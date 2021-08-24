Wednesday 8/25
Tea Ceremony — Intro to Chaozhou: Learn about the Chinese tea ceremony and the Western medical analysis of tea and the Chinese philosophy behind it. Limited capacity; 9 a.m.; $36 plus fees; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; bendticket.com
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Raft n' Brew — Immersion Brewing: A guided tour down the Big Eddy on the Deschutes River followed by a complimentary tasting of beers from the Redmond brewery. 21 and over; 4:30 p.m.$69 per person, $483 private raft of up to seven; Sun Country Tours, 531 SW 13th St., Bend; suncountrytours.com
Wednesday Cookouts: Each week a different Northwest brewery will be featured along with a special barbecue menu from the lodge. First come, first served; 5-7 p.m.; 20; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Family Fun Float: Float along the Deschutes River in Sunriver then enjoy s'mores, games and music at the marina; 5 p.m.; $210 registration required; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Zoom in on Canning Tomatoes and Tomato Products: Learn how to can home-grown or purchased tomatoes safely in a live, interactive session; 6-8 p.m.; Free must register by noon Aug. 25; Oregon State University, online; extension.oregonstate.edu
Adult Dodgeball: Our dodgeball community is open to all skills, abilities, genders, and competitiveness. Learn how to play, or hone your skills: there’s a game for everyone; 6:30-8 p.m.; $5; The Pavilion Bend, 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-389-7588.
Know Strings — Aerial Silks Performance: Enjoy the mesmerizing art of aerial silks with Central Oregon Aerial Arts; 7-8 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org
Thursday 8/26
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Kanken Art with Megan Myers: The local artist will paint Kanken bags to the first eight customers to purchase a pack. Myers will also have prints and other pieces available for purchase outside the store; noon-3 p.m.; 830 NW Wall St, Bend, OR 97703-2715, United States, Bend; facebook.com
Write-On! Live — Fan Fiction: Explore fan fiction writing to keep your favorite stories alive; 4-5 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; host5.evanced.info or 541-617-7050.
Know Strings — Dan Luce, An Evening Behind the Strings: Master Puppeteer Daniel Luce shares the story of his artistic journey and demonstrates his extraordinary puppet creations. Opportunity for audience Q&A with the artist; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, 507 NW Wall, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-350-3537.
Building 101 — Navigating the Path to Custom: Learn about Adair Homes' building process, and get started down the road to your dream home; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Adair Homes — Central Oregon, 3853 SW 21st St., Suite 101, Redmond; adairhomes.com or 541-382-4068.
History Pub — Celebrating 100 Years of Drake and Shevlin Parks: Deschutes County Historical Society Board Member Mike Berry will present on the creation of the Bend parks and how residents planned for nurturing open community spaces; 7-8 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St Francis School — Father Luke's Room, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com
Movies in the Park — ‘Zootopia’: The outdoor series will continue with a showing of the 2016 animated film; 8 p.m.; free; Kiwanis Park, 800 SE Centennial St., Bend; bendfilm.org
Friday 8/27
Friday Morning Creekside Yoga: Annie Wilson will lead an all-level yoga class along the creek with music from her vinyl collection playing. Drop-in or sign up in advance by DMing @yogawithannie on Instagram; 10-11 a.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
4th Friday: Visit the art galleries of Sisters for art, music, demonstrations and more; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters, 252 West Hood Avenue, Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-719-8581.
COMAG Metal Arts show: Central Oregon Metal Arts Guild's Annual show; noon-8 p.m.; free; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend; facebook.com or 541-382-8436.
