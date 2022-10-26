Black Adam.jpeg

Dwayne Johnson in a scene from “Black Adam.”

 DC Entertainment/Warner Bros.

At this point going in with zero expectations for a DC movie is just about the best thing you can do. “Black Adam” is the latest DC character getting the silver screen treatment, and on paper at least, it seems like it could have been a step up for the franchise’s quality-shaky flicks. The DC Extended Universe continues to struggle to find balance between the darker action movie genre and keeping true to its films’ comic book roots. And while there are attempts to bridge this gap, “Black Adam” is average at best, another rehash of the same old formulaic storytelling, beats, performances, CG inundation and character arcs, which sink it to bare mediocrity. The film stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, whose typical charisma can carry subpar scripts to a halfway-fun and tolerable conclusion. But here, The Rock has chosen to shake off that persona in favor of the sullen and stoic champion Black Adam (or Teth-Adam as he is called in the film) of the fictional city of Kahndaq, wielder of Wizard Shazam’s mighty power. While the actor required no extra muscle padding in his super suit, his acting doesn’t have strength enough to capture that kind of personality while also making it interesting to watch. Thus, the hero, or rather the anti-hero, of this story, feels absent from the overall film, despite having a good chunk of screen time. More present is the supporting cast, all of whom we’ve yet to meet in the DCEU. We are thrust into their story, and while we’re given their backgrounds in a way you’d expect from the paint-by-numbers, plot-hole heavy script from Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, we don’t get any solid or interesting information from it: It’s incredibly strange for a script to be filled with so much exposition, yet not explain anything.

Black Adam-3.jpg

Sarah Shahi and Pierce Brosnan in a scene from “Black Adam.”

Don’t get me wrong. I’m all for plopping us into a story with little to no background on the characters in it, but it doesn’t work here. Because of that strong stoicism of Johnson’s portrayal and the surface-level writing at play, it’s the supporting cast that moves the story forward, not Teth-Adam. Thankfully, director Jaume Collet-Serra never lets the pacing drag. He peppers the film well with action sequence after action sequence, and a fight is never far off. It helps, too, that there are two opposing sides to Teth-Adam’s storyline. On one side, we have Intergang, stereotypical baddies looking to find an ancient crown that will grant the wearer the power of the underworld in order to rule our world. Teth-Adam was granted his powers 5,000 years ago in order to stop the crown from being used. On the other, we have the “heroes” of the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone (Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell, respectively). They’re trying to subdue and arrest Teth-Adam because he prefers violence and killing over simple apprehending, which is more their style.

Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

