Screen Shot 2022-05-10 at 11.01.15 AM.png

Tickets go on presale Thursday for Wilco at Hayden Homes Amphitheater. 

 Submitted photo

Wilco is coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Sept. 20 as part of the band's promotion of its new album “Cruel Country." The new album will be released on May 27.

Jeff Tweedy established Wilco a few weeks after Uncle Tupelo disbanded in 1994 and Jay Farrar went on to form Son Volt. According to its Spotify page, Wilco began recording without a lead guitarist. In 1995, Jay Bennett became the band’s official fifth member and later began experimenting with keyboards which further differentiated Wilco's sound from Uncle Tupelo. 

Presale for the concert begins 10 a.m. Thursday at bendconcerts.com with the password “local." The general sale starts 10 a.m. the following day online or in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

Reporter: 541-383-0304, jwright@bendbulletin.com

Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked for non-profits for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her Alaskan Husky puppy.