Flying Legends of Victory Tour: Tour the authentic B-17 "Sentimental Journey" leading up to and during the Airshow of the Cascades. Rides also available Friday through Sunday, must pre-book; 1-10 p.m.; $10 per person for ground tour, $425-$850 for ride ticket; Erickson Aircraft Collection, 2408 NW Berg Drive, Madras; azcaf.org
Airshow of the Cascades: The 20th anniversary of the airshow will include fireworks, a car show, live music and airplane and helicopter rides available; 2-11 p.m.; $20 adults per day, $32 two day pass, $6/10 youth 6-12; Airshow of the Cascades, 2028 NW Berg Drive, Madras; cascadeairshow.com
Finding Peace — Fire & Water: Fused glass artist, Mel Archer and award-winning watercolorist, Terri Dill-Simpson, will host a reception of their work with 50% of the sale proceeds to be donated to the Santiam Canyon Wildfire Relief Fund; 3-7 p.m.; free; The Cindy and Duncan Campbell Gallery, Sisters Art Works Building, 204 W. Adams Avenue, Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979.
Gravity Race Series: A series of six races will be held featuring men's, women's and youth divisions and a live DJ playing during each race, prizes awarded to top finishers of each division; 3:30-7 p.m.; $15 adults, $10 youths 16 and under; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Beer Wars: The brewery's team will face off for bragging rights and titles for Best Session, IPA and wildcard beers with the audience judging the brews in a blind taste test. Also featuring a War of Wings where chefs will duke it out for the best wings also in a blind tasteoff; 5-9 p.m.; $10 includes custom snifter and five tasting tokens; 10 Barrel Brewing Co. — Westside, The, Bend; facebook.com or 541-241-7733.
Community Square Dance Party: Learn easy square dance moves; 6-7 p.m.; free; Pine Forest Grange, 63214 Boyd Acres Road, Bend or 541-382-7014.
Movies in the Park — 'Wonder Woman 1984': The recent installment of the superhero franchise will be screened on the outdoor screen; 7-10 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; visitprineville.org
Comedy at Silver Moon — Galyn Nash: The touring comedian/podcaster will perform. 21 and over; 8 p.m.; $15 in advance plus fees, $20 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 8/28
NorthWest Crossing Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally grown produce, wine, spirits, jam, honey, handmade items, local vendors, food trucks, live music and more; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com
Sunriver Nature Center Bird Walk: Tom Lawler, expert birder and nature photographer, will lead small groups around Sunriver's wetlands, meadows and forests to find a variety of birdlife that surrounds the Nature Center; 8:30-11:30 a.m.; $10 registration required; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: An all-levels, all-ages yoga session will be held; 9-9:45 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; Deschutes Brewery, 399 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; facebook.com or 541-385-8606.
Flying Legends of Victory Tour: Tour the authentic B-17 "Sentimental Journey" leading up to and during the Airshow of the Cascades. Rides also available Friday through Sunday, must pre-book; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; $10 per person for ground tour, $425-$850 for ride ticket; Erickson Aircraft Collection, 2408 NW Berg Drive, Madras; azcaf.org
Airshow of the Cascades: The 20th anniversary of the airshow will include fireworks, a car show, live music and airplane and helicopter rides available; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; $20 adults per day, $32 two day pass, $6/10 youth 6-12; Airshow of the Cascades, 2028 NW Berg Drive, Madras; cascadeairshow.com
CROP Farmers Market: The weekly market features regional and local produce, meat, honey, handmade items and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, NE Fourth and Court streets, Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org
COMAG Metal Arts show: Central Oregon Metal Arts Guild's Annual show; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend; facebook.com or 541-382-8436.
Downtown Bend Artisans Market: Local artisans and makers will set up weekly to sell their handmade items, art, jewelry and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Bend-La Pine Schools Administration Building Parking Lot, 520 NW Wall St., Bend; centraloregonsaturdaymarket.com or 541-383-6000.
