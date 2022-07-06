Food
If you’re craving a burger, pay a visit to Sunriver Brewing Co.’s new location on Bend’s east side. But be forewarned, once you pick up the Bacon Brew Burger ($17), it’s hard to put down.
The burger was cooked to my personal preference — medium rare — and had several layers of crispy pepper bacon on top. Each juicy bite was bursting with flavor, and the layers of bacon added a satisfying chewiness.
A toasted telera roll brushed with roasted garlic aioli provided a complementary crunch to the burger, which was accompanied by several rings of red onion, a slice of tomato and lettuce.
For menu items “between two buns” (except for the Wagyu sliders) you can substitute a gluten-free bun ($2) or an Impossible Burger ($3). On the side, choose from one of our sides: fries, fruit, soup or field greens.
I chose the field greens with an orange sambal vinaigrette. The tangy, bright dressing elevated the salad, which was made of mixed greens, pickled onions, crisp cucumber and two slices of tomato.
I wasn’t sure I’d order a drink until I heard the drink specials: a watermelon mojito and a ginger peach margarita.
The ginger peach margarita ($14) was brought to the table with a leaf of basil, a wedge of lime and large flakes of black salt around the rim. It was shaken with Peidra Azul tequila, peach puree and a ginger simple syrup, which made the cocktail taste fruity, subtly sweet and refreshing.
Service
The service was top-notch, which contributed to an overall positive experience. Each time the server came to the table, it was with a smile. He checked on me every step of the way, including to make sure I knew how to pay the bill, which involved scanning a QR code and using my phone to pay, rather than handing the server my credit card.
Atmosphere
While the air conditioning inside felt splendid, I opted for the last table on the patio under the shade where I could soak up the summer heat. Big, leafy trees spilled over onto the patio, where there were picnic and patio tables under triangular shade coverings.
Sunriver Brewing Co. on Bend’s east side opened in late May and is located on the corner of Neff Road and Medical Center Drive in the former home of a Jackson’s Corner restaurant. It’s Sunriver Brewing Co.’s fourth location, all of them located in Oregon.
More info
Location: 1500 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Contact: 541-639-8081, sunriverbrewingcompany.com/eastside-pub
Hours: Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m., Sunday-Monday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Price Range: $9-$24
Cuisine: Brewpub
