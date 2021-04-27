With Deschutes and Crook counties re-entering the Extreme Risk level, events may be cancelled on short notice. Please check with event websites for up to date information.
Wednesday 4/28
Foley Waters Hike: We will follow lesser-known paths with a bit of cross country travel, looking at spring plants, a fraudulent gold mine, and local geology; 9 a.m.-noon; registration required; Steelhead Falls Trailhead, River Road, Crooked River Ranch; eventbrite.com
Find your Zoom Zen: The Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to take a deep breath, relax and zestfully find your Zoom zen; noon-1 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/770774-0 or 971-282-3970.
Calling in Courage: A movement and dance experience to bolster your courage; 12:30-12:55 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/773668-0 or 541-948-7015.
Latinx Fiesta — Skirt Technique Workshop: Renee Gonzalez leads the workshop on some regional Mexican folk dances diving into the storytelling and traditions within the dances and more; 4-5 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/773993-0 or 541-383-7700.
Poetry Night at Sisters Depot: Local poets will present their works; 5-7 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/767931-0
Women's Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/767651-2 or 541-728-7878.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773416-0 or 541-388-4998.
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: Discussing “The Story of Arthur Truluv” by Elizabeth Berg; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/753635-0 or 541-306-6564.
Author Event — Rick McIntyre and Kira Cassidy in Conversation: The authors will discuss their books on the wolves of Yellowstone National Park; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/770407-1 or 541-549-0866.
Thursday 4/29
Latinx Fiesta — Pinata Making: The prerecorded class available to watch anytime will guide viewers on how to make a pinata; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/773998-0 or 541-383-7700.
Tam-A-Lau Trail Hike: This guided hike will offer spectacular views of Lake Billy Chinook and the entire Cascade range; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; registration required; Tam-a-láu Loop Hike, Cove Palisades State Park, Culver; eventbrite.com
Spring Makers Market: The marketplace will feature 25 local crafters and vendors selling handmade goods including quilts, candles, jewelry and candies; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Bend Factory Outlet Stores, 61334 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/773460-0 or 541-382-4736.
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile weekly run along the river trail will take place. Social distancing must be observed at all times. Limited to 25 runners; 6-8 p.m.; Zpizza Tap Room, 1082 SW Yates Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774039-0
Take Back the Night Online: The event to bring awareness to sexual violence and provide support for survivors to conclude April's Sexual Assault Awareness Month, as well as practical calls-to-action for our community; 6-8 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/773471-0 or 541-382-9227.
Novel Idea Trivia: A virtual trivia night on the two novels highlighted for the Deschutes Public Library's Novel Idea, "The Other Americans" and "Front Desk"; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/773354-0 or 541-312-1081.
Trivia Night: The twice-weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/769765-0
Let's Talk About Community Food: Orlando Martín López Gómez will talk about issues faced across North America regarding food security, including community solutions; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/762749-1 or 541-390-3572.
Zoom Author Event — "Day Hiking Mount Hood" by Eli Boschetto: Join Mountaineers Books author Eli Boschetto on a scenic trail tour to some of the mountain’s most breathtaking locations; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/752567-0 or 541-306-6564.
Books in Common NW — Kim Stafford, Kathleen Flenniken and Sy Hoahwah: The three poets will share their art, philosophy and work through the virtual discussion; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/770410-1 or 541-549-0866.
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery's patio. Teams of up to eight are welcome to reserve a table for a $20 deposit (returned when the team is there) otherwise, first come, first served; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/769767-0 or 541-388-8331.
Friday 4/30
Spring Makers Market: The marketplace will feature 25 local crafters and vendors selling handmade goods including quilts, candles, jewelry and candies; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Bend Factory Outlet Stores, 61334 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/773478-0 or 541-382-4736.
Stan Pulliam Listening Tour: The Mayor of Sandy will be in Central Oregon conducting as part of his gubernatorial exploratory campaign; 2 p.m; Foundry Four Coffee + Whiskey, 129 NW Fourth St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/771714-0 or 541-908-9011.
Healing Trauma Conference: The third annual conference will explore how trauma can affect both inner and outer worlds including mental, emotional, spiritual, physical, nutritional and social health; 4 p.m. through May 2; $99; online; go.evvnt.com/769835-1
Happy Hour Trail Ride 'n Skills: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6 p.m.; $75; new trail each week, around Bend, Bend; go.evvnt.com/767661-2 or 541-728-7878.
Beginning West Coast Swing and Practica: Learn the basics of the swing style including the left and right side passes and the sugar push. After the lesson will be an open social dance; 7-10 p.m.; $10; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/770437-0 or 541-401-1635.
Saturday 5/1
Annual Upscale Multi-Family Garage Sale: The annual sale features over 35 tables set up featuring various second-hand items. Masks are required, bring your own mask; 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; River Run Lodge, 1730 Blue Heron, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/773396-0 or 541-548-9300.
CORK Saturday Long Run: A weekly group run for all paces. Social distancing observed at all times, limited to 25 runners; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774043-0
Farmer's & Artisan's Market: Handmade and homegrown items will be sold by local vendors and makers; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Old Fire Hall, 6730 SW Shad Road, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/765800-0
Raku May Art Sale: The art sale hosted by the Raku Artists of Central Oregon features pottery, painting and jewelry made by local artists; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/774035-0
Spring Makers Market: The marketplace will feature 25 local crafters and vendors selling handmade goods including quilts, candles, jewelry and candies; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Bend Factory Outlet Stores, 61334 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/773480-0 or 541-382-4736.
