Underground rappers The Grouch and Murs have a long history together. The two California-born-and-raised MCs (Oakland and Los Angeles, respectively) were two of the six founding members of Living Legends, a crew featuring members hailing from California, Europe and Japan that formed in the early ’90s and rose to prominence thanks to its fiercely independent mindset and operations (the group toured the U.S., Europe, Asia and Australia on its own dime).

More recently, The Grouch and Murs teamed up again as the duo Thees Handz, releasing a snarling single of the same name in November. Catch the underground legends at the Domino Room on Friday on their 12th annual (and final, according to fliers on the artists’ websites) How the Grouch Stole ChristMurs tour.

The Grouch and Murs, with Chandler P, J Meast, Hobbyist: 8 p.m. Friday, doors at 7 p.m.; $18 plus fees in advance, $20 at the door; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownbend.com or 541-408-4329.