Celebrate Christmas with trumpets, tubas and trombones this year. Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass will perform at a benefit for Seven Peaks School at the Tower Theatre on Thursday. Professional trumpeter Zimmerman launched the group as a Christian missionary in the late ’70s in the Detroit area; its mission, according to its website, is to “spread the Gospel and encourage other believers.” It does this by getting folks up and moving: The group makes a huge, jazz- and funk-inflected noise with three trumpets, three trombones, tuba, keyboards and percussion. For a taste, check out last year’s “Christmas Joy” album, the band’s 18th, featuring classics such as “Joy to the World” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”
Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass: 7 p.m. Thursday; $25, $35 or $45 plus theater preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