Battle Buddies of Central Oregon Sixth Annual BBQ: The annual barbecue will benefit the nonprofit dedicated to providing veterans with canine companions will also include raffles, giveaways and shopping, candle making demonstrations and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Farmer's Co-Op and Antique Mall, 106 SE Evergreen Ave., Suite A, Redmond; facebook.com
Reflection of History — An Architectural Tour: A guided tour through the Drake Park Neighborhood Historic District where participants will learn about the architectural styles represented as well as the history of the area; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $5 registration required; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Redmond Pup Crawl: Stroll through a few of Redmond's dog-friendly patios and learn about local animal organizations and meet their adoptable, complete a punch card and be entered for a prize. Visit Baldy's BBQ, Initiative Brewing, Jersey Boys Pizzeria, Kobold Brewing, Westside Local and Wild Ride Brewing; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; throughout Redmond, various locations, Redmond; facebook.com
Kokedama Workshop: Learn to create Kokedama, an ornamental Japanese plant that makes a great centerpiece or window display; noon-1p.m.; $30 plus fees; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second Street, Bend; bendticket.com
Soul of the City — A History of Drake Park: Celebrate the park’s centennial with a guided tour along the iconic Mirror Pond; 2:30-3:30 p.m.; $5 registration required; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org
High Desert Rendezvous: The annual fundraiser will be held virtually and include live and silent auctions, raffle and more; 7-8 p.m.; sponsorships available, registration required; High Desert Museum, Virtual online; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Argentine Tango Milonga: A social evening of dancing held monthly; 7:30-10 p.m.; $7; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend
Comedy at Craft — Galyn Nash: The comedian/podcaster will perform. Featuring Dom Pierno and hosted by Katy Ipock, 18 and over; 8-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees in advance, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; bendticket.com
Sunday 8/29
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: An all-levels, all-ages outdoor yoga class will be held. Bring your own yoga mat or towel and water; 9-9:45 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; LOGE Camps, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com or 541-382-4080.
Tea Ceremony — Intro to Chaozhou: Learn about the Chinese tea ceremony and the Western medical analysis of tea and the Chinese philosophy behind it. Limited capacity; 9 a.m.; $36 plus fees; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; bendticket.com
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
COMAG Metal Arts show: Central Oregon Metal Arts Guild's Annual show; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend; facebook.com or 541-382-8436.
Sisters Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh and local produce, honey, meat, bread, handmade items and more; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters
Flying Legends of Victory Tour: Tour the authentic B-17 "Sentimental Journey" leading up to and during the Airshow of the Cascades. Rides also available Friday through Sunday, must pre-book; 2-6 p.m.; $10 per person for ground tour, $425-$850 for ride ticket; Erickson Aircraft Collection, 2408 NW Berg Drive, Madras; azcaf.org
MountainStar's Birdies 4 Babies: The fundraiser for the organizations' child abuse prevention efforts will feature a 9-hole alternate-shot golf scramble tournament of 8 person teams, online auction and more; 2-7:30 p.m.; $125 for the tournament, livestream is free; Broken Top Club & Virtually, 62000 Broken Top Drive, Bend; mtstar.org or 541-383-0868.
Sundays with the Yoga Lab: The grounding, all-levels outdoor yoga class will be taught by Yoga Lab owner Ulla Lundgren weekly; 4:30-6 p.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Monday 8/30
Poetry Slam 'Express Yourself': An evening of poetry, expression and friendly competition. Local writers, readers and word-lovers can present poetry during the slam and potentially win prizes for their reading; 6-8 p.m.; register for a 5 minute slot; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-388-8331.
Monday Meditation with Cathleen: Guided meditation will be held Virtually on Zoom during COVID; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; The Blissful Heart Wellness Center, 45 NW Greeley Ave, Bend
Monday Night at the Movies — 'Grease': Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the projected showing of "Grease" on the huge blow-up screen. Movie starts at dusk; 7-10:30 p.m.; $8-$10 plus fees, children 3 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Tuesday 8/31
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wine on the Deck: A different Willamette Valley winery will be featured each week with an array of small plates created to compliment the wine; 2-6 p.m.; $55 reservations required; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Redmond Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh local produce, bread, honey and other locally made foods and goods; 3-6 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com
Know Strings — Creating a Rod-Marionette: Master Puppeteer Dan Luce guides participants to the creation of their very own "Rod-Marionette." Participants work from a kit of prepared materials provided by the artist. Registration required; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, 507 NW Wall, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.
