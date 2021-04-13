Wednesday 4/14
Knapweed Removal Work Party: If you feel ready for a meaningful challenge, join this remote area spotted knapweed removal project near the Middle Deschutes River; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; registration required; 71170 NW Lower Bridge Way, Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
Environmental Pet Allergies — A Deep Dive Discussion: Join Dermatologist Dr. Jennifer Bentley to learn more about your pet's environmental allergies and how they contribute to the syndrome of Atopic Dermatitis; 4-4:15 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/765778-0 or 541-210-9200.
Volunteer Central Oregon Board Fair: Forty Central Oregon nonprofit organizations will be offering opportunities for community members check out how to serve on their boards of directors and leadership committees; 4-6 p.m.; Central Oregon, Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson Counties; go.evvnt.com/756423-0 or 541-280-5757.
REDI News & Brews: REDI News & Brews is an annual networking and investor outreach event that showcases the work REDI does for the Redmond community; 4:30-6 p.m.; $5 to $20; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; eventbrite.com
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: Participants in the weekly 3 to 5 mile run from the pub will receive a free pint afterwards. Bring a mask and maintain social distancing; 5:45-7:45 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/765686-0 or 541-388-4998.
Country Dance Lesson/Line Dance: Award-winning dancer and choreographer Jordan Hunt will be teaching country dances in the outdoor space, dress warmly, no outside food or beverages allowed; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/765713-1 or 541-527-4345.
Classics Book Club: Please join us for Classics Book Club. We will be discussing House Made of Dawn by N Scott Momaday.; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/753628-0 or 541-306-6564.
Wine-O Bingo at Sisters Depot: As always, reservations strongly encouraged. Sisters Depot follows all guidelines for social distancing. Please wear your mask; 6:30-8 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/763814-0
Thursday 4/15
City Club Forum — Envision Better Aging: A discussion on how the community can fit the needs of an aging population; noon-1 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/764499-0
On The Couch with Kelly Corrigan — An Evening of Connection and Conversation: Join 4-time New York Times bestselling author of the upcoming book, "Hello World" and host of the "Kelly Wonders" podcast and "Tell Me More" PBS Series; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $50; online; go.evvnt.com/759198-1 or 510-593-8844.
Reaping What You Sow — Refugee Caravans at the U.S.-Mexico Border: Tom O'Keefe of Stanford's Center for Latin American Studies will explore how U.S. policies and interventions have shaped the current immigration crisis; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/765599-1 or 541-312-1032.
CORK Thursday Run: The weekly 3-5 mile run will take place. Runners must maintain social distance on the route and wear masks when entering any indoor space. Limited to 25 participants; 6-8 p.m.; Zpizza Tap Room, 1082 SW Yates Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/763809-0
Thursday Trivia Night: The weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/762051-0
Books in Common NW — Ethan Rutherford in Conversation with Paul Yoon: Rutherford will share his new short story collection, "Farthest South"; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/762712-1 or 541-549-0866.
Oh Yess — A Monthly Night OUT: A monthly LGBT night to gather, meet and support those in the community will be held. 21 and over; 7-10 p.m.; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/766417-0 or 458-206-0588.
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery's patio. Teams of up to eight are welcome to reserve a table for a $20 deposit (returned when the team is there) otherwise, first come, first served; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/762050-0 or 541-388-8331.
Friday 4/16
Earth Day Goosechase: Download the GooseChase app and select the Earth Day 2021 game and complete missions to win local outdoor experiences; open through April 25; online; go.evvnt.com/766478-0 or 541-385-6908.
Spirit of the Enneagram: A two-day online workshop that explores the nine personality types of the Enneagram; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through April 17; $250; online; go.evvnt.com/747107-1 or 541-383-4179.
Happy Hour Trail Ride 'n Skills: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6 p.m.; $75; new trail each week, around Bend; go.evvnt.com/766487-1 or 541-728-7878.
Beginning West Coast Swing and Practica: Learn the basics of the swing style including the left and right side passes and the sugar push. After the lesson will be an open social dance; 7-10 p.m.; $10; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/762789-0 or 541-401-1635.
Saturday 4/17
BOH Job Fair: The pub is hiring for all back of house positions, complimentary burritos, coffee and beer for anyone who comes in with a resume; 8:30-10 a.m.; 10 Barrel Brewing West Side, 1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/765665-0 or 541-678-5228.
Big Wave Challenge: Skiers and snowboarders can ride the special "wave" course on Midway Run with no formal judged event this year. Fundraiser for Pat Malendoski will be held with an auction and Aloha Bags for sale; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through April 25; Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort, 13000 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/766427-0 or 541-382-1709.
Farmer's & Artisan's Market: Handmade and homegrown items will be sold by local vendors and makers; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Old Fire Hall, 6730 SW Shad Road, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/765769-0
Wes Knodel Gun Show: The gun and knife show features a variety of local and regional vendors; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; $8; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/765631-0 or 503-363-9564.
CORK Saturday Long Run: A group 5-8 mile run will take place, limited to 25 participants to ensure social distancing; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW. York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/763810-0
Spring Gardening Seminar — Practical Irrigation: The seminar hosted by OSU Extension Service and presented by the Central Oregon Master Gardener Association will include information on irrigation; 10-11 a.m.; $5; online; go.evvnt.com/758725-1 or 541-548-6088.
Cornering and Switchbacks Clinic: The clinic will work on dialing in body position on the bike and understanding how to handle different types of corners; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/766494-1 or 541-728-7878.
