Before SEA Crab House opened in Bend on July 29, Regional Manager Amber Beaton posted a video on the Bend Foodies Facebook page teasing the Loco Lobster Bloody Mary. The video showed the 32-ounce cocktail served in a pitcher with a whole lobster, two prawns, two Dungeness crab legs and fixings on top.
I stopped in last week and discovered the Loco Lobster Bloody Mary was listed on the menu for the cool price of $89.
There was an even more expensive Bloody Mary on the menu — the Medusa — with a whole snow crab, two prawns, two crab legs and six oysters with fixings for the grand total of $119.
I opted for the most affordable “mega Mary,” the sea Cajun Mary with two crab legs, two prawns and all the fixings for $25.
It came to the table after my partner and I had enjoyed most of our dinner, but with the room we had left in our stomachs we enjoyed the drink, which itself could be considered a meal. It was delicious and made with a mix that wasn’t too spicy.
The signature dish at the SEA Crab House is a boil that you build yourself. The first step is choosing the seafood, which must be ordered by the pound. The cost of the live Dungeness crab, live lobster, Alaskan king crab and Alaskan snow crab depend on the market price. The other four seafood options consist of mussels ($18 a pound), manila clams ($18), crawfish ($25) and shrimp ($27).
The second step is choosing add-ons such as corn on the cob ($2 per half cob), spicy sausage ($8 per link) and golden potatoes ($1 each).
Lastly, as the menu says, “sauce it up” with one of the seven sauce options.
My partner and I veered away from the more expensive market-priced seafood and chose a pound of shrimp with two pieces of corn on the cob, a link of spicy sausage and two golden potatoes. We then selected the Cajun garlic butter sauce and requested a medium spice level when asked.
The boil arrived at the table in a plastic bag in a metal bucket. Our server opened the bag and dumped its contents on the large metal baking tray sitting on the table between us.
We dug in. We were both flummoxed by how to peel the shell off the shrimp, but it slowed us down enough to enjoy the spicy flavors of the Cajun garlic butter sauce. The tender shrimp was the prize for the time it took to peel off the shell.
The corn was wonderfully juicy, although it seemed more like a third of the cob than half. The golden potatoes were just right and about the size of a mandarin orange. The sausage was thinly sliced and had a spicy aftertaste.
Service
I worried there’d be a wait for a table, but we were seated immediately at 5:30 p.m. on a Wednesday evening.
Our server kindly answered our questions about the menu and promptly brought out the boil we’d ordered. Toward the end of the meal, she apologized that another table with 23 diners had pulled her away, but we hadn’t noticed her disappearance.
Atmosphere
The patio is covered by an open wood structure, which somehow made sitting outside on Century Drive feel like sitting at a restaurant on the coast, rather than smack dab in the middle of Central Oregon.
It’s a place I’d bring a group of relatives to celebrate a special occasion, rather than one I’m likely to frequent.
SEA Crab House is not yet taking reservations, but according to a server, it doesn’t get busy until after 6 p.m.
More info
Location: 335 SW Century Drive, Bend
Contact: 458-281-0222, theseacrabhouse.com
Hours: noon.-9 p.m. daily
Price Range: $9-$120
Happy Hours and Prices: Half-price menu items to be announced soon.
Cuisine: Cajun seafood