Tuesday Night Bingo Night: The weekly bingo game will benefit the Redmond Senior Center; 6-8 p.m.; $5 plus fees; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com
Wednesday 9/1
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Wednesday Cookouts: Each week a different Northwest brewery will be featured along with a special barbecue menu from the lodge. First come, first served; 5-7 p.m.; 20; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Family Fun Float: Float along the Deschutes River in Sunriver then enjoy s'mores, games and music at the marina; 5 p.m.; $210 registration required; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Dance with the Elements — Outside: Dance outside with others, facilitated support to help you tune in to your body and let go of what you think "dance" should look like; 6-7:15 p.m.; Free registration required; location given at registration, northwest, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Fiction Book Club: Discussing “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online or 541-306-6564.
Adult Dodgeball: Our dodgeball community is open to all skills, abilities, genders, and competitiveness. Learn how to play, or hone your skills: there’s a game for everyone; 6:30-8 p.m.; $5; The Pavilion Bend, 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-389-7588.
Live Music
Wednesday 8/25
Music on the Green — Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, 333 SW 15th St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Victory Swig: The local rhythmic folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop, Terrebonne; facebook.com
Summer Sessions — The Soul Providers: The local soul, funk and R&B band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com or 541-639-4776.
Thursday 8/26
Live at the Vineyard — Michael John & Rob Fincham: The local musicians will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, free for children 12 and under, tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Live Music Thursdays: Local musicians will perform weekly at the distillery; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; facebook.com
The Ballybogs: The Irish trad band will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; facebook.com
Dirty Heads & Sublime with Rome and Hirie: The summer concert series continues with reggae, hip-hop and rock music from Dirty Heads and Sublime with Rome. Low-profile chairs allowed; 6 p.m.; $49.50 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Amateur Karaoke League: Sing your heart out in the beer garden, no experience necessary; 6-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com
Shady GroOove: The band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Singer Songwriter Thursday — Shane Brown: The Pacific Northwest musician will perform on the restaurant's patio; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com
Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles: The country music singer-songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; $30 plus fees. Children under 3 free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; bendticket.com
Thursdays with the Suttle Lodge Silvertones: The bluegrass, honky tonk and folk band will perform weekly at the lodge; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters
Friday 8/27
Electric Love Mana — Fest: DJs from the Pacific Northwest will play a variety of music including a silent disco party; 6-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com
Burnin' Moonlight on the Patio: The bluegrass band will perform at the steakhouse; 6-8 p.m.; free; Tumalo Feed Co., 64619 U.S. Highway 20, Bend or 541-382-2202.
Eric Leadbetter Band: The local rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com or 541-388-8331.
Live at the Vineyard — Superball: The local classic rock band will play hits from the '70s; 6-9 p.m.; $20 plus fees, $10 children 12 and under, tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Live Music on the Lawn — 3 of We: The local jazz-rock trio performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 6-10 p.m.; free; Hop & Brew, 523 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; facebook.com
Maxwell Friedman Group: The neo-jazz/funk group will perform; 6:30-10 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com or 541-728-0066.
Odds and Sods (The Who Tribute): The band will be playing top tracks and a short Tommy set at Hardtails; 7-10 p.m.; free; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; hardtailsoregon.com
Summer Nights Series — Loose Platoon: The blues-rock band will perform in the beer garden; 7-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com
Lisa Landucci: The country artist will perform classic hits from days gone by; 7-9 p.m.; free; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; facebook.com
Cocktail Cabaret — Duets: Duet interpretations of popular songs will be performed; 8 p.m.; $20 plus fees.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Bachelor Beats: A live DJ will perform at the West Village stage at Mt. Bachelor; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Saturday 8/28
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; noon-2 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com
Tumalo Jam: The second annual concert includes live music, dancing, drinks and food trucks and benefits Cascades Theatrical Company. Limited tickets available; noon-6 p.m.; $25 per person, children under 12 free; private residence, 65125 Hunnell Road, Tumalo; cascadestheatrical.org
Know Strings — Sweet Whiskey Lips Performs: Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and enjoy an hour of music by local alt-country trio; 1-2 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Leftslide Live: The local rock band will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com or 541-388-8331.
