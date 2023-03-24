Russell Wink, father of the Bend Blockbuster General Manager Sandi Harding, came to the store especially to help fill more than 90 orders for merchandise Thursday. The store experienced a spike in demand after posting a commercial on Instagram during the Super Bowl.
Thanks to the recent revelation that Blockbuster's website is active, the nation seems to be waxing nostalgic yet again about the heyday of video rental stores.
People are thinking about the good old days of walking through rows of VHS (and maybe Beta) tapes to find a movie you'd watch in the comfort of your own home. It was "Friday night and Saturday night institution and habit," a 34-year-old tech consultant told the Washington Post.
The last Blockbuster on Earth, located in Bend, Oregon, has been keeping the video rental era frozen in time. Cook up some microwave popcorn, here's other ways Blockbuster is staying alive.
In 2019, the Blockbuster video rental store in Bend became the last one in the world.
Sandi Harding, general manager of the Bend Blockbuster, learned of the news from an Australian radio station that the Blockbuster in Perth, Australia — the only other Blockbuster on Earth — is closing.
The Blockbuster video rental store in Bend was already popular when it became the last location on Earth. It drew visitors from across the United States and as far as Taiwan and London.
The store has been flooded with even more visitors and online orders after Netflix boosted its visibility. It was featured in “The Last Blockbuster,” a documentary about the store that started trending in the top 10 most watched movies on Netflix.
The new board game, from Big Potato Games, is called Zillionaires: Road Trip USA. The point of the game is to bid, bluff and buy up 49 legendary American roadside attractions, the Bend Blockbuster included.
“I saw it pull up through the window, and I just started yelling and ran to the window,” said Esty Pittman, who was visiting from Salt Lake City with her boyfriend, Jacob VanOteghem.
Pittman was one of the people busy picking out movies inside the Blockbuster and were startled when the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels parked outside.
Two cultural icons converged when the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked in front of the last Blockbuster video rental store on Earth. The Wienermobile, the rolling orange and yellow symbol of Oscar Mayer hot dogs, pulled into the Blockbuster parking lot off Third Street to a crowd of about two dozen people taking pictures and singing, “I wish I were an Oscar Mayer Weiner.”