Justy's Jelly & Friends Spring Open House: The jelly shop will host other artisans with hand crafted gifts, foods, garden starts, soaps and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Justy's Jelly, 836 SW 12th St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/773521-0
Saturday Market: The market will feature local makers and vendors selling handmade goods, vintage items and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Cornering and Switchbacks Clinic: The clinic will work on dialing in body position on the bike and understanding how to handle different types of corners; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/767663-2 or 541-728-7878.
Gardening at the Miller Ranch: Come out to the ranch to help the Miller family hand plow the garden, plant potatoes and learn how they get their plants and seeds; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; High Desert Museum, 59800 U.S. 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/739215-0
Outdoor Vintage Pop Up Market: The bridal shop will host five local vintage shops selling home goods, clothing and art; noon-4 p.m.; Bespoke Bride | Bend Bridal Shop, 555 NW Arizona Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/774066-0 or 541-647-1800.
Artist Meet and Greet — Natalie Puls: The artist will be on-site to walk through the gallery featuring her work and answer questions; noon-4 p.m.; Box Factory, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774057-0 or 541-330-0025.
Legend Cider Co. Farmers Market: The bimonthly market will feature local crafters, growers and more; noon-5 p.m.; Legend Cider Company, 52670 Highway 97, La Pine; go.evvnt.com/773445-0 or 503-893-5853.
Stan Pulliam Listening Tour: The Mayor of Sandy will be in Central Oregon conducting as part of his gubernatorial exploratory campaign; 1-3 p.m; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/771714-0 or 541-908-9011.
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Bike Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/767665-2 or 541-728-7878.
A Novel Idea 2021 Youth Author Kelly Yang: Join award-winning author Kelly Yang for a live presentation about her book Front Desk, the Novel Idea 2021 Youth Edition selection; 4-5 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/773371-0 or 541-312-1032.
Stan Pulliam Listening Tour: The Mayor of Sandy will be in Central Oregon conducting as part of his gubernatorial exploratory campaign; 6-8 p.m; Kevista Coffee, 130 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/771714-0 or 541-908-9011.
Sunday 5/2
Raku May Art Sale: The art sale hosted by the Raku Artists of Central Oregon features pottery, painting and jewelry made by local artists; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/774076-0
Spring Makers Market: The marketplace will feature 25 local crafters and vendors selling handmade goods including quilts, candles, jewelry and candies; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Bend Factory Outlet Stores, 61334 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/773482-0 or 541-382-4736.
Skills and Ride Clinic: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/766496-1 or 541-728-7878.
Sunday Brunch and Trivia: Brunch favorites will be available at the food carts while the trivia game will take place. Limited seating available; noon-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/769770-0
Living with Wildfires — Community Discussion: Share your experiences with wildfires and their effects in our virtual discussion. Talk with other members of our community. Ask questions about this upcoming fire season. Learn what you need to know; 2-3 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/771769-0 or 561-329-7873.
A Novel Idea Author Laila Lalami: The author of “The Other Americans” discusses her work with local creative Jason Graham; 4-5 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/773382-0 or 541-312-1032.
Soul in Motion Sunday Gathering: Mindful movement and dance, this event will be focused on embodying courage, looking at how to step more into your own strength and authenticity; 6:30-7:45 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/773666-2 or 541-948-7015.
Monday 5/3
Candidate Forum — Redmond School District Board Positions 3, 4: The League of Women Voters will host a forum with candidates for the school board positions; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/769799-0
Rethink Food Waste — Preparing Parts and Pieces: Food maestros Linda Ly and Bryan Mayer will talk about their professional experience in preparing and cooking the whole organism. A live Spanish interpreter will be present; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/773466-1 or 503-734-9043.
Trivia Night: The twice-weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773420-0
Virtual Natural History Pub — The Camp Carson Mining District: Professor of anthropology at Eastern Oregon University, Linda Reed-Jerofke, Ph.D., will discuss archaeological work undertaken in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/739233-1
Tuesday 5/4
Candidate Forum — Redmond School District Board Positions 1, 2: The League of Women Voters will host a forum with the candidates for the school district positions; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/769803-0
Cinco de Mayo — Celebrating Mexican Identity: Anna (Melendez) Johnson shares the history and traditions of Cinco de Mayo; 6-6:45 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/773386-0 or 541-312-1032.
Tuesday Night Trivia: A weekly trivia night will be held. Masks and social distancing required, free to play, winners can receive gift cards; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/773424-0 or 541-527-4380.
Get Confident — Safety and Judgment for Outdoor Adventurers: The online class will cover the ten essentials resources for hiking and emergency supplies with mock scenarios to practice decision making and more; 7-8:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/773515-1 or 503-446-0803.
Wednesday 5/5
Hollywood Road Hike: Enjoy local color, history and geocaching on this leisurely paced hike with great views of the Crooked River Canyon; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; registration required; Ranch Chapel Parking Lot, 5060 SW Clubhouse Road, Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
Teen Yoga Series: We will explore yoga, breathing techniques, sound healing, meditation, journaling, and building routines that will encourage a peaceful and happy life.; 3:30-4:30 p.m.; Namaspa Yoga & Massage, 1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/766829-0
This Too Shall Pass — Lessons in Resiliency: Hear powerful lessons learned from older adults about resiliency and peace during unsettling times; 4-5 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/769136-1 or 541-312-1029.
Women's Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/767652-2 or 541-728-7878.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773525-0 or 541-388-4998.
Current Fiction Book Club: Discussing “The Thirty Names of Night” by Zeyn Joukhadar; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/769978-0 or 541-306-6564.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.