Eighth Annual Music on the Water — Rubbah Tree: The reggae band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Safe Summer Nights — Shady GroOove: The local jam rock band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 general admission, $25 ticket for two, plus fees; Crater Lake Spirits Distillery Tasting Room, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; eventbrite.com
Odds and Sods (The Who Tribute): The band will be playing top tracks and a short Tommy set; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Bite, 19860 7th st, Bend; thebitetumalo.com
Live at the Vineyard — Magical Mystery Four: The Beatles tribute band will perform. Advanced purchase required; 6-9 p.m.; $20 plus fees, $10 children 12 and under; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts: The northwest party band will perform hits from the '60s and beyond; 6-10 p.m.; free; Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Terrebonne; johnnylimbo.com
Live Music on the Lawn — JuJu Eyeball: The local Beatles tribute band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Gabrial Sweyn: The folk, blues and country artist will perform in the courtyard; 6-8:30 p.m.; $5 cover; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com
Summer Sessions — G Bots and The Journeymen: The local soul-rock quartet will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com or 541-639-4776.
Hip Hop Night feat. Tyler Martian and Guests: The local hip-hop artist will perform along with The Clumzys, Northorn Lights, Tobias Malachi and Tony.Has; 7-11 p.m.; $10 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com or 541-388-8331.
Summer Sizzle — Spencer Snyder One Mad Man: The local loopster, one-man-band will perform in the beer garden; 7-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com
Eli Seth Liberman: The local musician will perform on the outdoor deck; 7-10 p.m.; free; Shandy's, 52510 U.S. Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com
Union Road: The country band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; $15 plus fees; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com
Blackflowers Blacksun: The blues-rock band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $5 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
David Miller: The local musician will perform at the bar; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Unchained: The Van Halen tribute band will perform. 21 and over, low-profile chairs encouraged; 8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com
Sunday 8/29
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; 4-6 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com
Modest Mouse: The summer concert series will continue with the indie-rock band featuring special guest The Districts. Low-profile chairs allowed. Doors at 4:30; 6 p.m.; $49.50 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Larkspur Stand: The band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
The Jacob Jolliff Band: The bluegrass group will perform with special guest Jenner Fox Band. Doors at 6 p.m; 6-9 p.m.; $15 in advance, $20 at the door; Sisters Saloon, 190 E Cascade Ave, Sisters; sisterssaloon.net
Monday 8/30
Big Lawn Series: Each week a regional touring artist will play on the lodge's lawn; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Back to the Grind with The Bluegrass Collective: The bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; facebook.com
Tuesday 8/31
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com
Storyteller's Open Mic: A weekly open mic night hosted by Bill Powers will be held. Sign ups begin at 5 p.m. for 10 minutes slots; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com or 541-728-0066.
Keith Greeninger: The singer-songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; $20 plus fees.; Angeline's Bakery & Cafe, 121 W. Main Ave., Sisters; bendticket.com or 541-549-9122.
Ukulele Meet Up Nights: Ukulele jam session, rentals and instructions; 7:30 p.m.; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com
Clear Summer Nights — Chicago: The classic rock band will perform. Doors at 5:30 p.m; 7:30 p.m.$68 plus fees; Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; clearsummernights.com or 541-385-3062.
Wednesday 9/1
Austin Quattlebaum, Superball: The folk and bluegrass musician will perform followed by the local classic rock group on the outdoor stage as part of the Descend on Bend van life festival kickoff party; 6-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com or 541-639-4776.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.