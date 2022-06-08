The multi-day Sisters Rodeo returns to Central Oregon this week with a number of improvements since it was last held three years ago.
After the difficult decision to cancel the event in 2020 and 2021, the Sisters Rodeo Association hosts the event’s 80th edition with a brand-new venue adjacent to the rodeo grounds, the Red Rock Corral. It’s also introducing a new event, the Women’s Breakaway, and a newly installed 40-foot long bar, bleachers and improved arena lighting.
“After two years, you know, there’s been a lot of things that we didn’t do because we didn’t do Rodeo,” said Patty Cordoni, secretary for the Sisters Rodeo. “So our rodeo grounds had to be cleaned up,”
Friday and Saturday night are already sold out, but with the new Red Rock Corral, attendees can watch the same performances on three TV screens with access to the same food and drink vendors.
“We have a lot of things that we’ve improved on the grounds,” Cordoni said, adding that the new arena lighting will increase nighttime visibility, improving the experience for both contestants and patrons.
“Everybody’s been waiting for a long time for us to come back, and it’s going to be really fun and we’re gonna have a great party,” Cordoni said. “All the main contestants that usually come are going to be here.”
After its Wednesday evening start with the Xtreme Bulls performance, the rodeo continues Thursday; breakfast concessions open at 7 a.m. and a free slack performance begins at 8 a.m. followed by locals night in downtown Sisters.
There will be an evening rodeo performance at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in addition to afternoon shows at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Sisters Rodeo Parade begins 9:30 a.m. Saturday and features rodeo queens, wagons, costumed riders and classic cars. On Sunday, it commences with the Kiwanis Buckaroo breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m., followed by a cowboy church service at 9 a.m. and the final rodeo at 1 p.m.
The event will be announced by Curt Robinson and Wayne Brooks, and the bullfighters will be Logan Blaisdell, Eric Schwindt and Danny Newman. There will also be a specialty act performed by Felix Santana with the Young Living Essential Oils.
“We’re very excited. We have a great group of volunteers that have stepped up to make this Rodeo happen,” Cordoni said.
A shuttle bus will start running two hours prior to the performances from Sisters Elementary school to the rodeo grounds on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Sisters Rodeo Association strongly recommends purchasing tickets directly from the event website at sistersrodeo.com. And for those who purchased tickets for the 2021 Sisters Rodeo, they were rolled over to this year and still remain valid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.