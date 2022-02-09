After debuting with a series of video conversations across the arts spectrum a year ago, Ellipse Theatre Community is ready to debut its first live production, “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” opening this weekend at Open Space Studios in Bend.
But the play — written by “You’ve Got Mail” screenwriters and sisters Nora and Delia Ephron, based on the book by Ilene Beckerman — won’t stay put for long.
ETC has a short Central Oregon tour planned for this bittersweet show in which five women open their hearts and wardrobes, telling intimate stories of their relationships during the periods of their lives when they wore the clothes. The play is threaded together by the stories of its rotating cast of the women sharing on the flush of new love, personal disasters and heartbreaks, determination and redemption.
After Friday evening and Saturday’s matinee and evening performances at Open Space Studios, the cast and crew will hit Highway 20 for a Feb. 19 performance at Sisters Public Library and, the following afternoon, they’ll perform it at High Desert Music Hall in Redmond. Finally, on Feb. 25 and 26, the run of “Love, Loss and What I Wore” will conclude with evening shows at the Unity Community of Central Oregon space in Bend.
Taking its shows on the road has been the plan all along for the show’s director, Debbie Levin, and the other founders of ETC. As quoted in a press release announcing the play, “Being a mobile organization that is not confined to a cemented physical location allows ETC to reach those within and outside of our community instead of expecting them to come to us.”
To that end, remaining nimble by having a small cast and less involved set requirements was a factor in the play’s selection.
“This is the pilot for what we’re calling our roadshow,” Levin said. “The roadshow productions depend on being very mobile and very flexible.”
It’s all in an effort to build and expand community.
“One of the abiding principles for (ETC) is that, rather than requiring a community to come to a physical place, we want to expand the community by bringing theater out into the community,” Levin said. “Having worked in community theater for quite a while, I understand that when you have a physical theater, you develop a following, and that following becomes relatively static. We want to grow the community, thus Ellipse Theatre Community, by reaching out into different communities and giving them the opportunity to participate in theater — either as an audience member or an actor or a stage person or whatever.”
Just as including other communities is part of ETC’s mission, so too is collaboration across different artistic disciplines, be it dance, photography and so forth.
“For this production, we have collaborated with four young local artists,” Levin said. “The play comes with illustrations that show the pieces of apparel that Gingy (played by Meg Knight) is talking about in her story.”
Along with Gingy, audiences will see and hear from actresses Kisky Holwerda, Barbara Rich, Annalisa Sharpe and Carli Smythe, each of whom portrays several characters.
These other women’s stories, however, don’t come with stock images, and so ETC engaged artists Maia Denzler, Lizzie Dietrich, Kate Kolb and Madeline Wooster, “who took on the other stories and created images to be displayed while their stories are being told,” Levin said.
For those looking for Valentine’s Day entertainment this weekend, Levin said “Love, Loss and What I Wore” fits the bill.
“Actually, the reason why we picked this time frame is because it would fit nicely with Valentine’s Day,” she said, adding, “It isn’t all love and flowers.”
On the whole, “It deals with such a wide array of issues that women face,” Levin said. It deals with self-esteem. It deals with marriage. It deals with the hurt of losing someone you love. It deals with so many of the emotions and experiences — not just women, really, everyone has — that we thought it was a good, broad and meaningful thing to start with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.