m.; free; Tin Pan Alley, NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend; highdesertmuralfestival.org
Monday 8/9
Not Your Average Book Club: Discussing “Game Changer” by Neal Shusterman; 6-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Monthly Meditation: The monthly meditation class will take place; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $10 suggested donation; Blissful Heart Wellness Center, 45 NW Greeley Ave., Bend; blissful-heart.com or 510-220-2241.
Monday Night at the Movies — ‘Stand By Me’: The 1986 film starring River Phoenix, Wil Wheaton and Kiefer Sutherland will be screened outdoors, bring a blanket or a low-backed chair; 7-10:30 p.m.; $10 adults, $8 children 3-13, under 3 free, tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Tuesday 8/10
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wine on the Deck: A different Willamette Valley winery will be featured each week with an array of small plates created to compliment the wine; 2-6 p.m.; $55 reservations required; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Redmond Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh local produce, bread, honey and other locally made foods and goods; 3-6 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com
Writers Working — Hold Your Doubt Like Gold with Jason Graham: The workshop will focus on protecting artistic vision while developing an ear for critique; 5:30-7 p.m.; free registration required, recording available after session; Deschutes Public Library, online, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org
Body Vox — Pearl Dive Project: Episode 5 of the creative dance project series will be available; $15-$50; Tower Theatre, online; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 8/11
Tea Ceremony — Intro to Chaozhou: Learn about the Chinese tea ceremony and the Western medical analysis of tea and the Chinese philosophy behind it. Limited capacity; 9 a.m.; $36 plus fees; Somewhere That’s Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; bendticket.com
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Raft n’ Brew — Three Creeks Brewing: A guided tour down the Big Eddy on the Deschutes River followed by a complimentary tasting of beers from the Sisters brewery. 21 and over; 4:30 p.m.$69 per person, $483 private raft of up to seven; Sun Country Tours, 531 SW 13th St., Bend; suncountrytours.com
Wednesday Cookouts: Each week a different Northwest brewery will be featured along with a special barbecue menu from the lodge. First come, first served.; 5-7 p.m.; 20; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Family Fun Float: Float along the Deschutes River in Sunriver then enjoy s’mores, games and music at the marina; 5 p.m.; $210 registration required; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Women’s Foundational Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Cascade Lakes Brewing Bend Pub Run: A weekly 3-5 mile group loop run starts and ends at the brewpub; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewing Company, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend
2021 Full Draw Film Tour: Independent films dedicated to archery will be screened; 7 p.m.; $8-$20; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Handsome Naked: The Chicago comedy/hip-hop group will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Pine Theater, 216 N. Main St., Prineville; bendticket.com
Bend Photo Tours — Perseid Meteor Shower Photo Workshop: The tour will travel along the Cascade Lakes Highway for star viewing and photography; 8-11 p.m.; $199; Bend Photo Tours, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; bendphototours.com
Live music
Wednesday 8/4The Diamonds: The classic rock n’ roll band will perform hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s; 6-9 p.m.; free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; crookcountyfoundation.org
StealHead: The local rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com or 541-383-1599.
Summer Sessions — The Silvertone Devils: The country-rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Thursday 8/5Live at the Vineyard — Michael John & Rob Fincham: The local duo will play a variety of hit covers; 5-8 p.m.; $15 advanced tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Munch and Music — The Talbott Brothers: The Portland folk-rock duo will perform; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Live Music Thursdays with JoAnna Lee: The Portland-based singer-songwriter will perform on the patio; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend or 541-382-0002.
Amateur Karaoke League: Sing your heart out in the beer garden, no experience necessary; 6-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
The Uncharted Project: The jazz, R&B and indie folk duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
One Mad Man: The one-man-band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
The Ballybogs: The Irish trad band will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; facebook.com/porterbrewingco
Long Tall Eddy: The local two-piece country-rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/longtalleddie2pieceband or 541-306-6689.
