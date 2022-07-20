Keep an eye to the sky this weekend. The multi-faceted Balloons over Bend event is taking place with a balloon launch at dawn on Friday through Sunday, and Night Glow celebrations with glow-in-the-dark hot air balloons Friday and Saturday evening.
It’s the second year the event will take place at Central Oregon Community College, and the first time in Balloons over Bend history that there will be live music.
“We’ve expanded a bit now that COVID is over,” said Aaron Switzer, president of Lay It Out Inc.
The hot air balloons will launch from R.E. Jewell Elementary School. Set up begins at 6 a.m. and the launch is estimated to take place between 6:45 a.m. and 7 a.m. In order to secure a spot, event organizers suggest arriving at the school around 6:15 a.m.
Of the six balloons floating in the sky, at least one will stand out due to its unique shape — the Cosmic Crisp Apple balloon. The bright red balloon is fashioned in the shape of an apple.
It’s named after the Cosmic Crisp brand apple, a cross between the Enterprise and Honeycrisp varieties grown in Washington. The Cosmic Crisp apple is the same brand used in the production of cider by 2 Towns Ciderhouse, which will be providing samples of its ciders to attendees of the Night Glow on Friday.
The Night Glow on Friday evening kicks off with the Balloon Blast Kid’s Race at 4:30 p.m. The race is part of an overarching series of races offering participants the chance to earn prizes such as gift certificates, trucker hats or Cuppa Yo.
The race for kids will be followed by a live performance by Milo Matthew from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Matthew is a one-man band, using a drum pad, effects pedal and looping machine to play everything from jazz to pop and folk in his unique style.
From 7:30-8:30 p.m., Soul’d Out will take the stage. Band members Dennis Morris, Steve Hartwell, Rutledge Waterhouse and Bruce Klouda each have 30 years of experience playing professionally and are influenced by soul, R&B and funk.
As Soul’d Out finishes their set, the hot air balloons will be rolled out and lit up at sunset (approximately 8:45 p.m.).
On Saturday evening a second Night Glow event, Bacon, Brew and Balloons, takes place at Redmond’s Sam Johnson Park. The event includes over 20 beers and ciders on tap and specialty bacon items from food vendors. Local band, Honey Don’t will perform a mix of Americana, country and soul before the hot air balloons light up the night sky.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