Earth Day Spring Cleaning: Volunteers will be tasked with picking up garbage, painting over graffiti, pressure washing and more to clean up downtown alleyways with the potential to host future pop up events; noon-4 p.m.; Downtown Redmond; go.evvnt.com/765773-0 or 541-923-5191.
Build Your Own Terrarium: A link to view this recording will be available onliNE Learn about the care and feeding of air plants as you create your own mini Joshua Tree-inspired ecosystem; 1-2 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/742505-1 or 541-312-1063.
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Bike Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/766490-1 or 541-728-7878.
Merging Flavors — A Novel Idea Cooking Workshop: Gather ingredients and cook delicious meals inspired by the Novel Idea book "The Other Americans"; 3-4 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/765611-1 or 541-312-1029.
Sip n' Paint — Ostrich: Painters of all ages can paint an ostrich with step-by-step instruction, all materials included; 4-6 p.m.; $35; Live Laugh Love Art Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; go.evvnt.com/766542-1 or 541-797-8410.
Cascade Bull Bash: The bull riding event will benefit a local family who lost their father; 5:30-10:30 p.m.; $20; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/766545-1 or 541-405-8577.
Line Dance Lesson & Social Dance: The class will learn two new line dances which include two-step, swing and partner. Requests can be made at the dance; 7-10:30 p.m.; $10; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/766527-1 or 541-401-1635.
Comedy at Craft: Local comedians Jodi Compton, Carrie Reid and Katy Ipock will perform with special guest Fredrik Rydlun. 21 and over, tickets required, no door sales; 8-10 p.m.; $30 to $50; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/766408-0
Sunday 4/18
Bend Marathon: The annual marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K will be completely virtual this year with participants running the full distance between now and May 25 on their own time and on their own course; through May 25; $55; online; go.evvnt.com/766403-1
Wes Knodel Gun Show: The gun and knife show features a variety of local and regional vendors; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $8; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/765761-0 or 503-363-9564.
Sunday Brunch and Trivia: Brunch favorites will be available at the food carts while the trivia game will take place. Limited seating available; noon-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/762053-0
Love Mom's Mug Workshop: Participants will hand build a mug using slab building techniques then choose what color to glaze it. Mugs will be ready for pick-up in time for Mother's Day; 2-3:30 p.m.; $30; Meandering Maker, 160 NE Seventh St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/766539-1 or 541-362-1114.
Monday 4/19
PTSD — Symptoms and Treatment: Discuss the symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and resources for evidence-based trauma treatment.; 1-2 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/765615-1 or 541-312-1029.
How the Pandemic Has Disproportionately Affected the BILAPOC Community: The virtual forum will feature panelists discussing the systemic inequities that the pandemic has exposed in the Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian and other communities of color; 3-4:15 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/765730-1 or 541-383-7412.
Sunriver Books & Music Book Discussion: Deon Stonehouse will lead a discussion on "The Other Americans" by Laila Lalami, a Novel Idea book; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/766456-0 or 541-312-1032.
Trivia Night: The twice-weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/766366-0
RAB Middles Book Club: The RAB Middles books will be for readers approximately ages 8 years to 12 years, grades 3rd-5/6th. We will be discussing “Greenglass House” by Kate Milford; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/755681-0 or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 4/20
Big Falls Ridge Hike: The moderate, guided hike will include how to use GPS, bearings and other navigational techniques while traversing the unmarked path; 8 a.m.-noon; registration required; Big Falls Ridge, Lower Bridge Way Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
High Desert Speaker Series — Stories from the Sagebrush Sea: Join Oregon Natural Desert Association and Ed Jahn, Executive Producer of "Oregon Field Guide" for a behind-the-scenes tour of the captivating high desert stories Ed’s crew has captured over the years; 5:30-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/757385-1
Books In Common NW — Tony Hiss, Lauren Oakes, and Adventure Scientists: Get ready for Earth Day with a discussion with New Yorker staff writer Tony Hiss, Lauren Oakes and the Adventure Scientists on how their work intersects with conservation efforts in the northwest; 6-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/766448-1 or 541-549-0866.
What Happened Before the Big Bang? with Ethan Siegel, Ph.D.: Dr. Ethan Siegel will share how the last 40 years of research has uncovered what happened before — and beyond — the Big Bang, and where the frontiers of knowledge are today; 6-7:30 p.m.; $5; online; go.evvnt.com/759992-0 or 541-383-7257.
Tuesday Night Trivia: A weekly trivia night will be held. Masks and social distancing required, free to play, winners can receive gift cards; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/765695-0 or 541-527-4380.
Bachata Patterns: The beginning and intermediate class will cover basic steps and putting together a salsa pattern at the end of class. Must sign up with a dance partner, limited space available, registration required; 7:30-8:30 p.m.; $12; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/766434-2 or 541-325-6676.
Wednesday 4/21
Women's Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/766484-1 or 541-728-7878.
Join us — Become a Board Member: Samara Learning Center is an Alternative Education Institution. We currently seek six Board Members from diverse economic and ethnic backgrounds for the remainder 2020-2021 school year and beyond; 6 p.m.-6:45 p.m. through April 22; Samara Learning Center, Bend; go.evvnt.com/761668-0 or 541-419-3324.
Mystery Book Club: Discussing “The Water Rituals” by Eva Garcia Saenz; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/753629-0 or 541-306-6564.