Quattlebaum: The bluegrass-folk band will perform, bring your own beverages; 7-10 p.m.; $15 suggested donation; Mud Lake Studios, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; facebook.com/thewhipoorwillbend or 541-241-8681.
Hobo Johnson: The hip-hop and rap artist will perform; 7:30-11:30 p.m.; $20 plus fees, 21 and over; The Annex at Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Friday 8/6Live at the Vineyard — Reno & Cindy: The local duo will perform a variety of covers; 6-9 p.m.; $10 adults, children 12 and under free, tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Music on the Lawn — LeftSlide: The local rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Trainwreck: The dance cover band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/trainwreckbend
Loose Platoon: The local Americana, blues and rock group will perform on the plaza; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-728-0066.
Summer Sessions — Brave New World CD Release Show: The rock band will perform selections from their new album; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Summer Nights Series with Kelcey Lassen: The folk singer-songwriter will perform; 7-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; $10 plus fees; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Superball: The classic rock band will perform hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s; 8-10 p.m.; $10 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 8/7Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; noon; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waypointbbc
8th Annual Music on the Water-The Abluestics: The local blues band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Safe Summer Nights Concert Series — Orbit: Listen to the band while enjoying full-sized cocktails from the distillery; 5-8 p.m.; $15-$25; 19330 Pinehurst Rd, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; eventbrite.com
Superball: The classic rock band will perform hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s; 6-9 p.m.; free; Pump House Bar & Grill, 8320 N. U.S. Highway 97, Terrebonne; facebook.com/pumphouseterrebonne
Live at the Vineyard — Big River Band: The classic rock and country band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $20 adults, $10 children 12 and under, tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Thump Lot Party — Jeshua Marshall & Danny Attack: The local singer-songwriters will perform. Proceeds from concert will go to supporting the development of local musicians through the FVZZ Records nonprofit; 6-9 p.m.; $15 in advance, pay what you can at the door; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; facebook.com/thumpcoffee
Music on the Lawn — Travis Ehrenstrom & Friends: The local folk singer-songwriter will perform with special guests; 6 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock artist will perform on the restaurant’s patio; 6-8:30 p.m.; $5 cover; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/sistersdepot
Old Revival: The roots-rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $10 plus fees; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Summer Sessions — Shady GroOove: The multi-genre band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Shenandoah: The country band will perform at the Crook County Fair fair; 7-9 p.m.; free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 S Main St, Prineville; facebook.com/crook.co.fairgrounds
Summer Nights Series with Mike Wayock: The local guitarist and vocalist will perform a variety of music; 7-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Oregon Fryer: The blues-rock band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Braving the Fall: The local rock band will perform covers and original songs; 8 p.m.-midnight; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 U.S. Highway 97, Redmond; facebook.com/bravingthefall
Mienne: The Portland DJ will spin a selection of dance music. Featuring Loopacabra and DJ Chellybean; 8-10 p.m.; $5 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com
Shane Osborn: The local musician will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Washed in Black: The Seattle-based Pearl Jam tribute band will perform, 21 and over; 8-11 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com
Sunday 8/8Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; 4-6 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waypointbbc
Silvertone Devils: The roots-rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Monday 8/9Open Mic Mondays: Local singers, musicians, poets, storytellers or comedians can perform a short piece for the weekly open mic; 6-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Big Lawn Series: Each week a regional touring artist will play on the lodge’s lawn; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Back to the Grind with BAMM: The local roots band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Tuesday 8/10Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waypointbbc
Storyteller’s Open Mic: A weekly open mic night hosted by Bill Powers will be held. Sign ups begin at 5 p.m. for 10 minutes slots; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-728-0066.
Wednesday 8/11Music on the Green — Erin Cole-Baker: The local folk singer-songwriter will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
High Street Band: The party band will perform dance hits from the ‘70s to today’s Top 40; 6-8 p.m.; free; Pioneer Park, 450 NE Third St., Prineville; crookcountyfoundation.org
Summer Sessions — Leadbetter Band: The rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Agent Orange: The punk/surf rock band will perform with special guest Spice Pistols; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
