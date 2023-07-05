The inside of my apartment was sitting at a muggy 80 degrees last Thursday, the first I’d seen my digital thermometer reach that high since I moved in — outdoors it was 90.

Like many other Central Oregonians, when the weather gets that hot, I figure I’ll head toward the water, but the nearby Deschutes River wasn’t going to cut it. So I called my sister, packed a picnic, and we headed toward Sparks Lake for a little after-work, al fresco dinner as a way to beat the heat.

Sparks Supper-3.jpg

A picnic of bagels and lox with a side of cool corn salad.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.