The inside of my apartment was sitting at a muggy 80 degrees last Thursday, the first I’d seen my digital thermometer reach that high since I moved in — outdoors it was 90.
Like many other Central Oregonians, when the weather gets that hot, I figure I’ll head toward the water, but the nearby Deschutes River wasn’t going to cut it. So I called my sister, packed a picnic, and we headed toward Sparks Lake for a little after-work, al fresco dinner as a way to beat the heat.
To the water
Driving to Sparks Lake on the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway is an easy post-work drive, and mid-week seems to yield more parking options and less general traffic to contend with. Add on the fact that Sparks is only about 30 minutes from Bend, and it makes it ideal to swing by when you need some respite in the forest. And what a respite it offers, with some of the most stunning vistas along the already beautiful byway. Pack some dinner or go for a quick paddle around the calm and shallow waters for a perfect way to unwind from the day. No wonder it is one of the most photographed of the Cascade Lakes. (It’s the first photo that appears in a Google image search on Cascade Lakes Highway and of the first 26 images, 19 of them are of Sparks Lake).
Sparks Lake sits in the shadow of Mt. Bachelor to the southeast and South Sister and Broken Top to the north. The day-use area is less than 2 miles from the main byway, but it takes over 10 minutes to drive it thanks to a road that is full of divots, bumps and dips that forces drivers to slow down and could be difficult for cars with low ground clearance.
Once at the day-use area, display your Northwest Forest pass or purchase a day-use parking permit from the kiosk (which accepts credit cards) for $5. You can easily launch your boat or paddleboard from the boat ramp area and explore the lake at your leisure. Just remember this water is fed by snowmelt, so it can be cold early in the year, but it is shallow, reaching a grand total of 10 feet at its deepest point, making it great for paddling around.
Al fresco dining
I was a little amazed that from my apartment in downtown Bend to the city limits, the temperature dropped 7 degrees, and once we reach our lakeside picnic table it was a delightful 73, according to my car thermometer. The mosquitos were swarming closer to the water’s edge, as were several wedding/engagement/maternity photographers and their subjects, but seeing as there was a picnic table a little further from the bugs and the folks trying to get that perfect shot, we set up there.
As long as you have bug repellant or a Thermacell (or similar device) at your disposal, you can make it quite an easy and swat-free dining experience.
Just keep an eye on the Canada jays (aka gray jays) that like to keep an eye on your picnic for leftovers or they may be bold enough to join you.
Having decided to dine in nature at the last minute, I ran to the grocery store straight from work and gathered ingredients for easy-to-eat, easy to prep and refreshingly summery foods, which included bagels and lox for the main and a cool corn salad (recipe below) for a side that took about 15 minutes to throw in a bowl before heading up to the mountains.
After eating and gabbing for a while, we headed lakeside to watch the mountains shine in the golden-hour glow joined by a slight haze. As my sister and I sat on a log on the beach slowly being chewed on by skeeters, we marveled at what a wonderful place our hometown is. Within a 30-minute drive, you can leave the sweaty city behind and be in front of a mirror-like lake with two snow-dappled mountains rising above it enjoying a comfy 67-degree evening.
Having grown up here, it’s easy to get bogged down in the negatives of the growth over the past couple of decades, but on evenings like this, it’s just as easy to forget it all and simply enjoy the view.
Cool corn salad recipe
Ingredients
4 cups frozen corn
1 small sweet onion, chopped
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1 green bell pepper or jalapeño, chopped or minced
1 large avocado, chopped
⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
¼ cup sugar
2 tablespoons avocado oil (or similar)
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
½ lime, fresh
¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
Directions
Thaw the corn in a colander under cold water and set aside to drain completely. In a large bowl, combine onion, peppers and avocado then add the corn once most of the liquid has drained.
In a separate, small mixing bowl whisk together vinegar, sugar, oil, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes then toss with the corn mix.
Squeeze half a lime into the salad and then toss in fresh cilantro. Refrigerate before serving.
