The Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo presents the Sounds Fast Summer Concert Series with free entry with fair admission. The concert series will take place on the venue’s first class outdoor stage for the second year in a row with multiple video walls.
For the very first time, there will be a concert on Sunday. Shows are scheduled to begin each evening at 8 p.m. with the exception of the Sunday show, which will take place at 4 p.m.
Geoff Hinds, executive director of the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center, said this year’s diverse lineup offers something for everyone to enjoy.
“Whether that’s Chase Rice with country music, Daughtry with more of a Americana and rock sound, Cheap Trick’s classic rock sound or T.I.’s 90s urban hip-hip sound or the new [Sunday] show with Virlan Garcia,” Hinds said that the artists were chosen with Central Oregon’s diverse community in mind.
In addition to the main stage, there’ll be three other stages with live music and entertainment such as local dance groups and national touring stage acts. Altogether, there will be more than 45 hours of programming each day.
On Wednesday, country music singer Chase Rice will take the stage. Since becoming a country music star, Rice has sold over 2 million albums and has over 2 billion streams according to the artist’s Spotify profile. His new single, “If I Were to Rock & Roll” features the gravely voice fans first fell in love with, with more uninhibited and authentic flair.
On Thursday, Daughtry will perform. Daughtry is fronted by Chris Daughtry, a finalist on the fifth season of American Idol. The band’s 2006 self-titled debut album reached number one on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for four Grammy Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards, including album of the year. Daughtry’s performance at the fair is part of the band’s nationwide tour, Dearly Beloved.
Cheap Trick will perform on Friday. Cheap Trick is best known for its hits, “I Want You to Want Me,” “Dream Police” and “Surrender.” The band draws inspiration from the Beatles and the Who and blends 1960s pop with heavy metal and punk. The band has sold more than 20 million albums and is an inductee of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
On Saturday, T.I. will perform. T.I. is a three-time Grammy Award winner, having won for best rap solo performance, best rap collaboration and best rap performance by a duo or group. He is also a critically acclaimed actor with credits in the 2007 film “American Gangster,” the TV series “Entourage,” and “Ant-Man.”
The final show will be played by Virlan Garcia on Sunday. Garcia has stayed true to the Mexican regional genre while adding a touch of northern flair to his music. He has released five studio albums and received nominations from the Spanish language awards show, Lo Nuestro Awards. He was born Jesus Virlan Baez Garcia and is a native of El Tajito, Sinaloa, Mexico.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.