Erin Cole-Baker has been a favorite of local music fans for many years, whether she was living in Central Oregon or in New Zealand, where she grew up. She has split time between the two over the past decade and a half, currently calling Bend home.
No matter which side of the globe she’s on, Cole-Baker is master crafter of beautiful folk music that always feels wide-eyed and melodically fresh. There is ample evidence of her skills at the “Listen” section of erincolebaker.com, where you can hear her lovely 2011 album “Big Sky,” her lush 2018 album “Till the Feeling’s Right” or her new single, “The Darkest,” a melancholy reflection on the ups and downs of life that hovers like the hope of a new day.
Also on Cole-Baker’s website are several upcoming local shows, including Thursday at The Suttle Lodge, Feb. 8 at Walt Reilly’s in Bend, March 31 at The Belfry in Sisters and a Feb. 19 set at Winterfest with her old friend Erin Zurflu under the name The Erins. The Erins were active in the local scene in the mid-2000s and are back together for at least a night, and hopefully more!
Erin Cole-Baker: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $10, The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters, thesuttlelodge.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
