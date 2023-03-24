Thanks to the recent revelation that Blockbuster's website is active, the nation seems to be waxing nostalgic yet again about the heyday of video rental stores.

People are thinking about the good old days of walking through rows of VHS (and maybe Beta) tapes to find a movie you'd watch in the comfort of your own home. It was "Friday night and Saturday night institution and habit," a 34-year-old tech consultant told the Washington Post.

stock_blockbuster

The Blockbuster in Bend is the last official Blockbuster on Earth. 
bbbs
Trucker hats and camping mugs were among the most popular items being shipped out of the Bend Blockbuster store Thursday. 
bbbs
The latest shirt design at the Bend Blockbuster features the cockroach that starred in the store's Super Bowl halftime commercial. 
Blockbuster-3.jpg

Tyler Alvarez in a scene from “Blockbuster,” which is set in Michigan.
Blockbuster video store in Bend

The last Blockbuster store, located in Bend, is the subject of an independent documentary, "The Last Blockbuster."
Weinermobile
A crowd gathers Saturday to look at the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile during its stop at the Bend Blockbuster.
