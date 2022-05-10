Wilco is coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Sept. 20 as part of the band's promotion of its new album “Cruel Country." The new album will be released on May 27.
Jeff Tweedy established Wilco a few weeks after Uncle Tupelo disbanded in 1994 and Jay Farrar went on to form Son Volt. According to its Spotify page, Wilco began recording without a lead guitarist. In 1995, Jay Bennett became the band’s official fifth member and later began experimenting with keyboards which further differentiated Wilco's sound from Uncle Tupelo.
Presale for the concert begins 10 a.m. Thursday at bendconcerts.com with the password “local." The general sale starts 10 a.m. the following day online or in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked for non-profits for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her Alaskan Husky puppy.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.